Roanoke
Over $300,000
Danielsen, Vernon M. and Carol C. Danielsen to Logan B. Conroy, 3260 White Oak Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $349,000 04/22/2020.
Marvin, Desiree D. to Kelly D. Henchel, 3222 Southwood Manor Court Roanoke VA 24014, $690,000 04/21/2020.
Walter, Theresa E. to Charles A. Evans and Gretchen A. Evans, 3742 Forest Road Roanoke VA 24015, $330,000 04/20/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Cushing, R. Thomas and Sherry W. Cushing to James S. Rowe, 2117 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $234,950 04/22/2020.
Everson, Rayna S. to Elizabeth P. Lane, 4709 Barclay Square S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 04/22/2020.
McCullough, Precious and John Lewis to Mark D. Brown and Tonya T. Brown, 3923 Mud Lick Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $208,000 04/22/2020.
McIntyre, Timothy S. To Kathleen L. McIntyre to Glenn L. Chilson and Angela L. Chilson, 833 Woods End Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $270,100 04/24/2020.
Peters, Adam Z. to Lindsey M. Sink, 2723 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,950 04/21/2020.
