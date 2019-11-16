Roanoke
Over $300,000
First Federal Building LC to Downtown Roanoke Hotels LLC, 30 Church Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $3,100,000 10/29/2019.
Garland, Ray L. and Robert A. Garland Trust to Mary Lynn Stephens-Wright and Joseph Alesantrino, 1345 Lakewood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $665,000 10/29/2019.
Murphy, Jason D. and Bethany A. Murphy to John T. Avis and Virginia P. Avis, 114 26th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $673,000 10/29/2019.
Stone, David L. and Laura S. Legere to Erik Moledor and Robyn Hakanson, 1923 Greenwood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $442,000 11/01/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
711 Fourth St. LLC to Remington J. Hinshaw, 711 Fourth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $247,000 10/28/2019.
Hunter, Bryson J. to Virginia Valley Properties LLC, 2714 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $218,400 10/31/2019.
Lewis, Barbara C. to Marlys M. Boettner, 2248 Mattaponi Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $243,000 11/01/2019.
Realty Partners One LLC to Galt Properties LLC, 2414 Delaware Ave. N.W., 1538 Rugby Blvd. N.W., 2910 Glendale Ave. N.W. and 1417 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, $275,000 10/29/2019.
Welton Properties LLC to Elegant Exteriors by TBS LLC, 1725 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $280,000 11/01/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allie, Rhonda D. to Jennifer E. Hatcher and William M. Brogan Jr., 3944 Richland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,500 11/01/2019.
Ambruzs, Stephen and Elizabeth Oates to Robert M. Clements and Andrea M. Clements, 1422 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $140,000 10/31/2019.
Auton, Krystle G. to Taylor King, 3401 Ruston St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,500 10/29/2019.
Barrett, Zachary D. to Kimberly Cabiness-Miner, 2417 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $113,500 11/01/2019.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Jeffrey T. Widener, 4920 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,950 11/01/2019.
Challenge Inc. to Edison Diamond, 2613 Marr St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $158,000 10/31/2019.
Dallas, Apostolos P. to Charles N. Van Nutt and Pamela J. Van Nutt, 366 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $149,000 10/30/2019.
EF&T Investments Inc. to Emma J. Aldridge, 3891 Long Meadow Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,500 11/01/2019.
Four S. Associates LLC to Timothy R. Wheeler, 1338 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $136,000 10/31/2019.
Frye, Katrina L. to James M. Updike and Tamara L. Updike, 1131 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $122,500 10/31/2019.
Gilson, Thomas B. and Kelly W. Gilson to Durga M. Baniya, 1012 12th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 10/28/2019.
Gusler, Bradley R. to William A. Cannaday Jr., 5027 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $184,950 10/31/2019.
Keene, Angela D. and Mary E. Mabe Estate to Guillermo A. Cordero and Silvia R. Rios Gonzalez, 399 Koogler Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $138,000 10/31/2019.
Lane, Kevin G. and Faith K. Lane to Terra L. Wiley, 429 Windward Drive S.W. Unit 429 Roanoke VA 24018, $197,000 10/31/2019.
Lantz, Jacqueline M. to Guy P. LaPradd, 2435 Edinburgh Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 10/28/2019.
Lavinder, Wilma and Reka Turner to Jose G. Ramos Maldonado and Oscar E. Ramos-Maldonado, 3602 Cook Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 10/29/2019.
Marenatha LLC to Better Than Life LLC, 2203 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $158,000 11/01/2019.
Mecca, Jennifer M. to Scott M. Einarsson and Caitlyn L. Flora, 232 Eugene Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $176,000 10/30/2019.
Morris, James K. and Katherine P. Morris to Greenway Construction Inc., 1426 Mabry Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $105,000 10/31/2019.
Morton, John T. and Mary K. Morton to Stephen T. Brewer and Mary J. Callender, 4953 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $179,950 10/28/2019.
Myers, Garnett C. and Karen Myers to Andrea R. Conti, 2731 Dell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 11/01/2019.
Noell, Zachary W. to D’Ondre T. Christian, 929 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 23013, $124,000 10/31/2019.
Patsel, William D. II to Savannah N. Spencer and Thomas L. Spencer, 2806 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $168,000 10/31/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel Hale, 4548 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $106,025 11/01/2019.
Shrewsbury, Mark C. and Margaret L. Shrewsbury to Karen S. Johns, 2903 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 11/01/2019.
Siyufy, Alex M. to Mark Arbogast and Anna M. Arbogast, 1238 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $116,000 10/31/2019.
Snead, Macy L. to Bobby A. Hubbard and Lindsey N. Sicely, 3507 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $155,000 11/01/2019.
Tran, Dung Thi My to Shelby E. Davis and Charlotte P. Austin, 2703 Cumberland St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 11/01/2019.
