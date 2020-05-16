Roanoke
Over $300,000
Henry’s Real Estate LLC to PK Woods LLC, 315 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $330,000 05/01/2020.
2XJAG Properties LLC to Jennifer W. Walker, 639 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $304,000 05/01/2020.
Parrish, Katherine S. to Douglas E. Winesett Jr. and Carrie W. Winesett, 3135 West Ridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $344,000 04/30/2020.
Singer, Lewis J. to Mark W. Miller to Karen B. Miller, 715 28th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $450,000 05/01/2020.
$200,000 TO $300,000
Brown, Brian K. and Vicki D. Brown to Robert E. Blankinship and Marissa M. Blankinship, 2768 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,000 04/28/2020.
Haddox, Brittany M. to Kayla A. Krajick, 1639 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,400 04/28/2020.
JD Investment Enterprises LLC to James Barton and Laura Barton, 1368 Daleton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $208,000 05/01/2020.
Rives, Tray A. and Blair C. Rives to Brian C. Kerr and Alexandra F. Kerr, 4893 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $223,000 04/22/2020.
Smith, Jennifer D. and Dennis J. Smith to Danielle Raby, 3120 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $224,500 04/29/2020.
Third & Elm Street LLC to 805 3rd ST LLC, 805 Third St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $239,500 04/24/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
ACT3Squared LLP and Galt Properties LLC to JMB Homes LLC, 811 Fairfax Ave. and 2407 Massachusetts Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, 24017 $105,000 04/20/2020.
Austin, Sharon D. to Keven W. Murphy, 4721 Wembley Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 05/01/2020.
Bannister, Jasper A. to Boris L. Socarras, 1621 16th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,000 04/24/2020.
Barnhart, Laura S. and Janice R. Ayers to Justin B. Edwards, 3359 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,500 04/24/2020.
Blankenship, Robert E. to William S. Moore and Mary E. Hagan, 2619 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,000 04/27/2020.
Cross Properties Inc. to Star City Investments LLC, 3718 Keagy Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 04/28/2020.
Demars, Deborah C. to Phillip Mitchell, 4796 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $171,500 04/22/2020.
Dennard, Sheri L. and others to Frances Newcomb, 4641 Heather Drive S.W. #209 Roanoke VA 24018, $179,000 04/24/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Lauryn E. O’Neal Loughead, 2532 Averett St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,950 04/28/2020.
Estes, Jeremy L. and Hilary B. Estes to Crystal A. Hashemzadeh, 1520 Glenwood Circle S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $147,000 04/24/2020.
Fairmont LLC to Eliedny Vega Armas, 4029 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,350 04/29/2020.
Ford, Phillip A. and April M. Ford to Joseph Peters and Nichole Baytosh, 1532 Monterey Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 05/01/2020.
Fox, David A. and Suzanne H. Fox to Sara T. King, 2102 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Unit 11 Roanoke VA 24014, $147,000 05/01/2020.
Frazier, Patricia E. and others to 219 SPC LLC, 2110 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 04/30/2020.
Grahame, Brian C. to Patrick Young II and Kelley Ingram, 1117 Updike Road Roanoke VA 24014, $156,000 04/22/2020.
Graybill, Matthew R. and Susan R. Graybill to Lizetta R. Staplefoote, 2522 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,500 04/24/2020.
Green, Donna Sue and others to Clarice E. Walker and Jerome Manigault, 3206 Ellsworth St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 04/27/2020.
Hess, Timothy E. to Jody L. Callen, 5063 Northwood Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $151,950 04/23/2020.
Howery, Esther to Thomas F. Fitzpatrick, 1610 Glenwood Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $161,450 04/23/2020.
King, Gayle W. and Thornton H. Malcolm Jr. to Walter L. Williams, 1210 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $115,000 05/01/2020.
Kovacic, Robert and Fatima Kovacic to Tyler M. Finney, 2452 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $145,000 04/30/2020.
M1020H to Zachary R. Baker, 1020 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $147,000 04/28/2020.
Metzler, Bettye L. to Gary Honeybuss and Ellen Honeybuss, 1719 24th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 04/21/2020.
