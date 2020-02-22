Roanoke

Over $300,000

Applied Industrial Technologies Dixie Inc. to Brickle LLC, 3025 Wentworth Ave. and unimproved lots on Angell Avenue Northwest Roanoke VA 24012, $325,000 02/04/2020.

Jimenez, Juan to As-Salam Islamic Center, 1409 Burks St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $326,400 02/07/2020.

L&M Properties LLC to J Pajenco LLC, 3631 Aerial Way Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $2,000,000 02/05/2020.

Rosalind Properties LLC to Jennifer L. McPherson and Joseph M. Crandall, 2102 Wycliffe Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $339,000 02/06/2020.

Woody LLC to Charles A. Lockett and Madeline Aliff, 501 Darwin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $355,000 02/07/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Hammack, Keith E. Jr. and Abby L. Hammack to BNR Investments LLC, 623 Elm Ave. S.W. and 640 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24016, 24013, $218,000 02/07/2020.

Howard, William L. and Dorie M. Howard to Derek Batey, 627 Walnut Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 02/07/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Crenshaw, Robert A. to Jocelin Orius and Agnes Orius, 4708 Renfro Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $134,000 02/05/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 2518 Oakland Blvd. #2516 Roanoke VA 24012, $144,400 02/05/2020.

Essentials Massage Therapy Realty LLC to Douglas J. Fonder, 420 Church Ave. #2 Roanoke VA 24016, $130,000 02/05/2020.

Hooks, Joseph A. and Berkeley P. Hooks to Amy R. Pierce, 3223 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $157,000 02/06/2020.

Kelley, Lorena M. to Jasmine L. Murphy and Adam Turner II, 770 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $186,800 02/07/2020.

Lail, Betty L. and Sandra K. Tibbs to Cassidy A. Peters, 353 Woods Ave. S.W. 353B Roanoke VA 24016, $115,000 02/03/2020.

Meredith, David A. and Daine L. Meredith to Christine C. Casazza, 1706 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $100,000 02/05/2020.

Moore, Reginald D. and Marlene G. Moore to Andrea N. Cundiff and Bradly Cundiff, 3302 Ridgerun Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 02/07/2020.

Patrone, Phillip J. to Tuckwood 1204 LLC, 2308 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 02/07/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Matthew E. Moore, 3501 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $172,900 02/04/2020.

Wade, Bonnie K. and John R. Dubose Estate to Hailu S. Robele and Nadina L. Robele, 306 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $163,000 02/06/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

DeBondt, Stuart F. and Ruby DeBondt to Rentals Roanoke LLC, 1022 Fairfax Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $57,000 02/07/2020.

Ford, Barbara and others to Terra Alta LLC, 1414 Hamilton Terrace S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $95,000 02/04/2020.

Gautier, Paul M. to 1801 Chapman LLC, 1205 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $58,000 02/07/2020.

Hernandez, Eulogio to High Solutions LLC, 918 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $72,500 02/05/2020.

Jimenez, Juan and Elodia B. Jimenez to BHT Properties LLC, 719 Church Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $70,000 02/06/2020.

Leonard, Roger C. and George D. Altizer Estate to Ruth A. Jennings and Christie Cunningham-Taylor, 1030 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,000 02/04/2020.

Marshall, Nancy S. and others to Roberta A. Crenshaw, 1632 Golfside Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $67,000 02/06/2020.

Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Clark & Eldridge Investment Group LLC, 1533 Aspen St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 02/03/2020.

Randall, Danny Lee Jr. to MSCR Holding LLC, 9 Gilmer Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24016, $58,000 02/05/2020.

Scott, Richard D. to Grandin LLC, 2545 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $74,000 02/04/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to William J. Harrell and Bobbie G. Ward, 503 Liberty Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 02/05/2020.

WBH Inc. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 4122 Tennessee Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $52,500 02/05/2020.

Wells Fargo Bank NA to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1814 Fremont Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $77,525 02/06/2020.

