Roanoke
Over $300,000
Air Lee Properties Inc. to La Preferida Properties LLC, 4720 and 4804 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $419,000 01/08/2020.
City of Roanoke Virginia to Carmax Auto Superstores, 2939 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,050,000 01/10/2020.
Crowder, Thurman to South Jefferson LLC, 1312 Winborne St. Roanoke VA 24015, $610,000 01/06/2020.
Good, Martha S. to Terry P. Nickerson and Stephanie L. Nickerson, 936 Oakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $440,000 01/10/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Ackar, Arnel to Nancy L. Fox, 3835 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 01/06/2020.
Carter, Travis and Sarah Carter to Rachel M. Ostberg to Shane E. Cassidy, 2044 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 01/08/2020.
Fedak, Ryan M. and Debra A. Fedak to Christopher Runyon and Anna P. Mundy, 2613 Nottingham Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $290,000 01/08/2020.
Hippeard, Scott C. and Elizabeth S. Hippeard to Ramona R. Kirsch, 3022 Northview Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 01/07/2020.
Jones, Howard Jr. to Hugh D. Frith, 2225 Woodcliff Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $295,000 01/10/2020.
Krantz, Sherri O. to David W. Huss and Kathleen A. Huss, 3337 Clara Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 01/10/2020.
Mark W. Dunbar Inc. to Travis Morrison and Maira Morrison, 1902 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 01/07/2020.
Mustard, Garrett and Courtney Mustard to Hubert D. Thacker III, 3481 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $207,500 01/10/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Beach Corp. to United One Mortgage Inc., 0 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $100,000 01/07/2020.
Boitnott, Jacob T. and Amber Boitnott to Joshua N. Gallegos and Ashlee N. Nemeth, 2529 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $170,900 01/10/2020.
Borges, Claude to Wesley Wilmer, 2713 Bluefield Blvd. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 01/06/2020.
Clark, Emma L. and Judy Henley to Sylvisha Bradburn and Terrance Bradburn, 4731 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 01/06/2020.
Fitzpatrick, Shirley C. and Eleanor S. Caldwell Estate to Helmut Poelzing and Evelyn Poelzing, 3255 Pasley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $182,500 01/08/2020.
Gibson, Kristian N. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 1534 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $176,500 01/08/2020.
Hackett, David L. and Vivian L. Hackett to Wesley Wilmer, 2729 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $125,000 01/06/2020.
Hall, Timothy S. and Nicole C. Hall to Marjorie Seide, 4770 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $172,500 01/06/2020.
Hedge, Brenda W. to Nathan L. Osburn and Jennifer L. Osburn, 4763 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $113,500 01/10/2020.
Higgins, Deborah Jean to Federal National Mortgage Association, 307 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,013 01/07/2020.
Parker, Kaitlin R. and Connie L. May to Sherman C. Brown, 316 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $124,950 01/10/2020.
Phelps, Taze H. to Taylor M. Musick, 1028 Garden Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $127,000 01/06/2020.
Progressive Homes LLC to Lucian Y. Grove Jr. and Tammy Herring Grove, 3549 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 01/07/2020.
Sink, Raymond E. Jr. Estate and Barbara A. Dezelich to Linh Gia Phan, 3238 Wentworth Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 01/09/2020.
Stallworth, Carisa P. to Jason S. Hartman and Amanda G. Hartman, 2622 Tillett Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 01/10/2020.
TRT-VA LLC to Bo P. Richardson, 1728 Edgerton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $134,950 01/10/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-C to Ariel T. Brown and April A. Brown, 1430 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 01/10/2020.
Beck, Brandon A. and Stephanie M. Martin to Derek C. Wilkins, 1312 Graybill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,500 01/06/2020.
Go America LLC to RNC Properties LLC, 1835 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $59,900 01/09/2020.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Dung Thi My Tran, 1639 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 01/08/2020.
Progressive Homes LLC to Landstar Properties LLC, 1621 Moorman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 01/06/2020.
RYT LLC to Raphael S. Gittens, 2131 Melrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,500 01/10/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to HPP Holdings LLC, 1128 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 01/08/2020.
Thompson, William W. and John C. Thompson to Shannon N. Newman, 525 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 01/10/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bailey, Douglas M. and Denise F. Bailey to Robert L. Bishop and Regina G. Bishop, 7516 Deer Branch Road Roanoke VA 24019, $378,000 01/10/2020.
Graham, Willard R. Sr. to Jeffrey L. Williams and Crystal L. Williams, 8617 Willow Branch Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $315,000 01/06/2020.
