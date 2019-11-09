Roanoke

Over $300,000

AA Properties Church Ave. LLC to Iskandar Group LLC, 130 Church Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $1,285,000 10/22/2019.

Surkamer, Joseph H. Jr. and Joan S. Surkamer to Richard S. Laymon Jr. and Cassandra C. Laymon, 414 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $475,000 10/25/2019.

Van Hyning, Chad A. to Jo Anne Tesnow, 2407 Crystal Spring Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $320,000 10/21/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

AWH Properties Inc. to Advantage Team Consultants LLC, 2813 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $270,444 10/21/2019.

Bradford, David C. to Woody LLC, 501 Darwin Road Roanoke VA 24024, $270,000 10/24/2019.

Gentiluomo, Andrew to Franklin L. Zier, 1711 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 10/23/2019.

Mountain Brook Builder Inc. to Reginald L. Conner and Ellen K. Conner, 222 Mountain Brook Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $284,000 10/25/2019.

Porter, John to Timothy M. Schmidt and David R. Schmidt, 2301 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $280,000 10/21/2019.

Royster, Jon C. and Kelsey E. Royster to Ashleigh Bingham and Morgan Nilhas, 2346 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,000 10/24/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

2218 Berkley Ave. LLC to Andrea V. Micklem, 2218 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $137,500 10/22/2019.

Bell, Cadell H. and Carroll L. Bell to Paul I. Jourdan and Linda J. Jourdan, 4316 Belle Aire Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $189,000 10/25/2019.

Braxton, William M. to Deborah R. Jones-Worrell and Lisa C. Jones-Worrell, 1902 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,000 10/24/2019.

Caldwell, David and Thelma C. Epperly Estate to All Eco Homes LLC, 2804 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,200 10/21/2019.

Claus, Tamrae J. and Claus, Matthew A. to Daryl W. Hilliker, 627 Angle Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $139,950 10/25/2019.

Davis, Alveta D. to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2842 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $122,000 10/24/2019.

Grooms, Stephen T. and Crystal M. Grooms to Cameron S. Simmons, 2403 Daleton Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $126,500 10/22/2019.

Gwilco LLC to Beverly J. Scott, 1369 Clarke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $182,500 10/21/2019.

Hunt, Holly B. to Divine Enterprises LLC, 543 Dillard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 10/24/2019.

Jones-Worrell, Lisa C. and Deborah R. Jones-Worrell to Justin R. Greene and Ashley Greene, 1901 Sheffield Road Roanoke VA 24015, $181,950 10/24/2019.

Keane, Brenna A. to Eric J. Henricksen and Gillie W. Henricksen, 2318 Memorial Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $167,000 10/25/2019.

Kellam, Stephen J. and Holly B. Kellam to Taya D. Scott, 5215 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $139,950 10/22/2019.

Kessler, Michael R. to Douglas R. Dunavant and Robin P. Dunavant, 3943 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 10/23/2019.

Log Perch Lodging LLC to Choice Holdings LLC, 445 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $104,400 10/22/2019.

Loritsch, Michael to John S. Fisher, 2763 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $157,500 10/24/2019.

Mountain Brook Builder Inc. to Lauren D. Cowher, 1345 Gillette Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 10/22/2019.

Neighbors, John J. Jr. to H&R Brand LLC, 1668 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $149,000 10/22/2019.

Setliff, Jackie D. to Melissa C. Ownby, 5108 Hearthstone Road Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 10/25/2019.

Shilling, Larry and Rosana Shilling to Autumn E. Alls, 2621 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,950 10/23/2019.

Smith, Jeremy N. and Anna C. Phillips to Evan Cody Graham, 3524 Princeton Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 10/22/2019.

Smith, Winston G. to Christopher L. Daniels and Tamura L. Daniels, 1638 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 10/24/2019.

Southern Estates LLC to Eric P. Berg and Susan Yancey-Rawlings, 621 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $126,000 10/25/2019.

TDG LLC to BTPP LLC, 1462 Kefauver Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $105,000 10/24/2019.

Vest, Julie A. to Regina M. Maness, 311 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $177,000 10/23/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Altic, Robert L. Jr. and Tressa D. Altic to Joseph N. Cummings, 2708 Fairfield Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $78,000 10/23/2019.

Barr, Derick A. to BPH Homes LLC, 2921 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 10/23/2019.

Delby, Deborah L. to Choice Holdings LLC, 4018 Maine Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 10/21/2019.

Gibbs, James P. to Mill Mountain Properties LLC, 2604 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 10/22/2019.

Giles, Gary N. to Susan E. Brocker, 1020 11th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 10/23/2019.

Ingram, Robin C. and Willie M. Ingram to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1450 Leon St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $69,000 10/24/2019.

Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 1131 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $72,200 10/22/2019.

Wiseley, Delores K. to Walker James Investments LLC, 3402 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $73,000 10/22/2019.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Bailey, Travis M. to Satish P. Sinha and Smriti S. Sinha, 6126 Sandhurst Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 10/25/2019.

Bleiweiss, Benjamin H. and Katherine W. Bleiweiss to Kishore Poleemreddy and Kristen V. Pevarski, 5327 Cromwell Court Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 10/25/2019.

