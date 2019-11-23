Roanoke
Over $300,000
Askey, Arthur W. and Joyce Q. Askey to Kenneth L. Parker and Judy B. Parker, 1921 Cambridge Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $308,000 11/04/2019.
Central Investors Limited Partnership to Lawco Real Estate LLC, 127 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $375,000 11/07/2019.
Cornerstone Real Estate Investing LLC to Frontus LLC, 5046 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $545,000 11/06/2019.
Three W. Corp. to B and C Management Holdings LLC, 3801 Blue Ridge Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $1,500,000 11/08/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bowman, Deanna C. to Tightlines 21 LLC, 1501 and 1515 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $225,000 11/08/2019.
Connell, Brian and Cathy Connell to Terrie H. Beall, 2131 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 11/06/2019.
Lira, Jefferey A. to Amy J. Milliken, 1802 Avon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $239,950 11/08/2019.
Machac, Mary K. and JEG Realty Inc. to Kelly C. Clark, 2725 Deerfield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $249,000 11/08/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Equity Trustees LLC to OAA Properties LLC, 1618 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 11/05/2019.
Gentiluomo, Andrew to Ashlee C. McCraw, 2706 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 11/08/2019.
Handy, Kelly C. to Vickie Thomasson, 1819 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 11/04/2019.
Hevener, Joann to John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC, 2704 Chatham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 11/05/2019.
Hinkley, Cheryl to Jeffrey Duncan, 2644 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,800 11/08/2019.
Hunsicker, Jeremey and Sabrian Hunsicker to L Investors LLC, 1923 Canterbury Road Roanoke VA 24015, $113,000 11/05/2019.
Jarrett, Donald A. Jr. and Cynthia P. Jarrett to Adam Summers, 2818 and 2820 Dell Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 11/08/2019.
Jarrett, Donald A. Jr. and Cynthia P. Jarrett to Adam Summers, 2824 and 2826 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 11/08/2019.
LaPlant, Thomas and Patti LaPlant to Paula D. Layman, 4536 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $157,000 11/08/2019.
Lyle, Crystal to Pamela S. McBride, 318 Frontier Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 11/06/2019.
Meisel, Rebecca L. to Tyler E. Schwartz and Brook J. Schwartz, 2612 Alberta Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $194,000 11/07/2019.
Mohler, Harrison C. to Pin Stack LLC, 185 Christian Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $122,450 11/06/2019.
Murillo, Ella E. to Paul W. Payne and David L. Payne, 4757 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $159,950 11/07/2019.
Wash, William P. to Divine Enterprises LLC, 2526 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 11/04/2019.
Whitbeck, Jeanne E. to Joshua A. Freedman and Maria C. Freedman, 1806 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $182,000 11/08/2019.
Whitlock, Clara L. to Jennifer C. Dudley, 2813 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 11/07/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
2 Aces LLC to Tran Kim Loan Thi and Le Thai Xuan, 3608 Troutland Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 11/07/2019.
Beaty, Dale F. and Mavis W. Beaty Estate to Kepam Real Estate Investors LLC, 2025 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $56,248 11/08/2019.
Clements, Gary C. Sr. to Elizabeth J. Yates-Merit, 1914 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $67,500 11/04/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1105 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $51,000 11/06/2019.
Gentiluomo, Andrew to Ashlee C. McCraw, 1550 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $81,000 11/08/2019.
Haislip, Thomas Scott and Rebecca J. Haislip to Benjamin W. Silcox, 1821 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Unit Q Roanoke VA 24015, $77,500 11/08/2019.
Lambert, James K. to Walter Lee Davis Jr., 1732 Carroll Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 11/04/2019.
Lee, Richard L. and Ngoc-Anh Thi Luong to Richard I. Wyrick Jr., 539 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $57,000 11/08/2019.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Landon M. Arrington, 1416 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $58,050 11/05/2019.
Poindexter, Xavier L. and Norma B. Poindexter Estate to Ruth Trent, 1535 Andrews Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 11/08/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2307 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,100 11/04/2019.
Smith, Keisha J. to Matthew Neighbors and Nicole Hypes, 2909 Glenrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,950 11/07/2019.
