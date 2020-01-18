Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bogese, Charles E. and others to JE2 Investments LLC, 3453 Aerial Way Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $707,500 12/30/2019.
Manakin Holdings LLC to National Retail Properties LP, 4943 Valley View Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $3,450,000 01/03/2020.
Nance, Billie Jean H. and others to Kirk Lot LLC, 15 Kirk Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $500,000 01/03/2020.
Roanoke (Brandon) DVP V LLC to DG Roanoke LLC, 3318 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $1,568,421 01/03/2020.
Towne Square LLC to BVA Towne Square LLC, 1445 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $23,300,000 01/03/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Nance, Billie Jean H. and others to Carilion Clinic Properties LLC, 14 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $200,000 01/03/2020.
Pennington, Larry K. and Elizabeth W. Pennington to Guevara Enterprises LLC, 2411 Williamson Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 12/30/2019.
Rocovich, John G. Jr. and Gary Lee Sledd Estate to Smith Gibson Properties Inc., 2200 Buford Ave. S.W. and unimproved lots Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 12/30/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Harrison L. Myers II and Sarah C. Boyd, 2206 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 01/03/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Federal National Mortgage Association to Leo S. Gaffney, 3304 Thurman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $112,000 01/03/2020.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Ayamba Sungula and Ungaobe Asaku, 1716 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 01/02/2020.
Jones, Aaron to Phoenix Rising Investments LLC, 731 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,500 01/02/2020.
KTW of VA Inc. to Daniel J. Ladia, 1302 Pechin Ave, S.W. Roanoke VA 24013, $121,500 01/02/2020.
Miko, Kathleen A. to Kristopher D. Moore, 615 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $172,000 12/30/2019.
Mosley, Lois A. to Jill R. Lingle, 2724 Cumberland St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 01/02/2020.
Nikolich, Robert G. and Christine M. Guldi-Nikolich to April L. Gilley and others, 2612 Spring Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $187,000 12/30/2019.
O’Neill, Erin M. to Corey A. Kendall, 3305 Snead Road Roanoke VA 24014, $152,000 12/30/2019.
Slovensky, Elizabeth and Arnetta B. Amos to Hannah S. St Clair, 4825 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. #105 Roanoke VA 24018, $169,950 01/03/2020.
VRB Investments LLC to Timothy E. Mayer, 611 and 613 Riverland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 01/02/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bratton, Michael L. to Adventure Investments LLC, 2511 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $94,500 12/30/2019.
Conley, Jeffrey C. and ARD Properties LLC to FDL Investments LLC, 926 12th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $56,991 01/03/2020.
Everett, Jerry to Edwin E. Cruz and Zaida M. Cruz, 1524 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $84,500 12/30/2019.
Harman, James T. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1116 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $58,000 01/03/2020.
Kral, Lia M. to Xpansion Properties LLC, 916 Jamison Ave. S.E. Units A and B Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 01/03/2020.
Nakidmed, Valerie D. and Darla M. Lovern to William E. Meador Jr., 1618 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $89,950 12/30/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
BGRS Relocation Inc. to Timothy W. Sinor and Carolyn K. Sinor, 5936 Crumpacker Drive Roanoke, VA 24019, $395,000 01/03/2020.
Broadway Group LLC to Brodsky Family Trust Roanoke LLC, 6813 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $1,714,000 12/30/2019.
MCE Residential LLP to Missy 3000 LLC, 716 Dale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $470,000 01/03/2020.
Porter, Donald A. and Mona L. Porter to Donald Sizemore and Alecia W. Sizemore, 5317 Fox Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $786,950 12/30/2019.
Siar, Jack W. Jr. and Linda M. Siar to Tyler F. Witten and Jodie C. Witten, 2623 Bobwhite Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $319,950 01/03/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Belcher, Mary E. to Brian J. Prill, 2221 Tannehill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 12/30/2019.
Bergsten, Eli K. and Kimberly G. Bergsten to Ramy R. Armanous, 6021 Carolina Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 01/03/2020.
