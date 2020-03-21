Roanoke
Over $300,000
Davis Acquisitions LLC to Our Lady of the Valley Inc., 5 Madison Ave. and 0 Gainsboro Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $2,230,000 03/05/2020.
Hardison, Jeremy G. and Maegan K. Hardison to Kenneth W. Lyon and Margie G. Lyon, 1733 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $367,000 03/05/2020.
Hollinger, Christopher G. and Peggie S. Hollinger to Andrew S. Gerrish and Ashley W. Gerrish, 2501 Wycliffe Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $770,000 03/05/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Asian Grocery Stores LLC to Dennis Brothers LLC, 3416 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 03/04/2020.
Crockett, Martha J. to Allen Francis and Kristen Koenig, 4111 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,900 03/05/2020.
Floyd, Jeffrey K. and Michelle R. Floyd to Franklin R. Jessee II and Margaret A. Jessee, 2928 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $214,000 03/03/2020.
Kaczmarski, Timothy J. and Alison W. Kaczmarski to Austin N. Lovell, 3855 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $278,000 03/04/2020.
Longshore, Jeremy R. and Jessica A. Longshore to Jeffrey D. Pierce and Elaina E. Pierce, 1324 Trevino Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $204,000 03/04/2020.
Rice, Alice D. to Barry F. Smith and Penny L. Lampros, 3281 Somerset St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $220,000 03/02/2020.
Richards, Miriam L. and others to David W. Irby and Suzanne H. Irby, 3422 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $258,000 03/02/2020.
RYT LLC to Closingpower LLC, 1325 Jamison Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $285,000 03/04/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Arthur, Donald S. to Travis J. Guzman, 3448 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,500 03/02/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 4718 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $110,106 03/04/2020.
Galt Properties LLC and Southern Estates LLC to ACT 3Squared LLP, 812 Sixth St. and 916 Seventh St. Roanoke VA 24016, $160,000 03/05/2020.
Gray, Cynthia Ann to Shawn M. Childress, 4401 Rushwood St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,500 03/05/2020.
Gribbin, Robert J. and Anna J. Gribbin to Aaron M. Stultz and Sarah Stultz, 3333 Frontier Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 03/03/2020.
M13ths LLC to Allison M. Williams, 3626 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $157,000 03/05/2020.
Patton, Bradley C. to Jacob A. Thomasson, 1868 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $159,000 03/04/2020.
Ringley, Adam J. to Robert C. McWilliams, 2427 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,950 03/05/2020.
Rogers, Nancy B. to Joshua Wingfield, 4659 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $102,000 03/06/2020.
Skinnell, Maryzell B. and Rita D. Broce to Linda Dinh Pham, 921 Greenhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $108,000 03/05/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Billy R. Bynum and Donna K. Bynum, 1701 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $185,000 03/02/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Henry Hernandez Rodriguez, 2411 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $154,950 03/02/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Joseph B. Johnson and Bridget N. Johnson, 1450 Leon St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $118,550 03/06/2020.
Stultz, Aaron M. and Sarah D. Stultz to Robert A. Cook and Christina Cook, 165 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $146,000 03/03/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Alderman, Alfadean J. to ACT 3Squared LLP, 1503 Barnett Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $59,000 03/06/2020.
Berry, Stephen M. and Michael E. Berry to James W. Bedsaul, 1537 Wilson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,000 03/06/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 308 Patton Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $59,000 03/05/2020.
Hartman, Dorothy W. to Vez Holdings LLC, 1516 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $65,000 03/06/2020.
Johnson, Joseph B. to Robert J. Cobb, 1626 Norris Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 03/06/2020.
Lopez De Mesa, Leigh A. and David Lopez to Deepak Sansoa, 2714 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $99,979 03/06/2020.
Mullins, Brenda T. and Mary Jo T. Mitchell to Ruth E. Deel and John W. Johnson, 1447 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,000 03/06/2020.
Paschal, Pamela K. to Marty O. Roberts, 415 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,950 03/03/2020.
Perdue, Michael L. to Andras R. Raduly and Judit Raduly, 909 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 03/04/2020.
Scott, Angela L. to Natasha V. Nelson, 1343 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,700 03/02/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Blankenbeckler, John G. to Jeremy G. Hardison and Maegan K. Hardison, 3573 Larson Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 03/05/2020.
Camacho, Rene and Carol Camacho to Michael T. Skinner, 5390 Chaucers Court Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 03/06/2020.
