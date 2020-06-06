Roanoke

Over $300,000

Abre Holdings Inc. to Thomas G. Godfrey and Laura B. Godfrey, 1201 Crestmoor Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $550,000 05/19/2020.

Foursquare Development LLC to Matthew D. Reedy and Bonnie Reedy, 1530 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 05/21/2020.

Foutz, Sally A. to Nolan Brackenrich and Rachel E. Brackenrich, 2017 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 05/21/2020.

King, Joseph F. and Angela D. King to RNK Properties LLC, 2901 Williamson Road and 0 Edison St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24102, $420,000 05/18/2020.

Route 221 Properties LLC to Adam R. Donithan and Holly O. Donithan, 2530 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $340,000 05/21/2020.

Sheridan Living Trust to EMKAY Holdings LLC, 111 Campbell Ave. S.W. Unit 3A Roanoke VA 24011, $375,000 05/18/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Brown, Robert L. to Clemente Sifuentes-Reyna, 144 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $205,000 05/18/2020.

Hardwick, Cynthia J. to Cameron Holshouser and Sarah D’Ascenzo, 2747 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 05/20/2020.

Manley, JoAnn K. to Eugene M. Willis and Phyllis N. Willis, 2311 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $258,500 05/21/2020.

Noblett, Russell D. to RJW Holdings LLC, 2016 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 05/20/2020.

Smith, Barton C. and Suzanne M. Smith to Sarah J. Lucente, 1801 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $216,000 05/19/2020.

Wright, Joseph B. and others to Vera J. Silcox, 2957 Wycliffe Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $212,000 05/18/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Adams, Randall K. and Katherine A. Adams to Joshua N. Pagans, 3305 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 05/20/2020.

Adhikari, Jan K. and Deoki Dhimal to Mirlyn Venero, 129 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 05/18/2020.

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Joseph S. Dennis and Tiffany M. Dennis, 2107 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,000 05/19/2020.

Brocker, Kevin R. to Deborah L. Borum, 3438 Birchlawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,000 05/19/2020.

Brooks, William B. and Clifford D. Brooks Estate to Adam M. Cole, 4481 Ohio St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,000 05/14/2020.

Bryant, Nathan A. to Andrea Baskett, 402 Houston Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,500 05/18/2020.

Casey, Ashley W. to Emily S. Barnett, 2414 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24102, $140,000 05/18/2020.

Downtown Holdings LLC to Andrew D. Leder and Karen Leder, 324 Salem Ave. #201 Roanoke VA 24016, $134,000 05/18/2020.

Downtown Holdings LLC to Matthew Siegfried and Dulce Siegfried, 2307 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $124,950 05/21/2020.

Doyle Properties LLC to Nancy A. Harvey and Gina Calabrese 4845 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. #208 Roanoke VA 24018, $158,000 05/18/2020.

Galt Properties LLC to ACT 3Squared LLP, 1025 Lafayette Blvd. N.W., 1434 Staunton Ave. N.W., 547 McDowell Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $187,500 05/12/2020.

Gezymalla, Brian J. to Kenneth L. Campbell, 1135 Greenhurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,000 05/19/2020.

Gillespie, Betty L. to Thomas L. Williams and Mary M. Williams, 2102 Stephenson Ave. S.W. #9 Roanoke VA 24014, $148,000 05/18/2020.

Gordon, Jarel C. to Daniel C. Reed, 1028 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 05/15/2020.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Jorge A. Ramos Gomez, 1801 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $105,000 05/11/2020.

Hale, Clarence L. to Kyel T. Dupuis, 1036 Country Club Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $129,950 05/15/2020.

Hanger, Jennifer N. to Spencer Thomason, 2003 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 05/11/2020.

Johnson, Jacob M. to Andy Rivera Maqueria and Fanny I. Chinchilla Sequeira, 5229 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $134,950 05/18/2020.

Jones, Kara and Teirre A. McGinnis to Michael Perdomo-Rodriguez, 848 Pinewood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $123,500 05/15/2020.

