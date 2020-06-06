Roanoke
Over $300,000
Abre Holdings Inc. to Thomas G. Godfrey and Laura B. Godfrey, 1201 Crestmoor Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $550,000 05/19/2020.
Foursquare Development LLC to Matthew D. Reedy and Bonnie Reedy, 1530 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 05/21/2020.
Foutz, Sally A. to Nolan Brackenrich and Rachel E. Brackenrich, 2017 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 05/21/2020.
King, Joseph F. and Angela D. King to RNK Properties LLC, 2901 Williamson Road and 0 Edison St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24102, $420,000 05/18/2020.
Route 221 Properties LLC to Adam R. Donithan and Holly O. Donithan, 2530 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $340,000 05/21/2020.
Sheridan Living Trust to EMKAY Holdings LLC, 111 Campbell Ave. S.W. Unit 3A Roanoke VA 24011, $375,000 05/18/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Brown, Robert L. to Clemente Sifuentes-Reyna, 144 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $205,000 05/18/2020.
Hardwick, Cynthia J. to Cameron Holshouser and Sarah D’Ascenzo, 2747 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 05/20/2020.
Manley, JoAnn K. to Eugene M. Willis and Phyllis N. Willis, 2311 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $258,500 05/21/2020.
Noblett, Russell D. to RJW Holdings LLC, 2016 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 05/20/2020.
Smith, Barton C. and Suzanne M. Smith to Sarah J. Lucente, 1801 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $216,000 05/19/2020.
Wright, Joseph B. and others to Vera J. Silcox, 2957 Wycliffe Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $212,000 05/18/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adams, Randall K. and Katherine A. Adams to Joshua N. Pagans, 3305 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 05/20/2020.
Adhikari, Jan K. and Deoki Dhimal to Mirlyn Venero, 129 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 05/18/2020.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Joseph S. Dennis and Tiffany M. Dennis, 2107 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,000 05/19/2020.
Brocker, Kevin R. to Deborah L. Borum, 3438 Birchlawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,000 05/19/2020.
Brooks, William B. and Clifford D. Brooks Estate to Adam M. Cole, 4481 Ohio St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,000 05/14/2020.
Bryant, Nathan A. to Andrea Baskett, 402 Houston Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,500 05/18/2020.
Casey, Ashley W. to Emily S. Barnett, 2414 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24102, $140,000 05/18/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Andrew D. Leder and Karen Leder, 324 Salem Ave. #201 Roanoke VA 24016, $134,000 05/18/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Matthew Siegfried and Dulce Siegfried, 2307 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $124,950 05/21/2020.
Doyle Properties LLC to Nancy A. Harvey and Gina Calabrese 4845 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. #208 Roanoke VA 24018, $158,000 05/18/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to ACT 3Squared LLP, 1025 Lafayette Blvd. N.W., 1434 Staunton Ave. N.W., 547 McDowell Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $187,500 05/12/2020.
Gezymalla, Brian J. to Kenneth L. Campbell, 1135 Greenhurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,000 05/19/2020.
Gillespie, Betty L. to Thomas L. Williams and Mary M. Williams, 2102 Stephenson Ave. S.W. #9 Roanoke VA 24014, $148,000 05/18/2020.
Gordon, Jarel C. to Daniel C. Reed, 1028 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 05/15/2020.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Jorge A. Ramos Gomez, 1801 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $105,000 05/11/2020.
Hale, Clarence L. to Kyel T. Dupuis, 1036 Country Club Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $129,950 05/15/2020.
Hanger, Jennifer N. to Spencer Thomason, 2003 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 05/11/2020.
Johnson, Jacob M. to Andy Rivera Maqueria and Fanny I. Chinchilla Sequeira, 5229 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $134,950 05/18/2020.
Jones, Kara and Teirre A. McGinnis to Michael Perdomo-Rodriguez, 848 Pinewood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $123,500 05/15/2020.
