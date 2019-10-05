Roanoke

Over $300,000

Behrend, Caleb J. and Keren I. Behrend to Nicholas Marko and Amanda Marko, 3517 Wellington Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,250,000 09/17/2019.

Duggins, David C. and Virginia A. Duggins to Amy E. Bridge, 3296 Somerset St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $348,000 09/17/2019.

Galt Properties LLC to Pullman Belle LLC, 1822, 1918, 1640 Eastern Ave. N.E. and 1406 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, 24017, $328,375 09/18/2019.

Lamson, Elizabeth L. to Stewart C. Taylor, 4226 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 09/16/2019.

National Bank of Blacksburg to 3601 Blue Hills LLC, 3601 Blue Hills Village Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $615,000 09/18/2019.

Oestreich, Kenneth J. and Jennifer E. Vaughan to Laura Day Rottenborn, 438 Kepplewood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $377,000 09/16/2019.

PNB Holding Co 2 Inc. to Doyle Living Trust, 204 S. Jefferson St. Unit 5 Roanoke VA 24011, $400,000 09/18/2019.

Rottenborn, Laura D. and John B. Rottenborn to Lawrence L. Carpio and Rebecca E. Carpio, 1 26th St. Roanoke VA 24014, $678,000 09/18/2019.

Third & Elm LLC to 801 Third St. LLC, 801 Third St. Roanoke VA 24016, $400,000 09/18/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Miller, Alan T. and Rebecca S. Miller to Matthew J. Cannoy, 2623 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $242,500 09/16/2019.

Schlafman, Ashley to Haley D. Kendrick, 2714 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $224,950 09/17/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Arrington, Howard J. to Tracy L. Kelso, 2108 Temple Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $179,000 09/16/2019.

Baniya, Amrit and Uma Baniya to Tulio Nolasco, 913 Whitney Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 09/17/2019.

Bourgeois, John-Paul M. to Christopher J. Atkinson, 144 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,000 09/18/2019.

C2K LLC to Robert Shafer and Yvette C. Lavanchy, 2805 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $186,500 09/19/2019.

Caudill, Martha E. to S.J. Conner and Sons Inc., 2620 Cannaday Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $118,000 09/18/2019.

Centerfield LLC to Candace Y. Gladden, 1148 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $158,500 09/17/2019.

Cole, Donna D. to Katherine D. Griggs, 1125 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $140,100 09/17/2019.

Donahue, Helen W. to Jammie L. Spradlin and Liza A. Spradlin, 4558 Narrows Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $169,000 09/16/2019.

Equity Trustees to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 1639 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,710 09/19/2019.

Fisher, Jack P. Jr. and others to Janet L. Esworthy, 1986 Ashley Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 09/17/2019.

Garland, John A. to Austin P. Sweeney, 2115 Lynn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $159,950 09/16/2019.

Harrington, Kelsey R. to Brandon T. Lay and Elizabeth Lay, 1822 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $143,500 09/16/2019.

Hawks Point Investments LLC to Andi R. Kraft and Christina A. Kraft, 2656 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $159,500 09/20/2019.

Hodges, Jennifer and Elizabeth F. Hall to Mahmood Jassim Mahmood Sr., 4784 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 09/19/2019.

Hudson, Edward N. and Betty B. Hudson to Suzanne H. Williams, 1950 Hope Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 09/20/2019.

Jenkins, Patricia A. and William S. Jenkins to Veronica K. Martinez, 2532 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $107,000 09/20/2019.

Lindsey, Margaret A. to Nancy E.. Bell, 117 Windward Dirve S.W. No. 117 Roanoke VA 24018, $199,000 09/19/2019.

Martin, H. Keith to Santos Arnulfo Espinoza Rivera, 169 Maplelawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $148,000 09/20/2019.

McBride, Stephen P. Jr. and Hannah R. Smith to Mason Murrell, 4625 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 09/17/2019.

NYLA LLC to Hisham Al-Ammuri, 655 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $105,000 09/19/2019.

Parker, Kimberly G. to Benjamin Sanders, 728 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $117,300 09/19/2019.

Sanchez, Esli and Juliana C. Sanchez to Joshua L. Nolan and Robin K. Nolan, 1631 Sigmon Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $159,500 09/20/2019.

Stephenson, Gareth and Courtney Stephenson to Chris A. Creech, 3526 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 09/16/2019.

T&J Investments LLC to Diane E. Grubbs, 606 Camilla St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 09/18/2019.

Taylor, Zachary C. and Dawnmarie Taylor to Robert L. Gutterman, 649 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $164,025 09/19/2019.

Trustee Servcies of Virginia LLC to SunTrust Bank, 1412 Lafayette Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $113,240 09/20/2019.

West University LLC to Pullman Belle LLC, 1640 Eastern Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $122,500 09/18/2019.

Williams, Suzanne H. to Jacklyn J. Cargill, 3128 Woodlawn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $171,500 09/20/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Atkinson, Christopher J. to Derek W. Ferguson and Sheena Marie Ferguson, 1507 East Gate Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $61,000 09/18/2019.

Dent, Everett L. Jr. and others to 2509 Westover LLC, 2509 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $89,000 09/16/2019.

Guthrie, Wilfred E. Jr. and Wilfred E. Guthrie Sr. Estate to Joshua P. Klein and Sadie L. Klein, 4138 Vermont Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 09/20/2019.

Lilley, Jordan to Carol Ann LLC, 2713 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $57,000 09/16/2019.

Stephen K. Christenson P.C. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 3937 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,880 09/18/2019.

