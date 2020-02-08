Roanoke

Over $300,000

Abatello, Donna J. to Hugh H. Wells and Margaret H. Wells, 3224 Northshire Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $485,000 01/21/2020.

MJM Ventures LLC to Autumn R. Visser and Autumn F. Quinn, 3803 Bosworth Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $388,000 01/24/2020.

Sexton, James R. to Herbert H. Smith II, 3129 Hidden Oak Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $451,000 01/23/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Akfer Development Corp. to Fast Track Investors LLC, 3204 Shenandoah Valley Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $234,000 01/22/2020.

Brewer, Ivan M. to SABA Investments LLC, 4608 Edgelawn Ave. N.W., 2615 Massachusetts Ave. N.W., 1028 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $232,500 01/24/2020.

Gillenwater, Chris H. and Alexandra L. Gillenwater to Andrew W. Schroeder and Christina N. Canzoneri, 2212 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $264,000 01/22/2020.

Quantum Investments Inc. to Hollis Road Partners LLC, 2329 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24012, $242,000 01/24/2020.

Thorniley, Kara L. to David M. Clarke and Margee L. Clarke, 1537 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 01/22/2020.

Thornock, Riley and Rebecca Thornock to Kristian N. Gibson, 3724 Grandview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $289,000 01/23/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

ARI LLC to Cmoney Investments LLC, 2517 Spring Hollow Ave. N.W., 4220 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, 24019, $164,500 01/24/2020.

Eades, Terry W. and others to Sheryl D. Greene, 2619 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $151,500 01/21/2020.

Fielding, John and Norma D. Fielding to Tommy M. Blankenship, 4438 Pheasant Ridge Road #305 Roanoke VA 24014, $193,000 01/21/2020.

Frankie, Thomas H. and Ashley A. Frankie to Annette P. Warrick, 2701 Fawn Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 01/21/2020.

Kogge, Daniel J. to Martha Grist, 3536 Wright Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,000 01/23/2020.

M&W Properties LLC to Geobany Lemus-Nolasco, 4301 and 4305 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $195,000 01/23/2020.

Renovation Specialists LLC to David N. Lee and Hannah G. Clark, 926 Morehead Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $102,000 01/24/2020.

Rithy Properties LLC to Jonas Vilus and Sauline Vilus, 3015 Melrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 01/21/2020.

Ryan, Matthew E. to Stephen Foster, 1256 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $197,000 01/21/2020.

Saunders, Karen S. to Wanda J. Cook, 4823-4825 Florist Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,000 01/21/2020.

Sawyer, Kimberly D. to BWH Properties LLC, 222 Wentworth Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 01/24/2020.

Simpson, Roger L. and Edna C. Simpson Estate to David A. Tudge and Kristi E. Tudge, 3922 Grandview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $121,000 01/24/2020.

Smith, Joshua A. to Jeanette Freites, 4618 Sanders Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 01/22/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Charles T. Mabry and Terin R. Mabry, 5011 Springfield Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $117,000 01/23/2020.

Stephenson, Ann F. to Chand Singh and Kanwaljett Singh, 2110 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $148,861 01/24/2020.

Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group, 5237 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $103,680 01/21/2020.

Zimmerman, Christopher M. and Elyse M. Zimmerman to Aaron R. Lester, 3217 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $179,500 01/24/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Booker, Inez to Andrea L. Chubb, 928 Old Country Club Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 01/24/2020.

Brewer, Ivan M. to SABA Investments LLC, 1317 Leon St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $77,500 01/24/2020.

Carlo, Jennifer A. to John M. Dell and Marsha E. Gibson, 3652 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $93,000 01/24/2020.

Compass & Key Realty Group to Brent A. Hershey and Erin Hershey, 1332 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $68,000 01/22/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to Rosalind Properties LLC, 936 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $80,100 01/21/2020.

HSBC Bank USA to Juan Carlos Granados, 2133 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $67,500 01/22/2020.

Johnson, Linda L. to SABA Investments LLC, 737 30th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $74,000 01/22/2020.

Landis, Gregory A. to Tykia I. Hunt, 1620 17th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,500 01/21/2020.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1040 Rosemary Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $94,565 01/23/2020.

Phung, Que Hoang and Anhthu Thi Nguyen to Thau V. Lan and Tuyet Anh Troung, 4738 Pawling St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,400 01/21/2020.

Skippy LLC to Triple Element LLC, 2041 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $62,000 01/24/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Atwater, Clinton B. and Anissa J. Atwater to Eric W. Terstegen and Michelle A. Terstegen, 6039 Chagall Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $324,000 01/21/2020.

