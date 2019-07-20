Roanoke
Over $300,000
109 Kirk Associates LLC to 211 1st St. Properties LLC, 211 First St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $1,047,500 06/28/2019.
706 Campbell S.W. LLC to Morning Rays Recovery LLC, 706 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $590,000 07/01/2019.
Downs, Charles L. Jr. and Kristi M.B. Downs to Ketty Joseph, 3922 Belle Aire Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 06/27/2019.
Hastings, Michael E. and Mary B. Hastings to Brandy M. Rapp and George L. Lemon II, 3462 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $325,000 06/28/2019.
Meador, Annie B. to Cyrus E. Pace and Amber D. Pace, 4513 Laurelwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 06/28/2019.
Old Dominion Holdings LLC to C&A Investments LLC, 1313 Maple Ave. S.W., 1326 Maple Ave. S.W., 1322 Tazewell Ave. S.E., 1522 Kenwood Blvd. S.E., 1501 Wilson St. S.E., 111 Highland Ave. S.W., 1717 Patterson Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, $1,100,000 06/28/2019.
Schantz, Lauren J. to Mitchell T. Meredith and Melissa J. Meredith, 2067 Lee Hi Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $319,900 06/24/2019.
Shapiro & Kurtin Real Estate LLC to Louie Enterprises LLC, 347 Highland Ave. and 0 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $725,000 07/01/2019.
Simmco LLC to Amanullah Kharouty, 4509 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $385,000 06/28/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bivens, Elisabeth T. to Michael W. Leigh and Jennifer W. Leigh, 3130 Stoneridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $260,000 07/02/2019.
Bolender, Joyce M. to Justin A. Steele and Martiz Mestre Steele, 2805 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $214,950 06/28/2019.
Davis, Max W. to Joseph D. Pritchard and Heather N. Pritchard, 413 Darwin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $259,000 06/28/2019.
Dillon, Lisa G.. to Julianne K. Smith and Raymond R. Smith II, 3933 Park Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $243,000 06/27/2019.
Dodd, Henry H. and Kenzie M. Dodd to Seungsoo Jun and Woori Kwon, 1921 Sheffield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,000 07/01/2019.
Guidi, John J. and Linda T. Guidi to Sherry A. Thompson, 4602 Whispering Willow Lane Roanoke VA 24017, $206,500 07/01/2019.
Healy, Walker B. Jr. and Nancy R. Healy to Denise M. Dillingham, 3582 Hartland Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $252,000 06/28/2019.
Kane, Blake R. and Brittany Kane to John T. Kellly and Angela E. Kelly, 3424 Clara Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 06/28/2019.
McNeil, Rick D. and Harold J. Lohkamp to Jo Nell Wilson, 2748 Wilshire Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $255,000 07/02/2019.
Sanderson, Katy F. and Michael W. Sanderson to Ashton D. Lesiak and Aaron J. McPhall, 2621 Weaver Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,000 07/01/2019.
Shaub, Zachary J. and Michelle L. Shaub to Michael P. Maina, 2248 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,000 07/01/2019.
Starkey, Nicholas L. to Andrew S. Meehan, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 2D Roanoke VA 24016, $225,000 06/27/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Agnew, Barry K. and Virginia K. Agnew Estate to Michael R. Stankiewicz, 0 Woodrow Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,000 06/26/2019.
ALG Trustee LLC to Rosalind Properties LLC, 2729 Northview Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $112,000 06/25/2019.
ALG Trustee LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 3530 Mudlick Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $192,042 07/03/2019.
Ballard, Winifred D. and Tonya T. Ballard to Tandeia P. Pannell, 224 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $105,500 06/27/2019.
Bank of New York Mellon to ABRE Holdings Inc., 5069 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $122,600 06/27/2019.
Bass, Juston R. and Whitney Bass to Patrick B. Coles and Tonya D. Coles, 1520 Monterey Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $193,000 06/26/2019.
Blake Rogers 2 LLC, to Ashley Canty and Ashley N. Canty, 4612 Saunders Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 06/28/2019.
Bowling, Donna K. to Anneli A. Lukk and Christopher D. Foley, 2412 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $115,000 06/26/2019.
CNH Homes Inc. to Sebriam Vannoy and Susan Vannoy, 2935 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $172,500 07/02/2019.
Dennis, Tobin to Marc A. Patton and Jesse E. Patton, 926 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $158,000 06/26/2019.
