Roanoke
Over $300,000
Boothe, Richard W. and Paulette J. Boothe to William F. Polhamus and Linda N. Polhamus, 1417 Cravens Creek Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $420,000 06/20/2019.
Chang, Charles and Chang-Mieen Chang to James P. Dixon, 627 Townside Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $440,000 06/21/2019.
Parker, Glenn B. and Christopher R. Parker to Layman Church Real Estate LLC, 1336 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24017, $500,000 06/21/2019.
Starlite Inc. to Bela Hospitality LLC, 2302 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $630,000 06/21/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Chrisman, D. Kent to 1801 Chapman LLC, 505 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $280,000 06/19/2019.
Dreher, Bryan W. to Vanessa B. Bradley, 2640 Horseman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $200,100 06/17/2019.
JPR Properties LLC to Denise Houchins, 2928 Corbieshaw Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 06/17/2019.
Lusk, Lynne C. and Clark A. Crawley to Tammy Carter, 3864 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 06/17/2019.
Smith, Lorraine L. to Jamie R. Potecha and Ashley Ann Potecha, 1624 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $299,000 06/20/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Brown, Carolyn S. to Anthony M. Hartwell and Malissa R. Hartwell, 4645 Sanders Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $127,000 06/21/2019.
Corp, Patrick A. to Sharon O. Basham, 2438 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $118,950 06/21/2019.
Fitzgerald, Jennifer T. to Scarlet R. Gilbert, 2517 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $159,950 06/19/2019.
Galleo, Myron J. and Christa H. Galleo to Heidi M. Dearstyne, 2335 Windsor Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $144,500 06/20/2019.
Grubbs, Tracy E. to Megan E. Hicks, 508 Wingfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,951 06/21/2019.
Holdren, Kurt D. and Beth E. Hawks to Dennis E. Summers and Alice W. Summers, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Road S.W. #297 Roanoke VA 24014, $166,000 06/19/2019.
Jordan, James T. to Christopher J. Woolwine, 1126 Ethel Road Roanoke VA 24014, $119,000 06/21/2019.
Loftus, John C. Jr. and Dina M. Loftus to Joshua D. Sizemore and Allison G. Sizemore, 2487 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 06/21/2019.
Miller, Alan L. to Janet L. Adams, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Road S.W. #305 Roanoke VA 24014, $174,900 06/17/2019.
Murrell, David M. to Jose Manuel Tome Martinez, 5113 Hollyhock Road N.W. Roanoke, VA 24012, $146,000 06/20/2019.
Ngo, Ai Lien Thi to David Q. Ngo and Lisa Ngo, 624 Applewood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $110,000 06/17/2019.
Star City Investments to Clement & Wheatley, 1147 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $161,900 06/17/2019.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Benjamin T. Lott and Layne N. Lott, 1006 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,424 06/19/2019.
Wolfe, Trevor D. to Jake C. Reynolds and Chelsea L. Reynolds, 1368 Craig Robertson Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 06/21/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Behrens, Nancy G. and Diane B. Behrens to Brittany Keller, 3408 Troxell Road Roanoke VA 24014, $69,950 06/21/2019.
Carson, Cassandra E. to Clarissa C. Crafton, 610 13th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $54,000 06/17/2019.
Cash, Brenda L. and Veronica Faz to Sandra M. Castano Smith, 1643 Mayo Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 06/20/2019.
Coombs, Fitz E. and Kelsie N. Coombs to OAA Properties LLC, 3532 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $67,000 06/17/2019.
Dickenson, Theodore D. to Antti O. Koskenrouta and Travis Powell, 718 Mountain Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $96,000 06/20/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1147 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $82,000 06/17/2019.
Nahum LLC to Joshua B. Ijames and Lela R. Ijames, 702 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $74,000 06/21/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Southwest Builders Inc., 1039 Beechwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $57,500 06/20/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 1735 Jerome St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $51,840 06/20/2019.
Surety Trustees LLC to Galt Properties LLC, 124 Fleming Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $63,000 06/19/2019.
Thomas, Ronnie L. to Mary E. Thomas, 3103 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 06/19/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
A.D. Dalton LLC and Dalton Construction Co. to Patrick V. Riley III and Meghan A. Riley, 5246 Palmetto Bluff Road Hardy VA 24101, $610,000 06/18/2019.
