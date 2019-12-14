Roanoke
Over $300,000
Downtown Holdings LLC to JGM Real Estate LLC, 1031 Syracuse Ave. N.W., 1211 Orange Ave. N.W., 3053 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., 3925 Kentucky Ave. N.W., 2220 Ridgefield St. N.E. and 410 Jennings Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24012, 24013, $574,000 11/26/2019.
Newman, Sandra K. and others to Brent M. Sheets, 2101 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $320,000 11/26/2019.
Wheeling, James R. and Mary J. Wheeling to Thomas R. Pecsok and Ella H. Pecsok, 3205 Northshire Court Roanoke VA 24014, $490,000 11/26/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Boyd, Sandra L. to Susan T. King, 126 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 11/27/2019.
Caldwell, Anne E. to Sharon C. Bohon and Jackie C. Bohon, 2741 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $223,000 11/25/2019.
Migliarese, Ralph G. III to Aimee M. Halphen, 2019 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 11/25/2019.
Peters, Ryan A. and Sarah K. Peters to David A. Beckner and Tracy L. Beckner, 3748 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 11/27/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Alexander, Barbara C. to Caroline C. King, 5304 Medmont Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $188,650 11/26/2019.
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Larra K. Jennings, 2104 Lynnhope Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,950 11/27/2019.
Bradbury, Edward V. to Brian M. Tolley, 2912 Mansfield St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,000 11/26/2019.
Brewer, Charisse L. to Adrian Tucker and Fabrae J. Hash-Tucker, 322 Thrush Drive N.W. Roanoke, VA 24017, $162,500 11/25/2019.
Buchanan, Allen to Donovan F. Curtis and Gladys E. Curtis, 3022 Lorraine Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $151,500 11/26/2019.
Cook, John A. to Barbara Givler and Florence Trueman, 4328 Holmes St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $141,000 11/25/2019.
Craddock, Thomas A. III to AAA Properties LLC, 2436 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 11/26/2019.
Critzer, Linda M. and Andrea N. Critzer to Thomas F. Farrell Jr., 136 Monterey Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $103,500 11/25/2019.
Gentiluomo, Andrew to Sandra K. Newman and Ty A. Perdue Jr., 1025 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 11/26/2019.
Goodman, Gregory N. to McKenzie Brocker, 4931 Fralin Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,500 11/26/2019.
Havlicek, Edith B. to Rebecca A. Kiser, 2722 Bluefield Blvd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $173,400 11/27/2019.
Hendrix, Thomas F. and Judy S. Hendrix to Jairon E. O’Brien and Seth C. O’Brien, 126 Princeton Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,500 11/25/2019.
Lawson, Robert L. and Heather G. Lawson to Kelly A. Rhodes, 374 Washington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $188,500 11/26/2019.
Lynch, Patrick to Jeremiah D. Poe, 2432 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $104,950 11/27/2019.
OAA Properties LLC to Hoyt A. Richardson, 3532 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $157,500 11/26/2019.
Poindexter Roanoke Valley Properties LLC to Galt Properties LLC, 640 36th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,500 11/25/2019.
Thompson, Jody to Jennifer Guillaume and Wilkens Guillaume, 1095 Glenn Ridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $142,650 11/27/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Christiansburg Properties LLC to Cmoney Investments LLC, 1602 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $72,000 11/27/2019.
Cuddington, David L. and Robert E. Cuddington to Ali Al Dosari, 2424 Dunkirk Ave. N.E. Roaoke VA 24012, $80,000 11/26/2019.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Steve V. Wallace, 3043 Hemlock Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $57,125 11/25/2019.
Galt Properties LLC to Joseph N. Cummings, 2517 Winthrop Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $78,000 11/26/2019.
Herberle, Brady R. to Robert L. Workman and Carol M. Workman, 1324 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $96,000 11/26/2019.
Hossanini, Rohullah to Cmoney Investments LLC, 1413 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,500 11/27/2019.
Mason, Cecil R. and Joyce F. Mason to Choice Holdings LLC, 1831 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $53,000 11/25/2019.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to HPP Holdings LLC, 812 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $65,000 11/26/2019.
RYT LLC to Anis Requeno and Dunia Escobar, 3921 Hershberger Road Roanoke VA 24017, $82,000 11/26/2019.
Whitlow & Youell PLC to PNB Holding Co. 2 Inc., 1620 Redwood Road Roanoke VA 24014, $94,300 11/26/2019.
Williams, Tommy Joe to Galt Properties LLC, 2517 Winthrop Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $67,500 11/26/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Carpenter, Karen T. and Montie D. Carpenter to J.E. Home Solutions Inc.., 6002 Cavalier Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $375,000 11/27/2019.
Fisher, Curtis T. and Tammie Rae Fisher to Anne Marie Stocki and Christine E. Price, 4670 Garth Drive Salem VA 24153, $383,000 11/27/2019.
King, Susan T. to Jonathan L. Carlin and Elizabeth J. Carlin, 5901 Matisse Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $339,500 11/27/2019.
Williams, Jay L. and Stephanie M. Williams to Jerry-Pule Mokolo and Patricia Mokolo, 6309 Midsummer Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $481,100 11/25/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Beckner, David A. and Tracy L. Beckner to Morgan Edwards and Emily Edwards, 509 Duxbury Lane Salem VA 24153, $253,000 11/26/2019.