King McCracken, Pamela A. to Jesse Reckley and Emilly Reckley, 1320 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $140,000 05/14/2020.
Likens, Marcye to Eunice Khetani, 770 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $148,950 05/20/2020.
Nelson, Richard S. and Emily M. Nelson to James B. Miller III and Amy S. Rookstool, 4230 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 05/15/2020.
Nichols, Joanna N. to Aidan Walker, 2924 Hollowell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $113,400 05/11/2020.
OAA Properties LLC to Susan C. England, 2618 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $122,500 05/12/2020.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Carrington Capital Investments LLC, 1834 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 05/12/2020.
Perkins, Betty L. to Nova I. Wright, 3137 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 05/14/2020.
Phan, Phillip and Huyen T.D. Doan to James E. Huffine and Morgan S. Lovejoy, 4522 Northridge St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,950 05/15/2020.
Roberts, Dominique N. to Calvin L. Green II and Tyler F. Kasey, 5107 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $122,500 05/11/2020.
Rosalind Properties LLC to Janice W. Dunleavy, 2802 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 05/20/2020.
Scaggs, Michael S. and Carol L. Scaggs to Joshua Hair and Paige Hair, 1608 16th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 05/18/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kennedy B. Pierce, 5113 Morwanda Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 05/20/2020.
Smith, Kimberly D. to Marvin Mooney and Phyllis Mooney, 1729 Marvin St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $134,950 05/18/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to William L. Schwartz, 3117 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,500 05/18/2020.
Taylor, Alyson R. to Brittany C. Rivers, 1628 Aspen St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,950 05/15/2020.
Terry, Carolyn L. to Kayla A. Murphy, 4619 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $129,000 05/20/2020.
Thomas, Larry W. to Samuel T. Anderson, 1501 Gladstone Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $118,500 05/21/2020.
Thornton, Allison K. to Greenway Construction Inc., 4141 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 05/11/2020.
Tucker, Adam and Briana Tucker to Susan Simmons, 1910 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $183,500 05/11/2020.
Tyler, Jennifer and Mary P. Fleming Estate to Darren M. Kennedy, 4858 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 05/21/2020.
Vaughan, Spurgeon O. and Carolyn S. Vaughan to Clarence L. Hale and Christy G. Hale, 29 Benbrook Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $198,500 05/18/2020.
Way, Christopher M. and Jenny Way to Gregory M. Dams and Erin D. Dams, 4614 Showalter Road Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 05/20/2020.
Yurechko, Tracey to Richard A. Perez and Aurorz E. Perez, 3301 Troxell Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $134,950 05/15/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Busecca, Donna M. and Geno A. Busecca Estate to Choice Holdings LLC, 1501 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $76,000 05/20/2020.
Busecca, Donna M. and Geno A. Busecca Estate to Choice Holdings LLC, 1511 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $76,000 05/20/2020.
Cansler, Paula E. and Angela B. Cansler to Southern Estates LLC, 1107 14th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $53,800 05/20/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Kenneth W. Johnson and Wanda L. Johnson, 3719 Roundhill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 05/15/2020.
Everett, Alvin J. to Southern Estates LLC, 736 30th St. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 05/21/2020.
Lopez, Jared to Jody Thompson, 3023 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,000 05/21/2020.
Medina, Joseph A. and Ronnie L. Cochran to James B. Lewis, 2216 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,950 05/21/2020.
Mountain Investors LLC to McLeod Family Foundation, 622 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $51,500 05/20/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel R. Colston, 2118 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $71,800 05/21/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to Parkway Holdings LLC, 318 Mulberry St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,600 05/12/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bonamo, James and Susan Bonamo to Timothy S. Dooley and Kelly K. Dooley, 5633 Orchard Valley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $344,000 05/11/2020.
Boone Thomas LLC to James C. Clifton and Ena M. Clifton, 2460 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $369,950 05/15/2020.
Bruce A. Tomlinson LLC to Shirley St.Clair, 5452 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $354,900 05/15/2020.