Stephen K. Christenson PC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1502 22nd St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $72,956 11/04/2019.
Stephen K. Christenson PC to Virginia Housing Development Authority, 1721 11th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $51,634 11/04/2019.
Tucker, Jason S. and Sarah B. Tucker to City View LLC, 1169 Bernard Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $56,250 11/08/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Barnello, Richard E. to Mathew Limon and Elizabeth Limon, 6112 Wertz Orchard Road Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 11/05/2019.
Brinkman, Charles and Donna Brinkman to Charles W. Bernatovitz and Eveline S. Bernatovitz, 5198 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $324,250 11/05/2019.
Carter, Richard L. and Teresa S. Carter to Michael J. Sullivan and Carolyn A. Sullivan, 3826 Belmont Court Roanoke VA 24012, $304,000 11/08/2019.
Christenbury, Joseph W. Jr. and Alexander P. Fekas Estate to Samuel R. English and Tanya M. English, 8400 Stoney Corner Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $350,000 11/07/2019.
LeFebvre, Karen M. to Aaron Moses and Karrie Moses, 6302 Montcap Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 11/08/2019.
Noel, James H. Jr. and Carolyn Sue Noel to Thomas E. Hale and Hope C. Hale, 1508 Olde Course Lane Salem VA 24153, $349,950 11/06/2019.
Rucker, Christopher K. and Karen P. Rucker to Bryan E. Galazka and Meredith L. Galazka, 6236 Sedgewick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $329,900 11/08/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bivens, Charlotte A. and Danny Lee Bivens to Joshua S. Woolfolk and Stephanie A. Windon, 7217 Longleaf Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 11/08/2019.
Buck, Nathan E. and Crystal R. Buck to Princely L. Odurukwe and Chioma Hope Princely, 3445 Farmington Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 11/07/2019.
Campbell, William C. and Nickolas P. Apostolou to Nickolas P. Apostolou, 2693 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $213,900 11/04/2019.
Luscko, Jennifer O. to Elizabeth C. McMillen, 4944 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $232,500 11/06/2019.
Mills, Keith G. and Carol Mills Estate to KKMS Properties LLC, 6430 Poage Valley Road Extension Roanoke, VA 24018, $245,000 11/05/2019.
Parker, Bruce F. and Amira A. Parker to Jeanne E. Whitbeck, 702 South Battery Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $247,500 11/08/2019.
SVI Properties LLC to Brown-Bolling Properties LLC, 0 Technology Drive Salem VA 24153, $250,000 11/08/2019.
Turner, Jonathan D. and Jennifer H. Turner to Scott W. Kelley, 1665 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $241,000 11/04/2019.
Zuraw, John F. and Nancy J. Zuraw to Avin D. Boothe and Lisa M. Boothe, 5249 Setter Road Roanoke VA 24012, $274,949 11/08/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Carroll, Barry L. and William D. Carroll to Elizabeth M. Parsons, 4557 Fort Lewis Church Road Salem VA 24153, $125,000 11/08/2019.
Citizens Bank NA to Arthur Rental LLC, 3622 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $105,000 11/07/2019.
Dantzler, Robert C. and Martha C. Dantzler to JNJ Properties LLC, 5091 Glenvar Heights Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $130,000 11/06/2019.
Hopkins, Carie D. to Aaron K. Dillon and Goldie M. Dillon, 8545 Willett Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $195,000 11/04/2019.
Kelly, Carol A. to Realestate Buy It Now LLC, 4779 Woodley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 11/08/2019.
Kubick, John to Nathaniel H. Winstead, 431 McDonald St. Vinton VA 24179, $184,950 11/05/2019.
Sowder, Mark A. and Karen S. Sowder to Kara A. Jones, 1008 Clearview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $162,000 11/04/2019.
Sutliff, Donald R. to Virginia Spence, 7204 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 11/08/2019.
Swanson, Cori A. and Codi V. Swanson to Kara Norcross, 550 Missimer Circle Vinton VA 24179, $167,500 11/08/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Diamond Point Trust to Hospitality and Housing LLC, 3590 Casey Road Salem VA 24153, $70,000 11/06/2019.
