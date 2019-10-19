Roanoke

Over $300,000

Barrett, Ann M. and John M. Miller to Cynthia L. Ferguson and James F. Ferguson, 2529 Longview Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $309,500 10/01/2019.

Brandon, Woody and Booker LLC to City of Roanoke Virginia, 325 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $1,095,000 09/30/2019.

DeLaughter, Jonethan P. and Ashleigh K. DeLaughter to Matthew Anderson and Kelly Anderson, 3400 Wellington Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,125,000 10/04/2019.

Humm Kombucha LLC to City of Roanoke Virginia, 1950 Blue Hills Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $957,797 09/30/2019.

Rosen, Courtney and Brooke C. Rosen to Janine M. Talty, 3062 Lockridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $450,000 09/30/2019.

Whitley, Clifford R. and Sandra S. Whitley to Ad Investments Group LLC, 4311 Appleton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $355,000 10/03/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Belcher, William J. and Catherine Z. Belcher to Brian J. Loveland and Mackenzie A. Loveland, 2241 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 09/30/2019.

Borling, James E. and Nannette C. Borling to Rachelle V. Cardenas, 2205 Carter Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $289,950 10/02/2019.

Coleman, Chad and Angela Coleman to Samuel M. Robinson and Alicia L. Robinson, 3923 Park Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $299,950 10/04/2019.

Davis, Max W. to Christopher McKelvey and Ashley S. Williamson, 2220 Carolina Ave. S.W. #206 Roanoke VA 24014, $209,000 10/01/2019.

Duffield, Kenneth W. and Linda C. Duffield to Kristopher A. Duffield, 2125 Ranch Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 09/30/2019.

Galt Properties LLC to West University LLC, 901 Ferdinand Ave. S.W. and 334 Tazewell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, $210,000 10/02/2019.

Hawks Point Investments LLC to Zachary V. Wiley and Gabrielle S. Rader, 1606 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 10/01/2019.

Osterhaus, David P. to Tessie Y. Taylor, 2754 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 10/01/2019.

Pierce, Hyon Suk to Pattie I. Day, 4707 Wembly Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 10/01/2019.

Stanley, Harriett W. to David Gorman and Teresa Gorman, 1424 West Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 10/01/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Adkins, Benjamin W. and Kassandra A. Adkins to Robert W. Thompson and Darla L. Thompson, 4321 Southern Hills Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 10/04/2019.

Bernard, Peggy N. to Deborah Vega, 2591 Creston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $140,000 10/01/2019.

Bishop, Amanda G. to Tracy L. Coe and Laura G. Coe, 2720 Thorndale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 09/30/2019.

Bowers, David A. and Mary A. Bowers to Keith S. Laughon and Virginia H. Laughon, 2330 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $157,000 09/30/2019.

Davies, Stephen W. to Lauren Anne Mason and Dustin Allen Smith, 2402 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $129,500 10/01/2019.

Faisal and Asma Inc. to Lanabisan LLC, 1805 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 10/04/2019.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Patricia M. Boyd, 1530 Moorman Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 09/30/2019.

Hatcher, Richard E. Jr. and Donna Hatcher to Michael G. Kilbride and Abigail L. Kilbride, 3129 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,900 10/02/2019.

JDM Investments LLC to TVC Funding I LLC, 1826 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $111,615 10/04/2019.

McConnell, Lynda L. to Patricia A. Treffinger, 916 Winchester Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $142,500 10/01/2019.

Mora Camacho, Oscar Luis to Seven Hills Investment Properties LLC, 944 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 10/04/2019.

Neel, Ann M. to Kevin W. Matthews and Linda F. Matthews, 1113 Trevino Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,950 10/01/2019.

Peters, Manfred and Tonia R. Peters to Jose R. Cecillos Ramos and Ana G. Barahona Brahona, 2615 Edinburgh Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 10/01/2019.

Podruchney, David W. II and David W. Podruchney Jr. to Benjamin Ostrander and Amanda Ostrander, 2055 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $103,000 10/01/2019.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jacob M. Johnson, 2010 Kay St. Roanoke VA 24017, $151,000 09/30/2019.