Turn Key Builders Inc. to Melinda M. Manuel, 1509 Kenwood Blvd. Roanoke VA 24013, $128,750 11/01/2019.
Van Eeden, Johan J. to Alice L. Woodside, 751 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $116,500 10/29/2019.
Vannatten, Callie S. to Roberto C. Garcia and Lauren N. Garcia, 2683 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $144,150 10/28/2019.
Whorley, Edna C. to Jamie L. Choina Stewart, 3701 Troutland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $129,275 11/01/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bakhit, Cyrus E. and Neda Adl to William P. Siple, 3500 Wellington Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 10/29/2019.
Dillon, Aaron K. to Alejandrian Cabrera, 3003 Mansfield St. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,950 11/01/2019.
Dou Mar LLC to JEG Realty Inc., 4341 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,000 10/30/2019.
Dou Mar LLC to Choice Holdings LLC, 4314 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $68,000 10/30/2019.
Enterprise Diversified Inc. to Gainsboro Associates LLC, 720 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $95,000 10/30/2019.
Franco, Tamea L. to John D. Hicks, 2210 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 10/29/2019.
Galt Properties LLC to West University LLC, 1715 11th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 10/28/2019.
Guacheta, Ramiro to Jose S. Gomez Hernandez, 1841 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $55,000 10/28/2019.
Hall, Sharan I. and Henry W. Hall to Robert L. Hall, 2753 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $50,000 11/01/2019.
Laughinghouse, Jonathan M. and Kristin A. Laughinghouse to Laura E. Mitchell, 1016 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 10/31/2019.
Lenox Title Trustee Services LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, 170 Avondale Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 10/28/2019.
Luccini, Joseph D. and Sherry C. Luccini to Guillermo Beltran, 124 Fugate Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $70,000 10/29/2019.
Nash, Carrie J. to Galt Properties LLC, 215 Liberty Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 10/30/2019.
Noel, Robert and Tawonda Noel to Joshua C. Hodges, 1724 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,000 11/01/2019.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to KTW of VA Inc., 660 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $57,500 10/31/2019.
Owsley, Dorothy and Transitional Options for Women to Parkway Holdings LLC, 407, 411 and 421 Fifth St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 10/28/2019.
Preston, Ruth D. to Yousef Al Amouri, 3805 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $72,000 10/29/2019.
Raymond, Denise A. to William Mussleman, 3503 Moran St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $94,500 10/30/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Andrea Harman, 3408 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,000 10/30/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Eakin, Christopher G. and Catherine R. Eakin to Cristina Aguilar-Ornelas, 2744 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24018, $329,950 10/29/2019.
End of the Edge LLC to Kristen C. Miller, 6800 Mason Knob Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 11/01/2019.
Freeland, Joan S. to Ronald A. Kaczmareck and Janet M. Schell, 6095 Wertz Orchard Road Roanoke VA 24018, $353,000 10/29/2019.
Haught, Gary T. and Jennifer L. Haught to William A. Smith and Brandi R. Smith, 5539 Winesap Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $323,000 11/01/2019.
Keeling, Ruth P. to Willis Arrote and Deidre Keelling-Willis, 5151 Mason Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $320,000 10/29/2019.
Lawrence, Mark S. and others to Stuart A. Austin and Amanda N. Austin, 8205 Olde Tavern Road Roanoke VA 24019, $328,000 11/01/2019.
Morris, John R. and others to Cynthia S. Waters, 5920 Saddleridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 10/30/2019.
Priddy, John W. and Crystal L. Priddy to Rachel Freyman, 5576 Westbriar Court Roanoke VA 24018, $390,000 10/31/2019.
Ross, Bobby R. Jr. and Shannon T. Ross to Daniel L. Fettke and Elizabeth J. Fettke, 5906 Bighorn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $329,900 10/30/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Austin, Stuart B. and Amanda N. Austin to Gary L. Graves and Bernita Claxton, 6929 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $249,000 11/01/2019.
Coffman, Donna S. and Ruth B. Stovall to Christopher G. Eakin and Catherine R. Eakin, 3227 Oakdale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $269,950 10/29/2019.
Duffy, Brennan D. and Gail A. Duffy to Richard G. Smith, 804 Aster St. Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 11/01/2019.
Hale, Kelley D. to William R. Ridgway and Amory C. Ridgway, 2726 Mallard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 10/30/2019.
Horton, Jeffrey to Bryon T. Markham II and Megan E. Markham, 6107 Old Black Horse Road Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 10/30/2019.
Huffman, Jerry W. to Benjamin Creger, 5353 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $229,000 10/29/2019.
Inge, Ann Chandler to Christopher L. Sweeney, 3814 Parkway Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 10/30/2019.
