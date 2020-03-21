Roanoke

Over $300,000

Davis Acquisitions LLC to Our Lady of the Valley Inc., 5 Madison Ave. and 0 Gainsboro Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $2,230,000 03/05/2020.

Hardison, Jeremy G. and Maegan K. Hardison to Kenneth W. Lyon and Margie G. Lyon, 1733 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $367,000 03/05/2020.

Hollinger, Christopher G. and Peggie S. Hollinger to Andrew S. Gerrish and Ashley W. Gerrish, 2501 Wycliffe Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $770,000 03/05/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Asian Grocery Stores LLC to Dennis Brothers LLC, 3416 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 03/04/2020.

Crockett, Martha J. to Allen Francis and Kristen Koenig, 4111 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,900 03/05/2020.

Floyd, Jeffrey K. and Michelle R. Floyd to Franklin R. Jessee II and Margaret A. Jessee, 2928 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $214,000 03/03/2020.

Kaczmarski, Timothy J. and Alison W. Kaczmarski to Austin N. Lovell, 3855 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $278,000 03/04/2020.

Longshore, Jeremy R. and Jessica A. Longshore to Jeffrey D. Pierce and Elaina E. Pierce, 1324 Trevino Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $204,000 03/04/2020.

Rice, Alice D. to Barry F. Smith and Penny L. Lampros, 3281 Somerset St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $220,000 03/02/2020.

Richards, Miriam L. and others to David W. Irby and Suzanne H. Irby, 3422 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $258,000 03/02/2020.

RYT LLC to Closingpower LLC, 1325 Jamison Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $285,000 03/04/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Arthur, Donald S. to Travis J. Guzman, 3448 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,500 03/02/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 4718 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $110,106 03/04/2020.

Galt Properties LLC and Southern Estates LLC to ACT 3Squared LLP, 812 Sixth St. and 916 Seventh St. Roanoke VA 24016, $160,000 03/05/2020.

Gray, Cynthia Ann to Shawn M. Childress, 4401 Rushwood St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,500 03/05/2020.

Gribbin, Robert J. and Anna J. Gribbin to Aaron M. Stultz and Sarah Stultz, 3333 Frontier Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 03/03/2020.

M13ths LLC to Allison M. Williams, 3626 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $157,000 03/05/2020.

Patton, Bradley C. to Jacob A. Thomasson, 1868 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $159,000 03/04/2020.

Ringley, Adam J. to Robert C. McWilliams, 2427 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,950 03/05/2020.

Rogers, Nancy B. to Joshua Wingfield, 4659 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $102,000 03/06/2020.

Skinnell, Maryzell B. and Rita D. Broce to Linda Dinh Pham, 921 Greenhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $108,000 03/05/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Billy R. Bynum and Donna K. Bynum, 1701 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $185,000 03/02/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Henry Hernandez Rodriguez, 2411 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $154,950 03/02/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Joseph B. Johnson and Bridget N. Johnson, 1450 Leon St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $118,550 03/06/2020.

Stultz, Aaron M. and Sarah D. Stultz to Robert A. Cook and Christina Cook, 165 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $146,000 03/03/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Alderman, Alfadean J. to ACT 3Squared LLP, 1503 Barnett Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $59,000 03/06/2020.

Berry, Stephen M. and Michael E. Berry to James W. Bedsaul, 1537 Wilson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,000 03/06/2020.

Galt Properties LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 308 Patton Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $59,000 03/05/2020.

Hartman, Dorothy W. to Vez Holdings LLC, 1516 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $65,000 03/06/2020.

Johnson, Joseph B. to Robert J. Cobb, 1626 Norris Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 03/06/2020.

Lopez De Mesa, Leigh A. and David Lopez to Deepak Sansoa, 2714 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $99,979 03/06/2020.

Mullins, Brenda T. and Mary Jo T. Mitchell to Ruth E. Deel and John W. Johnson, 1447 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,000 03/06/2020.

Paschal, Pamela K. to Marty O. Roberts, 415 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,950 03/03/2020.

Perdue, Michael L. to Andras R. Raduly and Judit Raduly, 909 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 03/04/2020.

Scott, Angela L. to Natasha V. Nelson, 1343 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,700 03/02/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Blankenbeckler, John G. to Jeremy G. Hardison and Maegan K. Hardison, 3573 Larson Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 03/05/2020.

Camacho, Rene and Carol Camacho to Michael T. Skinner, 5390 Chaucers Court Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 03/06/2020.