Miyashiro, Brian to Sam Gravett, 143 Wildhurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $117,000 05/01/2020.
Mutter, Holley A. to Christian M. Labreque and Amy R. Labreque, 3336 Garden City Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $124,800 04/30/2020.
Planet Home Lending to Nicholas J. Doss and Ashli Fetterman, 480 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 4/30/2020.
Powell, Mark D. and Silvija Butkeraityte to Eric Hill, 655 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 05/01/2020.
Price, James W. Jr. to Kyle M. Burtner, 4736 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 04/23/2020.
Reid, Corey L. to Kelli M. Mounce, 2252 Moir St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,500 04/22/2020.
Richardson, Gail W. to BNR Investments LLC, 1321 Third St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $154,707 04/27/2020.
Roanoke Perfect Construction LLC to Shanice L. Jones, 1302 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $120,000 04/30/2020.
Roberts, Richard D. and Richard J. Roberts to Trevor J. Brooks, 2209 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 04/21/2020.
Robertson, Ronald L. Sr. and Vicky H. Robertson to Melissa L. Williams, 3327 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,000 04/24/2020.
Shelor, Deborah C. and Bobby R. Hypes to Cecelia Gredell, 4438 Pheasant Ridge Road #307 Roanoke VA 24014, $158,000 04/23/2020.
Star City Industries LLC to William P. Wilson II, 2864 Northview Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $155,000 04/27/2020.
Sweeney, Anthony P. Jr. to ACT 3 Squared LLP, 540 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $140,300 04/28/2020.
Thi, Tran Kim Loan and Le Thai Xuan to Julisa C. Serrano Cedillo, 3608 Troutland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $129,000 05/01/2020.
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Arthur N. McCoy and Cecelia A. McCoy, 1619 Sigmon Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $129,500 04/28/2020.
Wheat, Nathan to Kenneth Shelton and Morgan Shelton, 1831 Padbury Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $172,975 04/30/2020.
Willis, Rodney A. and Princess D. Willis to Desmond E. Shannon and Bridge L. Holland, 4304 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,000 04/27/2020.
Wilson, Lauren M. to Ariel M. Stiltner, 2236 Mount Pleasant Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $118,000 04/23/2020.
Wimmer, Julia E. to Georgetown Rental Properties LLC, 1914 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $155,000 05/01/2020.
W.J. Cook and Associates Inc. to Wanda J. Cook, 4705 Delray St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $187,791 04/30/2020.
Young, Christopher B. and Nennie F. Young to Jeffrey S. Randell, 3641 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $123,000 04/27/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Amos, Phyllis to Justin A. Garman, 3240 Courtland Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $84,000 04/15/2020.
ARI LLC to Cmoney Investments LLC, 649 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 04/13/2020.
Busecca, Donna M. and Geno A. Busecca Estate to Holston Holdings LLC, 1628 Redwood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $71,000 04/24/2020.
Crouch, Seth A. and others to Walter Wilson, 1621 Riverside Terrace S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $65,000 04/27/2020.
Downing Street Properties LLC to Downing Street Real Estate LLC, 3611 Rolling Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $82,000 04/15/2020.
Fisher, Thomas C. III to Jeremy Bailey, 1822 Padbury St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $91,500 04/17/2020.
Fortis Trustee Foreclosure Service LLC to Timothy A. Thornhill, 4711 Edgelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,250 04/21/2020.
Howard, Rose E. to Morris Real Estate Management LLC, 4728 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 04/17/2020.
Martin, Edward J. to Joseph S. Mitchell III, 2220 Manning Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 04/30/2020.
McGuire, Robert G. and Julia S. McGuire Estate to Daniel F. Hopsicker and Bradley Hopsicker, 674 Montrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $81,200 04/24/2020.
McIntosh, John to Dah-Quan Edrington, 326 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $51,700 04/24/2020.
Murphy, Jeffery W. to Jennifer Hanger, 1015 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 04/13/2020.
Riddle, Kymberly Y. to Suzy K. Windsor, 1860 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $89,900 04/29/2020.