Cieraszynski, Michael C. and Laura B. Cieraszynski to Martin Folaron and Tamara Folaron, 261 Stonebridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $411,000 03/03/2020.
James, Albert A. Jr. and Ashley C. James to Christopher R. Brown and Nichole E. Brown, 2576 Russlen Drive Salem VA 24153, $300,000 03/04/2020.
Mirza, Badruddoza and Roksana A. Mirza to Bradford D. Price and Kathleen M. Price, 2010 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $327,500 03/04/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Ken G. Foos and Charlene A. Foos, 6104 Morning Glory Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $424,987 03/04/2020.
Rigsby, Christopher C. and Alethia A. Rigsby to Alan G. Vaughan and Caitlin C. Vaughan, 1230 Longview Road Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 03/02/2020.
Slone, Donald K. to Jeffrey L. Hartz and April M. Hartz, 705 Stonewood Drive Salem VA 24153, $340,000 03/06/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Kimberly D. Holland, 6360 Pettit Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $295,950 03/03/2020.
Birckhead, E. Stanley and Susan C. Birckhead, to Joseph A. Caul, 5828 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 03/04/2020.
Burkett, Mark D. and Carolyn B. Burkett to Robert J. Gribbin and Anna J. Gribbin, 6341 Pinetree Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 03/06/2020.
Gibson, James G. and Phyllis M. Gibson to James B. Pettaway Jr. and Patricia A. Pettaway, 5004 Nicholas Hill Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $240,000 03/02/2020.
Haberl, Melissa Ann and Kristin L. Hodges to Leonard T. White and Shirley M. White, 3414 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 03/06/2020.
Helmer, Jamie M. to Jeremy R. Longshore and Jessica Hubach Longshore, 606 Ridgecrest Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $277,000 03/06/2020.
King, Gordon M. and Cynthia L. King to Richard L. Dillon and Alice D. Dillon, 5330 Gieser Road Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 03/02/2020.
Lasane, Brenda to Billy Young and Geraldine Young, 3040 McVitty Forest Drive 208 Roanoke VA 24018, $206,000 03/02/2020.
O’Brien Development Group to Chase E. Barnes and Catrina H. Barnes, 4379 Kirkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 03/02/2020.
Perkins-Parson, Rachel P. to Andrew M. Kellinger and Jennifer M. Kellinger, 5620 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 03/02/2020.
Still, Susan K. to Lawrence Uhrig and Bethany N. Uhrig, 5218 Falcon Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $276,000 03/02/2020.
Strickland, Chase to Ashley D. Bane and David S. Christensen, 3318 Locust Grove Lane Salem VA 24153, $214,955 03/02/2020.
Varnado, Matthew R. and Crystal D. Varnado to Seth J. Towler and Halie Lowe, 1511 Muse Drive Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 03/06/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Flint, Mary J. to Charles F. Carter Jr., 924 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $139,000 03/06/2020.
Graham, David C. to James Rogers, 3613 Bunker Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $136,000 03/02/2020.
Hall, Joshua M. and Manisha R. Hall to Star City Investments LLC, 5329 Eden Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $106,000 03/04/2020.
Hartz, Jeffrey L. to Brandon M. Sturdivant and Leah M. Sturdivant, 5389 Yale Drive Salem VA 24153, $195,700 03/06/2020.
Harvey, Pryor S. and Michelle E. Harvey to Kyle A. Brandenburg and Carissa L. Brandenburg, 605 Maplewood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $196,000 03/02/2020.
LRC Virginia LLC to Angela Chattin, 3623 Parkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 03/02/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kelli Shobe, 3409 South Park Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $150,513 03/05/2020.
Sherry, Daniel J. to Meghann J. Cords, 3737 Martinell Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $164,950 03/05/2020.
Woodward, Robert W. to Melissa Horan, 5104 Tamarisk Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $164,000 03/02/2020.
Wooge, Emerson J. to Walter Braine and Tatiana Braine, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 3-F Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 03/06/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Lewis, James E. and Jane I. Lewis to Hoa Thanh Mai and Tung Thanh Lee, 0 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $53,000 03/06/2020.
Parker, Dorothy M. to BLJ & Associates LLC, 220 Ninth St. Vinton VA 24179, $73,000 03/03/2020.
Phan, Phuong to Southern Estates LLC, 451 Vale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 03/05/2020.
U.S. Bank NA to Signature Properties of Roanoke, 208 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $70,862 03/06/2020.
Woodcox Ltd. to Christina Wilson, 2521 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $82,000 03/02/2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.