Duvall, Mark H. to Philip Tabbiner and Rhonda Tabbiner, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 2A Roanoke VA 24016, $134,000 06/25/2019.
EF&T Investments Inc. to Rachel L. Doudera, 2712 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 06/26/2019.
Gathitu, Lizze W. to David M. Armfield, 3405 Brichlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 06/28/2019.
Grandin Holdings 1 LLC to Ann M. Zelensky, 1826 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $120,000 07/01/2019.
Gubitosa, Eleanore A. to Arley A. Fonseca Suarez, 4839 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 07/01/2019.
Hartman, Frankie W. to Samuel J. Cochran, 4402 Old Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $119,950 06/27/2019.
Hash, Perry A. and Tricia A. Hash to Jose Servin and Diane S. Servin, 1602 Lancaster Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $125,500 07/01/2019.
Hurley, Marc D. to Brandy N. Cruz, 1640 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,950 06/28/2019.
Knott, Harold D. to Sun Flooring Inc., 2148 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 06/26/2019.
Linkenhoker, Jonathan D. and William D. Linkenhoker Estate to Courtney Watson, 3590 Hartland Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 06/27/2019.
McDonald, Robert J. and Cathy McDonald to Cameron L. King, 2418 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $124,900 06/26/2019.
McGhee, Leon T. to Jamie A. Goodman, 630 Elmcrest St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 06/28/2019.
Minnix, Doris L. and others to Jeffrey M. Thomas and Tasha N. Thomas, 2616 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 06/24/2019.
Morris, James A. to Gay L. King, 4253 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $172,700 06/28/2019.
Morris, William D. and Kristi L. Fellman to Ryan A. Murphy and Nina Karmeeva, 2903 Burton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,000 06/27/2019.
Noel, Lamar P. and Danika W. Noel to Joyce P. Bolender, 2410 Willow Walk Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $190,000 06/28/2019.
Noland, Thomas M. and Eugene B. Noland Jr. to Laura M. Denyes and David L. Hamilton Jr., 2119 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $186,000 06/28/2019.
O’Dell Real Estate Development LP to Little Bells LLC, 636 and 638 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 06/28/2019.
Powledge, Darrell F. to Joshua A. Hankins and Sara M. Hankins, 3708 Bear Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $119,000 06/27/2019.
Price, David S. and Gail T. Price to Kenneth Black and Tiffany Altice, 650 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 06/26/2019.
Rakes, Dale to Lisa D. Jones and Sonny R. Jones, 2752 Meadowview Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $133,500 07/01/2019.
Roanoke Quality Properties LLC to Meredith Bowen, 2418 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $179,000 06/27/2019.
Salem VA MCFCU to Kathryn E. Massey, 2797 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $125,050 06/28/2019.
Sowers, Jason A. and R. Holly Howell to Melissa Simpson, 3504 Princeton Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $193,500 07/03/2019.
St. Clair, Thomas E. and Christopher J. Rogers to Earle L. Smith Jr. and Sherri L. Smith, 122 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $164,500 06/25/2019.
Stalker, Eric J. to Victoria R. Robinson, 2157 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 06/28/2019.
T. Crouch Homes Inc. to Megan R. May and Chelsea J. Sprouse, 2622 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $176,500 06/25/2019.
TD Ventures LLC to Shannon M. O’Toole and Benny C. Reyes, 2310 Sherman Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 07/02/2019.
TD Ventures LLC to Mitchell B. Perdue, 502 Whittaker Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,000 06/28/2019.
Williams, Carol R. to RDW LLC, 1434 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $170,000 07/03/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
American National Bank & Trust Co. to Progress Street Builders, 1946 Maple Leaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $70,000 06/28/2019.
Cartwright, Helen M. to Jason L. Rothe and Lauren Rothe, 2121 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 07/03/2019.
Chilton, Tina L. to ABRE Holdings Inc., 4310 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $51,000 06/28/2019.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 4920 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,500 06/24/2019.
Crabtree, Sandra W. and David M. Waldron Estate to Asit P. Inamdar and Sheela A. Inamdar, 524 and 526 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $95,000 06/27/2019.
Daniel D. Hamrick PC to UB Properties Inc., 1229 Wasena Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $77,350 07/02/2019.
Downing, Joseph B. II and Rachel C. Downing to Betty J. White, 3545 Signal Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,300 07/01/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 422 Cherryhilll Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $64,100 07/02/2019.