Schultz, Alice D. to George E. Green Agency Inc., 2930 Clifton St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 04/24/2020.
Stephen K. Christenson PC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2746 Idlewild Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012, $82,424 04/15/2020.
Wilmington Savings Fund to Elias DaSilva, 170 Avendale Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $56,100 04/29/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Addington, John and Linda Addington to George Hilton Jeffreys and Amy W. Jeffreys, 2125 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $385,000 05/01/2020.
Anderson, Alfred C. Jr. and A. Claudine Hunt to Matthew C. Webster and Karen E. Stewart, 2458 Wolf Run Vinton, VA 24179, $345,000 04/17/2020.
Bandy, Suzanne T. to Shirley V. Revoir and Kenneth J. Revoir II, 5432 Quail Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $302,950 04/24/2020.
Boone Thomas LLC to Jolene C. Sforza, 2406 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $334,950 04/17/2020.
Boone Thomas LLC to Cody B. Swindall and Caitlyn P. Meador, 2435 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $379,950 04/30/2020.
Brenner, Aimee M. to Israel R. Oyola and Dennise A. Lopez Giovannetti, 4477 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 04/17/2020.
Cho, Stephen H. to James B. Lorens and Tamara A. Lorens, 5129 Falcon Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $380,000 04/15/2020.
Dooley, Carolyn E. and Susann Weade to Edward Pell and Sandra B. Pell, 5458 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $326,000 04/15/2020.
Entler, Thomas A. and Joanne F. Entler to Michael E. Aldridge and Iris Aldridge, 2915 Forest Acre Court Salem VA 24153, $412,750 04/30/2020.
Frabo LLC to Michael K. Whitehead and Teresa N. Whitehead, 7089 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 04/29/2020.
Hurst, Patrick P and Kathleen M. Hurst to Benjamin L. Walker and M. Rachelle Walker, 8828 Willett Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $772,500 04/29/2020.
Inal, Cengiz and Sumeyye C. Inal to Bret L. Brooks and Sarah J. Brooks, 1821 High Gate Lane Salem VA 24153, $349,950 04/27/2020.
Jelen, Bruce F. and Diane M. Jelen to Jeffrey S. Lindemann and Rosemary J. Lindemann, 1955 Poplar View Road Roanoke VA 24014, $428,000 04/23/2020.
Kantor, Gary to Matt J. Smoots and Rachel M. Thomas, 5898 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $346,000 04/17/2020.
Kingery Bros Associates to Cahas Valley Properties LLC, 540 Ikenberry Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $350,000 04/29/2020.
Layman, Mark A. and Cynthia G. Layman to Calvin A. Buck Jr.and Jaymie T. Turner, 4134 Falling Creek Drive Vinton VA 24179, $329,950 04/21/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Chet P. Bhatta and Sabita Lamichhane, 3222 Clearview Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $322,188 04/17/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Jason Starnes and Erica Starnes, 7099 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $449,241 04/28/2020.
McDaniel, Eva F. to Lyndon J. Martin and Hannah M. Martin, 4731 Goodman Road Roanoke VA 24014, $350,000 04/14/2020.
Miller, Kenneth M. and Susan R. Miller to Gary Kantor, 1795 Laurel Mountain Drive Salem VA 24153, $400,500 04/17/2020.
Orsini, Michael R. to Xueliang Zhang and Renyun Guo, 5024 Plantation Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $315,000 04/24/2020.
Phillips, Charles A. and Jessica L. Phillips to Sara C. Morehead and Michael T. Morehead, 6072 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 04/20/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Arry W. Weeks, 2920 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $319,070 04/23/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Moses McFadden Jr. and Barbara L. McFadden, 2960 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $312,000 04/24/2020.
Schmitt, Jeffrey J. and Jenna L. Schmitt to Thomas S. Ward IV and Kelly L. Ward, 5809 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $449,950 04/17/2020.
Simmons, James A. and Jill M. Simmons to Travis W. Maule and Lauren P. Maule, 6104 Gardendale Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $328,500 04/29/2020.