Goldwasser, David H. and Joni C. Goldwasser to Saeb M. Abdelhadi and Sonya S. Abdelhadi, 5009 Britaney Road Roanoke VA 24012, $336,000 05/15/2020.
Harris, Evelyn T. and Charles C. Harris Trust to H&H Holdings 6805 LLC, 6805 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $449,100 05/19/2020.
Hodson, Donald D. Jr. to Donnie Akers and Robyn E. Akers, 7470 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 05/22/2020.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Aliya K. Khan, 4718 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $395,450 05/22/2020.
JE2 Investments Inc. to Egbejjani LLC, 6739 Thirlane Road Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 05/19/2020.
M&F Homes LLC to Paul A. Raab and Kathy Raab, 3800 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $309,950 05/15/2020.
McClellan, Christopher B. and Amanda J. McClellan to Christopher Newton and Ashley Newton, 4250 Campbell View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $442,000 05/13/2020.
McDonald, George T. III and Jennifer E. McDonald to George S. Wootten IV and Meredith T. Anderson, 5419 Linda Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $341,000 05/13/2020.
Morgan, Patrick S. and Ginny E. Morgan to Scott J. Myers and Sara Myers, 5228 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $314,950 05/18/2020.
Smith, Michael J. to Blair A. McLees and Tina M. McLees, 4339 Denbeigh Circle Vinton VA 24179, $315,000 05/21/2020.
Tidrow, J. Dwayne and April D. Tidrow to Nabil Doura and Kahla A. Boufi, 5120 Orchard Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 05/18/2020.
Woods, Patrick H. and Laura N. Woods to Clifford A. Helton and Brandy L. Helton, 5904 Fence Post Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $345,000 05/21/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Oscar W. Jr. and Jacklyn H. Anderson to Pratap Kumar Bharati and Shila Bharati, 912 Slusser Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $229,000 05/14/2020.
Armentrout, Cabot K. and Laura R. Armentrout to Zachary Bartee and Bianca P. Bartee, 10571 Ivy Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $201,000 05/18/2020.
Bower, Mark A. and Gwendolyn Martin Bower to Wesley A. Richer and Genesis Garcia, 4753 Lantern St. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 05/14/2020.
Cheeseman, Robert H. and Arlene I. Cheeseman to James E. McCallum and Shelly A. McCallum, 8137 Golden Oak Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $259,000 05/18/2020.
Clifton, James C. and Ena M. Clifton to Brittany Spence, 782 Skyview Road Salem VA 24153, $267,000 05/15/2020.
D and T Residential Properties Inc. to Kyle J. Stanley and Amanda L. Brown, 4410 Cordell Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 05/11/2020.
Harris, Evelyn T. and Charles C. Harris Trust to H&H Holdings 6805 LLC, 6805 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $265,900 05/19/2020.
Household Investments LLC to Husam A. Aziz, 2643 Charing Cross Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 05/20/2020.
JRW Investments LLC to Cory L. Muse and Kenneth L. Muse, 5407 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 05/22/2020.
Marshall, Danny W. and Nathan W. Marshall to Christopher T. Yarbrough and Tabitha Yarbrough, 8890 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $227,200 05/20/2020.
Orner, Timothy W. II and Catherine Ann Orner to Michael R. Lauridsen and Angela D. Lauridsen, 6025 Old Manor Court Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 05/13/2020.
Prey, Mark S. and Wanetah L. Prey to Ela Naïve and Cresente Naïve, 506 Deer Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $227,750 05/15/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Grant G. Parker and Caitlyn M. Cline, 8376 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 05/22/2020.
Ratliff, David B. to Jeffrey L. Fuller II and Brandi W. Fuller, 5766 Equestrian Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $244,000 05/22/2020.
Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Felicia Sanders, 3735 Martinell Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $212,000 05/08/2020.
Sanford, Jayson T. to Jeffrey W. Meador and Tracy L. Meador, 3622 Bond St. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 05/04/2020.