Bailey, William and Elizabeth A. Bailey to Nicholas R. Reed and Julie N. Reed, 7514 Deer Branch Road Roanoke VA 24019, $335,000 06/21/2019.
Cuadrado, Shelia S. and Mae Hunt Saunders to Lee S. Anthony, 3725 Carvins Cove Road Salem VA 24153, $360,000 06/17/2019.
Edwards, Matthew S. and Kelly F. Edwards to Matthew Lee Barr and Rebecca A. Barr, 5691 Sullivan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $435,000 06/17/2019.
Hollins Cold Storage LLC to Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, 5285 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24018, $975,000 06/19/2019.
Long, Mark K. and Deborah K. Long to Suraj Patel and Namrata Patel, 6512 Fairway Estates Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 06/21/2019.
Perkins, Charles R. Jr. and Kimberly A. Perkins to Christian L. Kuyper and Tiffany A. Kuyper, 6055 Chagall Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 06/21/2019.
Williams, Scott H. and Marci D. Williams to Jason T. Cavagnaro and Andrea L. Cavagnaro, 7033 Hollyberry Road Roanoke VA 24018, $363,000 06/17/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Chittum, Earl D. to Randolph C. Beckett, 6313 Ran Lynn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $246,000 06/19/2019.
Franco, Tamea L. to Carolyn E. Miller, 3115 Winterberry Square Roanoke VA 24018, $219,950 06/17/2019.
Icard, Bradley L. and Kimberly A. Icard to Huseyin H. Aydogan and Aysegul Aydogan, 3425 Greencliff Road Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 06/17/2019.
Jarrett, Mark A. and Katrina B.Jarrett to Clarence S. Bell Jr. and Jennifer Bell, 620 Duxbury Lane Salem VA 24153, $281,000 06/21/2019.
Mack Investments Inc. to Paul H. Salvey and Tammy M. Hoal, 1525 Muse Drive Vinton VA 24179, $209,000 06/21/2019.
McGlothlin, Gary L. and Teresa McGlothlin to Zachary R. Foutz, 916 Slusser Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $219,900 06/17/2019.
Miller-Snyder, Geraldine to Gerald T. Osborne, 1422 Duke Drive Vinton VA 24179, $259,000 06/17/2019.
Parrish, Lori A. and Tony L. Parrish to Tony W. Terry and Laura S. Terry, 4522 Mountain Park Drive Salem VA 24153, $237,300 06/19/2019.
Pence, Perry L. and Bridgette D. Williams to Ethan Smith and Sarah Smith, 3724 London Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $203,000 06/17/2019.
Rydberg, Patricia to Margaret T. DeJourdan and Nichole J. DeJourdan, 849 Walhalla Court Roanoke VA 24019, $207,000 06/21/2019.
Strong, Susan B. to Dawn R. Vial-Sutphin and Eric B. Sutphin, 6625 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $232,500 06/19/2019.
Sturgill, Jeremy J. and Sara A. Sturgill to Jonathan Giordano, 3448 South Park Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 06/17/2019.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Ashish A. Patel and Pratibha A. Patel, 1196 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $269,950 06/17/2019.
Vest, David L. and Gail G. Vest to Kristi M. Kirby and Roy H. Kirby III, 5212 Brittaney Road Roanoke VA 24012, $209,000 06/21/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Albertson, Aaron to Teena E. Edwards, 2714 Paddington Station Lane Vinton VA 24179, $185,000 06/19/2019.
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Southwest Builders Inc., 6345 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $118,000 06/17/2019.
Chaney, Kim L. to J&D Investment Properties LLC, 7222 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $112,000 06/21/2019.
Davies, Robert A. III to Julia F. Prillaman, 3025 McVitty Forest Drive #208 Roanoke VA 24018, $198,800 06/21/2019.
Kuyper, Christian L. and Tiffany A. Kuyper to Martha M. Smolak, 3923 Colony Court Roanoke VA 24018, $169,950 06/20/2019.
Lipes, Dalton and Alisha O. Lipes to Robert K. Perdue Jr. and Theresa A. Perdue, 3433 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $173,000 06/19/2019.
Lucado, Carol G. to Lisa Crigler, 3109 Winterberry Square Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 06/20/2019.
Lunetta, Robert D. and Sandra L. Lunetta to Larry P. Sharp and Linda Sharp, 3379 Kelly Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $177,000 06/17/2019.