Thaler, Klaus J. and Sybylle Thaler to Bryant A. Self and Lauren S. Self, 4582 Chippenham St. Roanoke VA 24018, $552,799 04/27/2020.
Vinyard, Virginia T. to Vinyard Station LLC, 108 and 116 S. Pollard St., 113 S. Maple St., 0 Washington Ave., 0 Lee St. Vinton VA 24179, $970,000 04/13/2020.
VanHorn, Mark T. and Tina M. VanHorn to Blake E. Ashwell and Brittany N. Ashwell, 5757 Fieldview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $312,000 04/24/2020.
Williams, Robert Jr. to Michael G. Hunt, 4805 Layrn Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 04/23/2020.
Wray, Harriet S. to Joshua K. Kiker, 2914 Edgefield Circle Vinton VA 24179, $408,440 05/01/2020.
Young, Keith F. and Janice A. Young to John Lee Kemper and Catherine D. Kemper, 5409 Linda Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 04/23/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Allie, Christopher L. and Lynsey C. Allie to William B. Seidlitz, 3208 Valley Stream Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $262,950 04/20/2020.
Ashwell, Blake E. and Brittany T. Ashwell to Cheryl Hall and Jerry Hall, 2539 Barnaget Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $249,000 04/24/2020.
Barker, Wes J. to Kayla Townley, 2120 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $200,000 04/30/2020.
Bousquet, Jima Brooks to Jerome W. Nierengarten and Susan L. Nierengarten, 3232 Hartley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $205,000 04/21/2020.
Burgess, Pete R. and Pamela A. Burgess to Nicholas J. Scheuring and Jenna E. Scheuring, 2351 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $268,500 04/20/2020.
Cerio, Christopher and Caroline Cerio to Christopher L. Thompson and Amanda J. Thompson, 6104 Burnham Road Roanoke VA 24018, $256,000 04/14/2020.
Chalupnik, Dawn and Norma P. Thomas to Paul O. Omiyo, 2870 Riverview Road Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 04/29/2020.
Chittum, Harold C. and Wiletta Y. Chittum to Kathryn Cruz and Nancy Zimini, 3776 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $214,950 05/01/2020.
Conner, Deborah N. and Delilah N. Jones to James R. Furr, 3625 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 04/16/2020.
Counts, Danny L. and Renee R. Counts to S. Kenneth Ison and Barbara W. Ison, 4521 Colonial Place Drive Roanoke, VA 24018, $279,950 04/15/2020.
Dzinic, Dzevad and Koviljka Dzinic to Michael J. Mendez and Lynzee M. Brown, 5911 Byron Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 04/13/2020.
Ferris, Pamela D. and Susan A. Ferris to Kevin O’Donnell, 3511 Old Towne Road Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 04/15/2020.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Joan C. Craighead and Amanda M. Craighead, 2166 Horn Circle Vinton VA 24179, $225,000 04/23/2020.
Groves, Carol H. to Tabitha Saunders Crowder and Brian Lee Yeager, 6357 Fairway Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $294,000 04/15/2020.
Hart, Lynda M. to Leiauanna R. Allen, 4030 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $206,000 05/01/2020.
Janney, Larry A. and Debra H. Janney to Brenton T. Papenfuse, 7119 Cedar Crest Road Roanoke VA 24019, $249,900 04/21/2020.
Johnson, Kenneth W. and Mary B. Johnson to C.Patrick Harper and Jessica A. Harper, 1745 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $269,950 04/24/2020.
Landes, Heather E. to Kimberly M. McDow, 3486 Greencliff Road Roanoke VA 24018, $237,000 05/01/2020.
Lee, Kevin D. and Kimberly P. Lee to Aaron M. Burbage and Whitney G. Burbage, 5419 Tomahawk Circle Salem VA 24153, $265,000 04/30/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Richard E. Viar Jr. and Erica W. Viar, 4326 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $279,154 04/21/2020.
Milan, Kerry R. to Summer S. Layne and Regan Holley, 4394 Summerset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 04/28/2020.
Murtaugh, Brian T. and Christina H. Murtaugh to Michael S. Ryan and Heidi A. Ryan, 2962 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 04/14/2020.
