Roanoke
Over $300,000
Cone, John R. and John P. Cone Jr. Estate to JE Capital LLC, 522 and 526 Mountain Ave. S.W., 4801 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $315,000 01/16/2020.
Cook, Michael E. and Kimberly B. Cook to Route 221 Properties LLC, 2530 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $309,430 01/13/2020.
Farrelly, Michael A. to Russell F. Hughes and Erika H. Hughes, 3730 Winding Way Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $312,000 01/16/2020.
Virginia Valley Properties LLC to Charles G. Jarboe and Melissa G. Jarboe, 3539 Heritage Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $395,000 01/13/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
LeMaster, Dennis R. to SABA Investments LLC, 1424 and 1428 Buena Vista Blvd., 1628 Seventh St. 923 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $265,000, 01/13/2020.
Taylor Made Construction to Doreen M. Duggan, 809 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $269,950 01/13/2020.
Z&L Investments LLC to Grandview Investments LLC, 4812 and 4818 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $258,750 01/16/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Blanton Properties to SABA Investments LLC, 1223 and 1229 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $138,000 01/16/2020.
Carnes, Jennifer M. to Cheyenne Graves, 4888 Frontage Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $122,550 01/14/2020.
Cawley, Angel M. to Mathew D. Reyer and Ruth M. Reyer, 2606 Radford Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,000 01/14/2020.
EDI Real Estate LLC to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 1018 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $132,000 01/13/2020.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Jorge Luis Garnica Mata, 2319 Salem Turnpike Roanoke VA 24017, $103,000 01/15/2020.
Harris, Steven F. to Mark G. Brown, 4340 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $189,000 01/15/2020.
Hughes, Erika H. to Ross T. Williams, 2018 York Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 01/16/2020.
Ngo, Lien and Thanh Van Ngo to David Q. Ngo and Lisa Ngo, 2418 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 01/13/2020.
Schmizzi, Warren and Paula Schmizzi to Gregory A. Landis and Doris G. Landis, 810 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 01/14/2020.
Stanton, Shirely B. to Andrew J. Brokaw, 2906 Vinyard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,950 01/13/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Landsy Doudoute, 4617 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 01/14/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Lorenzo T. Banks and Monneca L. Banks, 480 Frances Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $139,900 01/14/2020.
Strom, Janice I. and Michelle L. Strom to Neftaly Mendez, 5002 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $167,000 01/13/2020.
Surety Trustees LLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 3337 Ridgerun Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $102,457 01/14/2020.
Trustee Services of VA LLC to Wintrust Mortgage, 1502 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $131,200 01/14/2020.
Z&L Investments LLC to Hartman Properties LLC, 4820 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 01/16/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
American National Bank and Trust Co. to Progress Street Builders Inc., 4414 Greenlace Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $70,000 01/15/2020.
Potter, Rex A. to Hannah V. Young and Anne L. Blevins, 4709 Surrey Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $65,000 01/13/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Triple Element LLC, 918 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $60,000 01/16/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Elias DaSilva and Melissa DaSilva, 1502 22nd St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $56,000 01/15/2020.
Wirt, Bobby L. to Gery Winingham, 2541 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $70,000 01/13/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Boone Thomas LLC to Jerry L. Smith Sr., 2424 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $364,950 01/15/2020.
Dillard, Wendy G. to Annie Johnston and Daniel E. Johnston, 2920 Green Hill Drive Salem VA 24153, $425,000 01/15/2020.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Carl M. Ball Jr. and Patricia A. Ball, 4712 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $412,464 01/16/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Atkinson, Mark W. and Lisa L. Atkinson to Carmelo DiBella and Annamarie DiBella, 1811 Meadows Court Vinton VA 24179, $228,000 01/13/2020.
Bedford Continuous Gutter & Remodeling Inc. to Michelle L. Strom, 5215 Darby Road Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 01/13/2020.
Childress, Joseph D. to Michael W. Haley and Amanda M. Akers, 3552 Forester Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,000 01/13/2020.
Mayes, Jacob M. and Beatrice R. Mayes to Brian H. Wright and Chelsea L. Wright, 2010 Connors Run Salem VA 24153, $259,950 01/16/2020.
McGhee, Ginger M. and Ruby Y. Martin Trust to Charles B. Speakman and Heide R. Speakman, 5410 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $277,000 01/14/2020.
OAA Properties LLC to Brittany N. Floyd, 835 Orlando Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $209,950 01/16/2020.
Paone, Domenic A. and Norma K. Kines to Christopher B. Scott and Brittany L. Scott, 7992 Forest Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $274,000 01/16/2020.
Wallace, Robert D. and Bethany Wallace to Ian E. Black and Christina L. Johnson, 5255 Fordwick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $236,800 01/16/2020.
Zeigler, Alan and Elmer T. Zeigler Estate to Matt Kelly and Keri Kelly, 3304 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $204,000 01/13/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Atkinson, Elizabeth J. and Evelyn V. Jessee Estate to Cheryl L. Wagner, 2624 Gaylord Road Roanoke VA 24018, $189,950 01/16/2020.
Biggs, Robert L. and Nancy G. Biggs to Donald K. Sutliff, 549 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $135,200 01/14/2020.
Clark, Gerald H. and Doris Clark to Donald W. Jones and others, 1024 Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 01/16/2020.
Cross Properties Inc. to David A. May and Melissa L. May, 7637, 7639 and 7643 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 01/16/2020.
Crozier, William T. II to Chad A. Clinevell and Erin T. Clinevell, 406 Dexter Road Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 01/16/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Danny W. Marshall and Nathan W. Marshall, 8890 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $115,000 01/16/2020.
Field, David A. and others to Chad Waszkiewicz and Dawn Wimmer, 1355 Lilac Lane Salem VA 24153, $189,000 01/13/2020.
Lewis, William R. and Patricia K. Lewis to Kyle A. Johnson, 7192 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $117,500 01/13/2020.
McGhee, Leon T. to Benjamin S. Plunkett, 732 Clearwater Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $179,950 01/16/2020.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 5918 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $166,500 01/16/2020.
Quesenberry, Joseph A. and Sandra C. Quesenberry to Eric A. Jeffers, 5913 Merriman Road Roanoke VA 24018, $164,000 01/14/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Bryan D. Smith, 5340 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $151,000 01/15/2020.
Wright, Brian and Samantha Wright to Amber M. Winner and Justin A. Lannartson, 5326 W. River Road Salem VA 24153, $160,000 01/16/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Equity Trustees LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 1844 Richland Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $85,880 01/15/2020.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Roanoke Homes and Rehab LLC, 201 W. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $76,000 01/16/2020.
Layman, Daniel F. Jr. to Donna L. Graziano, 6988 Back Creek Circle Boones Mill VA 24065, $57,600 01/16/2020.
Morrison, Sherry L. to Jordan J. Garcia and Joseph R. Garcia, 3610 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $92,700 01/16/2020.
Surety Trustees LLC to Herb Smith Inc., 3547 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $71,000 01/14/2020.
Woody LLC to Ralph C. Meador and Freda F. Meador, 3722 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $57,000 01/15/2020.
Wright, Linda A. and Brenda A. Hurley to Cross Properties LLC, 7637, 7639 and 7643 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $90,500 01/16/2020.
