Roanoke
Over $300,000
Avis, John T. to Matthew D. Roby and Christine G. Roby, 2865 Jefferson St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $474,000 12/16/2019.
Cheatham, Justin R. and Cara C. Cheatham to Thomas M. Maynard and Christine K. Pentilla, 2114 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $321,450 12/20/2019.
Cranwell, William C. Sr. and others to Anthony-Samuel LaMantia, 2725 Nottingham Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $340,000 12/16/2019.
Crawford Development Co. LLC to JTCI Oaks LLC, 3806 Thirlane Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $2,750,000 12/19/2019.
Downtown Holdings to Elysium Group LLC, 3826 Virginia Ave. N.W., 1083 Glenn Ridge Road N.W., 2719 Florida Ave. N.W., 1131 13th St. S.E., 2034 Purcell Ave. N.E., 2638 Vancouver Drive N.W., 4542 Old Rocky Mount Road S.W., Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, 24012, 24014, $686,000 12/16/2019.
Godsey, Gail G. to Jennifer J. Owen, 3757 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 12/19/2019.
Gregory Roanoke CAD/BM RE LLC to GAD Management Inc., 2824 Franklin Road, 2834 Franklin Road, 2902 Franklin Road and unimproved lot on Wildwood Road Southwest Roanoke VA 24014, $2,000,000 12/17/2019.
Provest Group LLC to REH Properties LLC, 3451 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $405,000 12/20/2019.
Roanoke (Riverland) DVP V LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 31 DST, 2227 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,851,942 12/18/2019.
Roanoke-Salem Business Center LLC to WTOL LLC, 4142 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $5,300,000 12/16/2019.
RR Company of America LLC to CPG Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund LLC, 502 Fifth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $470,000 12/19/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
AE Elliott Properties LLC to Patience E. O’Brien and William A. O’Brien Jr., 915 Winona Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $224,000 12/20/2019.
Ammen, Helen R. to Joseph M. Livesay and Catherine G. Livesay, 4938 Greenlee Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 12/20/2019.
Bryan, Bruce C. to Heather N. Starkey, 3857 Park Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 12/17/2019.
Centerfield LLC to Elysium Group LLC, 1460 Varnell Ave. N.E. and 3577 Yellow Mountain Road N.E., Roanoke VA 24012, $214,000 12/16/2019.
Cocowitch, Matthew J. to Jonathan T. Leverett, 2710 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $219,000 12/17/2019.
Schirmer, Amy L. to Brandon S. Beck and Stephanie M. Beck, 2529 Winifred Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $223,000 12/19/2019.
Soukup, Matthew W. to Rufus E. Flinchum Sr. and Tammy F. Flinchum, 4315 Oakleaf Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $213,000 12/19/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Angle, Zane A. to Johnie H. Roy Jr., 4820 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke, VA 24012, $116,000 12/16/2019.
Burchett, Ralph C. to Brenda Barksdale, 2921 Kennedy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 12/18/2019.
Bush, Deena C. to William H. Scott, 3237 Christian Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,950 12/19/2019.
Davies, Justin R. and Katherine G. Davies to Michael J. Thalmann and Jennifer M. Thalmann, 2816 Woodlawn Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 12/20/2019.
Downtown Holdings to Ashley N. Lawson, 2140 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $163,200 12/16/2019.
Frank, Sarah G. to Amanda M. Markham, 2121 Holley Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $112,000 12/17/2019.
Gibson, Michael G. Jr. and Ashley Y. Gibson to Gregory Gilchrist and Kayla Gilchrist, 718 Mecca St. Roanoke VA 24012, $161,000 12/16/2019.
Henricksen, Trond to Pamela A. McCracken, 1320 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $104,914 12/20/2019.
Hill, Sheryl L. to Jose R. Romero, 3209 Troy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,500 12/16/2019.
IDB Group LLC to Emily C. Miller, 1913 Langdon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $110,000 12/20/2019.
Johnson, Angela M. to Rachelle V. Cardenas, 370 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $150,500 12/16/2019.
Kline, Alfred N. to Kenneth Bohon, 4207 Griffin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 12/17/2019.
Lugar, James D. and Kay K. Lugar to Regis Gottus and Kyoko Yamamura, 3409 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $125,000 12/18/2019.
Mendez, Brittany N. and others to Elite Estate Solutions LLC, 3922 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $129,000 12/20/2019.
Miller, Courtney N. to Heather Brush, 2533 Northminster Road Roanoke VA 24012, $164,000 12/18/2019.
O’Connell, Mary L. to Michael A. Moran, 1929 Canterbury Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $147,995 12/16/2019.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Ella E. Murillo, 4419 Harford Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $130,500 12/18/2019.
