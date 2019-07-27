Roanoke
Over $300,000
Allen, David K. and Jennifer C. Allen to Sean A. Lynch and Jennifer L. Lynch, 3214 Somerset St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $815,000 07/09/2019.
Blair, Christopher H. and Tonya M. Blair to Carma LLC, 227 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $355,000 07/12/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to JGM Real Estate LLC, 419 Highland Ave. S.W., 1519 Wilson St. S.E., 3810 Vermont Ave. N.W., 4029 Michigan Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24013, 24017, $336,000 07/12/2019.
Kraemer, Michael to LAR Investments LLC, 636 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $490,000 07/11/2019.
Lawson, Robert C. Jr. and Ann B. Lawson to Thomas B. Bolton and Crystal Bolton, 2705 Longview Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $745,000 07/12/2019.
Machac, Jesse A. and Mary K. Machac to Alexandra G. Difeliceantonio and William M. Howe, 4220 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 07/09/2019.
Taliaferro, Earl C. and Ulita S. Taliaferro to Jerald B. Lumpkin and Nancy M. Lumpkin, 2502 Jefferson St, Roanoke VA 24014, $395,000 07/08/2019.
Weaver, Lela O. and Mary C. Hurt to Vincenzo Montuori, 3358 Peakwood Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $800,000 07/10/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Borowski, Robert H. II and Andrea Borowski to Charles R. Harold Jr., 3924 Three Chop Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $269,000 07/10/2019.
Couch, Robert C. and Crystal E. Couch to Sara-Helen M. Davis and Nicholas G. Davis, 4936 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $209,950 07/12/2019.
Craighill, Charles E. and Cassaday S. Craighill to Justin T. Williams and Sarah P. Williams, 1834 Arden Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $237,900 07/10/2019.
Sampson, Bradley L. and Raven A. Sampson to Sampson, Bradley L. and Christopher L. Keene, 1609 Read Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 07/09/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adkins, Ronkeith and Judith A. Adkins to Provident Homes LLC, 1383 Buena Vista Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012, $107,000 07/12/2019.
Bowes, Eugene D. and Susan B. Bowes to Park Lane Real Estate LLC, 1925 Cambridge Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $110,000 07/12/2019.
Cuff, Saundra L. and Charles C. Cuff to Manuel De Jesus Villarreal and Sonia Avial Hernandez, 2046 Routt Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $129,900 07/12/2019.
DiPietro, Laura S. to Maylim Guzman-Bonilla, 3201 Forest Park Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $106,000 07/12/2019.
Donahue, Danny and Kimberly Tresky to Lizze Wangui Gathitu, 2536 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 07/12/2019.
Faithful Vision Properties LLC to Ashley Williams and Monique Renee Simmons, 4636 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $172,000 07/11/2019.
Gaucheta Quintero, Yuly A. to Kiana M. McNutt and Andrew Bacco, 4919 Hildebrand Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $114,000 07/12/2019.
Gravely, Michael and Douglas Gravely to Brian D. LeFlore, 381 Koogler Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $122,000 07/10/2019.
Lambert, Jonathan D. and Sheri L. Lambert to Jeffrey H. Parker Sr. and Amy C. Parker, 414 Liberty Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,000 07/12/2019.
Liou Muh-Long and Lin Sheu-Chou to Sidewalk Sages LLC, 4115 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 07/11/2019.
Lowe, Virginia H. to City of Roanoke Virginia, 2841 Edgewood St. Roanoke VA 24015, $146,700 07/08/2019.
Nationstar REO Sub 1B LLC to Star City Investment LLC, 2428 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,200 07/10/2019.
Phipps, Tucker J. to Faithful Vision Properties LLC, 603 Strand Road Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 07/11/2019.
Smith, Deanna to Dede M. Williams, 1461 Miami St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $109,950 07/12/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Kelly A. Hastings and Jacob Kondaki, 2819 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,950 07/12/2019.
Trustee Services of VA LLC to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, 4624 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $113,400 07/09/2019.
Walko, Teresa J. to Suiying R. Liu, 1360 Rose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $106,500 07/10/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
ALG Trustees LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5018 Morwanda St. Roanoke VA 24017, $83,000 07/11/2019.
