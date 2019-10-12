Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bono, John R. and Pamela J. Bono to John B. Rottenborn, 2717 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $540,000 09/27/2019.
Duckworth, David B. and Margaret M. Duckworth Estate to Mark Bell and Regina Bell, 4008 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 09/27/2019.
Frank, James N. and Karin H. Frank to Jason D. Murphy and Bethany A. Murphy, 130 24th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $335,000 09/23/2019.
Racetrac Petroleum Inc. to RYT LLC, 1021 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $355,000 09/26/2019.
Sphar, Lisa to Mathew A. Gaziano and Elizabeth W. Gaziano, 1624 Persinger Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 09/26/2019.
Thomas, Sarah to Robert A. Donahue, 2926 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 09/24/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Calico Enterprises LLC to Bryan R. Beck and Amanda E. Beck, 415 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $285,000 09/26/2019.
Ferguson, Ian K. and Stephanie B. Ferguson to Anthony E. Sergi, 1933 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 09/23/2019.
Floyd, Claude E. III and Ruth W. Floyd to Trafocon LLC, 2409-2417 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $248,000 09/23/2019.
Lower, Aaron S. and Chelsea S. Lower to Michael F. Healy and Robin A. Tincha, 2509 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 09/24/2019.
Saunders, John M. Jr. and John M. Saunders Sr. to Frances R. Reid, 1827 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $239,000 09/27/2019.
Turner, Garrett S. and Tessa HN. Turner to Jonathan D. Shaffer and Lee S. Hunsaker, 1807 Avon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 09/25/2019.
Waskey, Curtis R. III and Betsy S. Waskey to Raymond E. Dyke, 1712 McMillian Court N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $239,000 09/26/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Burgoon, Michael S. and Monica Burgoon to Zachary S. Williams and Emily S. Williams, 2529 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $148,000 09/23/2019.
Dalton, Michelle N. to Benjamin C. Ayers, 3903 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,300 09/27/2019.
Durham, Charles R. II to Rex A. Potter, 2015 Ranch Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 09/25/2019.
Huffman, Leonard D. and Julia A. Huffman to Kimberly M. Huffman, 4234 Moomaw Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 09/23/2019.
Ison, Kenneth and Barbara Ison to MKS Holdings LLC, 324 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 104 Roanoke VA 24016, $125,000 09/26/2019.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 611 Applewood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $110,200 09/24/2019.
Martin, Mary L. and Kyle W. LaPrad to Deborah Dooley, 2517 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,500 09/26/2019.
Martin, Robert M. to Doris V. Martin, 4719 Barclay Square Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 09/26/2019.
Monnett, Brenda L. to Vong A. Jarvis, 5014 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 09/26/2019.
Nickels, Caroline S. to Kara N. Carter, 2439 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 09/27/2019.
Opalka, Rosalie P. to Robert B. Carbary, 2334 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $197,600 09/26/2019.
R&W Residential Properties LLC to Sharray D. Long, 1337 Memphis St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,000 09/23/2019.
Raymond, Donald J. to Edward Weber and Darlene Weber, 721 Old Vinton Mill Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,500 09/25/2019.
St. Clair, Gregory W. and Tammy L. St. Clair to Joy Dog Properties LLC, 319 Whittaker Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,500 09/26/2019.
Stevenson, Robert W. and Mary Louise Monasky Estate to Gary L. Long and Judith M. Long, 2504 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $128,500 09/23/2019.
Vaughn, Robert C. to Samuel Hancock, 616 Two Tree Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $115,000 09/26/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Berry, Robin K. to Galt Properties LLC, 1006 Crescent St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 09/26/2019.
Cole, Harry A. and Dandora G. Cole to Choice Holdings LLC, 3750 Signal Hill Ave. N.W. Roaoke VA 24017, $50,000 09/26/2019.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Preferred Trust Company FBO, 1608 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $88,400 09/26/2019.
Federal National Mortgage Association to KGB Investments LLC, 2601 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $92,500 09/27/2019.
Fizer, Marie H. to Richland 3914 LLC, 416 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $70,000 09/27/2019.
Haley, Michael W. to Mary E. Drummond, 646 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24016, $90,950 09/26/2019.
James, Paul S. to Deborah L. Garland, 3413 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 09/27/2019.
Martin, Susan S. to Frederick D. Eaton Jr. and Patricia A. Eaton, 4316 Old Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $74,500 09/23/2019.
Prime Home Buyers LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 2411 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $72,000 09/24/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Stephen J. Swallow and Pamela H. Swallow, 4215 Vermont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 09/24/2019.
Shook, Kelly and Roger D. Shook Jr. to Morgan G. Dean, 1125 Dale Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $78,000 09/25/2019.
Terra Abstract Virginia Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 4218 Camille Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $96,700 09/23/2019.
Wade, Ronald L. and Doris M. Owens Estate to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 2411 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 09/24/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Coe, Tracy L. and Laura G. Coe to Clinton B. Atwater and Anissa J. Atwater, 5390 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $324,950 09/27/2019.
Grisso, Cheri to Aaron S. Lower and Chelsea S. Lower, 8018 Hilltop Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 09/25/2019.
McKell, James R. Jr. and Allison McKell to Janette E. Espelage, 2664 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $322,000 09/27/2019.
Page, Frank N. and Shelia M. Page to Daniel S. Voss and Abigail L. Lubin, 5118 Meadow Valley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $499,900 09/24/2019.
White, Taylor H. to Stephanie A. White, 5011 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018 , $410,000 09/27/2019.
