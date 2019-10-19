Roanoke
Over $300,000
Barrett, Ann M. and John M. Miller to Cynthia L. Ferguson and James F. Ferguson, 2529 Longview Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $309,500 10/01/2019.
Brandon, Woody and Booker LLC to City of Roanoke Virginia, 325 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $1,095,000 09/30/2019.
DeLaughter, Jonethan P. and Ashleigh K. DeLaughter to Matthew Anderson and Kelly Anderson, 3400 Wellington Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,125,000 10/04/2019.
Humm Kombucha LLC to City of Roanoke Virginia, 1950 Blue Hills Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $957,797 09/30/2019.
Rosen, Courtney and Brooke C. Rosen to Janine M. Talty, 3062 Lockridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $450,000 09/30/2019.
Whitley, Clifford R. and Sandra S. Whitley to Ad Investments Group LLC, 4311 Appleton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $355,000 10/03/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Belcher, William J. and Catherine Z. Belcher to Brian J. Loveland and Mackenzie A. Loveland, 2241 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 09/30/2019.
Borling, James E. and Nannette C. Borling to Rachelle V. Cardenas, 2205 Carter Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $289,950 10/02/2019.
Coleman, Chad and Angela Coleman to Samuel M. Robinson and Alicia L. Robinson, 3923 Park Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $299,950 10/04/2019.
Davis, Max W. to Christopher McKelvey and Ashley S. Williamson, 2220 Carolina Ave. S.W. #206 Roanoke VA 24014, $209,000 10/01/2019.
Duffield, Kenneth W. and Linda C. Duffield to Kristopher A. Duffield, 2125 Ranch Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 09/30/2019.
Galt Properties LLC to West University LLC, 901 Ferdinand Ave. S.W. and 334 Tazewell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, $210,000 10/02/2019.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Zachary V. Wiley and Gabrielle S. Rader, 1606 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 10/01/2019.
Osterhaus, David P. to Tessie Y. Taylor, 2754 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 10/01/2019.
Pierce, Hyon Suk to Pattie I. Day, 4707 Wembly Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 10/01/2019.
Stanley, Harriett W. to David Gorman and Teresa Gorman, 1424 West Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 10/01/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adkins, Benjamin W. and Kassandra A. Adkins to Robert W. Thompson and Darla L. Thompson, 4321 Southern Hills Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 10/04/2019.
Bernard, Peggy N. to Deborah Vega, 2591 Creston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $140,000 10/01/2019.
Bishop, Amanda G. to Tracy L. Coe and Laura G. Coe, 2720 Thorndale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 09/30/2019.
Bowers, David A. and Mary A. Bowers to Keith S. Laughon and Virginia H. Laughon, 2330 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $157,000 09/30/2019.
Davies, Stephen W. to Lauren Anne Mason and Dustin Allen Smith, 2402 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $129,500 10/01/2019.
Faisal and Asma Inc. to Lanabisan LLC, 1805 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 10/04/2019.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Patricia M. Boyd, 1530 Moorman Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 09/30/2019.
Hatcher, Richard E. Jr. and Donna Hatcher to Michael G. Kilbride and Abigail L. Kilbride, 3129 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,900 10/02/2019.
JDM Investments LLC to TVC Funding I LLC, 1826 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $111,615 10/04/2019.
McConnell, Lynda L. to Patricia A. Treffinger, 916 Winchester Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $142,500 10/01/2019.
Mora Camacho, Oscar Luis to Seven Hills Investment Properties LLC, 944 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 10/04/2019.
Neel, Ann M. to Kevin W. Matthews and Linda F. Matthews, 1113 Trevino Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,950 10/01/2019.
Peters, Manfred and Tonia R. Peters to Jose R. Cecillos Ramos and Ana G. Barahona Brahona, 2615 Edinburgh Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 10/01/2019.
Podruchney, David W. II and David W. Podruchney Jr. to Benjamin Ostrander and Amanda Ostrander, 2055 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $103,000 10/01/2019.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jacob M. Johnson, 2010 Kay St. Roanoke VA 24017, $151,000 09/30/2019.