St. Clair, Byron to Patrick K. Moore, 506 Cambridge Court Vinton VA 24179, $229,500 05/08/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Jeffrey W. Rogers, 1195 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $264,950 05/08/2020.
Uhl, Evelyn L. to Mark L. Patton and Maria D. Patton, 2783 Hillbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $214,950 05/07/2020.
Walker, Robyn L. to Trudy H. Vance, 3375 Woodland Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 05/11/2020.
Wheeler, Mark A. and Cynthia A. Wheeler to Donald E. Ramey and Alice L. Ramey, 5514 South Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,600 05/07/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allen, Rosa M. to William F. Sankibeil IV, 6741 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $123,000 05/19/2020.
Avis, Gary L. to Seth J. Thompson and Kirstin S. Smith, 6393 Peaceful Drive Salem VA 24153, $183,300 05/12/2020.
Birmingham, Michael G. and Teresamaria Birmingham to Robin M. Cannon, 7215 Poage Valley Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 05/14/2020.
BKC Properties Inc. to Roy E. Shore Jr. and Anna K. Shore, 6565 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $160,000 05/19/2020.
Brown, Christopher R. and Nichole E. Brown to Katie Garahan and Adam B. Sandlin, 1833 North Road Salem VA 24153, $164,950 05/13/2020.
Calhoun, Patrick J. II to Bryan A. Meier and Taylor Morgan Lafferty, 635 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $179,650 05/19/2020.
Call, John D. and Jennifer F. Call to Justin L. McDaniel, 1923 Dutch Oven Road Salem VA 24153, $135,500 05/22/2020.
Childs, Katheen M. to Peter E. Buback and Eden A. Foutz, 942 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $169,950 05/14/2020.
Clark, Kristel L. to Ante Krtic and Adela Krtic, 3720 Goodview Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $159,000 05/11/2020.
D and M M Investments LLC to Mandi Fleshman, 3426 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 05/08/2020.
Dillon, Bobby J. to Mohammed Abudan and Jamie Parker, 502 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $159,000 05/13/2020.
Divers, Carolyn L. and Mary E. Stone to Lindsay L. Divers, 4361 Sheldon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $192,000 05/22/2020.
Ginger Investments LLC to Mary-Kathryn Jones, 132 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $117,000 05/22/2020.
Ellis, Pierre A. and Tammy R. Ellis to Janet M. Corvin, 5516 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $126,400 05/04/2020.
Fike, Christopher T. and Doris C. Little to Wayne A. Hicks Sr., 5608 Ambassador Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $174,000 05/12/2020.
Flora, Gary L. and Barry L. Flora to Kerry W. Armentrout and Jeane Armentrout, 7002 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $151,715 05/11/2020.
Garcia, Miguel Jr. to Stephen Davis, 5314 Flagler Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $146,000 05/11/2020.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Allison K. Thornton, 620 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 05/11/2020.
Hale, Brenda R. and Yvonne R. Crouch to Robert Williams Jr., 7003 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $166,000 05/20/2020.
Hancock, Donald to Peggy D. Lawson, 5710 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 05/08/2020.
Harman, Judith M. to Peter R. Lampman and Janet R. Lampman, 6195 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 05/18/2020.
Hedrick, Jacquiline M. to 3533 Richards Blvd. LLC, 3533 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 05/22/2020.
Hinchee, Jeffrey A. and Ann H. Hinchee to Trevor S. Stump and Kayla M. Stump, 2916 Fresh Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $190,000 05/12/2020.
Hodges, Ginger L. to Danielle K. Ellis, 904 Clearview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $159,950 05/21/2020.
Hurd, Kody to Jennifer L. Moore, 1316 Beaumont Road Roanoke VA 24019, $187,000 05/21/2020.
JAM Investments II LLC to Matthew T. O’Bryan and Matthew H. Zimmerman, 4386 Sheldon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $146,000 05/04/2020.
Kirby, Carolyn B. to Joshua A. Ferguson, 4042 Crawford Road Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 05/04/2020.