Shelton, Thomas C. Sr. and Elizabeth Shelton to Basil J. Mays, 3526 Laurel Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24017, $158,028 10/01/2019.

Smith, Quanika S. to JMCT 2 Properties LLC, 2810 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $158,000 10/04/2019.

Spradlin, Camaryon H. to Mackenzie Feldman, 2233 Riverdale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $114,000 10/03/2019.

Tate, James P. III and Kathleen M. Tate to Katelyn A. Spyhalski, 2431 Tillett Road Roanoke VA 24015, $176,000 09/30/2019.

Thorne, Matthew and Kelly Thorne to Randall D. Green Jr., 5036 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 10/04/2019.

White, Angelia D. to Linda M. White, 3454 Windsor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 10/01/2019.

Wray, Colin K. to Scott T. Harwin and Mary Grace Harwin, 2707 Weaver Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 10/01/2019.

Yager, William E. Jr. and Thoams E. Yager to William J. Goff and Deborah C. Goff, 4612 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $149,950 10/02/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Austin, Gregory L. to Yves Noel, 753 31st St. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 10/02/2019.

Barber, Patricia G. and Steven T. Barber to Providence Properties LLC, 507 Crowmoor St., 3427 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $98,000 10/04/2019.

Beasley, Durward L. and Nancy N. Beasley to Galt Properties LLC, 334 Tazewell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 10/02/2019.

Berrman, Cynthia T. to Denise R. Crawford and Jeremiah A. Crawford, 3122 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 09/30/2019.

Boggs, Misty D. to Taylor R. Brizendine, 2213 Byrd Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,000 10/01/2019.

Bosse, Laurie and Benjamin Bosse to Debra S. Preston, 2920 Grand Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,000 09/30/2019.

Buck, Christopher J. to Curtis W. Woods and Shirley J. Woods, 2113 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $84,000 10/01/2019.

Chhouk, Teap and Sovann Soun to Oberdan Pacheo, 1629 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $63,000 09/30/2019.

Commonwealth Asset Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1112 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $79,848 09/30/2019.

Cook, Mary B. to Farms&Auctions Inc., 4222 Moomaw Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,300 10/02/2019.

Dudley, Rodney E. to Rocky Mount Realty LLC, 1321 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $68,000 10/04/2019.

Johnson, Robert R. Sr. and Louise M. Johnson to Galt Properties LLC, 901 Ferdinand Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $55,000 10/02/2019.

Paramount Land LLC to Phoenix Partners II LLC, 0 Roberts Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $50,000 09/30/2019.

RAS Trustee Services to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 2001 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $71,400 10/04/2019.

Simpson, John R. and Mary D. Simpson to Beverly J. Scott, 1312 Ninth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $82,000 10/01/2019.

Walker, Lorie C. to Jordan W. Banton, 2840 Colonial Ave. S.W. Unit A13 Roanoke VA 24015, $71,000 09/30/2019.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Akerman, Vladislav and Amy B. Mogetz to Balaji Natarajan and Sangeetha Ramamoorthy, 5821 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $393,000 10/02/2019.

Allen, James W. and Margaret R. Allen to Todd R. Smith and Hannah B. Smith, 5951 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 10/04/2019.

Feazell, Kevin D. and Melissa C. Feazell to Kenneth R. Pierce, 2041 Richland Hills Drive Vinton VA 24179, $349,000 10/01/2019.

Mbu, Patronella T. to Karen A. Varney, 4833 Hickory Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 10/03/2019.

Meadows, Christopher T. and Marla H. Meadows to Joshua T. Turner and Lauren L. Turner, 6990 Highfields Farm Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $357,000 10/04/2019.

Roberts, Ronald R. to William J. Belcher and Catherine Z. Belcher, 5673 Warwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 09/30/2019.

Shuler, Susan E. to Todd Cross and Erin S. Cross, 2722 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $439,950 10/01/2019.