Cieraszynski, Michael C. and Laura B. Cieraszynski to Martin Folaron and Tamara Folaron, 261 Stonebridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $411,000 03/03/2020.

James, Albert A. Jr. and Ashley C. James to Christopher R. Brown and Nichole E. Brown, 2576 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $300,000 03/04/2020.

Mirza, Badruddoza and Roksana A. Mirza to Bradford D. Price and Kathleen M. Price, 2010 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $327,500 03/04/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Ken G. Foos and Charlene A. Foos, 6104 Morning Glory Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $424,987 03/04/2020.

Rigsby, Christopher C. and Alethia A. Rigsby to Alan G. Vaughan and Caitlin C. Vaughan, 1230 Longview Road Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 03/02/2020.

Slone, Donald K. to Jeffrey L. Hartz and April M. Hartz, 705 Stonewood Drive Salem VA 24153, $340,000 03/06/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Kimberly D. Holland, 6360 Pettit Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $295,950 03/03/2020.

Birckhead, E. Stanley and Susan C. Birckhead, to Joseph A. Caul, 5828 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 03/04/2020.

Burkett, Mark D. and Carolyn B. Burkett to Robert J. Gribbin and Anna J. Gribbin, 6341 Pinetree Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 03/06/2020.

Gibson, James G. and Phyllis M. Gibson to James B. Pettaway Jr. and Patricia A. Pettaway, 5004 Nicholas Hill Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $240,000 03/02/2020.

Haberl, Melissa Ann and Kristin L. Hodges to Leonard T. White and Shirley M. White, 3414 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 03/06/2020.

Helmer, Jamie M. to Jeremy R. Longshore and Jessica Hubach Longshore, 606 Ridgecrest Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $277,000 03/06/2020.

King, Gordon M. and Cynthia L. King to Richard L. Dillon and Alice D. Dillon, 5330 Gieser Road Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 03/02/2020.

Lasane, Brenda to Billy Young and Geraldine Young, 3040 McVitty Forest Drive 208 Roanoke VA 24018, $206,000 03/02/2020.

O’Brien Development Group to Chase E. Barnes and Catrina H. Barnes, 4379 Kirkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 03/02/2020.

Perkins-Parson, Rachel P. to Andrew M. Kellinger and Jennifer M. Kellinger, 5620 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 03/02/2020.

Still, Susan K. to Lawrence Uhrig and Bethany N. Uhrig, 5218 Falcon Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $276,000 03/02/2020.

Strickland, Chase to Ashley D. Bane and David S. Christensen, 3318 Locust Grove Lane Salem VA 24153, $214,955 03/02/2020.

Varnado, Matthew R. and Crystal D. Varnado to Seth J. Towler and Halie Lowe, 1511 Muse Drive Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 03/06/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Flint, Mary J. to Charles F. Carter Jr., 924 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $139,000 03/06/2020.

Graham, David C. to James Rogers, 3613 Bunker Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $136,000 03/02/2020.

Hall, Joshua M. and Manisha R. Hall to Star City Investments LLC, 5329 Eden Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $106,000 03/04/2020.

Hartz, Jeffrey L. to Brandon M. Sturdivant and Leah M. Sturdivant, 5389 Yale Drive Salem VA 24153, $195,700 03/06/2020.

Harvey, Pryor S. and Michelle E. Harvey to Kyle A. Brandenburg and Carissa L. Brandenburg, 605 Maplewood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $196,000 03/02/2020.

LRC Virginia LLC to Angela Chattin, 3623 Parkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 03/02/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kelli Shobe, 3409 South Park Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $150,513 03/05/2020.

Sherry, Daniel J. to Meghann J. Cords, 3737 Martinell Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $164,950 03/05/2020.

Woodward, Robert W. to Melissa Horan, 5104 Tamarisk Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $164,000 03/02/2020.

Wooge, Emerson J. to Walter Braine and Tatiana Braine, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 3-F Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 03/06/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Lewis, James E. and Jane I. Lewis to Hoa Thanh Mai and Tung Thanh Lee, 0 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $53,000 03/06/2020.

Parker, Dorothy M. to BLJ & Associates LLC, 220 Ninth St. Vinton VA 24179, $73,000 03/03/2020.

Phan, Phuong to Southern Estates LLC, 451 Vale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 03/05/2020.

U.S. Bank NA to Signature Properties of Roanoke, 208 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $70,862 03/06/2020.

Woodcox Ltd. to Christina Wilson, 2521 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $82,000 03/02/2020.