Shelton, Thomas C. Sr. and Elizabeth Shelton to Basil J. Mays, 3526 Laurel Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24017, $158,028 10/01/2019.
Smith, Quanika S. to JMCT 2 Properties LLC, 2810 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $158,000 10/04/2019.
Spradlin, Camaryon H. to Mackenzie Feldman, 2233 Riverdale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $114,000 10/03/2019.
Tate, James P. III and Kathleen M. Tate to Katelyn A. Spyhalski, 2431 Tillett Road Roanoke VA 24015, $176,000 09/30/2019.
Thorne, Matthew and Kelly Thorne to Randall D. Green Jr., 5036 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 10/04/2019.
White, Angelia D. to Linda M. White, 3454 Windsor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 10/01/2019.
Wray, Colin K. to Scott T. Harwin and Mary Grace Harwin, 2707 Weaver Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 10/01/2019.
Yager, William E. Jr. and Thoams E. Yager to William J. Goff and Deborah C. Goff, 4612 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $149,950 10/02/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Austin, Gregory L. to Yves Noel, 753 31st St. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 10/02/2019.
Barber, Patricia G. and Steven T. Barber to Providence Properties LLC, 507 Crowmoor St., 3427 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $98,000 10/04/2019.
Beasley, Durward L. and Nancy N. Beasley to Galt Properties LLC, 334 Tazewell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 10/02/2019.
Berrman, Cynthia T. to Denise R. Crawford and Jeremiah A. Crawford, 3122 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 09/30/2019.
Boggs, Misty D. to Taylor R. Brizendine, 2213 Byrd Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,000 10/01/2019.
Bosse, Laurie and Benjamin Bosse to Debra S. Preston, 2920 Grand Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,000 09/30/2019.
Buck, Christopher J. to Curtis W. Woods and Shirley J. Woods, 2113 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $84,000 10/01/2019.
Chhouk, Teap and Sovann Soun to Oberdan Pacheo, 1629 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $63,000 09/30/2019.
Commonwealth Asset Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 1112 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $79,848 09/30/2019.
Cook, Mary B. to Farms&Auctions Inc., 4222 Moomaw Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,300 10/02/2019.
Dudley, Rodney E. to Rocky Mount Realty LLC, 1321 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $68,000 10/04/2019.
Johnson, Robert R. Sr. and Louise M. Johnson to Galt Properties LLC, 901 Ferdinand Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $55,000 10/02/2019.
Paramount Land LLC to Phoenix Partners II LLC, 0 Roberts Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $50,000 09/30/2019.
RAS Trustee Services to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 2001 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $71,400 10/04/2019.
Simpson, John R. and Mary D. Simpson to Beverly J. Scott, 1312 Ninth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $82,000 10/01/2019.
Walker, Lorie C. to Jordan W. Banton, 2840 Colonial Ave. S.W. Unit A13 Roanoke VA 24015, $71,000 09/30/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Akerman, Vladislav and Amy B. Mogetz to Balaji Natarajan and Sangeetha Ramamoorthy, 5821 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $393,000 10/02/2019.
Allen, James W. and Margaret R. Allen to Todd R. Smith and Hannah B. Smith, 5951 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 10/04/2019.
Feazell, Kevin D. and Melissa C. Feazell to Kenneth R. Pierce, 2041 Richland Hills Drive Vinton VA 24179, $349,000 10/01/2019.
Mbu, Patronella T. to Karen A. Varney, 4833 Hickory Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 10/03/2019.
Meadows, Christopher T. and Marla H. Meadows to Joshua T. Turner and Lauren L. Turner, 6990 Highfields Farm Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $357,000 10/04/2019.
Roberts, Ronald R. to William J. Belcher and Catherine Z. Belcher, 5673 Warwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 09/30/2019.
Shuler, Susan E. to Todd Cross and Erin S. Cross, 2722 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $439,950 10/01/2019.
