Roanoke
Over $300,000
City of Roanoke Virginia to Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, 5540 and 5550 Precision Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 10/10/2019.
Dunker, Ralph O. to Paul B. Wilson and Rebecca L. Meisel, 3661 Dogwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $325,000 10/10/2019.
Elliott Bay Healthcare Realty II LLC to ARG DI51PCK001 LLC, 1326 Seventh St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $2,828,789 10/09/2019.
Mitchell, Thomas S. and Elizabeth B. Mitchell to Lawrence Nathan and Karen Nathan, 3815 Belle Aire Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $481,900 10/07/2019.
Nichols, Jerome and Katherine Tolhurst to Elizabeth Jose, 402 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $337,000 10/11/2019.
Progress Street Builders Inc. to Kathleen Riebel, 4414 Maple Leaf Court Roanoke VA 24018, $482,342 10/10/2019.
RTLL Homes LLC to Jared M. Ray and Erin L. Ray, 1909 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $327,000 10/11/2019.
Silvergate, Eric J. and Rashard Poindexter to SABA Investments LLC, 2111 Staunton Ave. N.W., 904 21st St. N.W., 2105 Staunton Ave. N.W. and 1320 Orange Ave. N.W., Roanoke VA 24017, $325,000 10/10/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Arthur, David M. Jr. to Corrine A. Casella, 5025 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $211,000 10/10/2019.
Coles, Christopher to Shaun P. Dunagan and Rachel R. Dunagan, 2525 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $294,950 10/10/2019.
IBAG LC to Nihad Stambol and Adelaida Stambol, 3819 Greenway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 10/07/2019.
Johnson, Christine to Christian Pilot, 429 Walnut Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 10/11/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Abre Holdings Inc. to Marshall E. Funk, 4310 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,000 10/07/2019.
Barbeau, Pierre and Susan D. Beall to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 1610 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 10/08/2019.
Bbayse Homes Inc. to Makenzie S. Duncan, 4615 Sloan Road N.W. Roanoke, VA 24017, $157,950 10/07/2019.
Bishop, David A. to Spencer C. Barletta and Jenna M. Barletta, 4605 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $174,000 10/10/2019.
Castle, Sean I. to Mark Forbes, 1425 24th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $112,500 10/07/2019.
Champagne, Arnold D. to Ryan O. Lawson, 3160 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,000 10/11/2019.
Collins, Alice B. to David B. Ferguson, 1104 Winchester Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $152,500 10/08/2019.
Crawley, Kevin M. and Christine M. Crawley to Patience L. Metheny and Casey M. Milanese, 1334 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 10/11/2019.
DNA Communication LLC to Almortino Smith and Deidre Rowe-Smith, 1606 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $143,950 10/07/2019.
Elite Home Ventures LLC to ACT 3Squared LLP, 1613 Patterson Ave. S.W., 911 Madison Ave. N.W. and 1423 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, 24012, $117,000 10/07/2019.
Hendricks, Ray to Juan Becerra Gonzalez, 4620 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $132,000 10/10/2019.
Hill, L’Quante to Shelly M. Akers, 1126 Tompkins Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $101,600 10/10/2019.
Kroll, Jessica L. to Robert J. Eades, 2438 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $147,500 10/11/2019.
Lively, Meghan to Richard B. Taggard, 3307 Birchlawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,600 10/10/2019.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Afton Homes Inc., 3530 Mudlick Road Roanoke VA 24018, $176,000 10/11/2019.
Thomas, Shirley to Kathleen E. Chester, 4337 Camille Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 10/07/2019.
Tran, Kim Loan Thi and Thai Xuan Le to Vinh V. Nguyen and Tuyen Thanh Nguyen, 121 Cherryhill Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 10/07/2019.
Wade, Mark E. to Amanda M. Wade, 4940 Desi Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 10/11/2019.
Winn, Cindy L. to Ronald E. Davis, 4845 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. Unit 316 Roanoke VA 24018, $159,000 10/11/2019.
Woodward, Myron L. and Donna M. Woodward to Maria Del Rosario Perez Perez, 4802 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 10/11/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bowyer, Nicole R. to AWH Properties Inc., 916 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $77,950 10/10/2019.
Double A LLC to KRHJ Management & Consulting LLC, 1220 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $53,000 10/08/2019.
Epperly, Victoria L. to AWH Properties Inc., 651 Montrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $77,950 10/10/2019.