Coulter, Nathan C. to Roger Byrd and Margie E. Byrd, 3719 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $228,000 01/02/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC, 212 Minnie Bell Lane Vinton VA 24179, $209,000 01/02/2020.
Goodwin, Frederick M. and Fred D. Goodwin Estate to Town of Vinton Virginia, 35 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 12/30/2019.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Brandon M. Willis and Carrie L. Willlis, 309 Roop St. Vinton VA 24179, $222,000 01/02/2020.
Trent, Phyllis H. to Edward V. Caul and Jan S. Caul, 3125 Longhorn Road Roanoke VA 24014, $219,995 12/30/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Angle, Judith L. to Jody Thompson, 1821 Melissa Circle Vinton VA 24179, $153,000 12/30/2019.
Bouie Shears, Kim Y. and others to Melvin G. Minnix Jr. and Hillary Minnix, 5220 Garden Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 01/02/2020.
Chandler, Judy to Alex R. Del Valle, 3269 Forest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 01/03/2020.
Chapman, Johnny L. Sr. and Dorothy Y. Chapman to Rajae K. Talent, 5637 North Lake Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 12/30/2019.
Johnson, Linda B. and James H. Johnson III to Liliane L. Balbach, 4209 Hillbrook Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $169,950 01/02/2020.
Lyle, Carroll and Faye Lyle to Robert G. Nikolich and Christine M. Guldi-Nikolich, 5817 Old Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 01/02/2020.
Manthey, Franz W. and Donna L. Manthey to Jacob G. Manthey, 2036 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $195,700 12/30/2019.
McGhee, Leon T. to Donald L. Hall, 2879 Silver Leaf Drive Salem VA 24153, $109,950 01/02/2020.
Newman, Bradley to Bailey Smith, 840 S. Pollard St. Vinton VA 24179, $117,800 12/30/2019.
Peck, Caleb L. to Amanda R. Baker and Justin T. Baker, 1850 Terry Drive Vinton VA 24179, $165,900 12/30/2019.
Phillips, Jacob J. and Kasey A. Phillips to Jordan Talbott, 6640 Village Green Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $159,500 01/03/2020.
Podhajsky, Margaret R. and others to Elizabeth R. Spicer, 7228 Scarlet Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 12/30/2019.
Quicken Loans Inc. to Brittany E. Rorrer, 3534 Overbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $121,600 01/03/2020.
Saylor, Stephen E. to PGC-OZ LLC, 0 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $100,000 01/02/2020.
Skyline Hospitality Inc. to K&S Hospitality, 5458 and 5480 Franklin Road Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 12/30/2019.
Stader, William B. to Robert J. Weyer and Alison E. Weyer, 4766 Lantern St. Roanoke VA 24019, $186,000 01/03/2020.
Twine, Alma A. and Bobby B. Twine Estate to Holston Holdings LLC, 6035 Twine Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $102,000 01/03/2020.
Williams, Crystal L. to Captain Kidd and Rachel Smietana, 3628 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $185,800 01/03/2020.
Witten, Tyler F. to Patrick J. Anderson, 5635 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 01/03/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bank of Fincastle to Maven Investments LLC, 4259 and 4263 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 01/02/2020.
Brooks, Ronald C. and Brenda S. Brooks to Polumbo Properties LLC, 4517 Bonsack Road Roanoke VA 24012, $69,000 12/30/2019.
Chambers, Mary F. and Thomas W. Chambers to Greenway Construction Inc. 620 McGeorge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $82,500 01/03/2020.
Childress, Joann L. to Allan T. Finch Sr. and Cynthia G. Finch, 6244 Crowell Gap Road Roanoke VA 24018, $90,000 12/30/2019.
Trustee Services of Virginia to Truist Bank, 508 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $60,800 12/30/2019.
Salem
Over $300,000
Heath, Mary K. to 2418 Main LLC, 903 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $625,000 12/20/2019.
Mischianti, Robert L. to Hugh Phi Nguyen, 320 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $500,000 12/23/2019.