U.S. Bank Trust NA to Bradley N. Brauner, 7016 Hollyberry Road Roanoke VA 24018, $336,000 09/30/2019.
Vanderhoeven, Valerie N. to Laura B. Cieraszynski and Michal C. Cieraszynski, 6245 Hidden Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 10/02/2019.
Younger, John M. and Melanie A. Younger to Jo Beth Jones, 2704 Summit Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $334,500 10/04/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bradbury, Ronald J. and Terri N. Bradbury to William M. Sayers Jr., 2213 Donagale Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $255,000 10/01/2019.
Cassell, Calvin S. and Connie J. Cassell to David A. Huynh and Charlotte R. Cassell-Huynh, 505 Petty Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,950 10/01/2019.
Codgen, Dean A. to Molly J. Roberts and Matthew D. Roberts, 6659 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 10/04/2019.
Craighead, Teresa C. to Shad W. Craighead, 1334 Gates Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $220,000 09/30/2019.
Cross, Todd C. and Erin S. Cross to Erica L. Johnson, 334 Sunflower Drive Vinton VA 24179, $197,700 10/01/2019.
Deal, Donald E. to Racid Ait Hammou and Sanaa Ait Hammou, 6723 Laban Road Roanoke VA 24019, $210,500 10/03/2019.
Dowdy6 Inc. to Joshua W. Flinchum and Allison R. Flinchum, 1122 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 10/02/2019.
Hinman, Mary E. and Sue S. Spangler to Derek K. Norwinski and Brenda F. Norwinski, 4896 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 10/03/2019.
Hogan, Frank O. Jr. and Mary L. Hogan to Dennis K. Baker and Royce E. Baker, 2767 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $269,000 10/01/2019.
John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to William E. Baird, 5335 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $191,000 09/30/2019.
King, John B. and Amy B. King to William T. Austin, 4486 Summerset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 10/03/2019.
Laub, Carolyn B. to Donna F. Parker, 1338 Aarons Run Circle Salem VA 24153, $240,000 10/03/2019.
Leonard, Carl E. Sr. to James W. Smith Jr. and Christine E. Dittmyre, 4835 Glenbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $241,000 10/02/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Reba J. Musselman, 2901 Mystique Court Roanoke VA 24012, $285,603 10/04/2019.
Nemec, Richard L. and Cora E. Nemec to Weston R. Nesbit, 4634 Whipplewood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 09/30/2019.
Roberson, Diane M. to Fredric M. McCoy and Emily McCoy, 5423 Quail Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 09/30/2019.
Robinson, Bridget to Raymond C. Applegate and Cheryl A. Applegate, 415 McDonald St. Vinton VA 24179, $233,500 09/30/2019.
Tayloe, Barry L. to Bridle Lane LLC, 1936 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $234,000 10/04/2019.
Teer, Tyler L. and Shelley M. Teer to Steffen T. Clark, 5975 Grey Fox Lane Salem VA 24153, $223,100 10/01/2019.
Turner, Joshua T. and Lauren L. Turner to Jonathan Durham and Hannah Durham, 5260 Fordwick DR Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 10/04/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Cook, John E. and Patricia G. Cook to Tami J. Sanders, 3419 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $169,950 10/04/2019.
Cook, Drew and others to Peter Van Pham and Linda Mai Tuyet Le, 5428 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $122,000 10/04/2019.
Fainter, Shirley E. to Angela M. Pettus, 5803 Santa Anita Terrace Roanoke VA 24012, $162,500 10/02/2019.
Garman, Ricky J. and Julie K. Garman to Ava J. Clayton and Jake A. Ohl, 2027 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 10/01/2019.
Glass, Jeffrey R. and Lynette D. Glass to Jessica L. Toms, 1615 South Pacific Drive Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 09/30/2019.
Greenway, Timothy D. to Travis J. Dooley and Jenna D. Clark, 903 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $169,900 09/30/2019.
Holt, Mark S. and Brenda B. Holt to James A. Browning Jr. and Ileen F. Browning, 6922 Greenway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $139,950 10/03/2019.