Gonzalez, Josephine to Andrew D. Reams, 723 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $53,500 06/24/2019.
Harris, Christopher L. and Lisa K. Harris to Robert S. Miller, 2737 Bandy Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $79,400 06/28/2019.
Hoke, Wendy S. and Alice R. Hoke to Lillian M. Knight, 712 12th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $75,000 06/28/2019.
Hughes, Gary L. to KAT Properties LLC, 444 Arbor Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $58,000 06/27/2019.
Minnix, Roy W. and Stephen A. Minnix to Adam J. Huff, 2840 Colonial Ave. C-13 Roanoke VA 24015, $64,950 06/28/2019.
O’Bryan, Matthew T. and Sally G. O’Bryan to Cesar Alberto, 1502 Rorer Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $91,000 07/02/2019.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Silvia V. Molina Cedillo, 3036 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,990 06/26/2019.
Overfelt, Airelle E. and Corey S. Booth to Robert H. Stevens, 2526 Chatham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 06/28/2019.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1915 Redwood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $69,000 06/24/2019.
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Mark R. Downes and Delleita K. Downes, 3737 Norway Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,100 07/03/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Rajeeyah Congleton-Rahman, 208 Madison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $81,429 06/28/2019.
Servin, Jose and Diane Servin to Alfonso Bello Marelino, 1061 Hunt Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 06/25/2019.
Strategic Funding LP to Galt Properties LLC, 1617 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $60,000 07/03/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
American Bank and Trust Co. to Amratlal R. Patel and Manuben A. Patel, 2029 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $350,000 06/26/2019.
Arrow Acres LLC to Paschal D. Brooks III and Jill M. Brooks, 6041 Sugar Loaf Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 06/27/2019.
Bakhit, Cyrus E. to Judith C. Robertson, 5417 Village Run Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 06/25/2019.
Brooks, David W. Jr. and Jennifer Brooks to Kunal Joshi, 1146 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 06/28/2019.
Farrington, Patrick and Meghan Farrington to Edgar Ratcliffe and Brandlene L. Ratcliffe, 4512 Farmwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $362,000 06/25/2019.
Ferreira, Angelino D. to Debbie M. Lewis-McGeorge and Jackie McGeorge, 7927 Carriage Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $350,900 06/28/2019.
Funk, Joel C. to David P. Warden and Lisa R. Warden, 2953 Forest Acre Trail Salem VA 24153, $375,000 06/25/2019.
Hager, Jonathan M. and Dolores P. Hager to Matthew L. Brandon and Terri B. Brandon, 2170 River Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $424,000 06/27/2019.
Lanford, Stanard F. and Marjorie P. Lanford to John C. Harrell and Lavinia L. Harrell, 7942 Hollins Court Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $412,000 06/28/2019.
Schutzman, Stephen J. and April R. Schutzman to Nathaniel D. Moberley and Kristin P. Moberley, 5815 Crumpacker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $303,000 06/28/2019.
Teklegiorgis, Yonathan Mesfin and Amen Girma Biru to Clarence T. Carroll and Tina K. Carroll, 2640 Woods Meadow Lane Salem VA 24153, $325,000 06/25/2019.
Westcott LLC and ABRE Holdings LLC to Barry L. Henderson and Kimberly T. Henderson, 6989 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $689,093 06/24/2019.
Wu, Frank and Eva Jo Wu to Christopher J. Lemons and Amanda A. Lemons, 5306 Cromwell Court Roanoke VA 24018, $309,950 06/27/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bank of Botetourt to Carl H. Benson Jr., 7717 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $275,000 06/28/2019.
Beaver, Lois P. to Cynthia D. Gochenour, 3611 Preakness Court Roanoke VA 24012, $247,000 06/28/2019.
Begasse, Katherian to Brandi M. Wegesin, 365 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $242,750 06/27/2019.
Bera, Brian S. and Theresa A. Bera to Samir Sabanija and Munira Sabanija, 3131 Galloway Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 06/25/2019.
Brown, Melinda W. to Jeffrey S. Bary and Mary E. Simonson, 4242 Daughterty Road Salem VA 24153, $234,000 06/24/2019.
Crouch, James A. and Robert L. Furrow to Joseph C. Martin and Ashton B. Martin, 5406 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $230,000 06/28/2019.