U.S. Bank Trust NA to Bradley N. Brauner, 7016 Hollyberry Road Roanoke VA 24018, $336,000 09/30/2019.

Vanderhoeven, Valerie N. to Laura B. Cieraszynski and Michal C. Cieraszynski, 6245 Hidden Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 10/02/2019.

Younger, John M. and Melanie A. Younger to Jo Beth Jones, 2704 Summit Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $334,500 10/04/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Bradbury, Ronald J. and Terri N. Bradbury to William M. Sayers Jr., 2213 Donagale Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $255,000 10/01/2019.

Cassell, Calvin S. and Connie J. Cassell to David A. Huynh and Charlotte R. Cassell-Huynh, 505 Petty Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,950 10/01/2019.

Codgen, Dean A. to Molly J. Roberts and Matthew D. Roberts, 6659 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 10/04/2019.

Craighead, Teresa C. to Shad W. Craighead, 1334 Gates Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $220,000 09/30/2019.

Cross, Todd C. and Erin S. Cross to Erica L. Johnson, 334 Sunflower Drive Vinton VA 24179, $197,700 10/01/2019.

Deal, Donald E. to Racid Ait Hammou and Sanaa Ait Hammou, 6723 Laban Road Roanoke VA 24019, $210,500 10/03/2019.

Dowdy6 Inc. to Joshua W. Flinchum and Allison R. Flinchum, 1122 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 10/02/2019.

Hinman, Mary E. and Sue S. Spangler to Derek K. Norwinski and Brenda F. Norwinski, 4896 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 10/03/2019.

Hogan, Frank O. Jr. and Mary L. Hogan to Dennis K. Baker and Royce E. Baker, 2767 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $269,000 10/01/2019.

John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to William E. Baird, 5335 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $191,000 09/30/2019.

King, John B. and Amy B. King to William T. Austin, 4486 Summerset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 10/03/2019.

Laub, Carolyn B. to Donna F. Parker, 1338 Aarons Run Circle Salem VA 24153, $240,000 10/03/2019.

Leonard, Carl E. Sr. to James W. Smith Jr. and Christine E. Dittmyre, 4835 Glenbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $241,000 10/02/2019.

Maven Investments LLC to Reba J. Musselman, 2901 Mystique Court Roanoke VA 24012, $285,603 10/04/2019.

Nemec, Richard L. and Cora E. Nemec to Weston R. Nesbit, 4634 Whipplewood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 09/30/2019.

Roberson, Diane M. to Fredric M. McCoy and Emily McCoy, 5423 Quail Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 09/30/2019.

Robinson, Bridget to Raymond C. Applegate and Cheryl A. Applegate, 415 McDonald St. Vinton VA 24179, $233,500 09/30/2019.

Tayloe, Barry L. to Bridle Lane LLC, 1936 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $234,000 10/04/2019.

Teer, Tyler L. and Shelley M. Teer to Steffen T. Clark, 5975 Grey Fox Lane Salem VA 24153, $223,100 10/01/2019.

Turner, Joshua T. and Lauren L. Turner to Jonathan Durham and Hannah Durham, 5260 Fordwick DR Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 10/04/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Cook, John E. and Patricia G. Cook to Tami J. Sanders, 3419 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $169,950 10/04/2019.

Cook, Drew and others to Peter Van Pham and Linda Mai Tuyet Le, 5428 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $122,000 10/04/2019.

Fainter, Shirley E. to Angela M. Pettus, 5803 Santa Anita Terrace Roanoke VA 24012, $162,500 10/02/2019.

Garman, Ricky J. and Julie K. Garman to Ava J. Clayton and Jake A. Ohl, 2027 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 10/01/2019.

Glass, Jeffrey R. and Lynette D. Glass to Jessica L. Toms, 1615 South Pacific Drive Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 09/30/2019.

Greenway, Timothy D. to Travis J. Dooley and Jenna D. Clark, 903 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $169,900 09/30/2019.

Holt, Mark S. and Brenda B. Holt to James A. Browning Jr. and Ileen F. Browning, 6922 Greenway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $139,950 10/03/2019.