Ladia, Danny B. to Esther A. Johnson, 5333 Malvern Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $127,000 05/22/2020.
Lawlor, Elizabeth B. and June B. Lawlor to Mariana Munoz and Jaime Munoz, 2925 Neil Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $179,000 05/13/2020.
Lawrence, Nancy and Joyce Rantz to Lee Streitenberger and Debra Streitenberger, 0 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $159,000 05/15/2020.
Litwiller, Ona M. to JAM Investments II LLC, 3821 Vauxhall Road Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 05/04/2020.
Lyons, Dewey L. to Laken J. Balliet, 434 Crofton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $171,000 05/11/2020.
Martin, Edward J. to Jacob P. Roberts, 1111 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $144,950 05/15/2020.
MKP Construction Co. to JRM Real Estate Ventures LLC, 0 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $156,000 05/20/2020.
Montuori, Lenora and Kristina Montuori to Steven M. Eakin, 11250 Rocky Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $189,000 05/21/2020.
Mullen, Ray W. and Gordon A. Mullen to Unity LLC, 0 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 05/22/2020.
Newcomb, Frances S. to 111 Southhampton Drive LLC, 111 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $117,500 05/12/2020.
Ohl, Matthew T. and Hayley C. Ohl to Marc R. De La Cruz and Jo I. Isidro De La Cruz, 3911 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $182,000 05/07/2020.
Rea, Robert to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 3374 Forest Court Unit 3374H Roanoke VA 24018, $113,000 05/07/2020.
Roop, Deidre to Lacey D. Guilliams, 3529 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 05/08/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ernest A. Dellaverson, 1808 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $177,523 05/20/2020.
Wells, Dorothy S. to Anne M. Woodman and Linda P. Pixley, 3454 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $160,600 05/20/2020.
Sizemore, Caroline A. to Keith Arrington, 5613 Midway Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 05/15/2020.
Smith, Charles R. and Tammy Jo Smith to Kathryn L. Dooley, 905 Halifax Circle Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 05/06/2020.
Spencer, Warren R. Jr. to Caleb W. Spencer, 3533 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 05/12/2020.
Staggs, James R. Estate and Bryan R. Staggs to NKHJ Properties LLC, 6124 Saddleridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 05/15/2020.
Trent, Avery R. to John M. Welch, 7169 Snowberry Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $162,400 05/15/2020.
Underwood, Candace to Christian Kiser and Christy Blevins, 2965 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $180,000 05/13/2020.
Wells, Branden F. to Ryan H. Flanary and Jamie P. Flanary, 6333 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 05/15/2020.
Wells, William E. Jr. and Melissa G. Dooley to Amanda B. Shrader and Jacob D. Shrader, 4889 Fort Lewis Church Road Salem VA 24153, $119,505 05/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
American Advisors Group to Roman Bautista Reyes and Patricia Maria Bautista Reyes, 3530 Simsmore Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 05/11/2020.
Castle Rock Holdings LLC to OAA Properties LLC, 3624 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $85,000 05/08/2020.
Campbell, Lloyd W. to Realestate Buy It Now, 3766 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $95,000 05/18/2020.
Chocklett, Martha S. to Terry A. Mabrey and Lynda D. Mabrey, 323 Raleigh Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $95,000 05/05/2020.
Doura, Nabil and others to McLeod Family Foundation, 1545 W. Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $95,000 05/18/2020.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2919 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 05/07/2020.
Sanctuary, Michael F. and Dezary Allaire to Michael H. Fielder, 4053 Aerospace Road Roanoke VA 24014, $68,000 05/08/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Hengar Homes LLC, 5459 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24019, $95,000 05/14/2020.
Stackpole, Douglas B. and Floyd D. Stackpole to Floyd D. Stackpole and Kathleen A. Stackpole, 7251 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $90,000 05/08/2020.
Wirt, Brian D. to Brian D. Reger, 2515 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $56,000 05/04/2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.