Shifflett, Bradley L. and Jocelyn S. Shifflett to Shawn Garst and Melissa Garst, 4609 Renfro Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 12/20/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Melissa Petty, 2707 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $116,000 12/20/2019.
Thornton, Andrew G. III and Joseph D. Thornton to Cardinal Capital Development LLC, 1806 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $133,500 12/20/2019.
Tran, Alyssa T. to Huong Pham and Phuong Xuan Mai, 1007 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $146,800 12/19/2019.
Tuggle, Joyce C. and Bobby M. Thacker to Paul M. Sorrentino and Margaret C. Sorrentino, 4641 Heather Drive S.W. Apt. 313 Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 12/20/2019.
Walton, Reginald R. to Fernando Santana Rivera, 3317 Christian Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,000 12/20/2019.
Whitley, Zachary K. and Savanna M. Stoots to Jose A. Alcala Serillo and Yadria G. Salazar Larios, 3301 Trinkle Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $148,500 12/20/2019.
Williams, Misti D. and Fiona A. O’Neill to Matthew J. Shaughnessy and Kelsye C. Shaughnessy, 2316 Fairway Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $194,950 12/20/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ball, Carl M. Jr. to 30 LLC, 5056 Youngwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $82,500 12/19/2019.
Caldwell, David K. to Thomas L. Porter III, 414 Columbia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $94,000 12/17/2019.
King, Lynne E. to Ethan R. Bailey, 207 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,950 12/20/2019.
Marshall, Robert H. to Jalam Poling and Sonia M. Poling, 531 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $83,000 12/16/2019.
Moore, Marc to Daniel R. Clay, 1129 13th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $89,000 12/19/2019.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Barefoot Homes LLC, 905 Ivy St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $68,000 12/20/2019.
Sarver, Travis P. and Carolee Sarver to Provi dence Properties LLC, 2809 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $81,000 12/20/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert W. Robertson III, 2330 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $64,685 12/20/2019.
Soria, Jesus to Troy L. Tinsley, 1719 Mercer Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $94,000 12/20/2019.
Stanley, Raymond E. and Patricia Ann Stanley to Renne B. Ulrey, 2340 Dunkirk Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $66,500 12/19/2019.
Trust Bank to Pavelka Rentals LLC, 3901 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24012, $94,000 12/18/2019.
Worrell, Monique to Mill Mountain Properties LLC, 914 Lafayette Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 12/20/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Anthony J. Koehler LLC to NRV Properties LLC, 5286 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 12/19/2019.
Boone Thomas LLC to Robert P. Zmudka and Alexandra E. Zmudka, 2423 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $386,550 12/20/2019.
Butters, Jeffrey T. and Angela R. Butters to Stephanie S. Ray, 2418 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $336,000 12/17/2019.
Chambers, Thomas W. and Ashlee B. Chambers to Todd M. Crown and Kimberly N. Crown, 3510 Apricot Trail Roanoke VA 24012, $358,850 12/20/2019.
Helle, Karen M. to George M. Alphin and Virginia H. Alphin, 4434 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $437,500 12/20/2019.
MT Holding Co. LLC to 6139 Darby Road LLC, 2119 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $2,513,600 12/17/2019.
Preboth, Christopher A. and Amber Preboth to Thomas W. Chambers and Ashlee B. Chambers, 6114 Crumpacker Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $400,000 12/20/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Cody A. Kelly, 2950 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $309,100 12/20/2019.
Roller, William O. Jr. and Amy L. Rolley to Eric D. McLoney and Ambert T. McLoney, 5256 Flintlock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $900,000 12/16/2019.
Springwood Associates to M.T. Holdings Co. LLC, 3214 Electric Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $2,821,500 12/20/2019.
Walker, Robert C. to Bobby R. Childress Jr. and Joyce R. Childress, 5432 Woodchuck Road Roanoke VA 24018, $865,000 12/20/2019.
Wright, Steven B. and Barbara A. Wright to Mark A. Arbogast and Anna M. Arbogast, 8302 Strathmore Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $360,000 12/16/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
BPH Homes LLC to Jasmine Neal, 1247 Terrace Drive Salem VA 24153, $220,000 12/18/2019.
Cherry, Michael J. and Taulbee R. Cherry to Robert A. Spangler and Alicia M. Spangler, 8931 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $289,900 12/19/2019.
Christophoulos, Beth Ann to Bradley R. Tomlinson, 4606 Summerset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 12/17/2019.
Dollins, Gary L. and Carolyn S. Dollins to Mark S. Gierke and Kristin M. Gierke, 526 Gavin Circle Salem VA 24153, $275,000 12/16/2019.