Lionberger, Samuel L. III and Vicki Lionberger to Scott C. Hippeard and Elizabeth S. Hippeard, 4531 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 01/07/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Gurial S. Baidwan and Manjinder Kaur, 7080 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $374,950 01/10/2020.
Mitchem, Robert L. and Tonya D. Mitchem to Kate R. Craighead, 1441 Carlos Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $400,000 01/08/2020.
Ramey, Jordan L. and Jennifer M. Ramey to Adrienne N. Doceti, 3075 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $365,000 01/10/2020.
Senter, Robert T. and Angel B. Senter to Benjamin M. Flinchum and Amy L. Flinchum, 3706 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $330,000 01/09/2020.
Spickard, John A. to Jennifer C. Havens, 5350 Chaucers Court Roanoke VA 24018, $370,000 01/10/2020.
Westcott LLC to Shannon Armbruster and Vaughn Fox, 6982 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $699,590 01/06/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Alexander, Douglas P. to Kevin B. Goins, 7338 Tinkerview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $203,800 01/10/2020.
Beard, Marshall D. to John D. Gilllespie, 2212 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $295,000 01/07/2020.
Bishop, Robert L. and Regina G. Bishop to Cycle N. Compton, 3445 Buckwood Trail Salem VA 24153, $239,000 01/10/2020.
Clearly, Alan and Nola S. Clearly to Liu Yan, 6106 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $204,400 01/07/2020.
Cook, Stephanie P. and Gerhard S. Damron Estate to Lee Shore Investment Properties LLC, 6705 Mallard Lake Court Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 01/06/2020.
Farmer, Emma J. to Paul Forkner and Robert J. Forkner Estate, 7212 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $219,000 01/10/2020.
Garrett, Jeffrey W. II and Carrie S. Garrett to Thomas R. Brumbelow and Natsuki Kubotera, 3336 Dawn Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $289,750 01/07/2020.
Martin, Carolyn A. to Timothy W. Smith and Casey L. Smith, 4347 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $275,000 01/08/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Fatima Peyton, 4243 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $234,250 01/10/2020.
Morrison, Travis R. and Maira C. Morrison to Spencer Davis and Morgan Poff, 2729 Paddington Station Lane Vinton VA 24179, $222,000 01/07/2020.
Pham, Peter Van and Linda Mai Tuyet Le to John W. Earls and Amanda B. Earls, 2780 Hillbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $203,200 01/10/2020.
Samples, Karen S. and Ralph L. Samples Jr. Estate to Gary W. Thompson and Michele M. Thompson, 3759 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 01/08/2020.
Shreeman, Alan and Karen G. Shreeman to Sean Turk and Frank P. Turk, 6580 Mill Run Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 01/06/2020.
Thompson, Gary W. and Michele M. Thompson to Jasmin Subasic and Nedzmija Subasic, 3708 Bower Road Roanoke VA 24018, $209,950 01/07/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Berkebile, Janis I. to Emma S. Kelly, 3556 Berryhill Drive Roanoke, VA 24018, $159,800 01/07/2020.
Calvert, Catherine P. and Barry G. Calvert to David M. Ravas and Malissa A. Ravas, 5011 Harvest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $185,250 01/08/2020.
Doceti, Alfred J. and Adrienne N. Wells Doceti to Morgan A. Argenbright, 5422 Winterset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 01/09/2020.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Audrey P. Thrasher and John K. Thrasher, 1109 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 01/06/2020.
Hall, William B. to Alaimm Holding LLC, 2609 Southwoods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 01/09/2020.
Mann, Barbara W. to Steven Bellamente and Alesia Bellamente, 2042 Brookfield Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $181,000 01/10/2020.
Mills, Mary Ann to Ravi M. Anantaraman and Hutoxi K. Hathi, 8161 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $133,000 01/07/2020.
Munsey, Freedia B. to Dalton R. Sink, 5109 Springlawn AV Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 01/06/2020.
Phillips-Chitwood, Diane L. to Leigh A. Giles, 2664 Lindenwood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $178,300 01/08/2020.
Stanley, Jeremy G. and Kandy L. Stanley to Patricia M. Harwood, 3640 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $158,000 01/07/2020.
Storberg, Ruth A. to William Storberg, 1328 Vivian Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 01/10/2020.
Tit for Tat Inc. to Randall S. Rich, 5304 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $144,950 01/07/2020.
Virginia Housing Development Authority to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1808 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $167,027 01/06/2020.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Louis Novotny, 10458 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $145,000 01/10/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Kingery, Lonza E. to Jesse Bell and Trelisha Bell, 6653 Crowell Gap Road Roanoke VA 24014, $82,400 01/08/2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.