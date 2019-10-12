Roanoke

Over $300,000

Bono, John R. and Pamela J. Bono to John B. Rottenborn, 2717 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $540,000 09/27/2019.

Duckworth, David B. and Margaret M. Duckworth Estate to Mark Bell and Regina Bell, 4008 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 09/27/2019.

Frank, James N. and Karin H. Frank to Jason D. Murphy and Bethany A. Murphy, 130 24th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $335,000 09/23/2019.

Racetrac Petroleum Inc. to RYT LLC, 1021 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $355,000 09/26/2019.

Sphar, Lisa to Mathew A. Gaziano and Elizabeth W. Gaziano, 1624 Persinger Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 09/26/2019.

Thomas, Sarah to Robert A. Donahue, 2926 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 09/24/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Calico Enterprises LLC to Bryan R. Beck and Amanda E. Beck, 415 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $285,000 09/26/2019.

Ferguson, Ian K. and Stephanie B. Ferguson to Anthony E. Sergi, 1933 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 09/23/2019.

Floyd, Claude E. III and Ruth W. Floyd to Trafocon LLC, 2409-2417 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $248,000 09/23/2019.

Lower, Aaron S. and Chelsea S. Lower to Michael F. Healy and Robin A. Tincha, 2509 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 09/24/2019.

Saunders, John M. Jr. and John M. Saunders Sr. to Frances R. Reid, 1827 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $239,000 09/27/2019.

Turner, Garrett S. and Tessa HN. Turner to Jonathan D. Shaffer and Lee S. Hunsaker, 1807 Avon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 09/25/2019.

Waskey, Curtis R. III and Betsy S. Waskey to Raymond E. Dyke, 1712 McMillian Court N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $239,000 09/26/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Burgoon, Michael S. and Monica Burgoon to Zachary S. Williams and Emily S. Williams, 2529 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $148,000 09/23/2019.

Dalton, Michelle N. to Benjamin C. Ayers, 3903 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,300 09/27/2019.

Durham, Charles R. II to Rex A. Potter, 2015 Ranch Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 09/25/2019.

Huffman, Leonard D. and Julia A. Huffman to Kimberly M. Huffman, 4234 Moomaw Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 09/23/2019.

Ison, Kenneth and Barbara Ison to MKS Holdings LLC, 324 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 104 Roanoke VA 24016, $125,000 09/26/2019.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 611 Applewood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $110,200 09/24/2019.

Martin, Mary L. and Kyle W. LaPrad to Deborah Dooley, 2517 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,500 09/26/2019.

Martin, Robert M. to Doris V. Martin, 4719 Barclay Square Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 09/26/2019.

Monnett, Brenda L. to Vong A. Jarvis, 5014 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 09/26/2019.

Nickels, Caroline S. to Kara N. Carter, 2439 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 09/27/2019.

Opalka, Rosalie P. to Robert B. Carbary, 2334 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $197,600 09/26/2019.

R&W Residential Properties LLC to Sharray D. Long, 1337 Memphis St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,000 09/23/2019.

Raymond, Donald J. to Edward Weber and Darlene Weber, 721 Old Vinton Mill Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,500 09/25/2019.

St. Clair, Gregory W. and Tammy L. St. Clair to Joy Dog Properties LLC, 319 Whittaker Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,500 09/26/2019.

Stevenson, Robert W. and Mary Louise Monasky Estate to Gary L. Long and Judith M. Long, 2504 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $128,500 09/23/2019.

Vaughn, Robert C. to Samuel Hancock, 616 Two Tree Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $115,000 09/26/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Berry, Robin K. to Galt Properties LLC, 1006 Crescent St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 09/26/2019.

Cole, Harry A. and Dandora G. Cole to Choice Holdings LLC, 3750 Signal Hill Ave. N.W. Roaoke VA 24017, $50,000 09/26/2019.

Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Preferred Trust Company FBO, 1608 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $88,400 09/26/2019.

Federal National Mortgage Association to KGB Investments LLC, 2601 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $92,500 09/27/2019.

Fizer, Marie H. to Richland 3914 LLC, 416 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $70,000 09/27/2019.

Haley, Michael W. to Mary E. Drummond, 646 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24016, $90,950 09/26/2019.

James, Paul S. to Deborah L. Garland, 3413 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 09/27/2019.

Martin, Susan S. to Frederick D. Eaton Jr. and Patricia A. Eaton, 4316 Old Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $74,500 09/23/2019.

Prime Home Buyers LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 2411 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $72,000 09/24/2019.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Stephen J. Swallow and Pamela H. Swallow, 4215 Vermont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 09/24/2019.

Shook, Kelly and Roger D. Shook Jr. to Morgan G. Dean, 1125 Dale Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $78,000 09/25/2019.

Terra Abstract Virginia Inc. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 4218 Camille Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $96,700 09/23/2019.

Wade, Ronald L. and Doris M. Owens Estate to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 2411 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 09/24/2019.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Coe, Tracy L. and Laura G. Coe to Clinton B. Atwater and Anissa J. Atwater, 5390 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $324,950 09/27/2019.

Grisso, Cheri to Aaron S. Lower and Chelsea S. Lower, 8018 Hilltop Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 09/25/2019.

McKell, James R. Jr. and Allison McKell to Janette E. Espelage, 2664 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $322,000 09/27/2019.

Page, Frank N. and Shelia M. Page to Daniel S. Voss and Abigail L. Lubin, 5118 Meadow Valley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $499,900 09/24/2019.

White, Taylor H. to Stephanie A. White, 5011 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018 , $410,000 09/27/2019.

