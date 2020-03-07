Roanoke
Over $300,000
Cuello, Melissa H. to Cameron Peel and Taylor R. Farmer, 4724 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $306,000 02/21/2020.
Hertling, Richard to Samuel J. Krisch II, 3710 Wellington Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $710,000 02/20/2020.
Lazarus, Lloyd G. Sr. to Edmund H. Armentrout and Victoria F. Armentrout, 3337 Somercroft Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $505,000 02/21/2020.
Moledor, Erik S. and Robyn J. Hakanson to Steven Hankey and Maria Hankey, 2827 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $355,000 02/19/2020.
Phoenix Partners LLC to National Bank of Blacksburg, 3533 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,300,000 02/19/2020.
Poe, William D. and Cheryl H. Poe to Edgar N. Weaver Jr. and Fayetta P. Weaver, 2125 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Unit 304 Roanoke VA 24014, $500,000 02/18/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Crandall, Joseph M. to Christopher DelGallo, 5062 Meadow Crossing Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $219,950 02/18/2020.
Howell, Stuart N. and Lindsay S. Howell to Jamison P. Conner, 1025 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 02/21/2020.
Stephens, Jocelyn E. to Stephen F. Brown, 2221 Jefferson St. S.W. Apt D Roanoke VA 24014, $269,950 02/19/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Akers, Amanda M. to Kenna R. Sarver, 4743 Peach Tree Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $122,000 02/19/2020.
Bosserman, Linda B. to Long Thanh Nguyen, 244 Preston Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $163,000 02/21/2020.
Fitzgerald, Mary E. to James E. Steele, 2571 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $132,000 02/20/2020.
Georgetown Rental Properties LLC to Nathanial L. Overstreet and Anju Ketan Trivedi, 3010 Sweetbriar Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $169,000 02/19/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to Herman L. Johnson III, 2402 Embassy Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $178,000 02/18/2020.
Ibanez, Darlena D. to Angela M. Evans, 1607 Edmund Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,750 02/20/2020.
Johnson, Octavia L. to Hengar Homes LLC, 1840 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $137,500 02/19/2020.
Johnston, Bobbie S. and Deanna L. Humphries to Michelle Parker and Kaitlin Parker, 4802 Florist Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 02/20/2020.
Kane, E. Warren Jr. to Roy Lee Hooks Jr. and Alyssa D. Hooks, 2045 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $118,000 02/19/2020.
King, John L. to Taylor D. Bass, 735 Gates Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 02/20/2020.
Martin, Jason W. to Michael H. Schwind, 1718 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 02/21/2020.
Taylor, John F. and Jacquelynn Taylor to Erin R. Skelton and Corey N. Hoover, 2513 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $123,000 02/20/2020.
Turner, Jaquetta S. to Dana M. Rosser, 417 Harrison Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $113,250 02/20/2020.
U.S. Bank NA to Kamlesh B. Patel and Kailashben K. Patel, 140 Crittendon Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,000 02/20/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Altizer, Rebecca N. to Andrew D. Boivin and Seventeen Boivin, 1515 Gladstone Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $82,000 02/18/2020.
Commonwealth Asset Services LLC to SC Park Lane II LLC, 480 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $72,000 02/21/2020.
Fowler, Joe W. and Sharon L. Fowler to Providence Properties LLC, 74 Forest Hill Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 02/21/2020.
Jones, Stanley L. and Patricia E. Jones to Cmoney Investments LLC, 726 Queen Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $66,000 02/20/2020.
M&W Properties Inc. to ACT 3Squared LLP, 2004 Routt Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 02/21/2020.
Maragh, Caron A. to Rachel M. Atkins, 4213 Moomaw Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $99,500 02/20/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ginger Investments LLC, 1206 Vernon St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $52,202 02/21/2020.
Taylor, Greg A. and Jerry L. Taylor to WBH Inc., 3502 Willowrun Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $87,000 02/21/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Brainard, Stephen N. to Olga Thompson and Marwan Chakhachiro, 7048 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $387,500 02/21/2020.
Dickerson, Lila A. to James E. Miller and Jeanette C. Miller, 5924 Bridlewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $307,500 02/19/2020.
Hall, Penny L. and K. Dale Hall to Sherri L. Cook and Robert G. Gourdie, 1023 Overlook Parkway Hardy VA 24101, $373,900 02/21/2020.
