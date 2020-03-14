Roanoke
Over $300,000
Downtown Holdings LLC to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 849 Pinewood Drive, 16223 Mayo Drive, 1535 Fresno St., 1540 Andrews Road and 1435 Abbott St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $507,000 02/27/2020.
Hartman, John D. and Lisa R. Hartman to Frederick A. Hamden II, 1616 Greenwood Road Roanoke VA 24015, $410,000 02/28/2020.
Maude B. Shelor Family Limited Partnership to Allan H. Shelor, 1817 and 1821 Jerome St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $345,000 02/28/2020.
McGhee, Samuel H. IV to Ann P. McGhee and Samuel H. McGhee IV, 2229 Jefferson St. S.W. Unit 2229 Building E Roanoke VA 24016, $390,100 02/242020.
McGhee, Samuel H. and Ann P. McGhee to John David Garris and Andrea Jane Garris, 2436 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 02/24/2020.
Mountcastle, Robert B. Jr. to Carolyn G. Nolan, 2321 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $599,999 02/24/2020.
MP Group LLC to 8100 LLC, 433 Jeanette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $390,000 02/27/2020.
Progress Street Builders to Larry A. Janney and Debra H. Janney, 4405 Greenlace Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $581,200 02/28/2020.
Salem Investment LC to Amanda M. Christiansen and R. Keith Christiansen, 3002 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $399,000 02/26/2020.
Stuckey, Gene P. and Linda P. Stuckey to Douglas H. Viehman and Diane S. Viehman, 942 Old Court Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $360,000 02/25/2020.
TAAP Real Property LLC to T Building LLC, 302 Second St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $920,000 02/27/2020.
Venanzi, Jennifer D. and Harry F. Davis Estate to Jason L. Beckendorf and Mallory P. Newman, 3138 Stoneridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $305,000 02/24/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Aliff, Julie to James T. White and Normalee A. White, 1740 McMillian Court N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $256,000 02/24/2020.
Carlin, Jonathan L. and Elizabeth M. Carlin to Stephen E. Milam, 2425 Fairway Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 02/27/2020.
Dabay, David M. And Marian D. Dabay to Paul A. Domeika and Caroline L. Roberts, 2330 Ross Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 02/28/2020.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Nancy M. Hans, 1610 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $295,166 02/25/2020.
Lambert, Ronald D. and Connie A. Lambert to Kirk E. Dudley, 4605 Trevino Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $299,950 02/28/2020.
Moore, Hunter Y. and Anne L. Moore to Kenneth M. Dooley and Auvray L. Dooley, 2592 Inglewood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $288,950 02/27/2020.
Whiteside, Terrance L. and Sylvisha L. Bradburn to Michael D. Fitzgerald Jr., 2781 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,100 02/28/2020.
Wood, Jacob A. and Courtney N. Miller to Zachary A. Cates and Kristin V. O’Hara, 943 Old Court Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 02/28/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bibbs, William T. and Judy A. Bibbs to Marcus A. Clausen and Amanda K. Clausen, 3103 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $177,000 02/28/2020.
Bradburn, Terrance L. and Sylvisha L. Bradburn to Adrian Dillard and Dorian Dillard, 4944 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $199,950 02/26/2020.
Dailey, Mary Ann to Guillermo A. Parra, 5052 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $194,950 02/26/2020.
Dockery, Barbara W. to Judith M. Gorham and Perry G. Gorham, 4631 Heather Drive S.W. Unit 313 Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 02/25/2020.
Dogan, Gary E. and Brenda S. Dogan to Christina R. Harris, 364 Washington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $181,500 02/27/2020.
East, William E. and Pamela J. East to Xiaobo Wu and Qiuju Huo, 1135 Ethel Road Roanoke VA 24014, $155,000 02/27/2020.
Elite Estate Solutions LLC to JEG Realty Inc. and MKM Properties Inc., 3922 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 02/25/2020.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Adam Harane and Hawa Idriss, 1025 Gilmer Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $128,000 02/27/2020.
Hedrick, Joseph P. and Stephanie Hedrick to Magdeline J. Hedrick, 2819 Woodlawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 02/24/2020.
Herndon, Andrew J. to Fred D. Gianakouros and Melissa G. Webster, 1601 Glenwood Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $154,950 02/28/2020.
Hughes, Kimber D. to Mary A. Sibold, 2819 Kennedy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,900 02/28/2020.
Jearls, David to Mitchell T. Peterson and Kelly J. Peterson, 1027 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 02/27/2020.
Lev, Samuel D. and Ariel L. Lev to John D. Codington, 2718 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 02/28/2020.
MacGregor, Loran Couton to LPB Real Estate LLC, 631 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $199,999 02/27/2020.