Fiest, Kevin B. to Donnie Campbell, 732 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $96,000 10/07/2019.
Grandin Holdings 2 LLC to Isaiah Dunnaville, 3908 Vermont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $71,800 10/11/2019.
Grandin Holdings LLC to SABA Investments LLC, 3830 Vermont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 10/09/2019.
Grumbach, Marc E. to Bbayse Homes Inc., 4404 Hazelridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 10/10/2019.
Kelly, Charles A. to Cmoney Investments LLC, 3727 Round Hill Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 10/10/2019.
McEnheimer, M. Denise to Karla E. Douglas and Betty C. Becks, 1039 Westside Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 10/09/2019.
Nguyen, Hoa to John K. Nguyen, 223 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 10/11/2019.
Thomas, Marie N. to 2 Acres LLC, 3608 Troutland Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 10/09/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Belcher, Justin K. and Diona Harrison to Stephen R. Quinn, 5996 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 10/11/2019.
Harless & Holdren LLC to Obaugh Properties LLC, 309 Walnut Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $335,000 10/11/2019.
Khreistat, Raed to Thrindaha Katapalli and Bhargavi Rani, 5931 Windcrest Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $327,166 10/07/2019.
Lanning, Charles T. and Rachel A. Mann to Teresa C. Craighead, 6211 Pettit Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $316,800 10/08/2019.
Palmeri, Ronald N. and Leslie K. Palmeri to Zohreh Khodayarinejad and Nadeem Hussain, 4912 Beaufort Court Roanoke VA 24019, $321,000 10/08/2019.
Taylor, Rex J. and Angela H. Taylor to John E. Steffen, 6695 Christopher Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 10/09/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Matthew D. and Kelly H. Anderson to Joshua Trevino, 3852 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 10/09/2019.
Burnette, Melanie M. to Deborah M. Smith, 6649 Leffler Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $281,000 10/11/2019.
Constantini, Daniel W.and Gey K. Constantini to Paul D. Clark and Patricia J. Clark, 5338 Fordwick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $261,000 10/10/2019.
Martin, Edward to John Arnold and Sally B. Arnold, 5438 Loblolly Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 10/10/2019.
Near, Bette K. to David Phillips and Carey Phillips, 3723 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $219,000 10/11/2019.
Roye, Hazel T. to Ronald N. Palmieri and Leslie K. Palmieri, 1380 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24018, $242,000 10/10/2019.
Spence, Randall S. and Donette W. to Kevin Feazell and Melissa Feazell, 1684 Kingsmill Drive Salem VA 24153, $285,000 10/08/2019.
Stambol, Nihad and Adelaida Stambol to Allen R. Humphries and Penny W. Humphries, 3646 Overbrook Drive Roanoke, VA 24018, $250,000 10/07/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Biddle, Compton M. to Robert W. Stevenson and Linda L. Stevenson, 6661 Stoneskeep Lane Elliston VA 24087, $100,000 10/08/2019.
Broughman, Carissa M. to Jonathon Palmieri, 6212 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $131,500 10/09/2019.
Darby, Nancy D. to Frank E. Delieto and Mary Ann Delieto, 2752 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $134,500 10/10/2019.
Drobot, Shelia F. to Jessica N. Dowdy, 3421 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $177,500 10/10/2019.
Hallenbeck, Beth Ann to Jessica R. Wright, 7460 Merriman Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $189,000 10/09/2019.
Lloyd, Marvin W. and Patricia A. Lloyd to Triple Element LLC, 335 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $146,000 10/08/2019.
Lowe, Diane A. to Herb Smith Inc., 5021 Sunnyside Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $104,000 10/09/2019.
Martin, Allen D. and Glenda A. Martin to Samuel L. Golston and Cynthia A. Golston, 6301 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $122,400 10/11/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 6710 Trevilian Road Roanoke VA 24019, $158,800 10/07/2019.
Shrader, William A. and Krista G. Shrader to Allison L. Davidson, 8216 College Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 10/11/2019.
WFE LLC to Adam S. Battle and Kayla S. Battle, 6031 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $189,000 10/11/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ashton, Michael T. to Lona Floyd, 434 Seventh St. Vinton VA 24179, $93,000 10/07/2019.
Jordan, James T. and James K. Metz Estate to D&M Investments LLC, 2426 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $67,000 10/10/2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.