Newkirk, Robert P. and Charlee E. Newkirk to Chandra L. Dogan, 2390 Coachman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $229,000 04/28/2020.
Newman, Thomas A. and Aimee C. Newman to James R. Philpott, 2501 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $218,000 04/24/2020.
Overstreet, Alvin W. and S. Regina Overstreet to Nghia Nguyen and Chau Phan, 5711 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 04/30/2020.
Poston, Clem E. to Charles A. Hunt and Kimberly D. Hunt, 4534 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 05/01/2020.
Reed, Barbara C. and Raymond G. Cash Estate to Trustees of Catawba Valley Baptist Church, 0 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $200,000 04/20/2020.
Round 2 Properties LLC to Joshua D. Merchant and Tianna V. Lydon, 5332 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $229,950 04/27/2020.
Scheuring, Nicholas and Jenna Scheuring to Jack Swanberg and Samantha Swanberg, 5732 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $247,500 04/17/2020.
Shonhor, Kenton T. and Jessica S. Shonhor to Travis M. Bower and Kimberly A. Bower, 6922 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $225,950 04/14/2020.
Shrader, Hugh D. and Amanda B. Shrader to Travis T. Courtney and Rena E. Courtney, 461 Crestland Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $289,000 05/29/2020.
Simpson, Thomas P. Jr. to Tracie L. Robertson, 1822 Pembrook Drive Vinton VA 24179, $204,950 04/29/2020.
Stafford, Jason and Angela Stafford to Matthew W. Swarm and Brianna E. Swarm, 5810 Fieldview Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $278,950 05/01/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Nicholas R. Mihelich and Renae S. Mihelich, 2814 Embassy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 04/15/2020.
Suppa, Gerald F. and Mushell Suppa to Kathryn Conway, 6048 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $299,500 04/23/2020.
Torry, Che M. and Lindsay M. Torry to Patrick J. Bousquet and Jima B. Bousquet, 6333 Christie Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $279,000 04/21/2020.
Viar, Richard E. Jr. and Erica W. Viar to Edgar M. Baber Jr. and Hilarie S. Baber, 5365 Crossbow Court Roanoke VA 24018, $264,950 04/20/2020.
Williams, Richard S. and Angela B. Williams to David L. Reno and Michelle N. Parsons, 7977 Forest Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $257,000 04/14/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Anderson, John C. to Lisa C. Fleishhauer, 3060 McVitty Forest Drive Unit 104 Roanoke VA 24018, $192,000 04/24/2020.
Arend, James W. to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 6557 Woodbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $116,000 04/28/2020.
Austin, Sandra V. to Seliny Joseph and Gladia Senat, 644 Magnolia Road Roanoke VA 24019, $169,000 04/16/2020.
Bartlett, Matthew and Chelsea G. Bartlett to Kerry D. Dooley and Wanda H. Dooley, 126 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $182,200 05/01/2020.
Bower, Travis M. and Kimberly A. Bower to Katherine M. DeCoster and Andrew M. DeCoster, 3327 Forest Ridge Road #3284D Vinton VA 24179, $115,000 04/13/2020.
Brown, Johnny M. and Vicki T. Brown to Ellizabeth P. Lyles, 732 Kenyon Road Vinton VA 24179, $161,700 04/14/2020.
Brown, Kenneth I. and Robert L. Brown to Joshua T. Thoemke and Schuyler E. Thoemke, 6025 Harwick Drive Salem VA 24153, $154,000 04/22/2020.
Burbage, Aaron M. and Whitney G. Burbage to Stephen Peterman and Rebecca Peterman, 2740 Fernlawn Road Salem VA 24153, $175,950 04/29/2020.
Colliver, Nicholas J. and Chelsea H. Colliver to Carl J. Buckholz and Sarah A. Claunch, 2971 Emissary Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 04/13/2020.
Cronise, Jessica S. to Brennan L. Chandler, 5625 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $146,000 04/23/2020.
Crandall, Justin D. to Tony L. McDaniel and Eva F. McDaniel, 3050 McVitty Forest Drive Apt 317 Roanoke VA 24108, $195,500 04/15/2020.