MCE Residential LLP to Trafocon LLC, 417 and 419 Vinton Mill Court N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 02/24/2020.
Myrman, Kathleen M. to Steven J. Epps Jr. and Lisette J. Stone, 533 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $130,000 02/28/2020.
OAA Properties LLC to Michael E. Clemons and Kimberly E. Clemons, 1618 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roaoke VA 24017, $189,950 02/28/2020.
Patrick, Zachary to Andrew T. Coffey, 315 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 02/28/2020.
SunTrust Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1412 Lafayette Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $113,240 02/24/2020.
White Pine Ventures LLC to Tenious R. Sawyers, 243 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $138,000 02/28/2020.
Whitten, Joyce to Aubrey W. Damron, 3311 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 02/25/2020.
Yandle, Homer to Patricia J. Lane, 3631 Sunrise Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 02/28/2020.
Yopp, Gene T. Jr. to Tequilla Shelton, 5055 Bruceton Road Roanoke VA 24018, $199,920 02/27/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Anderson, Desimone and Green PC to Rui Rui Mu and Lawrence J. Onan, 1571 Carlisle Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $75,300 02/26/2020.
Derbyshire Design LLC to Frankie L. Guthrie, 3601 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24017, $82,000 02/26/2020.
Dowling, Jacqueline F. and Laurie Brown Goodwine to Cody D. Link, 1407 Orange Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $77,500 02/25/2020.
Neal, Paul J. and Karen K. Neal to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, 5023 Logan St. Roanoke VA 24017, $62,900 02/27/2020.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Francisco R. Sifuentes and Anabel Reyna Lopez, 1202 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,000 02/27/2020.
RYT LLC to AGTG Real Estate LLC, 1220 Dale Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $89,000 02/28/2020.
Wade, Kathy T. to Laurin Samuels, 1126 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,000 02/28/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Apex Properties LLC to S&E Management LLC, 4431 Olyvia Place and 4400 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $312,950 02/26/2020.
Creamer, Cynthia W. and Kyle W. Creamer to Timothy C. Swick and Rachel M. Swick, 6603 Suncrest Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $549,000 02/25/2020.
Ha, Thai T. to Barry M. Wise and Jane E. Wise, 3619 Colonial Court Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $369,990 02/28/2020.
JAVA LLC to SourceK LLC, 2660 Electric Road Suites C and D Roanoke VA 24018, $382,245 02/28/2020.
Jones, Deborah M. to Evan G. Tarrazi and Danielle R. Tarrazi, 5515 Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 02/28/2020.
MC Land Acquisition LLC to MFK Development Inc., unimproved lot on Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 02/26/2020.
T and L Partnership to Christopher Duncan, 300 W. Virginia Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $349,000 02/25/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Black Bear Partners LLC to Andrew Kaplin and Rosalee Kaplin, 6916 Hidden Forest Court Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 02/26/2020.
Carter, Milton W. and Connie W. Carter to John A. Spickard, 3586 Forester Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $256,000 02/28/2020.
Cash, Randy and Jessica Cash to David E. Farmer, 8121 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $257,500 02/27/2020.
Christman, John D. to Michael J. Petika, 2060 Wesvan Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $249,900 02/24/2020.
Fender, James N. to Jeremy L. Harris and Nicole L. Harris, 3543 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $206,000 02/28/2020.
Foutz, Jason D. to Drees, Katrin E., 3460 Overbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $279,000 02/26/2020.
Frosell, William R. to Marinelle S. Sioson and Mario O. Sioson, 2064 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $217,000 02/25/2020.
Harris, Barbara A. Estate to Lu Zhang, 9170 Reed Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $239,500 02/25/2020.
Harris, Brody M. to Derek W. Milliron and Kristin M. Haga, 3520 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $202,500 02/28/2020.
Lucanin, Dzevad and Miro Lucanin to Diane L. Lawson, 1823 Feather Road Vinton VA 24179, $203,000 02/28/2020.
Nichols, Susan W. and Barry W. Wiseman to Brandon L. Breedon, 702 Dillon Drive Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 02/24/2020.
Page, Shayne M. and Mary C. Page to Shannon Williams and Dixie Williams, 2736 Mallard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 02/26/2020.
Peters, Joe R. and Patsy S. Peters to William T. Bibbs and Judy Ann Bibbs, 5016 Harvest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $216,000 02/28/2020.
Reed, Julie N. and Nicholas R. Reed to Nalini Srivastava and Grant E. Holly, 6012 Woodcock Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $252,000 02/28/2020.
Reiter, Richard J. Jr. and Shannon M. Reiter to Benjamin F. O’Connor and Melissa S. O’Connor, 715 Plantation Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $207,000 02/27/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 5124 Meadow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $254,888 02/24/2020.