Wells Fargo Bank NA to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2110 Fallon Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $68,500 02/06/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Aaron, Maureen M. to Hai H. Nguyen and Tiffany T. Nguyen, 7530 New Barrens Court Roanoke VA 24019, $325,000 02/03/2020.

Bowles, Matthew B. and Whitney L. Bowles to Olufemi Dinakin and Olabisi Dinakin, 7055 Mountain Spring Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $479,888 02/05/2020.

Charles R. Simpson Inc. to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 0 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24153, $450,000 02/04/2020.

Edwards, Terry L. and Donna C. Edwards to Phillip Phan and Jenny Phan, 370 Stoneledge Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $580,000 02/05/2020.

Henning, Edna R. to David H. Dew II and Ronda T. Dew, 7482 Terrappin Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 02/04/2020.

JE Home Solutions Inc. to Matthew B. Bowles and Whitney L. Bowles, 5767 Scenic Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 02/06/2020.

Keast, Walter M. III to Leigh Anne Sink, 5470 The Peaks Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $307,000 02/07/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Charles T. Hardesty and Carter P. Hardesty, 6008 Morning Glory Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $409,359 02/06/2020.

Sheppard, Hazel L. to Gregory A. Thomas, 7613 Wineberry Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 02/04/2020.

Starkey Properties LLC to DHINC LLC, 6410 Commonwealth Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $950,000 02/07/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Evans, Eric G. and Joyce E. Evans to Michael T. Pancoast and Christine M. Pancoast, 5107 Cherokee Hills Drive Salem VA 24153, $227,950 02/06/2020.

Hoke, Jared S. to Scott W. Bowman and others, 3840 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $219,500 02/07/2020.

Massengill, Gary C. and Stacy D. Massengill to Gary L. Murray and Ame L. Murray, 6428 and 6432 Poage Valley Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $218,500 02/03/2020.

Vinales, Walter to Emily E. Hawse and Kristina M. Hawse, 3328 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $207,700 02/07/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Bratton, DeWitt Jr. and Teresa F. Bratton to Dwayne Puckett, 5313 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $102,000 02/07/2020.

DJNK Properties LLC to Bruce M. Bigham, 4833 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $188,000 02/06/2020.

Donnelly, Liam R. and Carrie L. Donnelly to Shanna J. Alley and Christine J. Christianson, 2914 Elderwood Road Salem VA 24153, $165,600 02/03/2020.

Doss, Darlene R. and Charles G. Zollman Jr. Estate to Household Investment LLC, 2643 Charing Cross Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $168,000 02/07/2020.

Johnson, Rebecca N. to Rosemary K. Smith, 3400 Kim Court Unit A14 Roanoke VA 24018, $123,450 02/03/2020.

Martin, Regina H. to David M. White, 5633 Old Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $163,000 02/03/2020.

Myers, P. Michael and others to Jonathan R. Snyder, 5334 Mayfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $142,500 02/03/2020.

Patterson, Robert A. and Jeanette M. Patterson to Shane E. Hinton and Ashely Hinton, 1056 Blandford Ave. Vinton V 24179, $179,949 02/07/2020.

Pritchett, Cheryl L. to Johnathan D. Farley, 11729 Countyline Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $128,500 02/06/2020.

Reynolds, Gregory D. to Nancy Lee Hash, 6610 Sherry Road Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 02/06/2020.

Sleeper, Mamie L. to David A. Murariu Jr. and Jessica P. Murariu, 3322 Longhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 02/03/2020.

Smith, Rosemary K. to Jack S. Prater and Hannah Blais, 5579 Cynthia Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $186,000 02/03/2020.

Tit for Tat Corp. to Gwen Perkins and James B. Perkins, 4070 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $199,950 02/07/2020.

Woods, Melanie D. to Joe D. Jones and John P. Anderson III, 5733 Cabin Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $182,000 02/03/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Baron Enterprises of Virginia to Mehulsinh B. Vashi and Rinkuben M. Vashi, 5914 Knightsbridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 02/03/2020.