Eichelman, Fredric Roger II and Mary K. Eichelman to Douglas P. Mundy, 456 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $217,000 12/20/2019.
Flippen, Becky R. to William E. Boring Jr. and Maureen R. Boring, 3721 Autumn Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $290,000 12/17/2019.
Jernigan, Brooke A. to Leroy Davis and Jeannette H. Davis, 4057 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,500 12/16/2019.
Leonard, Patrick I. and Heather R. Leonard to Nicholas A. Jancaitis and Brandi C. Jancaitis, 5829 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $205,000 12/20/2019.
McCan, Brian and Kimberly Gray to John A. Gardner, 7725 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 12/20/2019.
Post It Properties LLC to Patricia L. Price, 233 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $209,000 12/18/2019.
Prillaman, Vivian B. to Anton V. Stankov and Melissa L. Stankov, 4087 Overlook Trail Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 12/16/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to William G. Redus and Mary Redus, 2056 Lawson Lane Vinton VA 24179, $282,191 12/18/2019.
Stocker, David G. to David E. Layne and Dawn M. Layne, 568 Ridgecrest Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $294,950 12/20/2019.
Stovall, Jeffrey W. and Peggy S. Stovall to Heather E. Briscoe and Amy A. Briscoe, 499 Onley Road Vinton VA 24179, $288,950 12/19/2019.
Taylor, Ronald S. to Amy D. Maffe, 7915 Layne Court Roanoke VA 24019, $246,900 12/20/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Aldridge, Lawrence E. and Walter A. Lucas to Bbayse Homes Inc., 4913 Keagy Road Roanoke VA 24018, $115,285 12/19/2019.
ATC Properties LLC to Rebecca Lewis, 1750 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $190,000 12/18/2019.
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Navy Federal Credit Union, 624 Ramada Road Vinton VA 24179, $154,053 12/17/2019.
Bellamy, Greg and Beverly Bellamy to Carlton S. Revere and Darla L. Revere, 2014 Wynmere Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 12/19/2019.
Cassell, Debra K. to Susie A. Simmons, 7425 Bradshaw Road Salem, Va 24153, $169,950 12/20/2019.
Daniels, Matthew S. to Justin D. LaPrad and Kimberly K. LaPrad, 2109 Wesvan Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 12/19/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 973 Shelborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $103,000 12/20/2019.
Dunnagan, Rebekah L. to Ray S. Rexroad, 1101 and 1103 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $166,000 12/20/2019.
Englerth, Harry L. to Kelly M. Ramirez and Saul M. Ramirez III, 3434 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $151,000 12/20/2019.
Federal Home Mortgage Corp. to George E. Boles, 2222 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 12/19/2019.
Harrison, Kenneth C. and Thelma Z. Harrison to Donna Lewallen, 511 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $134,500 12/16/2019.
King, Sara T. to Elaine S. Kleinhenz, 2983 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $119,000 12/17/2019.
Maude B. Shelor Family LP to Allan H. Shelor, 3128 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $146,000 12/19/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Carol M. Neal, 4219 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $189,950 12/18/2019.
McGuire, Angela B. to James J. Wright Jr., 708 Orlando Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $162,000 12/20/2019.
Nguyen, Kim D. to Meet K. Patel, 867 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $178,000 12/20/2019.
Peregoy, William A. and Judy C. Peregoy to Loretta Prugh, 6619 Hartman Court Roanoke VA 24019, $196,000 12/16/2019.
Shaw, Zakara C. to Kathrine H. Peterson, 3406 Kim Court Apt B15 Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 12/17/2019.
Totty, Shelia D. to Kevin Tremblay, 5317 Century Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $122,950 12/20/2019.
VonPloennies, Willie J. to Herb Smith Inc., 3843 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $136,500 12/16/2019.
White Pine Ventures LLC to Tu Kha Doan and Khoi Huy Nguyen, 4603 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,714 12/20/2019.
Williams, Jenny C. and others to Christopher A. Williams, 7224 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 12/19/2019.
Willis, Barbara M. to Brandon Turner and Jessica Goodspeed-Turner, 3663 Chaparral Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $147,500 12/16/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Graham Media Group Virginia LLC to Virginia Tech Real Estate Foundation Inc., 0 Honeysuckle Road Roanoke VA 24018, $90,000 12/19/2019.
Obenchain, Betty W. and Rick K. Obenchain to Herb Smith Inc., 3743 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $86,500 12/19/2019.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Mack Investments LLC, 5647 Canyon Road Roanoke VA 24018, $84,000 12/17/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Brandon Kelly and Abigail Kelly, 8570 Brubaker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $82,700 12/17/2019.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2950 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 12/20/2019.