Huffman, Maria A. to Christopher L. Duncan, 308 S. Poplar St. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 09/30/2019.
Kellam, Stephen J. and Holly B. Kellam to Brandon J. Dickerson, 721 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 09/30/2019.
Lee, David T. and Gail H. Lee to Larry H. Scarberry, 3951 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $105,000 10/01/2019.
Lepchitz, Nathalynn T. to Tam Tran, 1119 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $128,000 10/01/2019.
Maki, Daniel M. to William A. McElyea and Bonita B. McElyea, 7271 Scarlet Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 10/01/2019.
Morlock, Carol N. to Troy E. Hoal and Jessica N. Bowyer, 1873 Pembrook Drive Vinton VA 24179, $173,500 09/30/2019.
Morrison, Theresa to Commonwealth Development LLC, 5670 Starkey Road Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 10/02/2019.
Noell, Chad A. to Ray Sarver and Joyce Sarver, 427 Cameron Drive Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 10/04/2019.
Preuss, Jeffrey M.and Denise A. Preuss to Julie M. Provencal, 3357 Forest Ridge Road Unit 3276B Roanoke VA 24018, $114,950 10/04/2019.
Sayers, William M. Jr. and Emily Y. Sayers to Gary M. Price and Carolina C. Price, 310 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $177,000 09/30/2019.
Scortia, Ashley B. and Barbara J. Beckner to JMCT 2 Properties LLC, 1007 Vinyard Road Vinton VA 24179, $148,000 10/04/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to James W. Niday, 6855 Autumn Wood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $147,000 10/04/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 5403 Scout Circle Salem VA 24153, $164,000 10/03/2019.
Sutherland, Kayla A. to Angela D. Howell, 3520 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $165,000 09/30/2019.
Witt, Stephen R. and Sherry W. Witt to David R. Johnston and Grace R. Johnston, 1048 Maywood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $158,550 10/03/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bank of Fincastle to Maven Investments LLC, 4251 Hannabelle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $60,000 10/01/2019.
Charles R. Simpson to Christopher L. Stephenson, 2843 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $59,000 10/01/2019.
Hoon, Thomas E. and Casey Hoon to Woodcox Properties Ltd., 2521 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $83,900 09/30/2019.
Krawczel, Joseph A. and Jocelyn T. Krawczel to Scott J. Crosby, 6788 Waterstone Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $80,000 10/02/2019.
Old Heritage Corp. to Tracy Thacker and Jennifer Thacker, 5529 Hunt Camp Road Roanoke VA 24018, $96,000 10/02/2019.
Salem
Over $300,000
Anderson, Walter L. to Venessa M. Stosser, 323 Turner Road Salem VA 24153, $350,000 09/30/2019.
C&A Managments Corp. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 1926 and 2006 E. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $480,000 09/12/2019.
Gresham, Frederick V. to Andrew B. Cooper, 327 Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $382,450 09/27/2019.
M&W Properties Inc. to MK Loyd LLC, 2213 Bailey Lane Salem VA 24153, $320,000 09/10/2019.
Robertson, Thomas M. Jr. to Kirk T. Shortell, 2509 Oak Ridge Lane Salem VA 24153, $430,000 09/10/2019.
Sweeney, Edmond L. to Edward J. Kirmse, 220 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $425,000 09/19/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Hale, Roger W. to Jonathan M. Wilson, 2420 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $202,500 09/27/2019.
Meadows, Danny R. to Frederick V. Gresham, 155 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $272,500 09/30/2019.
Schmitt, Nicloas to Zachary Minter, 819 Pyrtle Drive Salem VA 24153, $228,700 09/27/2019.
Tanis, David M. to Michael N. Foutz, 2751 Gleneagles Lane Salem VA 24153, $289,900 09/30/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
ALG Trustee LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 418 Rebecca Lane Salem VA 24153, $126,889 09/20/2019.
Arthur, Linda K. to EAB LLC, 2248 Mount Regis Drive Salem VA 24153, $114,000 09/19/2019.
