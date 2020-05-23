Roanoke
Over $300,000
Centra Razor LLC to Russell Properties LLC, 1512 Patrick Road Roanoke VA 24012, $1,300,000 05/05/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to CFR BEC LLC, 3715 Hershberger Road N.W., 10 12-1/2 St. S.W., 1722 11th St. N.W., Roanoke VA 24017, 24016, 24012, $548,000 05/08/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to Parkway Holdings LLC, 810 Rutherford Ave, N.W., 4015 High Acres Road N.W., 215 Liberty Road N.E., 24016, 24017, 24012, $347,250 05/05/2020.
Giuliani, Harry J. and Patricia G. Giuliani to Elspeth M. Gunnoe and Kevin Schwamb, 1434 Crestmoor Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $500,000 05/06/2020.
Joppich, William F. and Catherine S. Joppich to Billy T. Faires and Jennifer B. Faires, 3033 Maywood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $425,000 05/07/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Allison L. Cole and Michael J. Florek III, 1503 Terrace Road Roanoke VA 24015, $319,000 05/04/2020.
Van Hise, Roger L. to Michael G. Craft and Magdalena Craft, 4417 Greenlace Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $633,500 05/08/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Fitzgerald, James D. to Josephine Gonzalez, 1906 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $221,500 05/08/2020.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to David Berry and Mary E. Berry, 1018 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 05/07/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. to John F. Elder V. and Leeann N. Elder, 2832 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $254,950 05/07/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bonds, Gordon L. to Tyechia Scott, 4129 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $123,700 05/07/2020.
BTPP LLC to Karen L. Nauss, 1462 Kefauver Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 05/05/2020.
CFF Properties LLC to Derondo C. Willis and Nichole Y. Willis, 4328 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,500 05/06/2020.
Gibson, Eugene E. and Eugeneia L. Robertson to Johnny Hsu, 2745 Calloway St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,825 05/06/2020.
Humston LLC to Rowen Property LLC, 2832 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 05/06/2020.
Hurley, Danielle M. and Howard Hammersley Estate to Charles C.G. Berg III and Cinthya E. Stark, 2540 Kent Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $165,000 05/08/2020.
King, Glenys to Danielle Dorsett, 1732 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,500 05/04/2020.
Mason, Lucas H. to Jaqueline Gomez and Jose Noe Cabrera Sanchez, 2613 Cumberland St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $117,000 05/06/2020.
Mountain Brook Builders Inc. to Brett T. Shelton, 3312 Preston Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,500 05/06/2020.
Patel, Manu M. and Usha M. Patel to Tyren O. Young, 2420 Cannaday Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $141,000 05/08/2020.
Paulus, Charles B. IV and Amber B. Paulus to Adam E. Sexton, 2721 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,960 05/04/2020.
Roane, Marc W. to Albert D. Edwards, 1912 Carroll Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $112,500 05/04/2020.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Anthony E. Untersee, 303 Windard Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $142,000 05/05/2020.
Sparks, Timmy J. to Rebecca Myers and Bounthavy Phankhaysy, 2817 Cumberland St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,950 05/08/2020.
Stone, Jesse B. and Mary Catherine Robinson to Thomas C. Turner and Kristen E. Turner, 2239 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $196,200 05/04/2020.
Weinmann, Jan S. and Polly R. Weinmann to Maiden Properties LLC, 2409 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $164,676 05/06/2020.
WG Properties LLC to Mack B. Garmon Jr., 4915 Hildebrand Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 05/05/2020.
Whelan, Catherine M. and Michael R.Whelan to Audrey Presley, 726 Suburban Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $129,900 05/08/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Kahl, Robin H. and Timothy S. Hughes to Omega Properties LLC, 4131 Virginia Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 05/07/2020.
M&W Properties LLC to Southern Estates LLC, 318 Mulberry St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $96,500 05/07/2020.
Parker, Angela D. to Mason A. Drew, 2348 Moir St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $78,250 05/08/2020.
Signature Properties LLC to Kristina Neil, 1807 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $67,000 05/05/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Ballew, Brent and Jessica Ballew to Robert C. Knowles and Yasmeen K. Knowles, 5036 Woodmont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $380,000 05/08/2020.
Bittner, David A. and Leslie M. Bittner to Jason E. Flint and Melissa K. Flint, 1915 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $500,000 05/08/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to CFR BEC LLC, 5508 Daytona Road, 5091 Lewis Road, 24019, 24014, $548,000 05/08/2020.
Gianni, Angelo R. Jr. and Jaime L. Gianni to Francis Cannizzo Jr. and Susan M. Cash, 6539 Fairway View Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 05/04/2020.
Hudson, Harry W. Jr. and Mary J. Hudson to Robert H. Taylor and Tara Taylor, 4460 Olyvia Place Roanoke VA 24018, $307,500 05/04/2020.
Mulherin, Tim and Kelly Mulherin to Steven M. Williams and Rebecca T. Williams, 4839 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $550,450 05/08/2020.
NRV Property Management & Sales Inc. to Karina A. Miller and Phillip M. Miller III, 5286 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $387,500 05/06/2020.
Pevarski, Richard F. and Eileen E. Pevarski to Christie I. Carmouche, 4807 Kildeer Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $460,000 05/08/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bryant, Scott R. to Robert L. Rakes and Kimberly Rakes, 6916 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 05/05/2020.
Jenkins, Randall L. and Lindsey C. Jenkins to Tyler White, 1320 Gates Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $282,000 05/08/2020.
Lingle, Patricia A. to Kevin S. Phillips and Tamara L. Phillips, 6530 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $252,500 05/04/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Alex North and Caitlin North, 534 Cambridge Court Road Vinton VA 24179, $282,420 05/04/2020.
Miles, Johnson X. to Tamra M. Hall, 8140 Running Deer Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $244,650 05/07/2020.
Phillips, Kevin S. and Tamara l. Miller to Sean A. Miller and Kelly A. Miller, 5302 Spencer Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 05/04/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Mark A. Wheeler and Cynthia A. Wheeler, 2919 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $299,950 05/08/2020.
Riley, Phillip M. and Nichole E. Riley to Haley Fifelski, 3861 Vauxhall Road Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 05/07/2020.