Divers, Sarah to Jack W. Siar and Linda M. Siar, 3535 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $169,950 04/30/2020.
Gilbert, Phyllis E. to Erik M. Stevenson, 4013 Concord Place Roanoke VA 24018, $123,950 04/16/2020.
Grogan, Dorothy A. and Heather M. Southard to Denise C. Gill, 7273 Scarlet Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 04/14/2020.
Hall, Jerry L. and Cheryl P. Hall to Timothy J. Cochran, 447 Petty Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $188,000 04/24/2020.
Harper, C. Patrick and Jessica A. Harper to Tyler D. Cadd and Cassidy H. Cadd, 1758 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $196,000 04/24/2020.
Havens, Lynn M. to John D. Sheridan, 6754 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $163,950 04/27/2020.
Hayes, Edward G. and Susanne K. Hayes to William P. Crosier II and Melody A. Crosier, 0 Countrywood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 04/27/2020.
Holmgren, Josh A. and Jane W. Holmgren to Charles R. Smith and Tammy Jo Smith, 7210 Branico Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $151,000 04/14/2020.
Ireson, Daniel R. to William L. Holland Jr., 5544 Halcun Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $170,200 04/13/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. and MKM Properties LLC to Providence Properties LLC, 5228 Rosecliff Road Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 04/22/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. to MKM Properties Inc., 4142 Woodvale Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 04/29/2020.
Kelley, Andrew S. and Melinda K. Amrhein to Mathew A. Parrish and Alexis R. Hough, 541 Stacie Drive Vinton VA 24179, $161,000 04/27/2020.
Kern, Grace L. to Woody LLC, 5031 Pin Oak Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 04/16/2020.
Kingery, Randolph R. and Willam K. Kingery to Cahas Valley Properties LLC, 540 Ikenberry Road Boones Mill VA 24015, $150,000 04/29/2020.
Little Bells LLC to Eric T. Gregg and Cassandra A. Gregg, 5639 Green Meadow Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $193,000 04/15/2020.
Lyles, Elizabeth P. and to Mary Ann Greenway, 6980 Sweet Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $148,000 04/13/2020.
Mackey Properties LLC to Matthew T. Poe and Angela P. Poe, 3271 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $177,500 05/01/2020.
Mangum, Amanda C. and Kimberly H. Flannagan to Matthew N. Ogden and Alyssa B. Ogden, 825 Orlando Court Roanoke VA 24019, $172,500 04/29/2020.
Mattox, Sherry S. and Timothy I. Mattox to JFHL LLC, 2809 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $113,600 04/21/2020.
Navy Federal Credit Union to Denise Meyers, 624 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 04/23/2020.
McPhail, Joey C. to Timothy J. Toohig and Lonzie L. Linkous, 1137 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $135,000 04/30/2020.
Palmer, Orrell D. and Dorothy B. Palmer to Nathan A. Staley and Heather C. Staley, 0 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $157,000 04/29/2020.
Palmieri, Johnny and Lisa Palmieri to Matthew B. Frost, 103 Return Road Roanoke VA 24019, $163,000 04/17/2020.
Patterson, Lakea S. and Larry Patterson to Mia Echols, 6771 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 04/23/2020.
Patton, James A. Jr. and others to Marshall A. Wheeler and Rebekah A.Wheeler, 3913 Saul Lane S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 04/17/2020.
Pham, Duong to Nghia Nguyen and Alicia Coles, 5607 Mavern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $174,000 04/17/2020.
Rigsby, Terry L. and Cinda L. Rigsby to Chad A. Clinevell and Erin T. Clinevell, 648 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $120,000 04/17/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to WBH Inc., 7428 Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $129,500 04/15/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Noah S. Perdue, 6347 Meacham Road Salem VA 24153, $120,000 04/28/2020.
Sheffler, Gary D. and Donna W. Sheffler to Timothy S. Pratt, 2854 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $155,000 04/23/2020.
Smith, Meredith L. to Michael T. Wiggins and Heather C. Wiggins, 4225 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 04/30/2020.
