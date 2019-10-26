Roanoke

Over $300,000

City of Roanoke Virginia to Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, 5540 and 5550 Precision Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 10/10/2019.

Dunker, Ralph O. to Paul B. Wilson and Rebecca L. Meisel, 3661 Dogwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 10/10/2019.

Elliott Bay Healthcare Realty II LLC to ARG DI51PCK001 LLC, 1326 Seventh St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $2,828,789 10/09/2019.

Mitchell, Thomas S. and Elizabeth B. Mitchell to Lawrence Nathan and Karen Nathan, 3815 Belle Aire Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $481,900 10/07/2019.

Nichols, Jerome and Katherine Tolhurst to Elizabeth Jose, 402 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $337,000 10/11/2019.

Progress Street Builders Inc. to Kathleen Riebel, 4414 Maple Leaf Court Roanoke VA 24018, $482,342 10/10/2019.

RTLL Homes LLC to Jared M. Ray and Erin L. Ray, 1909 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $327,000 10/11/2019.

Silvergate, Eric J. and Rashard Poindexter to SABA Investments LLC, 2111 Staunton Ave. N.W., 904 21st St. N.W., 2105 Staunton Ave. N.W. and 1320 Orange Ave. N.W., Roanoke VA 24017, $325,000 10/10/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Arthur, David M. Jr. to Corrine A. Casella, 5025 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $211,000 10/10/2019.

Coles, Christopher to Shaun P. Dunagan and Rachel R. Dunagan, 2525 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $294,950 10/10/2019.

IBAG LC to Nihad Stambol and Adelaida Stambol, 3819 Greenway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 10/07/2019.

Johnson, Christine to Christian Pilot, 429 Walnut Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 10/11/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Abre Holdings Inc. to Marshall E. Funk, 4310 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,000 10/07/2019.

Barbeau, Pierre and Susan D. Beall to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 1610 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 10/08/2019.

Bbayse Homes Inc. to Makenzie S. Duncan, 4615 Sloan Road N.W. Roanoke, VA 24017, $157,950 10/07/2019.

Bishop, David A. to Spencer C. Barletta and Jenna M. Barletta, 4605 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $174,000 10/10/2019.

Castle, Sean I. to Mark Forbes, 1425 24th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $112,500 10/07/2019.

Champagne, Arnold D. to Ryan O. Lawson, 3160 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,000 10/11/2019.

Collins, Alice B. to David B. Ferguson, 1104 Winchester Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $152,500 10/08/2019.

Crawley, Kevin M. and Christine M. Crawley to Patience L. Metheny and Casey M. Milanese, 1334 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 10/11/2019.

DNA Communication LLC to Almortino Smith and Deidre Rowe-Smith, 1606 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $143,950 10/07/2019.

Elite Home Ventures LLC to ACT 3Squared LLP, 1613 Patterson Ave. S.W., 911 Madison Ave. N.W. and 1423 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, 24012, $117,000 10/07/2019.

Hendricks, Ray to Juan Becerra Gonzalez, 4620 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $132,000 10/10/2019.

Hill, L’Quante to Shelly M. Akers, 1126 Tompkins Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $101,600 10/10/2019.

Kroll, Jessica L. to Robert J. Eades, 2438 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $147,500 10/11/2019.

Lively, Meghan to Richard B. Taggard, 3307 Birchlawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,600 10/10/2019.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Afton Homes Inc., 3530 Mudlick Road Roanoke VA 24018, $176,000 10/11/2019.

Thomas, Shirley to Kathleen E. Chester, 4337 Camille Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 10/07/2019.

Tran, Kim Loan Thi and Thai Xuan Le to Vinh V. Nguyen and Tuyen Thanh Nguyen, 121 Cherryhill Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 10/07/2019.

Wade, Mark E. to Amanda M. Wade, 4940 Desi Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 10/11/2019.

Winn, Cindy L. to Ronald E. Davis, 4845 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. Unit 316 Roanoke VA 24018, $159,000 10/11/2019.

Woodward, Myron L. and Donna M. Woodward to Maria Del Rosario Perez Perez, 4802 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 10/11/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Bowyer, Nicole R. to AWH Properties Inc., 916 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $77,950 10/10/2019.

Double A LLC to KRHJ Management & Consulting LLC, 1220 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $53,000 10/08/2019.

Epperly, Victoria L. to AWH Properties Inc., 651 Montrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $77,950 10/10/2019.