Brown, Keith P. and Gene W. Brown to Lillian M. Gibson, 5517 South Village Drive Roanoke, VA 24018, $249,500 11/27/2019.
Dickson, Troy to Eric Fenning and Andrea S. Fenning, 5517 Warwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $254,500 11/26/2019.
Kiser, Rebecca A. to Mary D. Jacobson, 4865 Westhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 11/27/2019.
Osterhout, Charles H. to Lioudmila Nichols, 5510 Capulet Court Roanoke VA 24018, $262,000 11/27/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to John C. Foster, 3443 Overhill Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $239,900 11/25/2019.
Tate, Timothy F. and Teresa D. Tate to Nazir Hajje and Rima Samir Kesrwani, 2636 Summit Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $249,900 11/27/2019.
Vigorito, Brendan L. and Laurie A. Vigorito to Charles M. Byrd and Sandra M. Byrd, 1447 West Ruritan Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $259,950 11/27/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Downtown Holdings LLC to Natalia T. Bishop, 4909 Bower Road Roanoke VA 24018, $194,000 11/26/2019.
Tedeschi, Kevin to Brandon M. Caldwell and Katelin P. Caldwell, 5320 Deer Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $193,900 11/27/2019.
Bottoms, Barry W. II to Christopher D. Gearheart, 4349 Cordell Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $186,000 11/26/2019.
Shorter, Michael W. and Estate of Donald A. Stadler II to Karl A. Autrum, 3918 St. James Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 11/27/2019.
Gilbert, Marcus and Mary Gilbert to Gregory Goodman, 3625 Bunker Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $178,000 11/26/2019.
Hollandsworth, Ethelene V. and Billy G. Hollandsworth to Marc J. Maiorana, 524 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $177,000 11/25/2019.
Nichols, Luda to Julia V. Green, 4620 Dyer Court Roanoke VA 24018, $169,950 11/26/2019.
Dimmick, Brian L. and Karie S. Dimmick to Round2Round Properties LLC, 5332 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 11/26,2019.
BLJ & Associates to Wake A. Faw, 611 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $143,000 11/27/2019.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Quicken Loans Inc., 3534 Overbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $129,600 11/26/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Rucker, Larry M. to Jerry-Pule Designed Renovations I LLC, 432 E. Jackson St. Vinton VA 24179, $92,835 11/25/2019.
Salem
Over $300,000
Kazemi, Mehdi to Ethan J. Koelsch, 6133 Hidden Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $430,000 11/20/2019.
Kirmse, Edward J. to Dallas R. King, 290 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $314,000 11/01/2019.
Pullen, Connie M. to William B. Snyder, 217 Brentwood Court Salem VA 24153, $435,000 11/26/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Justine Thomas, 2229 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $213,000 11/25/2019.
Bear-Hart Inc. to Lance Schoell, 720 Camp North Road Salem VA 24153, $205,000 11/01/2019.
Burgos-Hernandez, Isaac to Ray Miller Jr., 30 Hale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $220,000 11/15/2019.
Kinzer, Bonnie H. to Lauren B. Scharp, 815 Hillcrest Drive Salem VA 24153, $248,000 11/18/2019.
Long, Kevin R. to Christopher L. Cockran, 210 Eagle Drive Salem VA 24153, $265,000 11/06/2019.
Taliaferro, Curtis W. to William Hawryliw, 1915 Haworth Circle Salem VA 24153, $249,000 11/26/2019.
Wiley, Darlene C. to Hugh W. Killinger IV, 114 and 118 St. John Road Salem VA 24143, $285,000 11/04/2019.
Woodward, Robert W. to MK Loyd LLC, 115 Dalewood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $215,000 11/07/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Burnette, Charles M. to Justin L. Owens, 533 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $169,000 11/01/2019.
Clark, Kelly C. to Sierra J. Kahler, 651 Monroe St. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 11/08/2019.
Davis, Katherine S. to Michele R. Yates, 140 Fort Lewis Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $184,900 11/01/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Dabney A. Ward, 2218 Mulberry St. Salem VA 24153, $161,000 11/26/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 914 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $173,600 11/21/2019.
First Due Properties LLC to Daniel I. Smith, 543 Parkdale Drive Salem VA 24153, $158,000 11/14/2019.
Gibson, Jason D. to Clifton Kahila, 2223 Mulberry St. Salem VA 24153, $157,500 11/22/2019.
May, Ricky A. to All About the Rari LLC, 365 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $150,000 11/07/2019.
McCray, Henry J. III to Jonathan W. Shelton, 606 W. Riverside Drive Salem VA 24153, $105,500 11/25/2019.
Pollock, Donald R. to Shelia D. Waggie, 2423 Barnside Court Salem VA 24153, $145,000 11/06/2019.
Salem Rentals LLC to All About the Rari LLC, 1192 and 1194 Mountain Ave. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 11/07/2019.
Sorrells, Charles R. to Erika L. Kelliher, 214 Poplar Ave. Salem VA 24153, $117,950 11/22/2019.
Terra Alta LLC to Kathryn Lee, 1016 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24153, $169,500 11/27/2019.
Winford, Betty Jean to Richard J. Cook, 774 Virginia Ave. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 11/20/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 224 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $60,000 11/07/2019.
FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 220 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $60,000 11/07/2019.
Morgan, Michael H. to Elite Estate Solutions LLC, 233 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $75,000 11/26/2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.