Roanoke
Over $300,000
B-Six Properties LLC to Trent J. Elder and Melissa C. Elder, 1047 Persinger Road Roanoke VA 24015, $434,000 03/12/2020.
CEI-Roanoke LLC to Voy Roanoke (Multi) LLC, 411 Plantation Road and acreage on Plantation Road Northeast Roanoke VA 24012, $23,500,351 03/12/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 3802 Rolling Hill Ave. N.W., 4129 Fielding Ave N.W., 1441 22nd St. N.W., 1456 Leon St. N.W., 1553 Abbott St. N.W., 2129 Wayne St. N.E., 1716 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24012, $674,000 03/12/2020.
Lewis, M. Blaine and Robin B. Lewis to Charles R. Welfare III and Laura E. Welfare, 3403 Woodland Hills Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 03/09/2020.
M.T. Holding Co. LC to 217-223 Mountain Avenue LLC, 217-223 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $920,000 03/09/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Andrews, Briggs W. and Cathryn F. Andrews to Troy Tate and Heidi S. Tate, 2348 Deyerle Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 03/09/2020.
Bibee, Samuel H. to Jessee R. Tuck, 4022 Clairmont St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $219,000 03/12/2020.
Blomquist, Juanita G. and Mark W. Blomquist to Steven V. Pacatang Jr., 4714 Faldo Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $224,900 03/09/2020.
Dearing Property Management LLC to Sandra L. Boyd, 3341 Heywood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $209,000 03/09/2020.
Peterson, Theresa S. and others to Linda C. Duncan, 3511 Heritage Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $295,000 03/11/2020.
Tompkins, Philip R. and Yuguo Tompkins to Joanna Nichols and Nathan Spittal, 2144 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $216,500 03/12/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Brown, Robert C. and Sandra Brown to Bradley V. Thomas and Christopher W. Lucas, 164 Avendale Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,000 03/10/2020.
Cox, Jennifer M. to WT Investments LLC, 2618 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $140,000 03/09/2020.
Davenport, Charles D. and Kathie A. Davenport to Magda A. Zambrai Carranza, 2040 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $103,500 03/10/2020.
DeKnight, Brittany A. and Nicholas W. Kline to Kelly L. Patrick, 2429 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 03/10/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Timothy P. Mericle and Rabea Mericle, 611 Applewood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $172,950 03/09/2020.
Hill, William R. to Phillip G. Gilmore, 918 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $123,000 03/12/2020.
Jenkins, David C. to Cory L. Jones and Sada L. Jones, 2338 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $159,000 03/11/2020.
Jenkins, Tanya L. to Hiram Reyes Lozada, 111 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 03/11/2020.
Nguyen, Hoai-Nam to Clayton Giles, 2704 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 03/10/2020.
Phillips, William R. And Allysa S. Phillips to Kendrick E. Eanes, 242 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,000 03/12/2020.
Rosalind Properties LLC to Jason T. Walsh, 2608 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 03/12/2020.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 303 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $133,639 03/09/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Teresa P. Blethyn, 1024 First St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $153,110 03/09/2020.
Zaebest, Janine E. to Jason A. Moore and Heather W. Moore, 4603 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $195,150 03/11/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Dunville, Glenn E. to Cross Properties Inc., 3718 Keagy Road Roanoke VA 24018, $80,500 03/12/2020.
Fagg, Alma L. and Eula K. Meadows to Davidson & Stone LLC, 1414 Kenwood Blvd. Roanoke VA 24013, $61,000 03/10/2020.
Hallacher LLC to Brandi N. Holland, 3306 Olivette St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,000 03/09/2020.
Lavergne, Jason P. to Bucks Branch Investments LLC, 418 Arbor Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 03/11/2020.
Lyle, Peggy A. and Gary Wayne Alls to Corvin G. Dent, 3328 Valley View Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $96,820 03/12/2020.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4707 Daleville St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $80,000 03/09/2020.
RAS Trustee Services LLC to Jack R. Woomer, 3319 Forest Hill Ave, N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $63,941 03/09/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to OAA Properties LLC, 2618 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $67,000 03/10/2020.
Sanders, Robert L. to Mary E. Craddock, 110 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $76,950 03/09/2020.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Que H. Phung and Anhthu T. Nguyen, 4218 Camille Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $72,099 03/09/2020.
Trustee Services of Virginia to Downtown Holdings LLC, 3843 Long Meadow Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $77,000 03/10/2020.
Trustee Services of Virginia to WBH Inc., 1002 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $62,200 03/11/2020.