Teshima, Maralee C. to James D. Butler and Julia F. Butler, 973 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $193,500 04/13/2020.
Trent, Elsie B. and Barry W. Trent to Lori A. Schmidt, 3729 Evan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $176,500 04/29/2020.
Trundy, Sonia J. to Brandon L. Hall and Ashley N. Hall, 5940 Byron Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $191,562 04/14/2020.
Waggoner, Crystal M. to Kelley N. Gallagher, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 11A Roanoke VA 24018, $114,000 04/16/2020.
Warf, John M. and Kristi M. Warf to Amanda C. Guthrie, 866 Dillon Drive Vinton VA 24179, $192,000 04/30/2020.
WBH Inc. to Jared A. Casazza, 114 Oxford Square Vinton, VA 24179, $115,000 04/22/2020.
Wingo, Glenn E. and Maria W. Childress to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5929 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $110,000 04/30/2020.
Zachary S. Harris to Seth E. Scott and Brandy M. Scott, 3815 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $183,000 04/13/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
AWH Properties Inc. to Matthew Bernard and Sarah Bernard, 4615 Afton Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $50,920 04/22/2020.
Barnhart, Roy M. Jr. and Effie E. Barnhart Estate to Star City Investments LLC, 221 N. Poplar St. Vinton VA 24153, $75,000 04/20/2020.
Daffron, Barbara R. to Peggy Daffron and Justin Baird, 4438 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $60,000 04/17/2020.
Diana R. Hopkins Revocable Trust to MKM Properties Inc., 5228 Rosecliff Road Roanoke VA 24018, $87,500 04/22/2020.
Grubb, Michael A. to Brown Phillips LLC, 5121 Arrowhead Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 04/28/2020.
Hellkamp, Martin E. to Poindexter Roanoke Valley Properties LLC, 7000 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $50,416 04/30/2020.
John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to Kason E. Payne, 453 Dale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $74,450 04/30/2020.
Lamb, Nancy S. to Chelsha A. Reed, 8115 Emerald Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $95,000 04/17/2020.
Meads, Benjamin R. and Susan Meads to Kimberly D. Payne, 0 12 O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 04/14/2020.
RFC2017 Land Co. to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2920 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 04/15/2020.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2960 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 04/23/2020.
Robinette, Katherine W. and Dorothy M. Willard to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 6557 Woodbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $85,000 04/28/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Dameron Investments Inc., 7601 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $61,225 04/13/2020.
Smith, Scott and Susan M. Smith to Alisha Landry, 3514 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $78,000 04/16/2020.
St. Clair, Steven and Joey R. St. Clair Estate to Freddie M. Cox and Evelyn D. Cox, 4797 Layman Road Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 04/22/2020.
Webster, Wreford V. Estate and others to Michael D. White and Angela C. Nardecchia, 2431 Bluff Road Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 04/30/2020.
Salem
Over $300,000
Chrisley, Georgiann K. to RTLL Homes LLC, 2700 Gleneagles Road Salem VA 24153, $455,600 04/15/2020.
Conner, Walter L. Jr. to Charles P. Saunders II, 248 Butt Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $373,000 04/22/2020.
Hagy, Mark J. to Joseph A. Ranson, 702 Marion Lane Salem VA 24153, $436,500 04/06/2020.
Krunk, Barbara G. to William C. Richards, 332 Pennsylvania Ave. Salem VA 24153, $490,000 04/24/2020.
Larochelle, Eric P. to Zachary R. Smith, 1921 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $303,300 04/23/2020.
Moe, James P. to Aaron M. Viet, 902 Saddle Drive Salem VA 24153, $339,000 04/17/2020.
Murphy, Kevin W. to Edward L. Lloyd, 1920 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $313,000 04/30/2020.
Mutcheson, Ryan B. to Adam E. Bonner, 704 Bradford Circle Salem VA 24153, $324,000 04/29/2020.
Pic-Quick Lakeside Inc. to Wild Partners GP, 1607 E. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $560,000 04/27/2020.
