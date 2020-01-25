Roanoke

Over $300,000

Air Lee Properties Inc. to La Preferida Properties LLC, 4720 and 4804 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $419,000 01/08/2020.

City of Roanoke Virginia to Carmax Auto Superstores, 2939 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,050,000 01/10/2020.

Crowder, Thurman to South Jefferson LLC, 1312 Winborne St. Roanoke VA 24015, $610,000 01/06/2020.

Good, Martha S. to Terry P. Nickerson and Stephanie L. Nickerson, 936 Oakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $440,000 01/10/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Ackar, Arnel to Nancy L. Fox, 3835 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 01/06/2020.

Carter, Travis and Sarah Carter to Rachel M. Ostberg to Shane E. Cassidy, 2044 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 01/08/2020.

Fedak, Ryan M. and Debra A. Fedak to Christopher Runyon and Anna P. Mundy, 2613 Nottingham Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $290,000 01/08/2020.

Hippeard, Scott C. and Elizabeth S. Hippeard to Ramona R. Kirsch, 3022 Northview Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 01/07/2020.

Jones, Howard Jr. to Hugh D. Frith, 2225 Woodcliff Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $295,000 01/10/2020.

Krantz, Sherri O. to David W. Huss and Kathleen A. Huss, 3337 Clara Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 01/10/2020.

Mark W. Dunbar Inc. to Travis Morrison and Maira Morrison, 1902 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 01/07/2020.

Mustard, Garrett and Courtney Mustard to Hubert D. Thacker III, 3481 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $207,500 01/10/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Beach Corp. to United One Mortgage Inc., 0 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $100,000 01/07/2020.

Boitnott, Jacob T. and Amber Boitnott to Joshua N. Gallegos and Ashlee N. Nemeth, 2529 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $170,900 01/10/2020.

Borges, Claude to Wesley Wilmer, 2713 Bluefield Blvd. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 01/06/2020.

Clark, Emma L. and Judy Henley to Sylvisha Bradburn and Terrance Bradburn, 4731 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 01/06/2020.

Fitzpatrick, Shirley C. and Eleanor S. Caldwell Estate to Helmut Poelzing and Evelyn Poelzing, 3255 Pasley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $182,500 01/08/2020.

Gibson, Kristian N. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 1534 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $176,500 01/08/2020.

Hackett, David L. and Vivian L. Hackett to Wesley Wilmer, 2729 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $125,000 01/06/2020.

Hall, Timothy S. and Nicole C. Hall to Marjorie Seide, 4770 Nelms Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $172,500 01/06/2020.

Hedge, Brenda W. to Nathan L. Osburn and Jennifer L. Osburn, 4763 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $113,500 01/10/2020.

Higgins, Deborah Jean to Federal National Mortgage Association, 307 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,013 01/07/2020.

Parker, Kaitlin R. and Connie L. May to Sherman C. Brown, 316 Troy Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $124,950 01/10/2020.

Phelps, Taze H. to Taylor M. Musick, 1028 Garden Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $127,000 01/06/2020.

Progressive Homes LLC to Lucian Y. Grove Jr. and Tammy Herring Grove, 3549 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 01/07/2020.

Sink, Raymond E. Jr. Estate and Barbara A. Dezelich to Linh Gia Phan, 3238 Wentworth Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,000 01/09/2020.

Stallworth, Carisa P. to Jason S. Hartman and Amanda G. Hartman, 2622 Tillett Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 01/10/2020.

TRT-VA LLC to Bo P. Richardson, 1728 Edgerton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $134,950 01/10/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-C to Ariel T. Brown and April A. Brown, 1430 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 01/10/2020.

Beck, Brandon A. and Stephanie M. Martin to Derek C. Wilkins, 1312 Graybill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $89,500 01/06/2020.

Go America LLC to RNC Properties LLC, 1835 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $59,900 01/09/2020.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Dung Thi My Tran, 1639 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 01/08/2020.

Progressive Homes LLC to Landstar Properties LLC, 1621 Moorman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 01/06/2020.

RYT LLC to Raphael S. Gittens, 2131 Melrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,500 01/10/2020.

Southern Estates LLC to HPP Holdings LLC, 1128 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,000 01/08/2020.

Thompson, William W. and John C. Thompson to Shannon N. Newman, 525 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 01/10/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Bailey, Douglas M. and Denise F. Bailey to Robert L. Bishop and Regina G. Bishop, 7516 Deer Branch Road Roanoke VA 24019, $378,000 01/10/2020.

Graham, Willard R. Sr. to Jeffrey L. Williams and Crystal L. Williams, 8617 Willow Branch Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $315,000 01/06/2020.

Lionberger, Samuel L. III and Vicki Lionberger to Scott C. Hippeard and Elizabeth S. Hippeard, 4531 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 01/07/2020.