King McCracken, Pamela A. to Jesse Reckley and Emilly Reckley, 1320 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $140,000 05/14/2020.

Likens, Marcye to Eunice Khetani, 770 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $148,950 05/20/2020.

Nelson, Richard S. and Emily M. Nelson to James B. Miller III and Amy S. Rookstool, 4230 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 05/15/2020.

Nichols, Joanna N. to Aidan Walker, 2924 Hollowell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $113,400 05/11/2020.

OAA Properties LLC to Susan C. England, 2618 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $122,500 05/12/2020.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Carrington Capital Investments LLC, 1834 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 05/12/2020.

Perkins, Betty L. to Nova I. Wright, 3137 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 05/14/2020.

Phan, Phillip and Huyen T.D. Doan to James E. Huffine and Morgan S. Lovejoy, 4522 Northridge St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,950 05/15/2020.

Roberts, Dominique N. to Calvin L. Green II and Tyler F. Kasey, 5107 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $122,500 05/11/2020.

Rosalind Properties LLC to Janice W. Dunleavy, 2802 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 05/20/2020.

Scaggs, Michael S. and Carol L. Scaggs to Joshua Hair and Paige Hair, 1608 16th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 05/18/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kennedy B. Pierce, 5113 Morwanda Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,000 05/20/2020.

Smith, Kimberly D. to Marvin Mooney and Phyllis Mooney, 1729 Marvin St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $134,950 05/18/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to William L. Schwartz, 3117 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,500 05/18/2020.

Taylor, Alyson R. to Brittany C. Rivers, 1628 Aspen St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,950 05/15/2020.

Terry, Carolyn L. to Kayla A. Murphy, 4619 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $129,000 05/20/2020.

Thomas, Larry W. to Samuel T. Anderson, 1501 Gladstone Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $118,500 05/21/2020.

Thornton, Allison K. to Greenway Construction Inc., 4141 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 05/11/2020.

Tucker, Adam and Briana Tucker to Susan Simmons, 1910 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $183,500 05/11/2020.

Tyler, Jennifer and Mary P. Fleming Estate to Darren M. Kennedy, 4858 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 05/21/2020.

Vaughan, Spurgeon O. and Carolyn S. Vaughan to Clarence L. Hale and Christy G. Hale, 29 Benbrook Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $198,500 05/18/2020.

Way, Christopher M. and Jenny Way to Gregory M. Dams and Erin D. Dams, 4614 Showalter Road Roanoke VA 24017, $135,000 05/20/2020.

Yurechko, Tracey to Richard A. Perez and Aurorz E. Perez, 3301 Troxell Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $134,950 05/15/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Busecca, Donna M. and Geno A. Busecca Estate to Choice Holdings LLC, 1501 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $76,000 05/20/2020.

Busecca, Donna M. and Geno A. Busecca Estate to Choice Holdings LLC, 1511 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $76,000 05/20/2020.

Cansler, Paula E. and Angela B. Cansler to Southern Estates LLC, 1107 14th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $53,800 05/20/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to Kenneth W. Johnson and Wanda L. Johnson, 3719 Roundhill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 05/15/2020.

Everett, Alvin J. to Southern Estates LLC, 736 30th St. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 05/21/2020.

Lopez, Jared to Jody Thompson, 3023 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,000 05/21/2020.

Medina, Joseph A. and Ronnie L. Cochran to James B. Lewis, 2216 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,950 05/21/2020.

Mountain Investors LLC to McLeod Family Foundation, 622 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $51,500 05/20/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Daniel R. Colston, 2118 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $71,800 05/21/2020.

Southern Estates LLC to Parkway Holdings LLC, 318 Mulberry St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,600 05/12/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Bonamo, James and Susan Bonamo to Timothy S. Dooley and Kelly K. Dooley, 5633 Orchard Valley Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $344,000 05/11/2020.

Boone Thomas LLC to James C. Clifton and Ena M. Clifton, 2460 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $369,950 05/15/2020.