Lewis, Wendi F. to Ian D. Ferguson and Stephanie B. Ferguson, 5010 S. Gala Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $269,950 10/31/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Umesh B. Hirway and Smita Hirway, 4344 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $265,844 10/31/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Crystal M. Waggoner and Linda S. Waggoner, 502 Cambridge Court Road Vinton VA 24179, $220,410 10/31/2019.
Parker, James R. and Diane L. Parker to Jason D. Price and Cozette H. Price, 3102 Garst Cabin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 10/28/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Morgan R. Canterbury, 8395 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $252,837 10/28/2019.
Rowe, James and Valerie S. Banschbach to Freddie Deel Jr. and Sara M. Deel, 5318 Catawba Creek Road Catawba VA 24070, $264,000 10/31/2019.
Scheeler, Marian P. to Jwan A. Halmat, 3045 McVitty Forest Drive Unit 316 Roanoke VA 24018, $216,000 10/29/2019.
Smith, Justin B. and Cally L. Smith to John P. Otte and Karyn L. Keay-Otte, 3431 Ashmeade Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $231,000 11/01/2019.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Howar B. Vaught and Martha S. Vaught, 1197 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $269,950 10/31/2019.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Joseph E. Yates Jr. and Lynn A. Yates, 1181 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $259,950 11/01/2019.
Wedner, James A. to Corey S. Smith, 7462 Boxwood Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $286,300 10/29/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Casella, Corinne A. to Kathryn M. Hegarty, 3016 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $149,000 11/01/2019.
Cook, Douglas E. and Kathy M. Cook to Kyndall D. Heck and Jennifer M. Heck, 104 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $129,000 10/31/2019.
Crouch, Ronald D. to Taylor Y. Kitchen, 1027 Broad Hill Drive Vinton VA 24179, $153,500 11/01/2019.
Harlow, Kevin A. and Jerlene C. Harlow to Nathan Lee Hughes, 4962 Lantern St. Roanoke VA 24019, $153,000 10/31/2019.
Harris, Christian E. to Amanda J. LaLiberte, 6760 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $153,500 10/30/2019.
Haynes, Gloria J. to Luis E. Becerra Rivas and Jacqueline L. Ramirez, 5735 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $154,000 10/31/2019.
Jensen, Rebecca S. and Lynne S. Fovinci to Rebekah L. Spano, 4515 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $162,500 11/01/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Robert R. DeLumyea and Cynthia R. DeLumyea, 4231 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $184,950 11/01/2019.
Maxwell, William C. to RJK Properties LLC, 4004 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $187,500 11/01/2019.
McClure, Donald K. Jr. and Carol A. McClure to Britney Spencer, 206 Clubhouse Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 10/28/2019.
Meador, Kristin Lee to Dennis A. Lawson and Lisa M. Lawson, 2964 Emissary Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $158,000 10/31/2019.
Olichwier, Daniel M. and Logan R. Thomas to William H. Justice, 511 Second St. Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 10/29/2019.
Regland, Maxine to Derrick Ragland, 1242 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $166,000 10/31/2019.
Schall, Matthew T. and Jennifer L. Schall to Oliver Arriaga Aguilar and Melissa S. Amaya Rivera, 5572 Ambassador Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $189,000 11/01/2019.
Scruggs, Lois J. and Charles E. Scruggs to Ilene F. Boyd, 5351 Florist Road Roanoke VA 24012, $126,950 10/30/2019.
Torba Properties LLC to Marquis A. Porterfield and Lanita Porterfield, 8414 Reedland Road Roanoke VA 24019, $159,950 11/01/2019.
Volk, Corry and Anna Volk, to Ryan A. Creamer and Erin M. Morehart, 819 Ruddle Road Vinton VA 24179, $194,950 10/29/2019.
WBH Inc. to Timothy I. Mattox and Sherry S. Mattox, 2948 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $138,250 10/31/2019.
Young, Donald E. to Brittany Bowen, 4549 Fort Lewis Church Road Salem VA 24153, $108,000 10/29/2019.
Zheng, Yu Li and Rong Zhen Zheng to Xiu Ming Xiao, 908 Slusser Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 10/31/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Glasscock, Marjorie and Virginia Bailey Estate to Josette L. Corazza, 5360 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $52,000 10/28/2019.
Powell, Virginia A. to Richard C. Hughes and Julie B. Hughes, 6427 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $89,004 10/30/2019.
Salem
Over $300,000
Benn, Sadie S. to Linda Yandle, 608 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $354,000 10/31/2019.
Bright, Pamela A. to Richard C. Thomas III, 712 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $333,450 10/17/2019.
Custom Home Desginers and Builders to Justin M. Brown, 1272 Pickwick Lane Salem VA 24153, $311,500 10/16/2019.
Criss, Alan V. to Joshua R. Lynch, 1076 Stonegate Drive Salem VA 24153, $530,000 10/07/2019.
