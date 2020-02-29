Roanoke
Over $300,000
AFCO Investment Corp. to Landstar Properties LLC, 4520 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $330,000 02/12/2020.
Nelson Reiner Group LLC to Ryan B. Mutcheson and Elizabeth R. Mutcheson, 2105 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $378,000 02/13/2020.
RNK Properties LLC to Ashok M. John and Sarah T. Verghese, 2407 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $305,000 02/12/2020.
Talboy, Amy L. and Katherine Hemphill to Christopher S. Dowdy and Emily D. Dowdy, 3925 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $355,000 02/10/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Gale, Judy to Hope and a Future Properties LLC, 221 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $262,500 02/11/2020.
JAG LLC to Altman LLC, 824 Fourth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $290,300 02/14/2020.
Krason, Moriah S. to RNK Properties LLC, 2007 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 02/13/2020.
Mackey Properties to Nancy L. Fox, 1548 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 02/11/2020.
Mackey Properties to Nancy L. Fox, 1536 and 1538 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 02/11/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
ALG Trustee LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 847 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $184,666 02/10/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to David Holdren, 3337 Ridge-run Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 02/11/2020.
Bensiger, Ronald G. and Martha T. Bensinger to Agu Vello Lukk, 2116 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $119,100 02/12/2020.
Blankenship, Patricia B. to Leo P. Thompson and Lindsay A. Vazquez, 2052 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,000 02/11/2020.
Bolick, Barbara to Anthony M. Browne, 3624 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $166,300 02/14/2020.
Brokaw, Janice V. to William A. Crawford and Jane A. Crawford, 1110 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $169,000 02/12/2020.
Brown, Roger L. and Dorothy B. Victory Estate to Pin Stack LLC, 521 Mapleton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $123,000 02/14/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Michael Metzbower, 3749 Melcher St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $100,021 02/12/2020.
Hawks Point Properties LLC to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 1416 Abbott St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 02/14/2020.
Hazelvin LLC to Cmoney Investments LLC and C&A Investments LLC, 1005 Second St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $185,000 02/10/2020.
Jones, Evan S. and Caren P. Coker-Jones to Matthew N. Jesso and Stephanie A. Tulk-Jesso, 2308 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $178,500 02/10/2020.
Kolazas, Angie T. to Darlin A. Castro Argueta and Sonia M. Ramos Cedillos, 2621 Durham St. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 02/12/2020.
Locks, Pamela B. to Anthony D. Curtis and Jennifer Lee Curtis, 115 Frontier Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $172,000 02/10/2020.
Miller, Marion S. Jr. to Paul P. Tolliver and Laury P. Tolliver, 3355 Trinkle Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $161,500 02/14/2020.
Norris, Iris D. and George H. Norris Estate to Estela Nolasco Nolasco, 4713 Daleville St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,950 02/10/2020.
Rabon, Elsie and Sarah McEachern to Shannon C. Spradlin, 1612 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $110,000 02/13/2020.
Rogers, Jeffrey L. Jr. to Merle K. Williams, 3611 New Spring Branch Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $170,000 02/14/2020.
Saunders, George E. Sr. and Sandra W. Saunders to Jose E. Diaz Sanchez, 1634 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $176,950 02/14/2020.
Star Mountain Properties LLC to Kevin E. Steinberger and Brittaney R. Steinberger, 809 Ferdinand Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $130,560 02/13/2020.
WBH Inc. to Tyler D. Kosko, 1010 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $116,000 02/14/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Adams, Stephanie and others to Galt Properties LLC, 4015 High Acres Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 02/10/2020.
Black, Mark A. to Freeway Investments LLC, 3531 Peters Creek Road N.W. Unit 207 Roanoke VA 24019, $58,000 02/11/2020.
City & County Properties LLC to Choice Holdings LLC, 1106 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $95,000 02/14/2020.
Huffman, Timothy M. and Krystle L. Huffman to Vivian C. Wilson, 4042 Welcome Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $90,000 02/14/2020.
McGee, Leon T. to Marvin J. Vaquez and Idalia Vasquez, 561 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $79,950 02/11/2020.
Perdue, Travis J. and Amber L. Perdue to Hungate Homes LLC, 326 Koogler Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $91,500 02/13/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Cobric LLC, 4611 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $96,500 02/12/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to William Slusser and Patricia Slusser, 3317 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $73,950 02/11/2020.
Wright, Sheila J. to Adam Chiapetto, 110 14th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $89,950 02/11/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Austin, Nelson L. and Amy Austin to Joseph D. Childress, 7928 Lanasey Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $324,950 02/12/2020.