Frantz, William J. to Ryan Browne and Katelyn E. Browne, 7359 Wilson Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $215,000 06/28/2019.
Lackey, Samuel C. and Jacqueline B. Lackey to Gary Lupton Jr. and Sarah Lupton, 5736 Brahma Road Roanoke VA 24018, $247,200 06/28/2019.
Little Bells LLC to Crystal Arrington, 8012 Webster Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $226,000 06/28/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Russell Knouff and Betty Knouff, 2950 Mystique Court Roanoke VA 24012, $265,660 06/25/2019.
Miller, Carolyn W. Estate and others to Luke M. Howell and Sarah V. Howell, 3119 Garst Cabin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $216,300 06/26/2019.
Payne, Robert E. and Denise H. Payne to Adam B. Lutz and Heather M. Lutz, 1045 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $214,950 06/27/2019.
Poulter, Christopher G. to Michael D. Riffe and Robin E. Riffe, 5924 Buckland Mill Road Roanoke VA 24019, $229,670 06/26/2019.
Powell, Barry M. and Susan L. Powell to Joshua C. Bills and Katherine L.Bills, 7645 Wineberry Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 06/26/2019.
Purcell, Wanda T. to Woody LLC, 3742 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 06/28/2019.
Sullivan, Rosemary and Teresa A. Dotson to Samuel C. Lackey and Jacqueline B. Lackey, 2213 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 06/28/2091.
Surety Trustees LLC to Deutsche Bank Trust Co., 5680 Castle View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 06/25/2019.
Terry, Jodie and Swen Terry to Daniel Presley and Samantha Presley, 2019 Turnstile Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 06/28/2019.
Turner, Travis W. to Marci Lee Bradbury, 2234 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $262,450 06/28/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bays, Jo Ann and Elmer H. Banker Estate to Catherine A. McManus, 5604 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $171,250 06/27/2019.
Bench Mark Builders Inc. to William H. Waide and Andrea R. Waide, 6040 Stickley Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 06/26/2019.
Booker, James C. and Janie E. Booker to Denise D. Smith, 7110 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $123,500 06/25/2019.
Charlton, Gloria J. to Jordan D. Hartman, 1005 Vineyard Road Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 06/25/2019.
Higgenbotham, Harrison L. and Rachel K. Higgenbotham to Matthew Fiery, 3841 Thompsons Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 06/26/2019.
Hirt, Drusilla M. to David Lee Childress, 7112 Crosstimbers Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $169,000 06/28/2019.
Humphries, Penny W. to Francisco J. Becerra Rivas, 5936 Plantation Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $149,950 06/28/2019.
Jobe, Wendi D. to Real Estate Buy It Now LLC, 3584 Cedar Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $163,000 06/25/2019.
Jordan, Lorthea S. and Bobby W. Jordan to English Construction Co. Inc., 7414 Wood Haven Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $187,500 06/27/2019.
Kelly, Lawrence P. and Elizabeth L. Kelly to Scott D. Basham, 915 Ruddell Road Vinton VA 24179, $125,000 06/24/2019.
Kurshan, Barbara C. to Robert W. Meador and Vickie F. Meador, 4946 Buckhorn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 06/27/2019.
Lemons, Christopher and Amanda Lemons to Barry M. Powell and Susan L. Powell, 3740 Pinevale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $193,950 06/26/2019.
Lutjen, Elizabeth N. to Laura B. Gomez and Arturo Gomez, 5252 Lakeland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $184,360 06/28/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Paul Born and Deborah Born, 3741 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $145,500 06/28/2019.
Stump, Calvin L. and Melissa D. Stump to Thomas Stump, 6213 Nell Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $139,000 06/25/2019.
Wheeling, Patrick J. and Pamela H. Wheeling to Kasie L. Cregger, 6802 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 06/27/2019.
Wood, Shirley B. to Christopher Overstreet and Susan Overstreet, 6956 Scotch Pine Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $154,000 06/26/2019.
Wygal, William J. and Jon H. Wygal to Brandon Mills and Misty Mills, 5040 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $150,000 06/28/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Meador, Ralph C. and Freda F. Meador to Charles E. Trail and Rhonda L. Price, 0 Thompsons Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 06/26/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Joshua T. Lee and Sangita Kharal, 3600 Timberline Trail Unit 172 Roanoke VA 24018, $80,000 06/28/2019.