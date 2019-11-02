Roanoke
Over $300,000
Guard Rail of Roanoke Inc. to Lawco Real Estate LLC, 1131 Fourth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $500,000 10/17/2019.
I Could Care Less LLC to David A. Brondyk and Judith A. Brondyk, 3319 Belshire Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $413,000 10/16/2019.
Lawhorn, Timothy E. and Mary Beth Lawhorn to Paul Boucher and Jocelin Boucher, 2869 Larkview Circle S.W. Roanoke, VA 24015, $352,000 10/18/2019.
RNK Properties LLC to Stephen M. Pendergrass II, 3681 Brymoor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 10/16/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brown, Justin Maddy and Holly K. Brown to Steven Ball and Meredith Lawrence, 310 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $288,000 10/16/2019.
Pendergrass, Stephen II to Kelly C. Handy, 3718 Three Chop Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 10/16/2019.
Picot, Kristy L. to Samuel L. Schauf and Lauren E. Hummel, 1949 Belleville Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 10/16/2019.
Roe, Kim E. and Jeanne A. Mann to Arthur E. Whitmer and Dorothy A. Kelley, 2632 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $281,900 10/18/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Thomas D. Rowley and Maria L. Rowley, 1310 Brighton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $212,000 10/18/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allman, Patti L. to Warren E. Smith, 1102 Summit Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $111,750 10/17/2019.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Ronald S. Martin, 5018 Morwanda Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $141,922 10/15/2019.
Cervantes, Christine C. to Sarah Gregory, 2644 Wilshire Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015 , $190,000 10/17/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Billy M. Huffman, 1634 Wayne St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $111,500 10/18/2019.
Dunagan, Shaun P. to Rosemary Wade, 4704 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,500 10/17/2019.
Duvall, Kendall to Boxer Investment LLC, 2803 and 2812 Vinyard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 10/15/2019.
Fisher, Yvonne G. and Jason Fisher to Walnut Creek Renovations LLC, 2804 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $115,000 10/18/2019.
Galt Properties LLC to West University LLC, 1501 North Ave. and 1424 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $142,500 10/18/2019.
Hagy, French H. to JE2 Investments LLC, 1302 Eastern Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 10/17/2019.
Hash, Stuart and Yvonne Hash to Natacha Bonhomme, 3640 Wilmont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $121,000 10/16/2019.
Kincke, Keith A. and Season R. Kincke to Andrea Pitt, 244 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,000 10/15/2019.
Markham, Byron T. II to Sara B. Hannett, 1610 Edmund Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $136,950 10/18/2019.
Muncy, Russell E. and Linda H. Muncy to Edward J. Hicks, 5129 Morwanda St. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 10/18/2019.
Teague, Allie S. to James Wright II and Katrina Wright, 4807 Desi Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $102,500 10/16/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bratcher, Debra L. and Linda M. Bratcher to Richard S. Nelson and Emily M. Nelson, 4230 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $80,000 10/16/2019.
Buchanan, Kourtney and Brian C. Mason to Beau L. Robertson, 725 Conway St. Roanoke VA 24012, $93,000 10/16/2019.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC to U.S. Bank National Association, 1708 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $77,420 10/15/2019.
Dalton, Betty B. to IDB Group LLC, 1913 Langdon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $60,000 10/16/2019.
Davis, Brenda W. to Crystal R. Steele, 1608 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 10/15/2019.
Maxwell, William C. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 2413 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $63,000 10/15/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 1814 Freemont Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $82,620 10/18/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to HPP Holdings LLC, 640 Queen Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,501 10/18/2019.
Shively, James R. to Jennifer Hanger, 1835 Carter Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $52,000 10/16/2019.
Solomond, John P. to Parkway Holdings LLC, 911 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 10/15/2019.
Sweebe, Jennifer to Gary L. Hite, 721 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $79,950 10/15/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Maven Investments LLC to Robert S. Guthrie and Jean M. Guthrie, 4248 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $309,950 10/16/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Zoljargal Vanchiunnamjil, 4216 Berkeley Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $365,441 10/15/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Ali, Uzma to Stephen St. John and Christina L. Johnston, 2133 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 10/17/2019.
Goad, Michael T. and Vanessa A. Goad to Dustin L. Peery and Megan A. Young, 2673 Stanford Drive Salem VA 24153, $205,000 10/18/2019.
Jones, Brian N. and Jo Beth Jones to Brady Smith and Bobbie Jo Dudley, 2035 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $242,950 10/17/2019.
Lytle, Kathleen F. and Marguerite D. Ford to Jack R. Ferrell Jr. and Brenda C. Ferrell, 5518 Winesap Road Roanoke VA 24019, $245,000 10/18/2019.
Martin, Edward to Susan M. Norton and Sean R. Norton, 5506 Wipledale Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 10/15/2019.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 3409 South Park Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $204,800 10/15/2019.
Pope, Lynne H. to Dan A. Baker Sr., 3215 Hartley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 10/17/2019.
Ramsey, Christine T. to William H. Fox and Robert R. Keniston, 1449 W. Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $247,000 10/16/2019.
Round2 Properties LLC to Casey Underwood, 7507 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $227,000 10/16/2019.
Scott, Michelle to Mark T. Van Horn and Tina M. Van Horn, 5757 Fieldview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $293,500 10/18/2019.
Wade, Rosemary to Terrence M. Cochran and Angelitte Y. Cochran, 641 Castleridge Road Vinton VA 24179, $279,950 10/17/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allman, Gerald L. and Patti L. Allman to Warren E. Smith, 1013 Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $176,900 10/17/2019.
Emick, Jeffrey H. to Hayley E. Darden and Paul L. Davidson Jr., 7826 Shadwell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 10/18/2019.
McGuire, Jean D. to Priscilla F. Harris, 304 Gunn Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $103,000 10/15/2019.
Murray, Pamela R. and others to Bonnie P. Harris, 7300 Scarlet Oak Court Roanoke VA 24019, $165,600 10/17/2019.
Noel, James H. Jr. and Carolyn S. Noel to Benjamin D. Egnor, 4547 Hammond Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $194,000 10/17/2019.
Palmieri, Nicholas G. Jr. to Trevor B. Green and Ashley R. Green, 1024 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $151,000 10/15/2019.
RNK Properties LLC to Caroline Shelton, 3425 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $164,500 10/15/2019.
Shasta Properties Inc. to Bronn Epperly and Jill Greff, 4415 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $159,000 10/18/2019.
Short, Christopher L. and Kelley J. Short to Walter E. Williams, 5322 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $147,000 10/15/2019.
Stultz, Lowell C. and Dianne H. Ward to Big Lick Development, 5543 Heather Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 10/16/2019.
Wiles, James M. and Shirley E. Wiles to Jennifer M. Dombkowski, 109 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24019, $120,000 10/15/2019.
Zebrasky, Daniel C. and Donna Peters to Eric E. Skuta, 7200 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $157,250 10/18/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bank of Fincastle to Maven Investments LLC, 4248 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $94,500 10/16/2019.
BLJ&Associates LLC to Norman L. Gillespie, 318 Ninth St. Vinton VA 24179, $95,450 10/16/2019.
Felton, Clifton K. and Deanna M. Felton to Benjamin C. Linkous and Luisa M. Linkous, 6537 Hidden Falls Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 10/15/2019.
Gerald L. Allman LLC to Warren E. Smith, 1323 Hardy Road Vinton VA 24179, $90,150 10/17/2019.
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4216 Berkeley Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 10/15/2019.
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Terese M. Birmingham, 6506 Sylvan Brook Road Roanoke VA 24018, $52,000 10/18/2019.