Brown Phillips LLC to Patrick L. Callahan and Lori S. Callahan, 2448 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $354,950 02/12/2020.
Childress, Joann L. and Paul V. Childress Estate to Gerald Betters and Jill Betters, 4821 Farmington Place Court Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 02/11/2020.
House, Gregory and Maureen House to Vincenzo DeGiovanni and Arianna DeGiovanni, 5300 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 02/10/2020.
Mechanical Development Co. Inc. to Fralin Properties LLC, 6701 and 6711 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $3,240,000 02/13/2020.
Patel, Surendrabhai D. and Damini Patel to Mark Hardin, 1410 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $329,000 02/12/2020.
Scott, Robert C. to Linda Garrett, 2014 Hunting Hills Square Unit 5014 Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 02/14/2020.
Tanner, Russell E. and Jill B. Tanner to Mark Divers and Laura Divers, 2607 Bobwhite Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $328,000 02/14/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Federal National Mortgage Association to William P. Bandy Jr. and Tammy S. Bandy, 2815 Carvins Cove Road Salem VA 24153, $215,000 02/14/2020.
Hertzberg, Russell J. and Julie F. Hertzberg to Robert Street and Susan C. Street, 6387 Fairway Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 02/14/2020.
Millennium Home Buyers LLC to Edward L. Simmons and Kathy S. Simmons, 2251 Hardy Road Vinton VA 24179, $289,000 02/14/2020.
Ray, Scott A. and Rebecca J. Ray to Pamela L. Locks and John L. Pickle, 1768 W. Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $280,000 02/12/2020.
Simmons, Edward L. and Kathy S. Simmons to John D. Clark and Misti M. Clark, 3542 Leffel Road Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 02/14/2020.
Smoak, Fletcher Jr. and others to Danny R. Kane and Sonja S. Kane, 723 Skycoe Drive Salem VA 24153, $285,000 02/10/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to George E. Saunders Jr. and Sandra W. Saunders, 1180 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $264,950 02/14/2020.
Truist Bank to Sergio A. Arellano and Marisol Arellano, 5418 Golden Court Roanoke VA 24012, $275,000 02/13/2020.
Valhalla Development LLC to Mark B. Sayre and Jennifer T. Sayre, 226 Bush Drive Vinton VA 24179, $280,000 02/13/2020.
Vance, Steven W. and Trudy H. Vance to Richard K. Staton and Amanda L. Redman, 5462 Warwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 02/14/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bolia, Ha F. to Robert Howald and Samantha Howald, 7109 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $199,950 02/14/2020.
Craig, Domitila S. to Courtney N. Marshall, 915 Chester Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $183,150 02/10/2020.
Giles, Mildred G. to Kara B. Stafford and Michael S. Giles, 3531 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $145,000 02/14/2020.
Graham, Douglas A. and others to William E. Graham and Amber Graham, 3346 Longhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $198,000 02/10/2020.
Hughes, Blake E. to Donald B. Folden Jr., 3277B Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 02/14/2020.
McCoy, Joseph Lee and James V. McCoy to Herb Smith Inc., 5936 Maywood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $117,700 02/14/2020.
McMahan, David B. and Jo Ann McMahan to Ramon A. Cardona Meza, 2862 Silver Leaf Drive Salem VA 24153, $138,500 02/12/2020.
Spence, Brittany L. to Katherine B. Murphy and Eric Murphy, 3557 Evelyn Drive Salem VA 24153, $179,500 02/11/2020.
Springirth, Zolbayar and Khongorzul Khurelbaata to Laura L. Cundiff, 3396 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $158,950 02/14/2020.
Tarantino, James and Michele A. Tarantino to Geoffrey A. Koopmann and Katherine A. Koopmann, 3552 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 02/10/2020.
Williams, James E. and Deborah T. Williams to Rebecca L. Frost, 2707 Diplomat Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $149,500 02/13/2020.
Woodson, Dennis L. and Yew B. Woodson to William Saul, 3407 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 02/11/2020.
Wright, Donna to Robert K. Perdue Jr. and Theresa A. Perdue, 5940 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 02/14/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Chaney, Joshua S. to Matthew L. Darter, 10808 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $84,000 02/14/2020.
Fizer, Elizabeth R. to John Richardson, 3375 Forest Ridge Road Unit 3268 E Roanoke VA 24018, $77,500 02/13/2020.
Turk Holding LLC to Mark P. Burns and Laura J. Lauster, 5898 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $98,000 02/12/2020.
