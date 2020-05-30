Roanoke
Over $300,000
Blackwood, R. Allen Jr. and Jennifer W. Blackwood to Rahul Sharma and Shannel R. Sharma, 511 Waterford Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $650,000 05/11/2020.
Davidson, Lawrence and Janice D. Davidson to Mark Haskett and Pamela Brown, 414 Jefferson St. S.E. #C Roanoke VA 24011, $695,000 05/12/2020.
Hamden, Frederick A. to Brian Lewis and Stephanie Schmitz, 510 Dillard Road Roanoke VA 24014, $370,000 05/15/2020.
Mountain Brook Builders Inc. to Don B. Scarboro and Hannah K. Scarboro, 205 Mountain Brook Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $329,000 05/14/2020.
Ridder, Robert M. and Angela C. Ridder to Christopher Huffman and Whitney Wilson, 4537 Laurelwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $313,000 05/15/2020.
Segelke, Kristin W. to James T. Schweitzer and Ericka C. Schweitzer, 3508 Mudlick Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $513,000 05/13/2020.
Swinson, Phillip L. and Janice H. Swinson to Troy M. Martell and Erin A. Martell, 2315 Nottingham Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $328,000 05/15/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Clifton, Nora to Kyle Mitchell, 4028 Clairmont St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $208,500 05/14/2020.
Deel, Kennith J. to Gregory Alexander and April D. Alexander, 4131 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $203,000 05/15/2020.
Flaherty, Pamela G. to Kyle J. Admire and Alissa V. Admire, 3512 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $236,000 05/15/2020.
Grabowski, Donald and Sandra Grabowski to Brian P. West and Eva R. West, 2130 Edgerton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 05/13/2020.
Ison, S. Kenneth and Barbara W. Ison to William A. Fintel, 319 Campbell Ave. S.W. Unit 207 Roanoke VA 24016, $236,000 05/12/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. and MKM Properties Inc. to Robert M. Ridder and Angela C. Ridder, 3922 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $229,500 05/15/2020.
Reed, Daniel C. to Lauren T. Mason, 1615 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 05/14/2020.
Self, Bryant A. and Lauren E. Self to Karl J. Krispin and Christine T. Krispin, 1839 Cambridge Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $299,950 05/15/2020.
Stephenson, Edwin C. Jr. and Terry K. Stephenson to Norman K. Arnold Jr., 1815 Blenheim Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 05/15/2020.
Tuckwood 1204 LLC to Zachary B. Galluppi and Briana Rose Bennett, 2308 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $262,000 05/15/2020.
WFE LLC to Jacob B. Gibbs and Martha M. Kakouras, 5118 Greenfield St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 05/15/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allicott, Demetria G. to Omega Properties LLC, 431 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $112,000 05/15/2020.
Bookout, Linda K. to Ryan J. Keech, 4702 Desi Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,290 05/14/2020.