Stoudnour, Timothy L. to Timothy N. Richey, 311 Homeplace Drive Salem VA 24153, $406,500 04/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Boone Thomas LLC to Elizabeth R. St. Clair, 1537 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $299,950 04/20/2020.
Hogan, Patrick T. to Kevin L. Guess, 418 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $260,000 04/30/2020.
Kruchko, Nancy J. to Nancy J. Barr, 2438 South Clearing Road Salem VA 24153, $257,000 04/30/2020.
Raja, Sumanth to Cody Markham, 1030 Courtney Circle Salem VA 24153, $208,500 04/27/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Agee, Mark A. to Dustin Seacrist, 537 Hawthorn Road Salem VA 24153, $125,500 04/30/2020.
ALG Trustee LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 113 S. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $110,265 04/10/2020.
Alon, Michal to David A. Bauguss, 1108 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $142,500 04/24/2020.
Armitage, Charles F. Jr. to Zachary E. Ekarius, 530 Easy St. Salem VA 24153, $120,000 04/17/2020.
BSW Real Estate LLC to Stephen D. Clary, 1234 Forest Lawn Drive Salem VA 24153, $188,000 04/15/2020.
Burton, Lisa K. to Valeri E. Savvateev, 802 Iowa St. Salem VA 24153, $117,000 04/09/2020.
Close, Michael D. to Justin M. Applegate, 655 Lee St. Salem VA 24153, $195,500 04/02/2020.
DeLapp, Susan J. to Jacob L. Van Sickle, 532 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $147,000 04/01/2020.
Gettys, James E. to Robert C. Crawford, 29 Corbett St. Salem VA 24153, $142,000 04/15/2020.
Heath, William T. Jr. to Julie Riffey, 2224 Mulberry St. Salem VA 24153, $147,400 04/07/2020.
Jeffreys, George H. to Tara N. Mowles, 800 Pyrtle Drive Salem VA 24153, $186,950 04/30/2020.
Lane, Elizabeth P. to Kenneth E. Ballard 2443 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $122,000 04/30/2020.
Mays, Harvey O. to BSMM Properties LLC, 116 Dalewood St. Salem VA 24153, $109,250 04/13/2020.
Mish, Jonathan M. to David R. Ford, 1914 Burma Road Salem VA 24153, $114,950 04/01/2020.
Rider, Tessa M. to Casey A. Clinevell, 303 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 04/15/2020.
Scalera, James L. to BSMM Properties LLC, 2327 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $135,500 04/03/2020.
Shelor, Laura L. to James M. Whitlow, 221 Bonavista Road Salem VA 24153, $115,500 04/21/2020.
Thomas, Julie P. to Donald A. Lewis, 300 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $143,000 04/06/2020.
Trivette, Ashley N. to Chad F. Parries, 407 S. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $176,500 04/08/2020.
Truist Bank to Curtis Kingery, 2427 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $114,500 04/08/2020.
VanDyke, Konner L. to Wendy R. Burcham, 701 North Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $132,950 04/08/2020.
Viera, Charles to Benjamin S. Stafford, 516 Pyrtle Drive Salem VA 24153, $179,950 04/29/2020.
Whitley, Gary F. to Star Mountain Properties LLC, 826 Palmer Ave. Salem VA 24153, $126,500 04/03/2020.
Woods, Kathy D. to Frederic Eichelman II, 239 Randolph Ave. Salem VA 24153, $159,000 04/22/2020.
Wright, Patricia M. to Chad M. Buck, 665 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $129,000 04/01/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bank of Botetourt to One Level Development LLC, 425 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $54,000 04/03/2020.
Dotson, Paul R. to Deep Patel, 759 High St. Salem VA 24153, $66,200 04/23/2020.
Maxwell, William C. to Sunset Ridge Holdings LLC, 417 White Oak St. Salem VA 24153, $69,900 04/02/2020.
Mizack, Dennis J. to Rocky Mount Realty LLC, 1127 Tinsley St. Salem VA 24153, $50,000 04/24/2020.
Sunset Ridge Holdings LLC to Dorothy M. Parker, 119 McClelland St. Salem VA 24153, $73,500 04/09/2020.