Boggess, Katherine and Charles Kuehn to Ryan Kuehn and Isabella Benicke, 4608 Pawling St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,000 07/12/2019.
Bryant, Madeline W. to Daniel J. Akers, 1704 Edgerton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $68,000 07/12/2019.
Bucklin, Diane M. to Big Lick VA LLC, 2402 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $57,000 07/12/2019.
D’Auria, Tammy E. to Richard D. Roberts and Richard J. Roberts, 2209 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 07/12/2019.
Duffy, Patricia S. to Ricky Reynolds, 1717 Padbury Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $51,500 07/09/2019.
Herb Smith Inc. to Southern Estates LLC, 1515 Fresno St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,500 07/12/2019.
Perry, Andre to Lynette A. Lynch, 508 Rutherford Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 07/12/2019.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Barry C. Compton Inc., 2104 Lynnhope Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $81,000 07/10/2019.
Routh, Barbara E. and Margaret L. Brown to Alex Siyufy, 2819 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $52,675 07/11/2019.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dale B. Rakes, 4124 Vermont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $61,000 07/09/2019.
Stephen K. Christenson PC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1205 Vernon St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,106 07/08/2019.
Weaver, Lela O. and Mary C. Hurt to Vincenzo Montuori, 0 Peakwood Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $50,000 07/10/2019.
Wilson, Vickie Elaine to Big Lick VA LLC, 1135 Tayloe St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,000 07/12/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Cash, Joseph G. and Paula M. Cash to Arthur L. Tolliver, 6008 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $331,950 07/03/2019.
CLK Construction Inc. to James A. Griffin III and Ledeana A. Griffin, 7524 Autumn Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 07/02/2019.
Cook, Eva R. to Gregory Alouf and Erin Alouf, 5909 Garner Road Roanoke VA 24018, $370,000 07/12/2019.
Copenhaver, Michael D. and Teresa A. Copenhaver to Michael J. Columbini and Gloria Columbini, 3706 Derby Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $310,000 07/01/2019.
Daniel, Glenda C. to Michael C. Depasquale and Melissa L. Depasquale, 6307 Juliet Court Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 07/12/2019.
Diamond, Christopher T. and Ashley M. Hartman Diamond to Patrick C. Hedrick and Hilary H. Hedrick, 7950 Hollins Court Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $330,000 07/12/2019.
D’Orazio, John S. and Diane H. D’Orazio to William E. Breen II and Mary-Phyllis Breen, 6024 Poage Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $339,500 07/08/2019.
Eanes, Charles H. and Linda A. Eanes to Ryan A. Dooley, 2724 Fountain Lane Vinton VA 24179, $353,500 07/08/2019.
Graham Thomas Homebuilder LLC to Edward D. Reynolds Jr. and Susan C. Reynolds, 2412 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $339,950 07/12/2019.
Loftus, Franklin M. and Kelly L. Loftus to Flip M. Przybylak and Megan M O’Conner, 4457 Branderwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $334,000 07/01/2019.
Mulford, David H. and Martha G. Mulford to Joseph C. Hunsberger and Joanna M. Hunsberger, 4848 Hickory Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $348,000 07/09/2019.
Peters, Margaret F. to Glenna Holdings LLC, 7519 and 7525 Milk-A-Way Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $470,000 07/12/2019.
Roberts, William E. and Jorita N. Roberts to David C. Duggins and Virginia A. Duggins, 4920 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $535,000 07/08/2019.
Tuell, Beverly J. to Travis P. Oliver and Kathryn F. Oliver, 4371 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $327,000 07/03/2019.
Westcott LLC and Abre Holdings Inc. to Daniel O. Bochman and Sharon W. Bochman, 6964 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $679,950 07/01/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
ABRE Holdings Inc. to Francis C. Richardson and Cheryl D. Richardson, 2138 Feather Road Vinton VA 24179, $243,000 07/03/2019.
Brooks, Tracy A. and others to Corey Hite and Katherine E. Hite, 6725 Corntassel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $204,000 07/10/2019.