Meredith, Carolyn S. to Carolyn S. Meredith and Timothy M. Sublette, 5727 Glen Meadow Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $156,522 06/20/2019.
Oliver, Travis P. and Kathyrn F. Oliver to Ernest G. Moore, 777 Givens Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $194,900 06/21/2019.
Osborne, Dorothy R. and Elsie F. Osborne Estate to Margaret Shrewsbury and Mark Shrewsbury, 4033 Trail Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $179,500 06/17/2019.
Poff, Randy L. to Sheryl A. Wilson, 3520 Chaparral Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 06/21/2019.
Price, Heather L. and Ross E. Norvell to Star City Rentals Crossbow LLC, 5260 Crossbow Circle #15E Roanoke VA 24018, $118,500 06/18/2019.
Proffitt, Billy W. to Gary L. McGlothlin and Teresa McGlothlin, 558 Elden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $189,000 06/17/2019.
Roragen, Steven R. and Ulrike H. Roragen to W&C Vapor Co. LLC, 5449 Franklin Road Roanoke VA 24014, $104,500 06/17/2019.
Seale, Amanda J. to Kassie M. Brammer, 130 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $140,000 06/21/2019.
Seiler, Georgia A. and Teresa L. Wyatt to Matthew L. Steward and Meghan Kathleen O’Brien, 4519 Tanglewood Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $191,100 06/20/2019.
Signature Properties LLC to Randy C. Michael, 5321 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $146,000 06/19/2019.
Spraker, Karen R. to Paul G. Zhang and Joseph J. Belmonte, 6912 Buck Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $107,000 06/21/2019.
Walker, Claudine S. to Richard A. Kelso and Lee A. Kelso, 574 Stacie Drive Vinton VA 24179, $124,700 06/18/2019.
Waszkiewicz, Chad to Lloyd E. Clark, 4835 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $115,000 06/19/2019.
Wegesin, Brandi M. to Jason Roye and Maxine Roye, 3022 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $168,500 06/21/2019.
Worrell, Carol B. to Wayne E. Ward and Linda L. Ward, 3572 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 06/21/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Meador, Delores C. to James T. Locke and Teresa L. Locke, 240 Preston Road Vinton VA 24179, $77,500 06/19/2019.
Minnix, Linda G. to Curtis R. Compton and Cindy Compton, 3554 Leffell Road Roanoke VA 24018, $84,000 06/20/2019.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 6506 Sylvan Brook Road Roanoke VA 24018, $90,017 06/20/2019.
Salem
Over $300,000
Duvall, Brooke D. to Domitila Craighead, 2508 Oak Ridge Lane Salem VA 24153, $350,000 06/28/2019.
Graham Thomas Homebuilders LLC to Jeremey F. Hunsicker, 702 Ambler Lane Salem VA 24153, $539,295 06/18/2019.
Henry’s Real Estate LLC to Rocky Mount Realty LLC, 1122 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $425,000 06/18/2019.
Martin, James A. to Jonathan A. Underwood, 720 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $339,950 06/24/2019.
Petty, Angela K. to James E. Harrison, 1024 Stonegate Drive Salem VA 24153, $399,950 06/04/2019.
Shain, Daniel I. to Daniel P. Sapp, 717 Ambler Lane Salem VA 24153, $650,000 06/17/2019.
Shelton, Christopher R. to Macel H. Janoschka, 200 Bentwood Court Salem VA 24153, $385,000 06/03/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Daniel H. Phlegar to Brian Cuddy, 202 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 06/28/2019.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael J. Huemmer, 22 Point Pleasant Ave. Salem VA 24153, $217,000 06/17/2019.
Gillispie, Kimberly T. to Billie B. Burton, 717 N.Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 06/12/2019.
Hicks, Joel D. to William Payne, 484 Keesling Ave. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 06/17/2019.
Mabe, Michael B. to Travis McDaniel, 258 Howard Drive Salem VA 24153, $224,000 06/06/2019.
Martin, Charles R. to Bryan V. Hodge, 1210 Newman Drive Salem VA 24153, $215,000 06/10/2019.
Pugh, Carl W. Jr. to Rebecca Guynn, 602 Lou Ann St. Salem VA 24153, $212,000 06/20/2019.
Reynolds, Lisa D. to Eric J. Newton, 1458 Deacon St. Salem VA 24153, $284,000 06/11/2019.
