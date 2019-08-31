Roanoke
Over $300,000
ADJ Investments LLC to LAR Investments LLC, 601 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $585,000 08/16/2019.
Bradshaw, Elizabeth A. to Brooke C. Rosen, 255 Cassell Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $384,500 08/15/2019.
Brenner Holdings Inc. to Roanoke Investment Properties LLC, 338 Walnut Ave., 0 Albemarle Ave. and 0 River St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $2,000,000 08/16/2019.
Thomas, Dorothy D. to Matthew M. Heaton and Ann Heaton Genova, 2614 Nottingham Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $390,000 08/16/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Deryk S. to Richard L. Finney and Kathleen F. Finney, 4235 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 08/13/2019.
DelPierre, Azile S. to Danny O. Donahue and Kimberly Treskey, 1552 Rosewalk Lane S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $232,500 08/16/2019.
Lemon, Glenn P. to Ashley A. Scott, 1429 West Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $207,000 08/16/2019.
Miller, Worth M. and Teresa J. Miller to Sara R. Smith, 1910 Hope Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $272,500 08/15/2019.
Miller, David R. and Betsy F. Miller to Scott E. Kinney and Patricia R. Kinney, 2746 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $239,950 08/15/2019.
Ssunny Investments LLC and others to Shri Sainath Enterprises LLC, 609 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24016, $250,000 08/13/2019.
Walker James Investments LLC to Elizabeth Oates and Stephen Ambruzs, 3656 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $280,000 08/16/2019.
White, Damon W. and Laura L.G. White to Thomas Daveldek, 2333 Howard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 08/13/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adams Tate Properties LLC to Brandon T. Booth and Elizabeth A. Booth, 4207 Richland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $122,000 08/16/2019.
Clifft, John D. Jr. and Heather L. Clifft to Angela J. Houtz and David A. Gabel, 3534 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 08/16/2019.
Cowan, Gilmore W. Estate and others to Ivan D. Torres and Katie B.Torres, 125 and 127 Frontier Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,000 08/16/2019.
Cullather, Daniel P. and Victoria Cullather to Southern Estates LLC, 2911 and 2915 Cumberland St. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 08/14/2019.
Dickenson, Thomas Q. III to Deanthony L. Pierce and Sameria A. Pierce, 154 Monterey Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $164,500 08/12/2019.
Ferguson, Anthony W. to Phillip A. Bailey, 2949 Corbieshaw Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $187,000 08/16/2019.
Johnson, Margaret C. to Bryan A. Gray and Melinda B. Gray, 2819 Corbieshaw Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $129,800 08/15/2019.
Kessler, John D. and others to Maurice A. Lacy, 211 Fleming Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,888 08/13/2019.
Lindsay, Robert D. to Chase A. Bell, 4629 Longacre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 08/12/2019.
Pusha, Lee A. Jr. and Beth T. Pusha to Galt Properties LLC, 910 Hanover Ave., 308 Patton Ave., 610 Rutherford Ave., 812 Sixth St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $139,700 08/14/2019.
Rivera Garcia, Miguel Angel to Samahir Hassan ElHassan and Sagi ElHassan, 3118 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $148,250 08/14/2019.
Scott, Ashley A. to Dajine M. Adamson and Kalyn D. Adamson, 530 Lester Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 08/16/2019.
Shively, Amber C. to Virginia Roginski, 2603 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 08/16/2019.
Snyder, Barbara S. and V. Wayne Hudson Estate to Bryce T. Sutliff, 2723 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,000 08/15/2019.
Wilson Trucking Corp. to HPP Holdings LLC, 1703 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 08/12/2019.
Wright, Allen L. to Clifford Teal, 4604 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 08/12/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
126 Whitten LLC to Galt Properties LLC, 126 Whitten Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $54,700 08/14/2019.
Arrington, James L. and others to Ji Qi Xiao, 5219 Hearthstone Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 08/12/2019.
Belanger, Beverly S. to Robert A. Cochran, 1527 Ninth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $81,000 08/14/2019.
Carpinelli, Vince and Veronica Carpinelli to Robin M. Reed, 2033 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $74,700 08/13/2019.