Haviland, Benjamin J. and Ashlee B. Haviland to Schuyler Van Montfrans and Veronica L. Van Montfrans, 6949 Briar Ridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $323,000 02/20/2020.
McLawhorn, William L. to Anthony D. Rust and Cynthia Ann Rust, 4933 Hunting Hills Court Roanoke VA 24018, $349,500 02/20/2020.
Nabonsal, Jeff S. and Allison R. Burnwasser to Brian M. Garber and Kristin F. Garber, 6132 Castle View Court Roanoke VA 24018, $605,000 02/20/2020.
Russell, Barry D. to Melissa H. Cuello, 4925 Summerville Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $302,950 02/21/2020.
Tershak, Daniel to RNK Properties LLC, 4984 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $320,500 02/21/2020.
Trenor, Danny W. and Timothy A. Smith to Martha E. Foy, 3820 Parkway Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 02/20/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Burchett, Curtis and Jere M. Bayne to John R. Allen, 6875 Hofawger Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $270,000 02/19/2020.
Burton, Shannon T. and David F. Burton to Elbert LLC, 6255 Hidden Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 02/18/2020.
Campbell, Kathy H. to Stuart N. Howell and Lindsay S. Howell, 7750 Fort Mason Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $204,000 02/21/2020.
Hale, Thomas E. and Hope C. Hale to Romell Barbes and Tanya Barbes, 921 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $248,950 02/18/2020.
Harper, Brent A. and Sonya L. Harper to Mark A. Graybill and Megan E. Graybill, 2631 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 02/21/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Daniel R. Drost and Margaret F. Drost, 1152 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $264,950 02/19/2020.
Wildwood Park LLC to JE2 Investments LLC, 6739 Thirlane Road Roanoke VA 24019, $270,000 02/18/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adolf, David W. and Debra A. Adolf to McClure C. Kramer and Sarah S. Kramer, 358 Sunflower Drive Vinton VA 24179, $110,000 02/21/2020.
Carty, David W. and Rebecca H. Carty to Jason M. Mattox, 5467 Winterset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 02/21/2020.
Graham, Larry G. and Donna L. Graham to Spencer A. Snead, 9970 Tinsley Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $153,000 02/18/2020.
McClure, Debra H. to Alan J. McIntyre, 3550 Berryhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $159,250 02/19/2020.
Meredith, Douglas R. Jr. and others to One Level Development LLC, 0 Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24179, $115,000 02/21/2020.
Nathan, Geeta Viswa and Satnam Singh to Chapman LLC, 5361 Crystal Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 02/21/2020.
Peng, Liquing J. and Tao Leng to Michael D. Gaither and Mary D. Celestin-Gaither, 122 Cambridge Square Vinton VA 24179, $123,000 02/21/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 5231 Summer Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $179,668 02/20/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Fralin Investment Group LLC, 505 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $123,300 02/21/2020.
Skiles, Jane to John F. Taylor and Jacquelynn H. Taylor, 516 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $187,600 02/20/2020.
Stover, Richard M. to Ryan M. Gibbs and Valerie A. Link, 5216 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $181,000 02/19/2020.
Summers, Adam and Bradley Thomas to Kyle P. Jemison, 4523 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $180,950 02/20/2020.
T&E Realty Group LLC to Richard A. Juneau, 3481 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24016, $178,000 02/21/2020.
White, Ronald and Doris White to Linda B. Bosserman and Gary D. Bosserman, 102 Woodmere Drive Vinton VA 24179, $172,000 02/21/2020.
Wright, Laura A. to John K. Woods and Michelle K. Woods, 6718 Circle Creek Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $156,000 02/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Durrer, Joseph S. Jr. and others to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 3745 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $85,000 02/21/2020.
Durrer, Joseph S. Jr. and others to Castle Rock Holdings LLC, 2634 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $65,000 02/21/2020.
Grisso, Emma Lou to Rocky’s Properties LLC, 4541 Keagy Road Roanoke VA 24018, $57,500 02/20/2020.
Scarangella, Debbie S. to John E. Bobby and Letty Sink Bobby, 5851 Kathryn Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $68,000 02/20/2020.
Security LLC to Richard F. Pevarski and Eileen E. Pevarski, 735 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $69,900 02/21/2020.