Floyd, Craig S. and Cari C. Floyd to Kevin Deverell and Brenda Deverell, 5375 Peregrine Crest Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $749,500 10/21/2019.

Schaeffer, Henry R. and Cynthia L. Schaefer to William S. Carnevali and Brooke M. Carnevali, 5030 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $537,000 10/24/2019.

Stone, Clifford M. and Alexia Stone to Dang Q. Nguyen, 6117 Castle View Court Roanoke VA 24018, $370,000 10/22/2019.

Westcott LLC and Abre Holdings to David R. Kadela and Elizabeth M. Kadela, 6981 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $737,147 10/25/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

409 Vista LLC to Jonathan M. Rose and David L. Rose, 409, 411 and 413 Vista Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 10/23/2019.

Bailey, Jerry W. Jr. and Sidney G. Bailey to Audra N. Parsons, 6080 Twine Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $229,000 10/23/2019.

Gerig, Luke J. and Cela J. Gerig to Dennis M. Young and Susan J. Young, 248 Azalea Circle Vinton VA 24179, $269,500 10/23/2019.

Hart, Lynda M. to Benjamin E. Skeen and Sarah M. Skeen, 3249 Woodland Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,950 10/21/2019.

Hennessy, Timothy M. to Mark Michie and Dana L. Aguero-Michie, 7925 Lanasey Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $263,000 10/23/2019.

Moore, Kimberly R. to Jonathan I. Mason and Catherine E. Mason, 1175 Nover Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $214,000 10/25/2019.

Moore, Betty J. to Joshua D. Saul, 1259 Chestnut Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $209,950 10/24/2019.

Osborn, Carol S. and Bruce M. Skelley to Franz J. Wesner Jr. and Sandra A. Wesner, 5904 Saddleridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $249,900 10/21/2019.

Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Dennis A. Rudd and Lisa K. Rudd, 1404 Niagara Road Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 10/25/2019.

Star City Investments to Holly R. Walters, 3585 Forester Road Roanoke VA 24018, $259,500 10/25/2019.

Stevens, Frances N. and Brent L. Stevens to Joseph L. Little, 1227 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 10/25/2019.

T Crouch Homes Inc. to Michael R. Loritsch and Olivia G. Loritsch, 2055 Bridle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $242,700 10/24/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Bousquet, Patrick to Household Investment LLC, 5303 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 10/22/2019.

Ellis, Rosemary B. to Darlene D. Richardson, 3726 Willetta Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $178,950 10/22/2019.

Fryzel, James M. and Terri L. Fryzel to Jasmine D. Bryant and Derrick T. Bond, 4169 Daugherty Road Salem VA 24153, $199,000 10/23/2019.

Herb Smith Inc. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 5021 Sunny Side Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $134,000 10/25/2019.

Hicks, Sarah M. to Jon K. Massin, 3867 Colony Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 10/24/2019.

Hoyle, Ralph W. Jr. and Lori C. Hoyle to William J. Fabrie and James V. Fabrie, 836 Peyton St. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 10/25/2019.

Johnson, Michael and Carrie Johnson to Leon E. Perdue and Alison G. Perdue, 5577 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,000 10/25/2019.

Kelley, Scott W. to Megan N. Wiliams and Ryner C. Nash, 1105 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $197,000 10/22/2019.

King, Michael L. to James J. Sloan, 8101 Emerald Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $171,000 10/25/2019.

Long, Isaac M. to David B. McMahan and Jo Ann McMahan, 3518 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $155,000 10/23/2019.

Montgomery, Rodney D. to Billy Joe Patton and Krista Patton, 540 Spruce St. Vinton VA 24179, $108,000 10/24/2019.

Olmstead, Howard S. and Jane W. Olmstead to Jessica L. Rose, 5566 Ambassador Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 10/24/2019.

Pedigo, Wanda M. to Christopher R. Robertson and Marie Robertson, 1517 Bush Farm Drive Vinton VA 24179, $199,950 10/21/2019.

Pugh, Mary S. to Dirk B. Padgett and Julie Tims, 3343 Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 10/22/2019.

Shannon R. Childress LLC to Corey S. Stone and Kelly E. Miller, 1181 Vivian Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $149,900 10/25/2019.

Sheets, Craig A. and Jeffrey M. Sheets to Katherine Clay, 708 Shelborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $133,000 10/23/2019.

St. Clair III, Jack L. and Jacqueline L. St. Clair to Andrea Blake, 2973 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $168,500 10/21/2019.

Star City Investments to Mary Jane Looney, 2623 Pinecrest Drive Vinton VA 24179, $167,000 10/25/2019.

Taz Wade Inc. to Bank of Botetourt, 410 S. Pollard St. Vinton VA 24179, $147,500 10/24/2019.

Vogel, George L. II and James W. Barnes to Michelle Scott, 1744 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 10/21/2019.

Warner, Patrick and Kayla Warner to Michelle Y. Clark, 5333 Endicott St. Roanoke VA 24019, $139,000 10/22/2019.

White, Michael L. II and Amanda R. White to Stacey W. Lane, 145 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $131,000 10/24/2019.

Wickstrom, Ashley B. to Steven W. Childress, 150 Tampa Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $148,000 10/21/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Equity Trustees LLC to PHH Mortgage Corp., 4000 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $81,700 10/22/2019.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Load comments