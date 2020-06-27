Roanoke

Over $300,000

Hilovsky, Jaron F. and Brandi L. Hilovsky to Najib Saway and Nathalie A. Hatem, 3425 Wellington Drive S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $850,000 06/01/2020.

Mortlock, David H. and Elizabeth Mortlock to Donald C. Vile II and Juliet D. Vile, 616 Kensington Court S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $670,000 06/05/2020.

MPH Holdings LLC to Elizabeth Stewart, 2530 Longview Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $382,000 06/01/2020.

Redus EL LLC to Nicholas HL LLC, 2922 Nicholas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,200,000 06/04/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Robertson, John B. Jr. and John B. Robertson Estate to Kathleen Frye, 2822 Longview Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $243,500 06/01/2020.

Schlosser, Pamela G. to Trevor J. Wylie and Ashley L. Wylie, 1806 Warrington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $295,000 06/04/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Gibson, Diana and Beverly Joan Johnson to Nathan T. Hansard, 3136 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $107,000 06/05/2020.

IDB Group LLC to James Whorley and Jennifer Whorley, 1566 Gordon Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $172,500 06/03/2020.

Jackson, James to Brent C. Taylor, 4914 Hubert Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,000 06/01/2020.

Jones, Douglas H. to Matthew D. Dunbar and Vanessa L. Dunbar, 1510 Hampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $189,950 06/01/2020.

Lambert, Ila K. to Guohji Feng, 2911 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 06/02/2020.

Nickerson, Joshua E. to Paul V. Creighton, 713 Conway St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $112,500 06/05/2020.

Perry, David S. III to Tyler J. Giegel, 1153 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $147,450 06/02/2020.

Price, Matthew H. to Ruth E. Augustinowicz, 2048 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 06/02/2020.

Providence Properties LLC to Gregory S. McGarry, 2809 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,950 06/01/2020.

Rexrode, Mary Ann and Robert L. Trent to Emily S. Padgett, 1846 Carlton Road Roanoke VA 24015, $130,000 06/02/2020.

Sexton, Elizabeth S. and Sherry S. McCormick to Cassie E. Wright, 1551 Shannon St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $155,000 06/01/2020.

U.S. Bank National Association to Chrisitan Bedard, 3908 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,000 06/04/2020.

WBH Inc. to Justin J. Howell, 3502 Willowrun Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 06/04/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Thomas, David M. Jr. and Winston N. Sink Estate to Richaed Nettemeyer, 4327 Holmes St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,000 06/01/2020.

Wells Fargo Bank NA to Southern Estates, 2724 Meadowview Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 06/01/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Rotival, Laruent P. and Denise R. Huffman Estate to Damien M. Luviano and Claudia Luviano, 5459 Lakedale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $365,000 06/01/2020.

Saxon, Linda K. to Leah M. Potts, 2685 Southwoods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 06/04/2020.

Shanks, Douglas M. and Leigh B. Shanks to Christopher S. Welch and Sue Ellen Welch, 5781 Penguin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 06/02/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Cotrone, Glenda P. to John A. Perry, 544 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 06/05/2020.

Dillon, James E. and Suzanne D. Dillon to Arnoud W. Morsink and Sharon K. Michelhaugh, 6173 Burnham Road Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 06/03/2020.

Hattersley, John P. Jr. and Laura T. Hattersley to Christopher P. Casey and Emily M. Jannace, 719 Goodland Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $210,000 06/05/2020.

Horn, Neil A. to John E. Moore and Melissa D. Moore, 6334 Corntassel Lane Roanok VA 24018, $245,000 06/03/2020.

Laucher, Robert C. and Anna J. Laucher to Mark R. Wright, 5653 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $275,000 06/02/2020.

Lopez, Maria D. to Roy Smith and Ingrid Smith, 5940 Buckland Mill Road Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 06/01/2020.

Najjum, Frederick A. to Hailey A. Holdren, 3370 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24016, $272,000 06/02/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Altis, Lisa R. and Betty R. Altis to Ashley V. Staples, 738 Shalon Circle Salem VA 24153, $167,500 06/01/2020.

Barger, Amanda K. to Denise M. Wickham and Jennifer A. Wickham, 592 Stacie Drive Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 06/01/2020.

Dickerson, Thomas and Bruce Ashby to Amanda K. Barger, 1038 Blandford Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $159,000 06/02/2020.

Dickey, Melinda B. to Jamie L. Gianni, 7008 Oak Court Roanoke VA 24010, $118,950 06/03/2020.

Drewry, Julie A. and others to Jon F. Eisenzimmer, 0 Poor Mountain Road Salem VA 24153 $155,000 06/03/2020.

English, Amy L. to Karen C. Woody and Cory R. Thompson, 5333 Century Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $129,500 06/01/2020.

Frankie, James W. and Jamie B. Frankie to Chelsea Utt, 2745 Fernlawn Road Salem VA 24153, $138,000 06/02/2020.

Friend, Teresa D. and Audra M. Poage Estate to Charles T. Brown III, 7009 Dawnwood Road Roanoke VA 24018, $149,950 06/02/2020.