Bruce A. Tomlinson LLC to Shirley St.Clair, 5452 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $354,900 05/15/2020.

Goldwasser, David H. and Joni C. Goldwasser to Saeb M. Abdelhadi and Sonya S. Abdelhadi, 5009 Britaney Road Roanoke VA 24012, $336,000 05/15/2020.

Harris, Evelyn T. and Charles C. Harris Trust to H&H Holdings 6805 LLC, 6805 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $449,100 05/19/2020.

Hodson, Donald D. Jr. to Donnie Akers and Robyn E. Akers, 7470 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 05/22/2020.

Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Aliya K. Khan, 4718 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $395,450 05/22/2020.

JE2 Investments Inc. to Egbejjani LLC, 6739 Thirlane Road Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 05/19/2020.

M&F Homes LLC to Paul A. Raab and Kathy Raab, 3800 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $309,950 05/15/2020.

McClellan, Christopher B. and Amanda J. McClellan to Christopher Newton and Ashley Newton, 4250 Campbell View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $442,000 05/13/2020.

McDonald, George T. III and Jennifer E. McDonald to George S. Wootten IV and Meredith T. Anderson, 5419 Linda Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $341,000 05/13/2020.

Morgan, Patrick S. and Ginny E. Morgan to Scott J. Myers and Sara Myers, 5228 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $314,950 05/18/2020.

Smith, Michael J. to Blair A. McLees and Tina M. McLees, 4339 Denbeigh Circle Vinton VA 24179, $315,000 05/21/2020.

Tidrow, J. Dwayne and April D. Tidrow to Nabil Doura and Kahla A. Boufi, 5120 Orchard Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 05/18/2020.

Woods, Patrick H. and Laura N. Woods to Clifford A. Helton and Brandy L. Helton, 5904 Fence Post Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $345,000 05/21/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Anderson, Oscar W. Jr. and Jacklyn H. Anderson to Pratap Kumar Bharati and Shila Bharati, 912 Slusser Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $229,000 05/14/2020.

Armentrout, Cabot K. and Laura R. Armentrout to Zachary Bartee and Bianca P. Bartee, 10571 Ivy Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $201,000 05/18/2020.

Bower, Mark A. and Gwendolyn Martin Bower to Wesley A. Richer and Genesis Garcia, 4753 Lantern St. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 05/14/2020.

Cheeseman, Robert H. and Arlene I. Cheeseman to James E. McCallum and Shelly A. McCallum, 8137 Golden Oak Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $259,000 05/18/2020.

Clifton, James C. and Ena M. Clifton to Brittany Spence, 782 Skyview Road Salem VA 24153, $267,000 05/15/2020.

D and T Residential Properties Inc. to Kyle J. Stanley and Amanda L. Brown, 4410 Cordell Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 05/11/2020.

Harris, Evelyn T. and Charles C. Harris Trust to H&H Holdings 6805 LLC, 6805 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $265,900 05/19/2020.

Household Investments LLC to Husam A. Aziz, 2643 Charing Cross Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 05/20/2020.

JRW Investments LLC to Cory L. Muse and Kenneth L. Muse, 5407 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 05/22/2020.

Marshall, Danny W. and Nathan W. Marshall to Christopher T. Yarbrough and Tabitha Yarbrough, 8890 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $227,200 05/20/2020.

Orner, Timothy W. II and Catherine Ann Orner to Michael R. Lauridsen and Angela D. Lauridsen, 6025 Old Manor Court Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 05/13/2020.

Prey, Mark S. and Wanetah L. Prey to Ela Naïve and Cresente Naïve, 506 Deer Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $227,750 05/15/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Grant G. Parker and Caitlyn M. Cline, 8376 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 05/22/2020.

Ratliff, David B. to Jeffrey L. Fuller II and Brandi W. Fuller, 5766 Equestrian Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $244,000 05/22/2020.

Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Felicia Sanders, 3735 Martinell Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $212,000 05/08/2020.

Sanford, Jayson T. to Jeffrey W. Meador and Tracy L. Meador, 3622 Bond St. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 05/04/2020.

