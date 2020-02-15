Roanoke
Over $300,000
Downtown Holdings LLC to Roanoke Land Ventures LLC, 172 Oaklawn Ave. N.E., 828 Hershberger Road N.W., 4302 Holmes St. N.E., 1427 Main St. S.W., 2912 Hollowell Ave. S.W., 834 Howbert St. S.W., 4427 Stonewall Road N.W., Roanoke VA 24012, 24015, 24017 $917,000 01/28/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to HG Partners LLC, 802 Rorer Ave. S.W., 1042 Greenhurst Ave., 1639 Michael St. N.W., 4712 Eden Drive N.W., Roanoke VA 24016, 24017, 2012, $484,000 01/28/2020.
Frank, Philip R. and Terry J. Wechsler to Christopher I. Waasdorp Jr. and Ilana N.K. Waasdorp, 1602 Wilbur Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 01/31/2020.
Louw, Andre and Susan Louw to Samuel H. Bibee and Mary-Catherine A. Bibee, 2955 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $485,000 01/28/2020.
Progress Street Builders II to Robert Bengtson and Brenda K. Bengston, 1946 Maple Leaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $460,296 01/30/2020.
Pruitt, Martin S. and Karen P. Pruitt to Russell S. Nixon and Carla B. Nixon, 1589 Blenheim Road Roanoke VA 24015, $480,000 01/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Flora, Ellen K. to Propspero A. Cortorreal and Angela C. Cortorreal, 4723 Wembley Place Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 01/31/2020.
Semon-Burley, Virginia M. and Alverna L. Semon Estate to Teresa Conner and Mary E. Oesterle, 2268 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 01/31/2020.
Zastrow, Rachel A. and Erin K. Carter to Michael S. Muztafago and Kristin B. Muztafago, 1831 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $245,000 01/31/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Beck, Lauren S. to Miriam Frazier, 2540 Sweetbrier Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 01/31/2020.
Blankinship, Kathleen W. and John W. Blankinship Jr. to Marks S. Prey and Wanetah L. Prey, 4621 Heather Drive S.W. #320 Roanoke VA 24018, $143,000 01/30/2020.
Conn, Nicholas T. and Sierra N. Conn to Godfrey A. Phillips Jr., 1314 Summit Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $138,500 01/30/2020.
DeCarlo, Matthew P. and Emily S. DeCarlo to Douglas J. Norton and Katherine K. Glass, 853 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $194,000 01/31/2020.
Dillon, Tracy A. to Sarah W. Hobbs, 1819 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $112,000 01/31/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 1834 Oxford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,511 01/29/2020.
Ferguson, Anthony E. and Rovena J. Cardiel to Geeta Nathan, 515 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $142,000 01/30/2020.
Finnerty, John M. to Stephen E. Escalera and Sarah F. Escalera, 2707 Lansing Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $122,000 01/29/2020.
Fitzco Property Investment to Paras-P2 Corp., 419 Eugene Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 01/31/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to ACT 3Squared LLP, 1236 and 1407 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $180,000 01/30/20202.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Zachary B. Rawson and Nichole M. Rawson, 2633 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $167,500 01/30/2020.
McCoy, Samuel W. and Karen A. McCoy to Randolph S. McCoy, 2527 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $125,000 01/27/2020.
Muncy, Kenneth A. and Malinda L. Muncy to Frank L. Floyd and Susan C. Floyd, 4548 Narrows Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $105,000 01/31/2020.
Rosalind Properties LLC to Matthew J. McAllister and Jennie C. McAllister, 1031 Beechwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 01/30/2020.
Steptoe, William M. and Mary D. Steptoe to Rhonda L. Haynes, 1402 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 01/27/2020.
Via, Louise M. to Beth E. Rodgers, 4516 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $133,000 01/29/2020.
Vineyard, Michelle L. to Virginia L. Weidele, 4724 Wembley Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $192,000 01/30/2020.
Visser, Autumn R. to Martha D. Dickens and Dana E. Dickens, 2155 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $182,000 01/30/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Atlantic Trustee Services Inc. to Star City Investments LLC, 3117 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 01/27/2020.
Bowen, Christopher and Larissa B. Bowen to Nathan B. Hungate and Peter R. Fields, 1809 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $97,500 01/31/2020.
Bowen, Kenneth D. Sr. and others to Nathan B. Hungate and Peter R. Fields, 602 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $97,500 01/31/2020.
Cunningham, Brenda M. to Commodore Development LLC, 3826 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $75,500 01/28/2020.
Dale, Aloris F. and Doris C. Forbes Estate to SABA Investments LLC, 3712 Michigan Ave. N.W. Roanoke, VA 24017, $70,000 01/28/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to JMB Homes LLC, 910 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $80,000 01/31/2020.