Huffman, Maria A. to Christopher L. Duncan, 308 S. Poplar St. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 09/30/2019.

Kellam, Stephen J. and Holly B. Kellam to Brandon J. Dickerson, 721 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 09/30/2019.

Lee, David T. and Gail H. Lee to Larry H. Scarberry, 3951 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $105,000 10/01/2019.

Lepchitz, Nathalynn T. to Tam Tran, 1119 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $128,000 10/01/2019.

Maki, Daniel M. to William A. McElyea and Bonita B. McElyea, 7271 Scarlet Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 10/01/2019.

Morlock, Carol N. to Troy E. Hoal and Jessica N. Bowyer, 1873 Pembrook Drive Vinton VA 24179, $173,500 09/30/2019.

Morrison, Theresa to Commonwealth Development LLC, 5670 Starkey Road Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 10/02/2019.

Noell, Chad A. to Ray Sarver and Joyce Sarver, 427 Cameron Drive Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 10/04/2019.

Preuss, Jeffrey M.and Denise A. Preuss to Julie M. Provencal, 3357 Forest Ridge Road Unit 3276B Roanoke VA 24018, $114,950 10/04/2019.

Sayers, William M. Jr. and Emily Y. Sayers to Gary M. Price and Carolina C. Price, 310 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $177,000 09/30/2019.

Scortia, Ashley B. and Barbara J. Beckner to JMCT 2 Properties LLC, 1007 Vinyard Road Vinton VA 24179, $148,000 10/04/2019.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to James W. Niday, 6855 Autumn Wood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $147,000 10/04/2019.

Star City Investments LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 5403 Scout Circle Salem VA 24153, $164,000 10/03/2019.

Sutherland, Kayla A. to Angela D. Howell, 3520 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $165,000 09/30/2019.

Witt, Stephen R. and Sherry W. Witt to David R. Johnston and Grace R. Johnston, 1048 Maywood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $158,550 10/03/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Bank of Fincastle to Maven Investments LLC, 4251 Hannabelle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $60,000 10/01/2019.

Charles R. Simpson to Christopher L. Stephenson, 2843 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $59,000 10/01/2019.

Hoon, Thomas E. and Casey Hoon to Woodcox Properties Ltd., 2521 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $83,900 09/30/2019.

Krawczel, Joseph A. and Jocelyn T. Krawczel to Scott J. Crosby, 6788 Waterstone Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $80,000 10/02/2019.

Old Heritage Corp. to Tracy Thacker and Jennifer Thacker, 5529 Hunt Camp Road Roanoke VA 24018, $96,000 10/02/2019.

Salem

Over $300,000

Anderson, Walter L. to Venessa M. Stosser, 323 Turner Road Salem VA 24153, $350,000 09/30/2019.

C&A Managments Corp. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 1926 and 2006 E. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $480,000 09/12/2019.

Gresham, Frederick V. to Andrew B. Cooper, 327 Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $382,450 09/27/2019.

M&W Properties Inc. to MK Loyd LLC, 2213 Bailey Lane Salem VA 24153, $320,000 09/10/2019.

Robertson, Thomas M. Jr. to Kirk T. Shortell, 2509 Oak Ridge Lane Salem VA 24153, $430,000 09/10/2019.

Sweeney, Edmond L. to Edward J. Kirmse, 220 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $425,000 09/19/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Hale, Roger W. to Jonathan M. Wilson, 2420 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $202,500 09/27/2019.

Meadows, Danny R. to Frederick V. Gresham, 155 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $272,500 09/30/2019.

Schmitt, Nicloas to Zachary Minter, 819 Pyrtle Drive Salem VA 24153, $228,700 09/27/2019.

Tanis, David M. to Michael N. Foutz, 2751 Gleneagles Lane Salem VA 24153, $289,900 09/30/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

ALG Trustee LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 418 Rebecca Lane Salem VA 24153, $126,889 09/20/2019.