Underwood, Jonathan A. to Richard D. Scales, 813 Alta Circle Salem VA 24153, $220,000 06/21/2019.
Wassum, Norma S. to Keith Corey, 1904 Millstream Drive Salem VA 24153, $242,500 06/05/2019.
Willey, Charles D. to Julie Schlegel, 503 N. Market St. Salem VA 24153, $252,200 06/12/2019.
Wofford, Mark D. to Nelson K. Barre, 1410 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 06/27/2019.
Woods, Janet Gay to Lewis S. Bohannon, 429 Highfields Road Salem VA 24153, $250,000 06/27/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Akers, Stephen M. to Patrick W. Riddle, 36 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $147,000 06/05/2019.
Barry L. Roop to Carl Haffley, 303 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 06/27/2019.
Carter, Cheryl M. to Casey Moore, 704 Glenmore Drive Salem VA 24153, $165,000 06/21/2019.
Carter, T.A. Jr. to BSMM Properties LLC, 26 E. Clay St. Salem VA 24153, $110,500 06/06/2019.
Catron, Johnny E. to Laurel Ridge Properties, 801 High Street Extension Salem VA 24153, $140,200 06/25/2019.
Davis, Heath D. to Janna S. Lee, 243 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 06/27/2019.
DeBusk, William R. to Pavelka Rentals LLC, 212 Dalewood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $198,000 06/27/2019.
Glass, Joseph R. to Baron Goldsberry, 801 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $157,500 06/28/2019.
Green, Michael E. to James M. Dilling, 1129 Stoutamire Drive Salem VA 24153, $175,000 06/28/2019.
Janoschka, Macel H. to Denise Vanneman, 501 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $159,950 06/03/2019.
Kanode, Lewis E. Jr. to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1703 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 06/21/2019.
Lyle, Betsy Ann to Susanna Dysart, 1621 Alberta Drive Salem VA 24153, $154,000 06/12/2019.
Martin, Joseph C. to Robin L. Woods, 207 East Hill Court Salem VA 24153, $154,900 06/27/2019.
Myers, Bruce A. to BTPP LLC, 41 and 43 Lakehurst Ave. Salem VA 24153, $134,000 06/07/2019.
Nationstar REO Sub 1B LLC to Jeffrey B. Guthrie, 2142 Bruce Ave. Salem VA 24153, $125,600 06/26/2019.
Obenchain, Gregory D. to Tony R. Palubicki, 401 White St. Salem VA 24153, $124,950 06/05/2019.
Peck, Ralph L. Jr. to Jason Harris, 1304 Kings Arms Drive Salem VA 24153, $169,500 06/05/2019.
Phipps, Marshall A. to Scottie L. Wyatt, 2243 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 06/25/2019.
Raguz, Miroslav to TD Ventures LLC, 1029 Tremont Road Salem VA 24153, $124,650 06/14/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to The Money Source Inc., 2345 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $153,900 06/14/2019.
Sherwood, Mary A. to Stacy J. Sherwood, 1950 Burma Road Salem VA 24153, $140,000 06/19/2019.
Sims, Jeffrey P. to Heather L. Kidd, 327 Dalewood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $134,850 06/17/2019.
Smith, Jennifer L. to John S. Hughes, 861 Stonegate Court Salem VA 24153, $180,000 06/28/2019.
Stewart, Christopher R. to Rebecca J. Cain, 928 Quail Lane Salem VA 24153, $185,000 06/19/2019.
Watkins, John M. to Matthew L. Watkins, 1611 Orchard Drive Salem VA 24153, $175,000 06/10/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Clark, Glenn D. to Samantha M. Hanes, 1910 Blanchard Ave. Salem VA 24153, $99,000 06/18/2019.
Darnall, Lisa N. to HPP Holdings LLC, 2205 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $70,000 06/24/2019.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Shasta Properties Inc., 103 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $76,000 06/06/2019.
Fish, Jacqueline to BPH Homes LLC, 1502 Mason St. Salem VA 24153, $76,365 06/12/2019.
Hyde, David K. to Jerome D. Thomas, 1718 Conehurst Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $62,000 06/10/2019.
Massgold LLC to Edward A. Riner, 20 Northern Trail Salem VA 24153, $68,500 06/03/2019.
Oaks LLC to Innsbrooke LLC, 134 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $58,000 06/12/2019.