Suhopolijac, Enes to Joshua T. Lawrence, 2712 Lyndhurst St. Roanoke VA 24012, $72,500 09/18/2019.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Bower, Darrell E. to Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority, 7875 Wood Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $580,000 09/18/2019.

Cochran, William N. and Katherine G. Cochran to Jack S. Forrester and Rachel D. Forrester, 5880 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $439,000 09/19/2019.

Eary, Edward A. and Deborah L. Eary to Benjamin Jarrell and Amy Jarrell, 1384 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $319,950 09/19/2019.

Halliwill, Donald B. and Tammy C. Halliwill to Robert F. Dagley IV and Kara S. Dagley, 6140 Morning Glory Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $493,000 09/20/2019.

Hidden Valley Villas LLC to John A. Hertz and Ruth Ann Hertz, 4742 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $417,316 09/17/2019.

Parker, Dorothy K. to Garrett P. Hollingsworth and Elizabeth G. Hollingsworth, 7777 Apple Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $333,000 09/17/2019.

Tate, Troy L. and Heidi S. Tate to Alexander J. Norton and Brooke A. Norton, 5330 Tiny Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 09/17/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Boltinghouse, Francisca C. to Amanda Powell, 7451 Dawnwood Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 09/16/2019.

Carter, Kenneth S. and Rosanna E. Carter to Mark S. Rosemond and Yi-Ying Tsai, 4615 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 09/18/2019.

Grassroots Maintenance Inc. to Charles A. McMaster and Elizabeth P. Zimniewicz, 5317 Appletree Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 09/20/2019.

Grubb, Laurissa T. to Ethel V. Blevins, 8628 South Bend Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $212,500 09/17/2019.

Hegarty, Joseph G. to Kenneth G. Palmer, 3324 Penn Forest Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $203,500 09/20/2019.

Helm, Jerry W. and Candace L. Helm to Lindsay Day and Kevin Snow, 4150 Blue View Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $212,000 09/17/2019.

Household Investment LLC to Colleen Dowgin, 3034 Orander Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $220,950 09/16/2019.

Jarmulowicz, Peter J. and Shirley C. Jarmulowicz to Thomas E. Edwards Jr. and Theresa D. Edwards, 841 Sumpter Place Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 09/17/2019.

Musselman, Reba J. to Scott A. Hanten and Jullian E. Hanten, 604 Castleridge Road Vinton VA 24179, $254,000 09/20/2019.

Ree, John F. to Judy R. Layman, 5429 Quail Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 09/16/2019.

Zaebest, Janine to Nancy H. Mowles, 5815 Penn Forest Place Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 09/20/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Apex Properties LLC to Maven Investments LLC, 0 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $105,500 09/20/2019.

Bova, Eileen K. to Nicholas Madison and Ashley Madison, 3649 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $162,000 09/20/2019.

Brock, Warren L. and Kimberly P. Brock to Charles T. Parler and Brandy S. Parler, 465 Crofton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $159,600 09/20/2019.

East, Jean D. to Katherian R. Begasse and James Begasse, 715 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $129,000 09/19/2019.

Edwards, Thomas E. Jr. and Theresa D. Edwards to Adam C. Bentley and Jessica M. Bentley, 5538 Halcun Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $162,000 09/17/2019.

Humphries, Penny W. and Glenda R. Creasy Estate to Ryan M. Higginbotham, 5930 Plantation Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $163,000 09/16/2019.

Kimberling, Dorothy M. and Matthew M. Daniel to Nicole S. Terry, 6982 Black Walnut Court Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 09/16/2019.

Lee Shore Investment Properties LLC to Daeva Barfield, 122 Oxford Square Vinton VA 24179, $105,000 09/17/2019.

Leffler, Allan L. to Joseph M. Stonelake, 3400 Kim Court #A26 Roanoke VA 24018, $118,000 09/18/2019.

McLain, Shirley B. to Galen W. Conner, 1020 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $165,000 09/20/2019.

Quick Fix Real Estate to Star City Investments LLC, 5340 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24016, $122,100 09/17/2019.

Saunders, Robert D. and Jeffrey M. Saunders to Caswallon S. Barrios, 2984 Lockhart Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $105,000 09/20/2019.

Scott, Hylton B. and Pamela J. Scott to Douglas W. Brown and Sandra K. Brown, 4032 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $149,950 09/16/2019.

Security LLC to Jonathan Barker, 0 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 09/19/2019.

Simonside LLC to Michael R. Alford, 8182 Poor Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $120,000 09/19/2019.

Sowder, Randall W. and Steven Lee Sowder to Craig S. Russell II, 2747 Brogan Circle Salem VA 24153, $199,000 09/20/2019.

Stocki, Peter and David A. Carroll Estate to Daniella Perla, 1406 Lancer Drive Salem, VA 24153, $146,866 09/16/2019.

Surety Trustees LLC to Tiki Properties III LLC, 6177 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $102,231 09/20/2019.

Yeaman, Robert J. III and others to David W. Robertson and Kathryn B. Robertson, 0 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $112,600 09/16/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Blankenship, Rebecca W. to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 5340 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24016, $60,000 09/17/2019.

Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Quicken Loans Inc., 609 Dale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $63,180 09/19/2019.

Cooper, Albert R. and Deborah J. Cooper to Greenway Construction Inc., 201 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $68,000 09/17/2019.

MFK Develoments Inc. to Maven Investments LLC, 7099 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $70,000 09/17/2019.

Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 5628 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $57,898 09/16/2019.