St. Clair, Byron to Patrick K. Moore, 506 Cambridge Court Vinton VA 24179, $229,500 05/08/2020.

Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Jeffrey W. Rogers, 1195 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $264,950 05/08/2020.

Uhl, Evelyn L. to Mark L. Patton and Maria D. Patton, 2783 Hillbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $214,950 05/07/2020.

Walker, Robyn L. to Trudy H. Vance, 3375 Woodland Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 05/11/2020.

Wheeler, Mark A. and Cynthia A. Wheeler to Donald E. Ramey and Alice L. Ramey, 5514 South Village Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,600 05/07/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Allen, Rosa M. to William F. Sankibeil IV, 6741 Woodcreeper Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $123,000 05/19/2020.

Avis, Gary L. to Seth J. Thompson and Kirstin S. Smith, 6393 Peaceful Drive Salem VA 24153, $183,300 05/12/2020.

Birmingham, Michael G. and Teresamaria Birmingham to Robin M. Cannon, 7215 Poage Valley Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 05/14/2020.

BKC Properties Inc. to Roy E. Shore Jr. and Anna K. Shore, 6565 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $160,000 05/19/2020.

Brown, Christopher R. and Nichole E. Brown to Katie Garahan and Adam B. Sandlin, 1833 North Road Salem VA 24153, $164,950 05/13/2020.

Calhoun, Patrick J. II to Bryan A. Meier and Taylor Morgan Lafferty, 635 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $179,650 05/19/2020.

Call, John D. and Jennifer F. Call to Justin L. McDaniel, 1923 Dutch Oven Road Salem VA 24153, $135,500 05/22/2020.

Childs, Katheen M. to Peter E. Buback and Eden A. Foutz, 942 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $169,950 05/14/2020.

Clark, Kristel L. to Ante Krtic and Adela Krtic, 3720 Goodview Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $159,000 05/11/2020.

D and M M Investments LLC to Mandi Fleshman, 3426 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 05/08/2020.

Dillon, Bobby J. to Mohammed Abudan and Jamie Parker, 502 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $159,000 05/13/2020.

Divers, Carolyn L. and Mary E. Stone to Lindsay L. Divers, 4361 Sheldon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $192,000 05/22/2020.

Ginger Investments LLC to Mary-Kathryn Jones, 132 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $117,000 05/22/2020.

Ellis, Pierre A. and Tammy R. Ellis to Janet M. Corvin, 5516 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $126,400 05/04/2020.

Fike, Christopher T. and Doris C. Little to Wayne A. Hicks Sr., 5608 Ambassador Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $174,000 05/12/2020.

Flora, Gary L. and Barry L. Flora to Kerry W. Armentrout and Jeane Armentrout, 7002 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $151,715 05/11/2020.

Garcia, Miguel Jr. to Stephen Davis, 5314 Flagler Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $146,000 05/11/2020.

Greenway Construction Inc. to Allison K. Thornton, 620 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 05/11/2020.

Hale, Brenda R. and Yvonne R. Crouch to Robert Williams Jr., 7003 Brookview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $166,000 05/20/2020.

Hancock, Donald to Peggy D. Lawson, 5710 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 05/08/2020.

Harman, Judith M. to Peter R. Lampman and Janet R. Lampman, 6195 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 05/18/2020.

Hedrick, Jacquiline M. to 3533 Richards Blvd. LLC, 3533 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 05/22/2020.

Hinchee, Jeffrey A. and Ann H. Hinchee to Trevor S. Stump and Kayla M. Stump, 2916 Fresh Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $190,000 05/12/2020.

Hodges, Ginger L. to Danielle K. Ellis, 904 Clearview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $159,950 05/21/2020.

Hurd, Kody to Jennifer L. Moore, 1316 Beaumont Road Roanoke VA 24019, $187,000 05/21/2020.

JAM Investments II LLC to Matthew T. O’Bryan and Matthew H. Zimmerman, 4386 Sheldon Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $146,000 05/04/2020.