Shortell, Kirk T. to Philip Short Jr., 875 Cherrywood Drive Salem VA 24153, $650,000 12/04/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Brian T. Murtaugh, 919 West Point Road Salem VA 24153, $359,500 12/12/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Hamrick, Daniel D. to Larry V. Page, 526 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $206,100 12/04/2019.
Harrison, Donna B. to Joshua R. Montgomery, 1220 Foxhill Drive Salem VA 24153, $273,000 12/09/2019.
Look, Michael S. to Kenneth L. Prickett, 1914 McVitty Road Salem V 24153, $276,950 12/12/2019.
Martin, Sarah J. to Robert C. Rowell, 1903 Maylin Drive Salem VA 24153, $294,000 12/19/2019.
Ridinger, Jason W. to Hyoun Jung Cho, 912 Tremont Road Salem VA 24153, $220,000 12/19/2019.
Weikle, Harold E. Jr. to Jason D. Gibson, 547 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $259,900 12/03/2019.
Yates, Evelyn M. to Tracy Smith, 2726 Jackson Road Salem VA 24153, $229,900 12/04/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bear Cub and Sissy LLC to RNK Properties LLC, 1407 N. Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $104,500 12/12/2019.
Bolen, Amy M. to Christopher D. Holland, 1751 Sears Road Salem VA 24153, $169,950 12/30/2019.
Bowman, Mary L. to Trevor N. Bowman, 542 Hawthorn Road Salem VA 24153, $156,500 12/11/2019.
Calamos, Nicholas G. III to ABC Salem Holdings LLC, 530 Pennsylvania Ave. Salem VA 24153, $148,000 12/11/2019.
Canterbury, John C. Jr. to Christopher Stump, 469 Keesling Ave. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 12/30/2019.
Commonwealth of Virginia to Quicken Loans Inc., 329 McClelland St. Salem VA 24153, $110,970 12/17/2019.
Cox, Randall H. to Carl W. Pugh Jr., 546 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $134,000 12/06/2019.
Debra D. Aliff to Justin King, 2612 Macon St. Salem VA 24153, $195,000 12/06/2019.
FW Properties LLC to Medical Facilities of America, 2000 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $120,000 12/20/2019.
King, Bessie E. to Ashley H. Diamond, 2745 Gardner Drive Salem VA 24153, $155,000 12/30/2019.
Lawrence, James M. to Dale E. May, 1943 Maylin Drive Salem VA 24153, $138,000 12/23/2019.
Lemon, Adam J. to Bradley L. Shifflett, 1201 Foxhill Drive Salem VA 24153, $107,500 12/20/2019.
Long Life Lighting of S.W. Virginia to Helm Building Enterprises Ltd., 1399 Southside Drive Salem VA 24153, $145,000 12/20/2019.
Paxton, Katherine to James Spichek, 1931 S. Clearing Road Salem VA 24153, $120,000 12/11/2019.
Petersen, Roger A. to Denny R. Black Jr., 808 Yorkshire St. Salem VA 24153, $130,150 12/19/2019.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Barry C. Compton Inc., 1112 Tamarack Lane Salem VA 24153, $152,500 12/23/2019.
Reich, Joseph H. Jr. to Barry J. Weddle, 300 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $170,000 12/20/2019.
Turk Holdings LLC to All About the Rari LLC, 401 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $140,000 12/18/2019.
Washenberger, Diane D. to 4487 Properties LLC, 1621 Narcissus St. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 12/09/2019.
Yates, Lynn A. to Jeffrey E. Beckman, 126 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 12/19/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bank of New York Mellon to Igor Krenchuker, 2220 Valleydale Road Salem VA 24153, $84,000 12/03/2019.
Huppert, Rachel P. to Hengar Homes LLC, 722 Dalewood St. Salem VA 24153, $87,400 12/23/2019.
Walters, Randall E. to BATS LLC, 530 Westview Lane Salem VA 24153, $88,000 12/17/2019.
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Jerry D. Flowers, 2311 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $85,125 12/20/2019.