Via, Charles T. to Champion Investments LLC, 0 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $54,900 03/09/2020.
Wilson, Walter W. to Star City Investments LLC, 1149 Ethel Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $50,000 03/12/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Baker, James L. and Jonas M. Baranauskas to Roney G. Plunkett and Susan S. Plunkett, 6560 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 03/09/2020.
Buchanan, Stephen D. and Shae M. Buchanan to Joseph J. Stanfill and Tami D. Hinojosa-Stanfill, 5601 Warwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $329,000 03/09/2020.
Conner, Brian W. and Leigh Anne Conner to David M. Dillon, 2718 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $410,000 03/12/2020.
Dillon, David M. and Robin L. Dillon to Tom E. Scott, 4657 Afton Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $543,000 03/12/2020.
Jones, Brandon M. and Deana M. Jones to Michael P. Krester, 5155 Arrowhead Trail Salem VA 24153, $420,000 03/09/2020.
Parker, Kenneth L. and Judy B. Parker to Mohit Parikh and Kiranben J. Darbar, 5104 Carter Grove Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $440,000 03/10/2020.
Russlen Farms Development LLC to Russlen Farms Land Co. LLC, 0 Creekside Drive and 0 Millwheel Drive Salem VA 24153, $1,500,000 03/10/2020.
Willett, Christopher L. and Carla T. Willett to David W. Bunting anjd Kimberly A. Bunting, 2667 Lilly Drive Salem VA 24153, $369,950 03/12/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Clower, William M. and Stephanie Clower to Melissa M. Register, 5361 Crumpaker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 03/09/2020.
Morgan, Robert E. and Rita F. Bennett to Donald M. Grabowski and Sandra Lynne Grabowski, 2850 Lake St. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 03/13/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Willie A. Smith and Veronica L. Smith, 8356 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $271,950 03/12/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Qui Ying Wang and Quanxin Chen, 8366 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $259,950 03/13/2020.
Rickey, Stephen A. and April D. Rickey to Ambre M. Dickerson, 3181 Forest Acre Trail Salem VA 24153, $279,900 03/10/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Birddog Investement Group LLC to Trey Fink, 2617 Beaver Brook Road Salem VA 24153, $175,000 03/13/2020.
Born, Paul and Deborah Born to Melissa A. Scott, 3741 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,950 03/13/2020.
Davidson, Linda S. to Robin M. Tuunanen, 3604 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $110,000 03/09/2020.
Fosbre, Michael J. and Carla A. Fosbre to Bruce E. Manning and Karen L. Manning, 1336 Deer Run Drive Vinton VA 24179, $194,950 03/11/2020.
Hardy, Sam L. to Jeremy H. Cliff and Jennifer M. Cliff, 5409 Gieser Road Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 03/10/2020.
Lawson, Jeannie to David J. Walker, 4502 Keefer Road Roanoke VA 24018, $168,000 03/10/2020.
Mullen, Karen B. to Barak J. Eccleston and Haley E. Henderson, 3748 Whispering Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $117,950 03/09/2020.
Parris, Brian D. to David A. Webb, 2967 Neil Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $179,950 03/10/2020.
Rapps, Christopher W. Jr. and Danya M. Barrett to Dominique S. Gallo and Jason M. Gallo, 3537 Berryhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 03/13/2020.
Rudd, Lisa K. to Victoria Mesner and Marc C. Linkous, 6750 McKinney St. Roanoke VA 24019, $194,000 03/11/2020.
Sage, Ruth R. to Thomas Dickerson and Bruce Ashby, 1912 Mountainview Road Vinton VA 24179, $121,250 03/10/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Star City Investments LLC, 2817 Tully Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $141,000 03/13/2020.
Scott, Hylton B. to Edward C. Hale III, 5383 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $109,950 03/13/2020.
Thomas, Frances N. to Gregory M. Terrill and Nicole B. Terrill, acreage on Catawba Creek Road Troutville VA, 24175, $170,000 03/13/2020.
Witt, Danny G. to Chrisitan P. Lundy and Jessica V. Lundy, 4537 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $138,000 03/11/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Adkins, U.Scott and others to Royce Properties LLC, 4110 Daugherty Road Salem VA 24153, $95,000 03/09/2020.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to A-Z Roanoke Properties Inc., 5409 Windermere Way Hardy VA 24101, $78,677 03/10/2020.
Wilshire Properties LLC to Corey D. Johnson, 512 Fifth St. Vinton VA 24179, $90,000 03/12/2020.