Garber, Mary S. to IDB Group LLC, 1566 Gordon Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $75,000 01/27/2020.
Jimenez, Juan and Elodia B. Jimenez to Benita Perez Rojas, 921 Tazewell Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,300 01/29/2020.
Roe Family Enterprises LLC to Salvador Garcia Acosta, 1002 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 01/27/2020.
Statham, Dallas L. to Restoration Turnkey Investments LLC, 2143 Byrd Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $65,000 01/27/2020.
Thornhill, Bryan J. and Melissa B. Thornhill to Francisco R. Sifuentes Reyna and Anabel Lopez Reyna, 4437 Lewiston St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $99,000 01/30/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Brasher, Brandon C. and Kelly A. Brasher to Benjamin C. Broyles and Kaitlyn E. Broyles, 5927 Crumpacker Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $364,500 01/31/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Vishalkumar H. Patel, 7040 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $370,950 01/28/2020.
Miller, Ryan and Jamie Miller to Mitchell T. Peeler and Samantha K. Peeler, 8022 Amberwood Court Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 01/31/2020.
Sellari, Diane F. to William A. Sellari, 6330 Midsummer Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 01/29/2020.
Still, William L. Jr. and Susan K. Still to Ernest Hoefner and Olga L. Marin Hoefner, 5114 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $655,000 01/30/2020.
Zaikov, Stuart R. and Shelia M. Zaikov to Edward R. Hofnagle and Malina R. Hofnagle, 5436 Flintlock Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 01/30/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Abrynn Homes Inc. to Andrew T. Smith, 3439 Bunker Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 01/28/2020.
Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Mark M. Vaughan, 5935 Bighorn Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 01/31/2020.
Belcher, Selena S. to Steven C. Bannon and Hannah E. Bannon, 6140 Carolina Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 01/29/2020.
Bradley, J. Craig and Jane W. Bradley to Wesley A. Gibson, 2538 Barnaget Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $214,950 01/30/2020.
Clay, Robert E. III and Laurie K. Clay to Andrew Molatch and Heather Molatch, 7101 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $210,000 01/30/2020.
Combs, Johnny W. and Hattie R. Haas to Timothy A. Smith and Danny W. Trenor, 5413 Village Run Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 01/31/2020.
D and T Residential Properties Inc. to Jason R. Crawford and Lauren P. Crawford, 5041 Pin Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $214,950 01/31/2020.
Dawson, Bryan to Anthony R. Vitullo, 5329 Gieser Road Roanoke VA 24018, $226,000 01/28/2020.
Hofnagle, Edward R. to Nathan C. Rodgers and Stephanie M. Rodgers, 5366 Canter Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $292,000 01/30/2020.
Infinite Properties LLC to Kenneth W. Hawley and Margaret Ann Hawley, 5817 Blackhorse Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 01/28/2020.
James, Ronald G. Jr. and Mary C. James to James B. Helm and Martha B. Utt, 1804 Laurel Mountain Road Salem VA 24153, $273,000 01/31/2020.
Peeler, Michael T. and Samantha K. Peeler to George F. Helms III and Patricia I. Helms, 2232 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $239,950 01/31/2020.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5756 Fieldview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $237,500 01/28/2020.
Rodgers, Nathan C. and Stephanie M. Rodgers to Gabriel Toledo-Navarro and Cassandra Toledo-Navarro, 1059 Barrens Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 01/30/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Agee, G. Steven and Eva B. Agee Estate to D and T Residential Properties Inc., 4410 Cordell Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 01/27/2020.
Atlantic Trustee Services Inc. to OAA Properties, 6352 Bunker Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $115,500 01/31/2020.
Bannon, Steven C. to James P. Begasse and Katherian Begasse, 126 Southampton Drive Vinton VA 24179, $105,000 01/29/2020.
Creasy, Perry M. Estate to Vaughn Noga and Kelly Noga, 928 Norborne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $170,000 01/31/2020.
Croy, Alvin Q. to James E. Blankenship II, 414 Dawnridge Road Vinton VA 24179, $125,000 01/29/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to HG Partners LLC, 5838 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 01/28/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Amerihome Mortgage Co. LLC, 6347 Meacham Road Salem VA 24153, $137,700 01/28/2020.
Evans, Dennis D. to Taze H. Phelps, 4320 Almond Road Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 01/27/2020.
Flynn, Katherine M. and Jerome Smith Estate to Mack Investments Inc., 1139 Pedigo Lane Vinton VA 24179, $115,000 01/31/2020.
Hall, Grace L. to Lorena M. Kelley, 3428 Stonehenge Square Roanoke VA 24018, $188,000 01/30/2020.