Kirby, Carolyn B. to Joshua A. Ferguson, 4042 Crawford Road Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 05/04/2020.

Ladia, Danny B. to Esther A. Johnson, 5333 Malvern Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $127,000 05/22/2020.

Lawlor, Elizabeth B. and June B. Lawlor to Mariana Munoz and Jaime Munoz, 2925 Neil Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $179,000 05/13/2020.

Lawrence, Nancy and Joyce Rantz to Lee Streitenberger and Debra Streitenberger, 0 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $159,000 05/15/2020.

Litwiller, Ona M. to JAM Investments II LLC, 3821 Vauxhall Road Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 05/04/2020.

Lyons, Dewey L. to Laken J. Balliet, 434 Crofton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $171,000 05/11/2020.

Martin, Edward J. to Jacob P. Roberts, 1111 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $144,950 05/15/2020.

MKP Construction Co. to JRM Real Estate Ventures LLC, 0 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $156,000 05/20/2020.

Montuori, Lenora and Kristina Montuori to Steven M. Eakin, 11250 Rocky Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $189,000 05/21/2020.

Mullen, Ray W. and Gordon A. Mullen to Unity LLC, 0 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 05/22/2020.

Newcomb, Frances S. to 111 Southhampton Drive LLC, 111 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $117,500 05/12/2020.

Ohl, Matthew T. and Hayley C. Ohl to Marc R. De La Cruz and Jo I. Isidro De La Cruz, 3911 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $182,000 05/07/2020.

Rea, Robert to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 3374 Forest Court Unit 3374H Roanoke VA 24018, $113,000 05/07/2020.

Roop, Deidre to Lacey D. Guilliams, 3529 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 05/08/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Ernest A. Dellaverson, 1808 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $177,523 05/20/2020.

Wells, Dorothy S. to Anne M. Woodman and Linda P. Pixley, 3454 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $160,600 05/20/2020.

Sizemore, Caroline A. to Keith Arrington, 5613 Midway Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 05/15/2020.

Smith, Charles R. and Tammy Jo Smith to Kathryn L. Dooley, 905 Halifax Circle Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 05/06/2020.

Spencer, Warren R. Jr. to Caleb W. Spencer, 3533 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 05/12/2020.

Staggs, James R. Estate and Bryan R. Staggs to NKHJ Properties LLC, 6124 Saddleridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 05/15/2020.

Trent, Avery R. to John M. Welch, 7169 Snowberry Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $162,400 05/15/2020.

Underwood, Candace to Christian Kiser and Christy Blevins, 2965 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $180,000 05/13/2020.

Wells, Branden F. to Ryan H. Flanary and Jamie P. Flanary, 6333 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 05/15/2020.

Wells, William E. Jr. and Melissa G. Dooley to Amanda B. Shrader and Jacob D. Shrader, 4889 Fort Lewis Church Road Salem VA 24153, $119,505 05/18/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

American Advisors Group to Roman Bautista Reyes and Patricia Maria Bautista Reyes, 3530 Simsmore Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 05/11/2020.

Castle Rock Holdings LLC to OAA Properties LLC, 3624 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $85,000 05/08/2020.

Campbell, Lloyd W. to Realestate Buy It Now, 3766 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $95,000 05/18/2020.

Chocklett, Martha S. to Terry A. Mabrey and Lynda D. Mabrey, 323 Raleigh Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $95,000 05/05/2020.

Doura, Nabil and others to McLeod Family Foundation, 1545 W. Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $95,000 05/18/2020.

RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2919 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 05/07/2020.

Sanctuary, Michael F. and Dezary Allaire to Michael H. Fielder, 4053 Aerospace Road Roanoke VA 24014, $68,000 05/08/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Hengar Homes LLC, 5459 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24019, $95,000 05/14/2020.

Stackpole, Douglas B. and Floyd D. Stackpole to Floyd D. Stackpole and Kathleen A. Stackpole, 7251 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $90,000 05/08/2020.

Wirt, Brian D. to Brian D. Reger, 2515 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $56,000 05/04/2020.