Shaw, William D. and Lauren S. Shaw to Joshua Gulch and Jessica Gulch, 3806 Cundiff Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $260,000 02/26/2020.
Sleboda, Erica to Kim A. McLaughllin and Judy A. McLaughlin, 4900 Shadow Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 02/26/2020.
Williams, Emmett W. to Benjamin E. Heller and Sally W. Heller, 6120 Flamingo Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 02/27/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Basham, Scott D. to Dianne H. Woody, 915 Ruddell Road Vinton VA 24179, $147,500 02/28/2020.
Bearden, Gwendolyn F. to Brenda S. Mooney, 7193 Wild Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $152,950 02/28/2020.
Beeler, Catrina M. to Conor M. St. Clair, 3884 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $138,000 02/27/2020.
Butt, Angela N. and others to Matthew C. Neil and Rebecca M. Martin, 3206 Northside Road Roanoke VA 24019, $154,950 02/25/2020.
Dudley, Kirk E. to William M. Hurd and Heather T. Hurd, 157 Clubhouse Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $193,950 02/28/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Herb Smith Inc. , 3131 Garst Cabin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $189,114 02/24/2020.
Graham, Doris B. to Dale E. Graham and Sandra P. Graham, 6406 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 02/28/2020.
Gregory, John M. to Chad E. Snyder, 3849 Old Catawba Road Salem VA 24153, $138,500 02/26/2020.
HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC to Robert W. Shepherd and Tammy E. Shepherd, 212 Minnie Belle Lane Vinton VA 24179, $174,800 02/27/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to John W. Daniel, 3545 Evelyn Drive Salem VA 24153, $179,950 02/282020.
Holt, Ronald L. to Coty L. Holt, 729 Kenyon Road Vinton VA 24179, $153,000 02/25/2020.
Hoover, Adam J. to Dylan M. Hurley and Lauren Y. Hurley, 752 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $165,900 02/27/2020.
L Investors LLC to Laura C. Arnold, 5621 Bridlewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 02/26/2020.
Lee, Donald E. to Donald E. Lambert and Connie A. Lambert, 8412 Stoney Corner Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 02/28/2020.
Lewis, Rosa A. and Charles H. Lewis Jr. to Paul H. Nguyen, 5516 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $106,750 02/27/2020.
Lucas, Shirley A. to TAS Design Inc., 2507 Bluff Road Roanoke VA 24014, $100,000 02/25/2020.
Martin, Esther A. to James C. Dillman, 3454 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 02/28/2020.
McCalip, Mike to Evelyn D. Vaughn, 8225 Emerald Court Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $144,500 02/28/2020.
O’Rourke, Wendy E. to Michael H. Fielder and Alexandra M. Peters, 3406 Kim Court B22 Roanoke VA 24018, $146,950 02/26/2020.
Overfelt, Sonya G. and Ricky W. Overfelt to Eric Overfelt and Shyann Overfelt, 1475 Muse Drive Vinton VA 24179, $162,000 02/28/2020.
Price, Bradford D. and Kathleen M. Price to Lashania A. Clindinst, 3012 Fresh Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $182,500 02/28/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 5859 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $111,480 02/26/2020.
Shumate, Patrick B. and Florence W. Shumate to Hubert G. Hunley and Brenda H. Hunley, 4015 Pebble Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $190,750 02/28/2020.
Sink, Lindsey M. to Geoffrey Koopmann and Katherine Koopmann, 3611 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 02/27/2020.
Steven C. Caldwell Inc. to Adam M. Huffman and James N. Huffman III, 3113 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,000 02/27/2020.
Surety Trustees LLC to Pingora Loan Servicing LLC, 6625 Wendover Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $140,620 02/24/2020.
Tarrazi, Evan G. to Anne M. Dillon, 4526 Andover Court Roanoke VA 24018, $167,500 02/28/2020.
Vaughn, Evelyn J. to Isabel O. Booth, 6419 Garman Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $194,000 02/28/2020.
Walker, Dawn R. to Gayle S. Ferrell, 209 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $185,000 02/27/2020.
Wingfield, Penny L. and others to Jonathan A. Bradley, 918 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $130,000 02/27/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Claytor, Frances L. and Terry N. Claytor to Old Heritage Corp., 0 Almond Road Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 02/27/2020.
Greenway, Dana and Marie M. Summers to Little Bells LLC, 4120 and 4124 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 02/28/2020.
Ingram, Roger L. to Baron Enterprises of Virginia, 5416 Peregrine Crest Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 02/28/2020.
Keynet Inc. to IDB Group LLC, 143 Burlington Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $95,500 02/26/2020.