Cable, Sherman A. to Tit for Tat Inc., 1424 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $166,200 09/26/2019.
Carroll, William B. to William L. Carroll, 514 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $177,000 09/26/2019.
Carter, T.A. Jr. to Robert L. Furrow, 333 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $144,000 09/03/2019.
Dillon, Opal B. to Steven T. Smith, 1442 Antrim St. Salem VA 24153, $119,000 09/16/2019.
Doane, Dennis to Turk Holdings LLC, 401 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $116,000 09/03/2019.
East, Thomas L. to Robert Dalton, 117 Horner Lane Salem VA 24153, $150,000 09/27/2019.
East, Thomas L. to Jesse Guin, 706 Central Ave. Salem VA 24153, $149,950 09/18/2019.
Epperly, Garland L. to Terra Alta LLC, 1016 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $107,300 09/20/2019.
Ergenbright, Anna to Daniel J. Parker, 612 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 09/05/2019.
Flickinger, Melissa D. to Melissa D. Flickinger, 14 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $164,000 09/05/2019.
Holth, Suzanne A. to Abigail N. DePoy, 630 E. Calhoun St. Salem VA 24153, $115,000 09/16/2019.
Infinity Investment Properties to Terry A. Montgomery, 227 Elm St. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 09/23/2019.
Jordan, James T. to Kevin T. Gardner, 90 Maple St. Salem VA 24153, $181,950 09/18/2019.
Journell, Jeffrey T. to Kyle T. Failla, 1118 Kessler Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $155,000 09/30/2019.
Kinnison, Kerry R. to Luke T. Boitnott, 2312 Peach St. Salem VA 24153, $121,600 09/05/2019.
Lee, Teddy D. to Cobric LLC, 820 Maryland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $132,500 09/20/2019.
McClamma, Kasie S. to William D. Rickman, 1366 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $116,000 09/03/2019.
McCrady, John M. to Elizabeth K. McKinney, 1641 Millbrook St. Salem VA 24153, $108,000 09/16/2019.
McKinney, Patricia J. to Samuel M. McKinney, 203 Parkwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 09/16.2019.
Moses, Karrie N. to Cole Inman, 213 Lakehurst Ave. Salem VA 24153, $179,950 09/20/2019.
Poe, Michael A. to Beverly J. Tuell, 2136 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $142,500 09/26/2019.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Ronald A. Cook, 1512 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 09/27/2019.
Samantha Grace LLC to Bats LLC, 547 Westminster Lane Salem VA 24153, $101,000 09/30/2019.
Smith, Timothy W. Jr. to Jonathan C. Suarez, 1337 Pulaski St. Salem VA 24153, $169,950 09/19/2019.
Steen, Richard D. to Brenda L. Monnett, 26 Corbett St. Salem VA 24153, $129,950 09/27/2019.
TD Ventures LLC to George S. Wright, 1029 Tremont Road Salem VA 24153, $165,000 09/06/2019.
The Cash Property Guys LLC to Zachary W. Booth, 1449 Gordon St. Salem VA 24153, $154,000 09/09/2019.
Thomason, Shelby O’Bryan to Devon M. Roberts, 613 Hagan St. Salem VA 24153, $132,950 09/18/2019.
Wooster, Stephen N. to Amy L. Neppl, 1520 Epperly Lane Salem VA 24153, $144,950 09/17/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Cundiff, Kenneth W. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 217 Burchett St. Salem VA 24153, $69,654 09/12/2019.
Fuller, Karen C. to David L. Callis, 1752 Morwanda St. Salem VA 24153, $62,500 09/20/2019.
Johnson, Debra K. to Bear Cub and Sissy LLC, 1407 North Mill Lane Salem VA 24153, $80,000 09/25/2019.
Khal, Robin R. to Steven A. Waldron, 323 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $94,900 09/16/2019.
Maxwell, William C. to Alvin L. Woodridge, 142 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $87,300 09/19/2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.