Dooley, Ryan A. to Diane B. Robinson, 361 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $264,000 07/03/2019.
Elmore, Christopher D. and Diane O. Elmore to Wanda Graves, 1117 Gaston Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $285,000 07/11/2019.
Faris, Patricia J. to Susan W. Kuker, 3713 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $202,500 07/12/2019.
Gabris, David T. to Robert A. Robinson, 2621 Paddington Station Lane Vinton VA 24179, $252,000 07/03/2019.
Hensley, James C. Estate and others to Kevin Wingate, 5216 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $285,000 07/11/2019.
Huddleston, Jimmy E. and Kimberly C. Huddleston to Patrick O’Brien and Kimberly O’Brien, 2840 Sha Al Road Roanoke VA 24014, $219,000 07/09/2019.
Jaswani, Sanjay and Tamika Jaswani to Sandra Lee Hunt, 3729 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 07/01/2019.
Krell, John M. and Kellylyne Krell to Adam T. Shepherd, 2010 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $222,950 07/01/2019.
Nelson, John C. and Betty S. Nelson to Robert C. Couch and Crystal E. Couch, 3130 Hillandale Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 07/12/2019.
Penrose, Adam R. and Tracina M. Penrose to Brad Wheeler and Tina Williams, 3611 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $206,000 07/01/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Walter F. Alabran and Karen A. Alabran, 8345 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $278,381 07/03/2019.
Reynolds, Edward D. Jr. and Susan C. Reynolds to Nathaniel B. Harvey III, 3842 Hummingbird Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $227,000 07/12/2019.
Rust, James W. Jr. and Barbara L. Rust to Jessica Vinces, 4949 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 07/11/2019.
SBK Investments LLC to Harley D. Akers and Peggy M. Akers, 3655 Ellen Drive Salem VA 24153, $274,900 07/03/2019.
Schneider, Susan R. and Brenda A. Robinson Estate to Brian W. Duncan and Jo Anne Duncan, 1717 Warner Place Vinton VA 24179, $234,950 07/02/2019.
Spring, Robert J. and Laura T. Spring to Shannon M. Durham and Jasmine N. Durham, 2319 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $259,950 07/02/2019.
Sutler, Danielle N. to Travis K. Lane and Dawn R. Pugh-Lane, 6745 Quail Place Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 07/01/2019.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Judy L. Brammer, 1194 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $264,950 07/09/2019.
Torrence, Charles B. and Terri P. Torrence to Sheila A. Cacciatore, 2203 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 07/12/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Arthur Rental LLC to Sharon K. Hyde, 836 Hugh Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $145,800 07/03/2019.
Bailey, Spenser O. and Joshua Bailey Estate to Ethan C. Hale, 6803 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $174,900 07/12//2019.
Barber, Thomas L. Jr. and Kimberly Barber to Manish Sharma, 6910 Black Walnut Court Roanoke VA 24019, $164,500 07/10/2019.
Baril, Ilan to Patricia L. Bidanset, 5119 Sugar Loaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 07/03/2019.
Barnes McCulley, Betty C. to James A. Steele III and others, 3053 Sedgefield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $130,000 07/12/2019.
Beaulieu, Michael J. and Janie N. Beaulieu to Dale R. Tinklepaugh and Rebecca A. Tinklepaugh, 3049 Green Hill Drive Salem VA 24153, $196,950 07/11/2019.
Boyd, William H. III and Stephanie T. Boyd to Rebecca M. Hunter, 238 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $104,950 07/01/2019.
Conner, Cathryn B. to Lynwood L. Funk and Robin W. Funk, 745 Kenyon Road Vinton VA 24179, $158,450 07/11/2019.
Crenshaw, Jonathan to Kathryn R. Johnson, 3329 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 07/02/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to Citizens Bank NA, 3622 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $104,280 07/01/2019.
Falgiano, S. Thomas to Cook Siding & Window Co. Inc., 516 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 07/12/2019.
GGM of Virginia Inc. to Albert Durham and Maria Durham, 2976 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $174,000 07/01/2019.