Old Heritage Corp. to Mahmoud Salem and Nadia Salem, 5509 Hunt Camp Road Roanoke VA 24018, $90,000 02/28/2020.
Peeler, Brenda W. and Carl E. Wright to Andrew T. Palmer and Evelyn Palmer, 8245 Birkdale Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $89,950 02/28/2020.
Salem
Over $300,000
Callahan, Patrick Lynn to Henry F. Scott, 708 Beech Road Salem VA 24153, $359,000 02/12/2020.
Garber, Brian M. to Matthew R. Tucker, 206 Baier Drive Salem VA 24153, $499,000 02/20/2020.
Miller, Vernon R. Jr. to Jerold W. Craighead, 609 High St. Salem VA 24153, $345,000 02/12/2020.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Peter D. Shearer, 621 Bonnie Lane Salem VA 24153, $345,000 02/12/2020.
Saint Francis Service Dogs to Salem Improvement LC, 417 Apperson Drive Salem VA 24153, $326,000 02/28/2020.
SD-MF Holdings LLC to Jeffrey T. Lozowski, 217 Eugene Drive Salem VA 24153, $310,000 02/03/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Alston, Laurie to Andre Perry, 737 Monroe St. Salem VA 24153, $215,000 02/05/2020.
Avis, Kimberly R. to Katrina A. King, 822 Virginia Ave. Salem VA 24153, $218,100 02/25/2020.
Barlow, Charles W. to Shane A. Nance, 108 Deer Trace Road Salem VA 24153, $294,950 02/27/2020.
Larmondra, Robert W. to Thomas R. Floyd, 778 Paragon Ave. Salem VA 24153, $266,000 02/27/2020.
Lee, Paul O. to Salem Building Supply LLC, 505 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $217,500 02/11/2020.
McDaniel, Noah P. to Jena Harrington, 2324 Karen Drive Salem VA 24153, $215,000 02/24/2020.
Rausch, Joyce L. to Marshall S. Page, 343 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $275,000 02/27/2020.
Salem Building Supply LLC to Leigh Ann Covington, 700 Camp North Road Salem VA 24143, $264,950 02/06/2020.
Tit for Tat Inc. to Peggy L. Myers, 90 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $256,000 02/14/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bandy, William P. Jr. to Julie A. Williams, 601 Paige Circle Salem VA 24153, $142,000 02/25/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Walter M. Keast III, 1112 Tamarack Lane Salem VA 24153, $199,950 02/10/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Sparland Hedrick, 2535 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $171,200 02/19/2020.
Bennett, Dennis W. to James P. McNabb, 608 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $125,000 02/27/2020.
Brown, Jack T. to David W. Rickman, 1710 Starview Drive Salem VA 24153, $145,000 02/07/2020.
Elliott, Herman N. to Tit for Tat Inc., 516 Decatur Drive Salem VA 24153, $164,000 02/18/2020.
Hayes, Victoria E. to Jane E. Brown, 1209 Turner St. Salem VA 24153, $112,500 02/20/2020.
Luz, George M. to John M. Gregory, 1702 Brad Court Salem VA 24153, $197,000 02/27/2020.
Murphy, Katherine B. to Hannah C. Cervantes, 920 Central Ave. Salem VA 24153, $125,000 02/11/2020.
Myers, Miyoko O. to Jeffrey C. Myers, 2434 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $140,000 02/10/2020.
Phillips, Roger K. III to Joseph A. Chandler, 406 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $105,000 02/19/2020.
Plympton, James E. III to Wade Dougherty, 241 Horner Lane Salem VA 24153, $185,000 02/21/2020.
Shelor, Brian S. to Justin K. Mariotti, 706 Catawba Drive Salem VA 24153, $155,500 02/07/2020.
Surety Trustees LLC to Deutche Bank National Trust Co., 112 Deer Trace Lane Salem VA 24153, $155,471 02/21/2020.
Windsor, Richard A. Jr. to Cheryl Kosmann, 122 Dalewood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $115,000 02/07/2020.
Woodham, Donald to Sean B. Kosmann, 427 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $139,000 02/21/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
DuBois, Winston J. to Brown Phillips LLC, 0 Mount Vernon Ave. Salem VA 24153, $67,500 02/07/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 276 Fort Lewis Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $78,000 02/25/2020.
Forester, Stefan to Barry C. Compton, 7307 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $66,601 02/12/2020.
Parrish, Betty to Philip T. Harrell, 42 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $91,598 02/14/2020.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Dustin G. Seacrist, 26 Wortham St. Salem VA 24153, $77,500 02/27/2020.
Shivelt, James R. to Lance LaPradd, 418 Chestnut St. Salem VA 24153, $56,500 02/18/2020.