Maven Investments LLC to Gurial S. Baidwan and Manjinder Kaur, 7080 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $374,950 01/10/2020.

Mitchem, Robert L. and Tonya D. Mitchem to Kate R. Craighead, 1441 Carlos Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $400,000 01/08/2020.

Ramey, Jordan L. and Jennifer M. Ramey to Adrienne N. Doceti, 3075 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $365,000 01/10/2020.

Senter, Robert T. and Angel B. Senter to Benjamin M. Flinchum and Amy L. Flinchum, 3706 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $330,000 01/09/2020.

Spickard, John A. to Jennifer C. Havens, 5350 Chaucers Court Roanoke VA 24018, $370,000 01/10/2020.

Westcott LLC to Shannon Armbruster and Vaughn Fox, 6982 Fairway Ridge Road Salem VA 24153, $699,590 01/06/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Alexander, Douglas P. to Kevin B. Goins, 7338 Tinkerview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $203,800 01/10/2020.

Beard, Marshall D. to John D. Gilllespie, 2212 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $295,000 01/07/2020.

Bishop, Robert L. and Regina G. Bishop to Cycle N. Compton, 3445 Buckwood Trail Salem VA 24153, $239,000 01/10/2020.

Clearly, Alan and Nola S. Clearly to Liu Yan, 6106 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $204,400 01/07/2020.

Cook, Stephanie P. and Gerhard S. Damron Estate to Lee Shore Investment Properties LLC, 6705 Mallard Lake Court Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 01/06/2020.

Farmer, Emma J. to Paul Forkner and Robert J. Forkner Estate, 7212 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $219,000 01/10/2020.

Garrett, Jeffrey W. II and Carrie S. Garrett to Thomas R. Brumbelow and Natsuki Kubotera, 3336 Dawn Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $289,750 01/07/2020.

Martin, Carolyn A. to Timothy W. Smith and Casey L. Smith, 4347 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $275,000 01/08/2020.

Maven Investments LLC to Fatima Peyton, 4243 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $234,250 01/10/2020.

Morrison, Travis R. and Maira C. Morrison to Spencer Davis and Morgan Poff, 2729 Paddington Station Lane Vinton VA 24179, $222,000 01/07/2020.

Pham, Peter Van and Linda Mai Tuyet Le to John W. Earls and Amanda B. Earls, 2780 Hillbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $203,200 01/10/2020.

Samples, Karen S. and Ralph L. Samples Jr. Estate to Gary W. Thompson and Michele M. Thompson, 3759 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 01/08/2020.

Shreeman, Alan and Karen G. Shreeman to Sean Turk and Frank P. Turk, 6580 Mill Run Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 01/06/2020.

Thompson, Gary W. and Michele M. Thompson to Jasmin Subasic and Nedzmija Subasic, 3708 Bower Road Roanoke VA 24018, $209,950 01/07/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Berkebile, Janis I. to Emma S. Kelly, 3556 Berryhill Drive Roanoke, VA 24018, $159,800 01/07/2020.

Calvert, Catherine P. and Barry G. Calvert to David M. Ravas and Malissa A. Ravas, 5011 Harvest Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $185,250 01/08/2020.

Doceti, Alfred J. and Adrienne N. Wells Doceti to Morgan A. Argenbright, 5422 Winterset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 01/09/2020.

Greenway Construction Inc. to Audrey P. Thrasher and John K. Thrasher, 1109 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 01/06/2020.

Hall, William B. to Alaimm Holding LLC, 2609 Southwoods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $125,000 01/09/2020.

Mann, Barbara W. to Steven Bellamente and Alesia Bellamente, 2042 Brookfield Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $181,000 01/10/2020.

Mills, Mary Ann to Ravi M. Anantaraman and Hutoxi K. Hathi, 8161 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $133,000 01/07/2020.

Munsey, Freedia B. to Dalton R. Sink, 5109 Springlawn AV Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 01/06/2020.

Phillips-Chitwood, Diane L. to Leigh A. Giles, 2664 Lindenwood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $178,300 01/08/2020.

Stanley, Jeremy G. and Kandy L. Stanley to Patricia M. Harwood, 3640 Janney Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $158,000 01/07/2020.

Storberg, Ruth A. to William Storberg, 1328 Vivian Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 01/10/2020.

Tit for Tat Inc. to Randall S. Rich, 5304 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $144,950 01/07/2020.

Virginia Housing Development Authority to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1808 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $167,027 01/06/2020.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Louis Novotny, 10458 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $145,000 01/10/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Kingery, Lonza E. to Jesse Bell and Trelisha Bell, 6653 Crowell Gap Road Roanoke VA 24014, $82,400 01/08/2020.