Hanabury, Mark R. and Cathy R. Hanabury to Michael W. Anderton and Betsy A. Durocher, 3548 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $171,000 07/08/2019.
Henson, Erika and Matthew B. Sisk to Eugene D. Bowes and Susan Bowes, 3226 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 07/12/2019.
Herb Smith Inc. to Kathleen O. Schmidt and Justin M. Schmidt, 5410 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $144,950 07/03/2019.
Hodges, Clifton and Jewel Hodges to BTPP LLC, 60211 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $119,500 07/03/2019.
Holladay, Johnson D. and Phyllis D. Holladay to Jenni Waters, 5008 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $159,900 07/10/2019.
Jearls, David M. to Andrew G. Wykle-Bradbury, 2819 Embassy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $160,500 07/01/2019.
Jordan, James T. to BLJ & Associates LLC, 5844 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 07/09/2019.
King, Charles L. to WBH Inc., 2849 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $120,187 07/12/2019.
Lipes, Travis T. and Amber N. Lipes to Pacific Capital LLC, 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 5A Roanoke VA 24018, $107,000 07/01/2019.
Mixon, Ashley S. to LJJH Properties LLC, 3024 E. Ruritan Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $187,500 07/03/2019.
McCullough, Joshua to Travis T. Lipes and Amber N. Lipes, 1027 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $186,000 07/01/2019.
McDonald, Carlisle S. to D and T Residential Properties Inc., 3710 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $151,000 07/11/2019.
Mitchell, Kristen R. to Garielle N. Garcia and Benjamin D. Helms, 611 Peake St. Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 07/11/2019.
Naff, Darren D. and Amanda P. Naff to Deborah A. Scott, 6976 Sweet Cherry Court Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 07/11/2019.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Tit for Tat Inc., 5304 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $104,000 07/03/2019.
Printz, Jennifer D. to LJJH Properties LLC, 5022 Jonathan Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 07/11/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Christopher Plemmons and Mary Plemmons, 6632 Village Green of Virginia LLC, 24019, $165,500 07/03/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Kristyn A. Brogan and Anna Carter, 6616 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $159,950 07/12/2019.
Rickman, Cindy S. and Connie L. Garst to Daniel P. Bowman, 8147 Deer Branch Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $171,000 07/01/2019.
Robertson, Elizabeth B. to Ryne G. Dean, 8243 Wood Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $128,000 07/12/2019.
Saville, Patsy B. to Robert N. Sawyer and Kimberly L. Sawyer, 2913 Neil Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $144,950 07/02/2019.
WMP Properties LLC to Ronald J. Porter Jr., 3387 Kelly Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $144,000 07/03/2019.
Vinces, Jessica to Jonathan B. Frye, 3609 Timberline Trail Unit 181 Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 07/01/2019.
Walker, Marcena P. to Edward L. Spradlin and Beulah F. Spradlin, 3718 Pinevale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $165,360 07/12/2019.
Woodie, Arthur D. and Dora S. Woodie to James M. Webb and Linda G. Webb, 507 Hedgelawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 07/11/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Equity Trustees LLC to Embrace Homes Inc., 8570 Brubaker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $82,080 07/10/2019.
Fitzgerald, Kathy F. and Anthony B. Newman Estate to Karen Hipesman, 4522 Stypes Branch Road Salem VA 24153, $87,000 07/08/2019.
Graham Thomas Homebuilder LLC to Brown Phillips LLC, 2448 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $55,500 07/10/2019.
Lantz, Norman L. and Shelly J. Lantz to Southwood Management Inc., 2623 Pinecrest Drive Vinton VA 24179, $85,000 07/03/2019.
Powers, Nancy L. to Donald K. Sutliff, 7204 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $80,000 07/02/2019.
Price, Lisa A. to WBH Inc., 314 E. Virginia Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $51,100 07/03/2019.
Southwood Management to Star City Investments LLC, 2623 Pinecrest Drive Vinton VA 24179, $99,000 07/03/2019.
Thomas, Vinson H. and Belinda G. Thomas to Vinson H. Thomas, 8735 Wild Turkey Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $87,500 07/03/2019.