Herb Smith Inc. to Cathy D. Miller, 3843 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $171,500 01/30/2020.
Keaton, David A. to 3In1 LLC, 1534 Deborah Lane Salem VA 23153, $109,000 01/28/2020.
Moak, Deborah K. to Trevor C. Perdue and Kayla M. Perdue, 5774 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $189,000 01/30/2020.
Passeretti, Mark S. and Gabriella Passeretti to Theresa D. Passeretti and Michael R. Meador, 3350 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $184,500 01/27/2020.
Shelton, Judy H. to Dennis W. Brogan and Rachel L. Brogan, 642 Commander Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $183,500 01/31/2020.
Southwest Builders Inc. to Kevin P. Chaney and Amber D. Durr, 6345 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $169,000 01/27/2020.
Suttle, Gerald T. and Mary L. Suttle to Sheena J. Lucio, 3380 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $174,400 01/28/2020.
Thomas, Shirley to Dale J. Kelash, 6123 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 01/31/2020.
Wirt, Melissa G. and others to Herb Smith Inc., 4339 Kirkwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 01/31/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
McCormack, Russell to Old Republic National Title Insurance Co., 2705 Fountain Lane Vinton VA 24179, $72,100 01/29/2020.
Talbott, Elizabeth A. to Board of Supervisors of Roanoke County Virginia, 30 Chestnut Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 01/30/2020.
Salem
Over $300,000
Adams, Thomas W. to Craig W. Hatmaker, 1546 Links View Drive Salem VA 24153, $372,500 01/10/2020.
Angel, Harry F. to Neil A. McDonald, 2601 Turnberry Road Salem VA 24153, $346,700 01/15/2020.
Boggess, Kevin S. to Kenneth L. Norman, 308 Live Oak Court Salem VA 24153, $458,000 01/28/2020.
Colette, Justin M. to Atesha M. Compton, 718 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $335,000 01/03/2020.
Neupane, Bhusan to Jeffrey A. Jones, 213 Brentwood Court Salem VA 24153, $445,000 01/28/2020.
Riner, Edward to Mohammed A. Bhatti, 1305 Panorama St. Salem VA 24153, $569,000 01/22/2020.
Robertson, Thomas M. to Patrick B. Curran, 1409 Evergreen Court Salem VA 24153, $570,000 01/23/2020.
Simpson, Charles R. Jr. to J. Neal Cummings, 2805 Gleneagles Drive Salem VA 24153, $450,000 01/22/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bivens, Robert M. to Matthew Bishop, 1502 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $203,000 01/03/2020.
Clarke, David M. to David O. Compton Jr., 325 Pennsylvania Ave. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 01/21/2020.
Jones, Dennis E. to Claudia K. Lambruscati, 1329 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $258,000 01/03/2020.
Parker, Larry D. to Matthew S. Bolen, 1036 Courtney Circle Salem VA 24153, $210,000 01/02/2020.
Trammell, Eugene B. to George M. Luz, 1233 Stoutamire Drive Salem VA 24153, $217,950 01/13/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Timothy J. Snyder, 418 Rebecca Lane Salem VA 24153, $191,950 01/23/2020.
Bartlett, Mary F. to Richard J. Maggie Jr., 2833 Jackson Drive Salem VA 24153, $163,000 01/10/2020.
Chisholm, Cody R. to James M. Narramore, 106 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $196,000 01/14/2020.
Guthrie, Jeffrey B. to James M. France, 2142 Bruce Ave. Salem VA 24153, $167,500 01/13/2020.
Meadows, Larry S. to Llewellyn H. Hedgbeth, 922 Dominion Lane Salem VA 24153, $169,950 01/10/2020.
Pollard, Carl P. Jr. to Daniel J. Turk, 1113 Montgomery Ave. Salem VA 24153, $119,950 01/22/2020.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Wells Fargo Bank, 1963 Kiska Road Salem VA 24153, $124,640 01/22/2020.
Smart, Edwin H. to Sarah S. Sweet, 420 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 01/02/2020.
The Cash Property Guys LLC to Kenneth E. Dollar, 1106 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 01/15/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ashford, John E. to Suzanne C. Ashford, 1005 Tremont Road Salem VA 24153, $80,000 01/03/2020.
Barlow, Linda R. to Jiteshkumar Tanawala, 330 McClelland St. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 01/22/2020.
Boone Thomas LLC to Abre Holdings Inc., 803 McDowell Drive Salem VA 24153, $88,000 01/03/2020.
Doane, N. Dennis to Joshua Y. Johnson, 1406 Eddy Ave. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 01/07/2020.
Equity Trustees LLC to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., 26 Wortham St. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 01/28/2020.