Ayers, Clay M. and Kaitlyn N. Ayers to Edward H. Shepherd and Christina E. Shepherd, 2835 Huff St. Roanoke VA 24014, $310,000 01/24/2020.

Brooks, Paschal D. III and Jill M. Brooks to Joshua J. McDonough and Brigetta Bende, 5418 Cavalier Court Roanoke VA 24018, $424,000 01/21/2020.

Givens, William H.and Virginia Givens to Christopher M. Spruill and Virginia B. Spruill, 1441 Edgebrook Road Salem VA 24153, $300,000 01/21/2020.

Pittman, Michael R. and Karen S. Pittman to Ethan S. Waldman and Emily K. Hampden-Smith, 2795 Summit Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $330,000 01/22/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Burris Ratcliffe, Margie S. to Toni Scutt and Robert J. Scutt, 5112 Pin Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $238,950 01/21/2020.

Clark, Carlene E. to William H. Givens and Virginia S. Givens, 920 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $250,800 01/21/2020.

Gochenour, Cynthia D. to Michael J. Fowler, 3611 Preakness Court Roanoke VA 24012, $254,000 01/24/2020.

Howell, Mark E. and Jensen J. Howell to David M. Wilcox and Karin P. Wilcox, 1901 Brookfield Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $286,000 01/21/2020.

Johnson, Kristopher S. and Patricia F. Crouse to Thomas B. Lutz, 415 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $215,000 01/21/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Blake A. Johnson and Meagan E. Long, 8365 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $269,959 01/24/2020.

Scott, Joy M. and Blair S. Campbell to James T. Barnes and Phyllis B. Barnes, 1547 Innsbrook Drive Salem VA 24153, $270,000 01/21/2020.

Thomas, William D. to Richard R. Eckert and Merrily R. Eckert, 5008 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 01/24/2020.

Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Cynthia D. Gochenour, 1151 Cardiff Court Roanoke VA 24019, $259,950 01/24/2020.

UB Properties Inc. to Yearly Properties LLC, 4807 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 01/21/2020.

Willey, Nancy S. to Autumn Blake and Sean Blake, 4778 Hickory Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $285,500 01/21/2020.

Woody, Douglas B. and Martha M. Woody to Charles T. Stoneking and Olivia A. Rhodin, 1765 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $274,900 01/21/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

ALG Trustee LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing 1014 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $140,600 01/21/2020.

Atlantic Trustee Services to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 3545 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $175,380 01/22/2020.

Brammer, David F. to Greenway Construction Inc., 2166 Horn Circle Vinton VA 24179, $125,000 01/24/2020.

Chance, Jane E. to Xuan Zhao, 4515 Vest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 01/21/2020.

Chittum, Michael to Joshua A. Smith, 343 Elm St. Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 01/22/2020.

Corrington, William B. and James F. Corrington Estate to Mary A. Dailey, 6822 Albert Road Roanoke VA 24019, $196,500 01/24/2020.

Cubbins, Lucille M. to Norma J. Wheeler, 3050 McVitty Forest Drive Apt. 210 Roanoke VA 24018, $182,500 01/21/2020.

Deutche Bank Trust Co. to WFE LLC, 5680 Castle View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $171,605 01/22/2020.

Deyerle, Darlene E. and Henry K. Davis Jr. to Lonnie Caldwell and Annette Caldwell, 5921 Dogwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $111,000 01/22/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, 3531 Hemingway Road Roanoke VA 24014, $141,106 01/22/2020.

Finnicum, Andrew D. to Wayne B. Dixon, 1034 Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $173,950 01/21/2020.

Ginger Investments LLC to Jeremy L. Bennett, 1441 Freeborn Circle Roanoke VA 24014, $149,950 01/24/2020.

Johnson, Eva A. to Joseph L. Statzer, 3829 Gladden Road Salem VA 24153, $135,000 01/21/2020.

Mardian, Phyllis C. to Yaghoub Mahgerefteh, 3406 Kim Court Unit B4 Roanoke VA 24018, $129,900 01/23/2020.

Poff, Vestal E. and Bonnie M. Poff Estate to William E. Poff, 5618 Hickory Drive Salem VA 24153, $146,000 01/23/2020.

Shaffer, Barry D. and Janice K. Shaffer to Floyd M. Cullipher, 6348 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $172,000 01/24/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Samantha L. Eaton, 120 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $149,550 01/22/2020.

Stone, Robert C. to Christopher B. Tamplin and Jan H. Dillon, 11151 Sugar Camp Creek Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $149,950 01/21/2020.

Ward, Michael W. and Mona S. Ward to Shareen C. Merricks, 101 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $121,000 01/24/2020.