Fiest, Kevin B. to Donnie Campbell, 732 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $96,000 10/07/2019.

Grandin Holdings 2 LLC to Isaiah Dunnaville, 3908 Vermont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $71,800 10/11/2019.

Grandin Holdings LLC to SABA Investments LLC, 3830 Vermont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 10/09/2019.

Grumbach, Marc E. to Bbayse Homes Inc., 4404 Hazelridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 10/10/2019.

Kelly, Charles A. to Cmoney Investments LLC, 3727 Round Hill Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 10/10/2019.

McEnheimer, M. Denise to Karla E. Douglas and Betty C. Becks, 1039 Westside Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 10/09/2019.

Nguyen, Hoa to John K. Nguyen, 223 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 10/11/2019.

Thomas, Marie N. to 2 Acres LLC, 3608 Troutland Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 10/09/2019.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Belcher, Justin K. and Diona Harrison to Stephen R. Quinn, 5996 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 10/11/2019.

Harless & Holdren LLC to Obaugh Properties LLC, 309 Walnut Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $335,000 10/11/2019.

Khreistat, Raed to Thrindaha Katapalli and Bhargavi Rani, 5931 Windcrest Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $327,166 10/07/2019.

Lanning, Charles T. and Rachel A. Mann to Teresa C. Craighead, 6211 Pettit Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $316,800 10/08/2019.

Palmeri, Ronald N. and Leslie K. Palmeri to Zohreh Khodayarinejad and Nadeem Hussain, 4912 Beaufort Court Roanoke VA 24019, $321,000 10/08/2019.

Taylor, Rex J. and Angela H. Taylor to John E. Steffen, 6695 Christopher Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 10/09/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Anderson, Matthew D. and Kelly H. Anderson to Joshua Trevino, 3852 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 10/09/2019.

Burnette, Melanie M. to Deborah M. Smith, 6649 Leffler Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $281,000 10/11/2019.

Constantini, Daniel W.and Gey K. Constantini to Paul D. Clark and Patricia J. Clark, 5338 Fordwick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $261,000 10/10/2019.

Martin, Edward to John Arnold and Sally B. Arnold, 5438 Loblolly Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 10/10/2019.

Near, Bette K. to David Phillips and Carey Phillips, 3723 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $219,000 10/11/2019.

Roye, Hazel T. to Ronald N. Palmieri and Leslie K. Palmieri, 1380 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24018, $242,000 10/10/2019.

Spence, Randall S. and Donette W. to Kevin Feazell and Melissa Feazell, 1684 Kingsmill Drive Salem VA 24153, $285,000 10/08/2019.

Stambol, Nihad and Adelaida Stambol to Allen R. Humphries and Penny W. Humphries, 3646 Overbrook Drive Roanoke, VA 24018, $250,000 10/07/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Biddle, Compton M. to Robert W. Stevenson and Linda L. Stevenson, 6661 Stoneskeep Lane Elliston VA 24087, $100,000 10/08/2019.

Broughman, Carissa M. to Jonathon Palmieri, 6212 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $131,500 10/09/2019.

Darby, Nancy D. to Frank E. Delieto and Mary Ann Delieto, 2752 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $134,500 10/10/2019.

Drobot, Shelia F. to Jessica N. Dowdy, 3421 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $177,500 10/10/2019.

Hallenbeck, Beth Ann to Jessica R. Wright, 7460 Merriman Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $189,000 10/09/2019.

Lloyd, Marvin W. and Patricia A. Lloyd to Triple Element LLC, 335 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $146,000 10/08/2019.

Lowe, Diane A. to Herb Smith Inc., 5021 Sunnyside Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $104,000 10/09/2019.

Martin, Allen D. and Glenda A. Martin to Samuel L. Golston and Cynthia A. Golston, 6301 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $122,400 10/11/2019.

Samuel I. White PC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 6710 Trevilian Road Roanoke VA 24019, $158,800 10/07/2019.

Shrader, William A. and Krista G. Shrader to Allison L. Davidson, 8216 College Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 10/11/2019.

WFE LLC to Adam S. Battle and Kayla S. Battle, 6031 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $189,000 10/11/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Ashton, Michael T. to Lona Floyd, 434 Seventh St. Vinton VA 24179, $93,000 10/07/2019.

Jordan, James T. and James K. Metz Estate to D&M Investments LLC, 2426 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $67,000 10/10/2019.

