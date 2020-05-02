Roanoke
Over $300,000
Dowdy, Christopher and Emily Dowdy to Richard B. Miller and Nicole T. Miller, 3825 Park Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $320,000 04/17/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC and Centerfield LLC to CFR BEC LLC, 422 Tazewell Ave., 1115 Penmar Ave. S.E., 2219 Roanoke Ave. S.W., 4126 Tennessee Ave., 3605 Signal Hill Ave. N.W., 1415 15th St. N.E., Roanoke VA 24013, 24017, 24012, $588,000 04/13/2020.
Mountain View Holdings LLC to Pheat LLC, 633-635, 701-703, 709-711 Riverland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $500,250 04/17/2020.
Repass, John S. and Judy H. Repass to Diane D. Washenberger, 202 Park Crest Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $399,000 04/14/2020.
Winstead Estate Management LLC to Morning Rays Recovery LLC, 1801 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $325,000 04/14/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Commodore Development LLC to Kory A. Trott and Makiah R. Nuutinen, 2008 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $229,500 04/15/2020.
Huff, Anne T. to Jessica Barros, 3218 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $212,000 04/16/2020.
Klein Ventures Inc. to Jonathan C. Hillyard and Kendall S. Cloeter, 1502 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 04/17/2020.
Lloyd, Edward L. Jr. to Thomas F. Goheen and Erica D. Goheen, 932 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,500 04/15/2020.
Thornton, Matthew and Barbara Thornton to Ronald E. Bell and Susan N. Blum 2403 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 04/17/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Albrecht, Scott B. and Brandy D. Albrecht to Amy R. Johnson and Jennifer L. Renick, 2529 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $169,000 04/17/2020.
Bear Cub and Sissy LLC to Matthew W. Puryear, 913 Peck St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $154,000 04/17/2020.
Doetsch, Jaqueline C. and others to Charles E. Knapp Jr., 659 Old Vinton Mill Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $106,000 04/17/2020.
Holland, Mattie H. to Kelli L. Eagle, 409 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $110,000 04/13/2020.
Mundy, Kay L. to Jose E. Martinez, 3550 Princeton Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 04/16/2020.
Phelps, Taze H. to Sylvisha L. Bradburn, 3630 High Acres Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $162,900 04/14/2020.
Reynolds, Ricky to Jaqueline Marroquiin Garcia, 1717 Padbury Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,500 04/15/2020.
Stackpole, Floyd D. and Kathleen A. Stackpole to Emily N. Bayard, 5203 Woodley St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 04/17/2020.
Ward, Dwight D. to Melissa Y. Jones, 1018 Goodland Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 04/13/2020.
Wildfong, Susan to EdwaRoad A. Sherman and Cheyenne S. Trent, 4619 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 04/16/2020.
Yates, John and Connie Yates to Jeylani Mberwa Aden, 676 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $156,500 04/13/2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.