Wilson, Johnathan M. to Rick D. Beard and Kerry J. Beard, 8200 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $350,000 09/27/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Ashley, Fowler S. to Christopher R. Smith and Cara A. Smith, 7420 Carriage Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $222,500 09/25/2019.
Brant, Grant F. and Pamela K. Brant to Joshua Hutchinson, 4227 Whitehall Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $241,500 09/25/2019.
Foutz, Michael N. to Jeanie L. Running, 1668 Mountain Heights Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,000 09/27/2019.
Goglia, Deborah to Harry L. Englerth, 6189 Corntassel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 09/27/2019.
Hodges, Christopher N. and Amy M. Hodges to Daniel J. Sherry, 3029 Timberlane Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $218,000 09/23/2019.
King, Constance T. to McCombs Living Trust, 742 Eddies Road Salem VA 24153, $211,000 09/27/2019.
McGuire, Nellyce P. to Walter R. Roberts and Pamela J. Roberts, 2535 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $212,000 09/24/2019.
Peterson, Richard L. and Diana L. Peterson to Carl Lee Johnson, 5342 Willow Spring Road Roanoke VA 24018, $264,000 09/27/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Pam Browne, 8301 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $262,134 09/25/2019.
Shepherd, Douglas E. and Shannon H. Shepherd to Dong Xue Zhang and Mei Jin Ren, 6300 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 09/25/2019.
Whitescarver, Furman S. and Deborah A. Oehlschlaeger to Andrew J. Gilderson and Sandra L. Gilderson, 1707 Mountain Heights Salem VA 24153, $211,000 09/27/2019.
Wright, Kenneth F. and Peggy L. Wright to Ralph W. Hoyle Jr. and Lori C. Hoyle, 2974 Lockhart Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $239,000 09/27/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Michael W. Johnson, 3103 Red Rock Road Roanoke VA 24015, $147,250 09/27/2019.
Brammer, Michael L. and others to Phillip Brammer, 5357 Gieser Road Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 09/25/2019.
Cameron, Emma H. to Hayley Wenzel, 5018 Farifax Place Roanoke VA 24018, $164,000 09/25/2019.
El-Hallal, Helen C. to Pheat LLC, 917 and 919 Cottage Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $137,500 09/27/2019.
Fisher, Jack P. Jr. and Linda B. Tyree to Clifton M. Jones and Sarah M. Jones, 8500 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $170,000 09/25/2019.
Hardesty, Charles T. V and Carter P. Hardesty to Kim J. Allder, 1724 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $187,200 09/27/2019.
Harris, James E. and Cassada S. Harris to Howard E. Klink Jr. and Sherre R. Klink, 7022 Oak Court Roanoke VA 24018, $122,000 09/27/2019.
Hawker, Jeffrey J. to Sandeep Mittal and Monika G. Mittal, 7656 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 09/27/2019.
Lawrence, Nancy and Joyce Rantz to Jace C. Steger, 0 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $183,845 09/23/2019.
Lineberry, Karen A. to WBH Inc., 3480 Alltree Trail Salem VA 24153, $123,000 09/24/2019.
Luck, Patrick and Amanda B. Luck to Ysmer Columbie-Borges and Johan A. Rojas Rojas, 5318 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $168,000 09/26/2019.
M7066B LLC to Elise J. Poffenberger, 7066 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $157,000 09/27/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Lindsay A. Sosa, 4227 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $184,950 09/27/2019.
Miller, Brian and Karen L. Bertrand to Edward Lee Gill and Linda K. Gill, 1025 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $194,000 09/23/2019.
Montgomery, B.W. and Melissa S. Montgomery to Joseph Lefebvre and Melody Lefebvre, 5008 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $165,000 09/24/2019.
Murphy, Rachel S. and Katrina M. Thorne to Castle Rock Holdings LLC, 5505 Twilight Road Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 09/27/2019.
Prime Home Investments LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 530 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $126,500 09/26/2019.
Roberts, Walter R. to Scott W. Hanger and Jonnie Rae Hanger, 3403 Randall Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 09/24/2019.
Scherrep, Julia E. to Suzanne F. Anderson, 3241 Hastings Road Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 09/24/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Avery K. Garner and Alex I. Garner, 3230 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 09/27/2019.
U.S. Bank NA to Rossello Investments LLC, 5237 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $124,656 09/26/2019.
Unger, Adele M. and Angelo R. Gianni to C. Sherwood Spence and Euna V. Spence, 3406 Kim Court Unit B-17 Roanoke VA 24018, $121,300 09/25/2019.
Whittington, Linda B. and Audrey A. Bishop Estate to Krystle L. Pickerel, 5433 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $115,000 09/27/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Givens, Charles E. and Margie G. Plano to Kevin E. Poff and Robert L. Poff, 0 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $80,000 09/24/2019.
Hite, William T. and William E. Hite Estate to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 530 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $90,000 09/26/2019.
Member One FCU to Gary L. Avis, 6393 Peaceful Drive Salem VA 24153, $65,000 09/26/2019.
Pennington, Brenda J. to M&W Properties LLC, 10451 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $99,900 09/27/2019.
Robertson, Margaret M. and others to James S. Frantz Jr. and Robert R. Frantz, 0 Dunrovin Lane Salem VA 24153, $77,000 09/25/2019.
Schneider, Susan R. to Schneider Properties LLC, 216 Highland Road Vinton VA 24179, $90,000 09/23/2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.