Wilson, Johnathan M. to Rick D. Beard and Kerry J. Beard, 8200 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $350,000 09/27/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Ashley, Fowler S. to Christopher R. Smith and Cara A. Smith, 7420 Carriage Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $222,500 09/25/2019.

Brant, Grant F. and Pamela K. Brant to Joshua Hutchinson, 4227 Whitehall Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $241,500 09/25/2019.

Foutz, Michael N. to Jeanie L. Running, 1668 Mountain Heights Drive Salem VA 24153, $230,000 09/27/2019.

Goglia, Deborah to Harry L. Englerth, 6189 Corntassel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 09/27/2019.

Hodges, Christopher N. and Amy M. Hodges to Daniel J. Sherry, 3029 Timberlane Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $218,000 09/23/2019.

King, Constance T. to McCombs Living Trust, 742 Eddies Road Salem VA 24153, $211,000 09/27/2019.

McGuire, Nellyce P. to Walter R. Roberts and Pamela J. Roberts, 2535 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $212,000 09/24/2019.

Peterson, Richard L. and Diana L. Peterson to Carl Lee Johnson, 5342 Willow Spring Road Roanoke VA 24018, $264,000 09/27/2019.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Pam Browne, 8301 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $262,134 09/25/2019.

Shepherd, Douglas E. and Shannon H. Shepherd to Dong Xue Zhang and Mei Jin Ren, 6300 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 09/25/2019.

Whitescarver, Furman S. and Deborah A. Oehlschlaeger to Andrew J. Gilderson and Sandra L. Gilderson, 1707 Mountain Heights Salem VA 24153, $211,000 09/27/2019.

Wright, Kenneth F. and Peggy L. Wright to Ralph W. Hoyle Jr. and Lori C. Hoyle, 2974 Lockhart Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $239,000 09/27/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Michael W. Johnson, 3103 Red Rock Road Roanoke VA 24015, $147,250 09/27/2019.

Brammer, Michael L. and others to Phillip Brammer, 5357 Gieser Road Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 09/25/2019.

Cameron, Emma H. to Hayley Wenzel, 5018 Farifax Place Roanoke VA 24018, $164,000 09/25/2019.

El-Hallal, Helen C. to Pheat LLC, 917 and 919 Cottage Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $137,500 09/27/2019.

Fisher, Jack P. Jr. and Linda B. Tyree to Clifton M. Jones and Sarah M. Jones, 8500 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $170,000 09/25/2019.

Hardesty, Charles T. V and Carter P. Hardesty to Kim J. Allder, 1724 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $187,200 09/27/2019.

Harris, James E. and Cassada S. Harris to Howard E. Klink Jr. and Sherre R. Klink, 7022 Oak Court Roanoke VA 24018, $122,000 09/27/2019.

Hawker, Jeffrey J. to Sandeep Mittal and Monika G. Mittal, 7656 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 09/27/2019.

Lawrence, Nancy and Joyce Rantz to Jace C. Steger, 0 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $183,845 09/23/2019.

Lineberry, Karen A. to WBH Inc., 3480 Alltree Trail Salem VA 24153, $123,000 09/24/2019.

Luck, Patrick and Amanda B. Luck to Ysmer Columbie-Borges and Johan A. Rojas Rojas, 5318 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $168,000 09/26/2019.

M7066B LLC to Elise J. Poffenberger, 7066 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $157,000 09/27/2019.

Maven Investments LLC to Lindsay A. Sosa, 4227 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $184,950 09/27/2019.

Miller, Brian and Karen L. Bertrand to Edward Lee Gill and Linda K. Gill, 1025 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $194,000 09/23/2019.

Montgomery, B.W. and Melissa S. Montgomery to Joseph Lefebvre and Melody Lefebvre, 5008 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $165,000 09/24/2019.

Murphy, Rachel S. and Katrina M. Thorne to Castle Rock Holdings LLC, 5505 Twilight Road Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 09/27/2019.

Prime Home Investments LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 530 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $126,500 09/26/2019.

Roberts, Walter R. to Scott W. Hanger and Jonnie Rae Hanger, 3403 Randall Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 09/24/2019.

Scherrep, Julia E. to Suzanne F. Anderson, 3241 Hastings Road Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 09/24/2019.

Star City Investments LLC to Avery K. Garner and Alex I. Garner, 3230 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 09/27/2019.

U.S. Bank NA to Rossello Investments LLC, 5237 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $124,656 09/26/2019.

Unger, Adele M. and Angelo R. Gianni to C. Sherwood Spence and Euna V. Spence, 3406 Kim Court Unit B-17 Roanoke VA 24018, $121,300 09/25/2019.

Whittington, Linda B. and Audrey A. Bishop Estate to Krystle L. Pickerel, 5433 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $115,000 09/27/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Givens, Charles E. and Margie G. Plano to Kevin E. Poff and Robert L. Poff, 0 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $80,000 09/24/2019.

Hite, William T. and William E. Hite Estate to Prime Home Buyers LLC, 530 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $90,000 09/26/2019.

Member One FCU to Gary L. Avis, 6393 Peaceful Drive Salem VA 24153, $65,000 09/26/2019.

Pennington, Brenda J. to M&W Properties LLC, 10451 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $99,900 09/27/2019.

Robertson, Margaret M. and others to James S. Frantz Jr. and Robert R. Frantz, 0 Dunrovin Lane Salem VA 24153, $77,000 09/25/2019.

Schneider, Susan R. to Schneider Properties LLC, 216 Highland Road Vinton VA 24179, $90,000 09/23/2019.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Load comments