Arthur, Linda K. to EAB LLC, 2248 Mount Regis Drive Salem VA 24153, $114,000 09/19/2019.

Cable, Sherman A. to Tit for Tat Inc., 1424 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $166,200 09/26/2019.

Carroll, William B. to William L. Carroll, 514 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $177,000 09/26/2019.

Carter, T.A. Jr. to Robert L. Furrow, 333 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $144,000 09/03/2019.

Dillon, Opal B. to Steven T. Smith, 1442 Antrim St. Salem VA 24153, $119,000 09/16/2019.

Doane, Dennis to Turk Holdings LLC, 401 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $116,000 09/03/2019.

East, Thomas L. to Robert Dalton, 117 Horner Lane Salem VA 24153, $150,000 09/27/2019.

East, Thomas L. to Jesse Guin, 706 Central Ave. Salem VA 24153, $149,950 09/18/2019.

Epperly, Garland L. to Terra Alta LLC, 1016 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $107,300 09/20/2019.

Ergenbright, Anna to Daniel J. Parker, 612 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 09/05/2019.

Flickinger, Melissa D. to Melissa D. Flickinger, 14 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $164,000 09/05/2019.

Holth, Suzanne A. to Abigail N. DePoy, 630 E. Calhoun St. Salem VA 24153, $115,000 09/16/2019.

Infinity Investment Properties to Terry A. Montgomery, 227 Elm St. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 09/23/2019.

Jordan, James T. to Kevin T. Gardner, 90 Maple St. Salem VA 24153, $181,950 09/18/2019.

Journell, Jeffrey T. to Kyle T. Failla, 1118 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $155,000 09/30/2019.

Kinnison, Kerry R. to Luke T. Boitnott, 2312 Peach St. Salem VA 24153, $121,600 09/05/2019.

Lee, Teddy D. to Cobric LLC, 820 Maryland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $132,500 09/20/2019.

McClamma, Kasie S. to William D. Rickman, 1366 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $116,000 09/03/2019.

McCrady, John M. to Elizabeth K. McKinney, 1641 Millbrook St. Salem VA 24153, $108,000 09/16/2019.

McKinney, Patricia J. to Samuel M. McKinney, 203 Parkwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 09/16.2019.

Moses, Karrie N. to Cole Inman, 213 Lakehurst Ave. Salem VA 24153, $179,950 09/20/2019.

Poe, Michael A. to Beverly J. Tuell, 2136 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $142,500 09/26/2019.

Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Ronald A. Cook, 1512 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 09/27/2019.

Samantha Grace LLC to Bats LLC, 547 Westminster Lane Salem VA 24153, $101,000 09/30/2019.

Smith, Timothy W. Jr. to Jonathan C. Suarez, 1337 Pulaski St. Salem VA 24153, $169,950 09/19/2019.

Steen, Richard D. to Brenda L. Monnett, 26 Corbett St. Salem VA 24153, $129,950 09/27/2019.

TD Ventures LLC to George S. Wright, 1029 Tremont Road Salem VA 24153, $165,000 09/06/2019.

The Cash Property Guys LLC to Zachary W. Booth, 1449 Gordon St. Salem VA 24153, $154,000 09/09/2019.

Thomason, Shelby O’Bryan to Devon M. Roberts, 613 Hagan St. Salem VA 24153, $132,950 09/18/2019.

Wooster, Stephen N. to Amy L. Neppl, 1520 Epperly Lane Salem VA 24153, $144,950 09/17/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Cundiff, Kenneth W. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 217 Burchett St. Salem VA 24153, $69,654 09/12/2019.

Fuller, Karen C. to David L. Callis, 1752 Morwanda St. Salem VA 24153, $62,500 09/20/2019.

Johnson, Debra K. to Bear Cub and Sissy LLC, 1407 North Mill Lane Salem VA 24153, $80,000 09/25/2019.

Khal, Robin R. to Steven A. Waldron, 323 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $94,900 09/16/2019.

Maxwell, William C. to Alvin L. Woodridge, 142 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $87,300 09/19/2019.