Coulter, Phillip C. and Estate of Dolores K. Moore to Endurance Franklin LLC, 1346 Woodbine St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 08/16/2019.
Crawford, Melanie O. and Andrea D. Holloway to Douglas M. Bailey and Denise M. Bailey, 3531 Peters Creek Road N.W. #408 Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 08/15/2019.
Dayton, Timothy G.H. to Galt Properties LLC, 1406 Forest Park Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 08/16/2019.
Diaz, Kabria to Francisco Ramon Sifuentes Reyna and Anabel Reyna Lopez, 1422 Seventh St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 08/14/2019.
Dunbar, Billy Lee and Cynthia Ann Dunbar to Bryan Dunbar and Sarah Dunbar, 4613 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $56,000 08/14/2019.
Foard, Robert W. III and Susan L. Foard to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 2633 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $55,000 08/16/2019.
Lagueux, Norman F. to Jorge A. Garcia Lopez and Alejandro Garcia Aguilera, 2527 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 08/15/2019.
Lindamood, Roy M. and Betty Jane Lindamood to Robert Steelman Jr., 2017 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 08/16/2019.
Pugh, Nannie M. and Douglas N. Pugh Estate to Fay H. Taylor and Melody R. Ouellette, 651 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 08/15/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 169 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $93,750 08/14/2019.
White, Ernest M. to Noah Perrin, 4027 Hershberger Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 08/16/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Camper, Danny L. and Keys B. Camper to Hung H. Tran and Nguyen T. Tran, 8269 Olsen Road Roanoke VA 24019, $350,000 08/16/2019.
Carwile, Elwood E. to James R. Garrison and Patricia V. Garrison, 944 Paint Bank Road Salem VA 24153, $362,500 08/14/2019.
French, Brian M. and Heather H. French to Jonathan P. Jones and Hillary M. Jones, 5320 Cromwell Court Roanoke VA 24018, $322,000 08/15/2019.
Gupta, Navdeep and Rama Balasubramanian to Vincenzo A. Vasile and Martha M. Vasile, 4858 Hickory Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $359,950 08/15/2019.
Lovegreen, Richard N. and Erika E. Lovegreen to Jerome T. Nichols and Katherine J. Nichols, 3132 Powell Drive Salem VA 24153, $474,950 08/16/2019.
Mason, Karl K. Jr. and Brenda P. Mason to Jerry H. Linkous, 2596 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $329,950 08/15/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Neil Swanson and Becky Swanson, 5115 Arrowhead Trail Salem VA 24153, $301,115 08/15/2019.
Turner, Jeffrey D. and Ginger S. Turner to Mark D. Schueler and Andrea S. Schueler, 9237 Patterson Drive Bent Mountain VA 24059, $660,000 08/16/2019.
Vadapalli, Venkata Stay Suresh and Rama Sudha Tumulaurti to Gary Proctor and Denise Proctor, 4353 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 08/13/2019.
Wire, A. Benson Jr. and Susan L. Wire to Andrew S. Lex and Meredith L. Lex, 5353 Chaucers Court Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 08/16/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Arms-Foster, Shelby R. to LJJH Properties LLC, 2637 Coachman Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $215,000 08/14/2019.
Askew, Jane W. and Foster R. Askew to Damika M. Joseph, 4103 Woodridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $238,000 08/14/2019.
Brown, Sara S. to David Lee Williams and Mary L. Willliams, 5606 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $243,000 08/16/2019.
Burnette, Donald L. and Kimberly A. Burnette to Laura A. Divers and William O. Divers Jr., 5119 Winter Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $219,000 08/14/2019.
Gaither, Lisa M. to Timothy L. Foutz, 5203 Appletree Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $225,950 08/16/2019.
Hall, Melissa R. to Kara B. Warfe, 1155 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $202,450 08/15/2019.
Heaton, Matthew M. and Ann H. Genova to Justin W. Clayton and Sarah M. Clayton, 5131 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $249,950 08/15/2019.
Hollins, Derrick L. and Anna S. Hollins to Jeffrey Keller, 5036 Nicholas Hill Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $269,000 08/12/2019.
Huffman, Patricia F. to Rebecca K. Mills, 848 Sumpter Place Roanoke VA 24019, $238,000 08/15/2019.