Elliott Bay Healthcare Realty to ARG D151PCK001 LLC, 2021 Apperson Drive Salem VA 24153, $2,986,000 10/28/2019.
Gold, Benjamin T. to Gorley L. Farber, 106 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $525,000 10/25/2019.
Guidry, Dale T. to Christopher Judd, 701 Joan Circle Salem VA 24153, $335,000 10/11/2019.
Harless, Bernice J. to James L. Gresham, 433 Deer Run Circle Salem VA 24153, $350,000 10/11/2019.
Innsbrooke LLC to William G. Gilbert, 134 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $354,950 10/10/2019.
Logan, Fielding L. Jr. to Robert A. Weeks, 1930 Tucker Lane Salem VA 24153, $505,000 10/09/2019.
Magenbauer, Stephen to Joseph Wallace Jr., 775 Paragon Ave. Salem VA 24153, $300,000 10/25/2019.
McKnight, Melissa M. to Cherie Grisso, 148 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $345,000 10/17/2019.
Rail Stream LLC to Qualchem Inc., 1405 Mill Race Drive Salem VA 24153, $360,000 10/09/2019.
Scro, Steven M. to Lance W. Jones, 746 W. Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $500,000 10/29/2019.
Vanderhoven, Valerie N. to Laura B. Cieraszynski, 6245 Hidden Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24153, $430,000 10/02/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Arthur, James O. to Eileen C. Winchell, 135 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $262,000 10/11/2019.
Baker, Dan A. to Kenneth Lee, 2114 Catlett Drive Salem VA 24153, $204,000 10/17/2019.
Coartney, Sierra D. to Randall S. Spence, 121 Green St. Salem VA 24153, $245,000 10/08/2019.
Conlan, Gertrude B. to John E. Pleasants, 1911 Old Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $245,000 10/07/2019.
Gilbert, William G. to Brian S. Shelor, 359 Keesling Ave. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 10/09/2019.
Kassenbaum, Richard A. to Rodney P. Keffer, 1119 Debra Lane Salem VA 24153, $269,950 10/10/2019.
Lee Shore Investment Co. to Christopher S. Moore, 1808 Tucker Lane Salem VA 24153, $255,000 10/30/2019.
Mecham, Gregory L. to Kevin G. Lane, 111 Tee Circle Salem VA 24153, $223,000 10/31/2019.
Prillaman, Ronald E. to Daniel W. Troup, 1863 Woodmere Court Salem VA 24153, $236,000 10/02/2019.
Virginia Valley Properties LLC to Christopher L. Stuart, 900 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $239,950 10/22/2019.
Waggie, Shelia D. to Richard G. Ventura, 131 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $262,950 10/16/2019.
Walker, Phillip I. to Kathryn Smith, 1031 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $202,500 10/31/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Elllis, Anna C. to Vicki L. Wood, 131 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $139,900 10/17/2019.
Ferguson, Robert W. Jr. to Michael P. Smith, 600 Marshall St. Salem VA 24153, $133,080 10/31/2019.
Graves, Krystal to Don G. Chidester, 1429 Longivew Ave. Salem VA 24153, $158,000 10/17/2019.
Morgan, Robyn D. to Brenton Christian, 206 East Hill Court Salem VA 24153, $139,500 10/30/2019.
O’Conner, Stephen J. to Sean J. Hart, 921 Homestead Drive Salem VA 24153, $169,500 10/02/2019.
Smith, Tracy L. to Ronald G. Wiseley, 133 Green St. Salem VA 24153, $130,000 10/31/2019.
Spangler, Pauline E. Estate to Roanoke Boulevard LLC, 432 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 10/17/2019.
Steen, Richard D. to Laura W. Morris, 30 Corbett St. Salem VA 24153, $107,500 10/25/2019.
Stinnett, Sheere N. to Krystal Graves, 2611 Leemount St. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 10/22/2019.
Strawder, Timothy to Steven T. Brooks, 533 Hawthorne Road Salem VA 24153, $121,900 10/29/2019.
West, Frances M. to Joseph D. Bryant, 39 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $151,000 10/10/2019.
Wright, Katrina L. to DJJG LLC, 2245 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $115,000 10/16/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Equity Trustees LLC to Robert W. Ferguson Jr., 2311 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $90,720 10/30/2019.
Hartman, Larry W. to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2314 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $71,000 10/02/2019.
Maxwell, William C. to Jason N. Fountain, 211 Elm St. Salem VA 24153, $50,000 10/23/2019.
Painter, June M. to Dustin Seacrist, 623 Cleveland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $90,900 10/16/2019.
Summerlin, Thomas R. to Jeffrey L. Cass, 117 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $72,300 10/15/2019.
