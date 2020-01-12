Roanoke
Over $300,000
Croy Properties LLC to 771 Pocahontas LLC, 711 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $310,000 12/27/2019.
Newton, John C. and Associates in Medicine Inc. to 2123 Crystal Spring LLC, 2126 and 2130 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $475,000 12/27/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Property Wise LLC to Vasily Ivanov, 701 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $236,000 12/23/2019.
Pugh, Russell L. and Cindy Stephens-Pugh to Andrzej Burkat, 2215 S. Jefferson St. S.W. Apt. A Roanoke VA 24014, $256,000 12/23/2019.
Whitman, Patricia Cutter to Jere L. Hodgin and Jo Ruth Shirkey, 3173 Stoneridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $284,000 12/27/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bethea, Willie Mae to Brandon J. Ferrone, 4818 Peach Tree Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $127,900 12/23/2019.
Caudill, Melissa B. to Anne M. Arrington, 2611 Alberta Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 12/23/2019.
Clark, Mary Catherine and Bonnie M. Pulliam Estate to Sheila D. Totty, 1601 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $178,000 12/23/2019.
Crowder, Alan L. to Sophia Bushkar, 4632 Jacklin Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $162,500 12/27/2019.
Hurt, Mary B. to Jennifer C. Steding, 1910 Airview Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 12/27/2019.
Pettus, Angela M. to Kris M. Garner, 214 Preston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $163,900 12/23/2019.
PM Properties Inc. to Five Star LLC, 815 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $185,000 12/23/2019.
Reinhold, Kristin to Norman T. Liew, 2634 Cedarhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,900 12/23/2019.
Roberrtson, Carlile K. to Steven C. Jones and Jessica L. Klick Jones, 3331 Barnhill Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $159,000 12/23/2019.
Southern Estates LLC to Jennifer L. Rice, 2401 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke, VA 24015, $145,000 12/23/2019.
White, Donald J. to Anthony J. Jarrett, 527 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $193,000 12/23/2019.
White, Quentin J. and Pamela S. White to Marquis A. Bannister, 4502 Oleva St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $141,900 12/27/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Chaney, Kevin P. to Providence Properties LLC, 410 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 12/23/2019.
Mengistu, Zelalem T. And Wossen A. Belay to Shajuan J. Bonds, 536 Crowmoor St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $94,950 12/23/2019.
Neal, Mary S. to BPH Homes LLC, 125 Wentworth Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $82,500 12/27/2019.
Stephen K. Christenson PC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1229 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,000 12/27/2019.
U.S. Bank NA to Glenda Lopez, 1640 Mayo Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $51,656 12/27/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
BLJ& Associates LLC to Robert G. O’Keefe and Christine M. O’Keefe, 5844 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 12/27/2019.
Boone Thomas LLC to David L. Brown and Melinda J. Brown, 2442 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $339,950 12/27/2019.
Cartus Financial Corp. to Anne B. Terwilliger and Zachary D. Terwilliger, 7097 Mountain Spring Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $435,000 12/27/2019.
Dziedzic, Christopher A. and Kristi Matthews Dziedzic to BRS Relocation Inc., 5936 Crumpaker Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $395,000 12/27/2019.
Jay T Properties LLC to Adams Investments Inc., 3806 Challenger Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 12/23/2019.
Snyder, Thomas S. and Laurie P. Snyder to Cartus Financial Corp., 7097 Mountain Spring Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $435,000 12/27/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Lampley, Donald to Amanda R. Lampley, 5428 Loblolly Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $197,500 12/27/2019.
Providence Properties LLC to Danielle R. Williams, 733 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $199,999 12/23/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Howard, Tish A. and Joan E. Howard to Christopher L. Coles, 5826 Sunnycrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $57,000 12/23/2019.