Luck, April S. to Chase R. Poulsen, 7059 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $268,098 08/14/2019.
Mallette, Mark S. and Katherine D. Mallette to Emily K. Nguyen, 1733 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $275,000 08/12/2019.
Melnychuck, Gilbert and Olga Melnychuck to Raysean E. Stephens, 802 Chester Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 08/12/2019.
Newberry, Michelle L. to Christopher D. Scott and Sara M. Scott, 4968 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 08/12/2019.
Poff, Christine W. and Vestal E. Poff to Larry D. Meador and Fay B. Meador, 1566 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $230,000 08/16/2019.
RealEstate Buy it Now LLC to Charles C. Flora and Lucia Flora, 3523 Farmington Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 08/13/2019.
Taylor, Linda S. to Patrick J. Jennings and Coralyssa N. Jennings, 1025 Barrens Village Court Roanoke VA 24019, $209,950 08/16/2019.
Terry, Nichole Sims and Kenneth A. Terry to Thomas Q. Dickenson III, 5043 Nicholas Hill Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $232,450 08/13/2019.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Phouc Minh Le and Yen Thi Phan, 1193 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $249,950 08/12/2019.
Verbeck, Robert M. and Pamela J. Verbeck to Cathryn B. Conner, 825 Onley Road Vinton VA 24179, $229,950 08/16/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Copeland, Jill R. to Randall W. Gardiner and Debra A. Gardiner, 5328 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $134,500 08/12/2019.
Duffy, David A. and Victoria C. Duffy to Daniel L. Bradley, 4820 Daniel Road Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 08/13/2019.
Dunn, Glenna K. to Roy T. Painter, 4527 Bonsack Road Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 08/14/2019.
Hunsberger, Joseph C. to Romain C. Picard and Gergana V. Picard, 3399 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $152,500 08/12/2019.
Jackson, Arthur D. Jr. and Karen S. Jackson to D and T Residential Properties Inc., 5041 Pin Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $117,000 08/12/2019.
Landis, Robert A. Jr. and Deborah M. Landis to Marcus Gilbert and Mary Gilbert, 5029 Buffalo Circle Salem VA 24153, $160,000 08/16/2019.
Lavender, Teresa W. to Charles T. Foster and Sherry L. Foster, 7016 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 08/16/2019.
Lovern, Brian K. and Karey L. Tunsall to Valhalla Development LLC, 226 Bush Drive Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 08/15/2019.
Lovern, Grover L. and others to Ronald W. Scaggs Jr., 3526 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 08/12/2019.
Malcolm, Harold E. III and Brandy I. Malcolm to Shey L. Dillon and Bryce R. Lewis, 3125 Forest Acre Trail Salem VA 24153, $199,950 08/13/2019.
Mountain Brook Builders Inc. to Dale Jackson and Delores L. Strader, 316 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $161,900 08/14/2019.
Rathburn, Ruth R. to Jacqueline L. Fesperman and Anthony H. Fesperman II, 6575 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $129,950 08/15/2019.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Hao Bui and Nga Thi Ha, 817 Palmyra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $119,000 08/15/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Jonathan L. Hall and Lauren L. Hall, 643 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $172,000 08/13/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Brandon G. Hall and Hannah R. Bowles, 961 Norbourne Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $144,500 08/13/2019.
Waldron, Melandy S. to Deborah A. Fusetti, 749 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $164,000 08/16/2019.
WBH Inc. to Mark A. Sowder and Karen S. Sowder, 1008 Clearview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $120,000 08/15/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Family Medicare Inc. to Advantage Holdings LLC, 2758 Electric Road Unit 201 Roanoke VA 24018, $82,500 08/16/2019.
Newman, John and others to Prime Home Buyers, 120 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 08/16/2019.
Prime Home Builders LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 120 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $71,000 08/16/2019.
WBH Inc. to Johnny M. Brown and Vicki T. Brown, 732 Kenyon Road Vinton VA 24179, $95,000 08/15/2019.
Woods, Jack L. III and Shirley M. Woods to WBH Inc., 2948 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $82,000 08/16/2019.
