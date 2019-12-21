Roanoke
Over $300,000
Fu, Chuen-Cheng and Pearl Fu to Chris Gillenwater and Alexandra Gillenwater, 2909 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $365,000 12/04/2019.
Guntlow, Michael A. and others to Warren K. Bickel and Rebecca A. Esch, 133 Norfolk Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $385,000 12/04/2019.
Katzenbach, Keena L. and Mackenzie P. Brown to Bland A. Painter IV and Jennifer E. Painter, 3217 Brightwood Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $432,000 12/05/2019.
Lyons, Dewey to Martinez Construction of Roanoke LLC, 215 and 225 11th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $325,000 12/06/2019.
Scott, Alvin M. to Adetoye C. Oshoniyi and Melissa A. Oshoniyi, 2310 Martin Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $362,000 12/02/2019.
Smith, J. Wysor III and Jennifer O. Smith to Belinda Scott and Nathan Scott, 3239 Avenham Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $350,000 12/06/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Covington, Leonard and Leigh Ann Covington to Colby W. Saylor, 4306 Siden Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 12/05/2019.
Elwell, Patrick S. to Edward V. Bradbury, 2627 Northview Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 12/06/2019.
Oshoniyi, Melissa A. to Misti D. Williams and Fiona A. O’Neill, 1827 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $234,000 12/02/2019.
Snyder, Charles M. and Lezlie B. Snyder to Stuart Lee Martin and Denise Ingram, 2221 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $262,000 12/06/2019.
Whitescarver, John P. and others to Hai Dong Cao and Soc Ngo, 4920 Cove Road Roanok VA 24019, $220,000 12/04/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Cahill, Margaret S. to Fitzgerald Family Investments IV LLC, 1734 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,500 12/03/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Gail F. Martin, 2938 Roberts Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $105,000 12/06/2019.
Dreesen, Thomas D. to Amelia B. Ammann, 1120 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $189,500 12/04/2019.
Ginter, Josh N. and Amanda S. Ginter to Sharon Jo Hardy, 747 Wayland St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $118,000 12/05/2019.
Hudson, Marine L. to Sonya M. George, 2407 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $149,750 12/05/2019.
Merricks, Bradley G. and Jessica B. Merricks to Trung Nguyen, 3105 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 12/06/2019.
RealEstate Buy it Now LLC to Katherine Leach, 4915 Woodmar Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 12/06/2019.
Richardson, Melissa D. and Mary Lou Jordan to Brian D. Ayers and Dena L. Ayers, 2447 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $118,000 12/03/2019.
Sparks, Mary E. and Sherlyn Sue Sparks to Dustin Henegar, 1631 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 12/03/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Jerry S. Clements, 2723 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $177,750 12/04/2019.
Tightlines 21 LLC to Trill Holdings LLC, 2 Ninth St. and 0 Norfolk Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $130,000 12/02/2019.
Vokonas, Ann R. to ABRE Holdings Inc., 0 Avenham Ave. S.W. and 0 Dillard Road Roanoke VA 24014, $179,950 12/05/2019.
Wallace, Kathryn E. to Kenneth C. Wilburn and Anita M. Anderson, 4726 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $135,650 12/05/2019.
Witt, Margie Lou to Sandra C. Porterfield, 4741 Long Acre Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $149,150 12/05/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
ALG Trustee to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 1040 Rosemary Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $99,560 12/04/2019.
Bridgewood, Anna to Son T. Nguyen and Huong Thi Nugyen, 1615 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $68,000 12/03/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1450 Leon St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $79,000 12/05/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1105 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $69,000 12/05/2019.
Hager, Regina Anne to McLip Properties LLC, 618 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $70,000 12/04/2019.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2724 Meadowview Drive Roanoke VA 24017.
Scott, Christopher B. to Michael Lee Loyd and Dulcie J. Loyd, 2427 Kessler Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,500 12/06/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Star City Investments LLC, 2620 Springhill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 12/04/2019.
Surety Trustees LLC to WBH Inc., 1010 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $76,000 12/05/2019.
Triplec Holdings LLC to Commodore Development LLC, 1915 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $71,400 12/05/2019.
Tucker, Jason S. and Sarah B. Tucker to Tori A. Cates and Kayla R. Ogden, 1327 Loudon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $62,900 12/06/2019.
Virginia Housing Development Authority to Jordan M. Smith and Frederick T. Smith, 4620 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $78,000 12/06/2019.
WIN LTD to Wilson J. Smith Jr., 1124 12th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $56,000 12/04/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
BERK LLC to Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, 5305 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24019, $720,000 12/03/2019.
Boone Thomas LLC to Diane Elmore and Christopher Elmore, 2417 Foxfield Court Roanoke VA 24153, $358,741 12/04/2019.
Christy, Jean A. to John G. Sullivan and Roberta M. Sullivan, 5323 Doe Run Road Roanoke VA 24018, $341,000 12/05/2019.
Cranwell, William C. Sr. and others to M&W Properties Inc., 4970 Fox Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 12/06/2019.
Scott, Nathan C. and Belinda H. Scott to Gregory K. Brink and Jane A. Brink, 7089 Crown Road Roanoke VA 24018, $374,950 12/06/2019.
Sprouse, Danny L. and Margaret N. Sprouse to Matthew C. Motsko and Kelley J. Motsko, 8071 Arabian Lane Catawba VA 24070, $366,000 12/05/2019.
Wilkinson Group Inc. to Hiler Buffalo LLC, 119 S. Pollard St. Vinton VA 24179, $685,000 12/06/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Desimore & Greene PC to Ronald M. Noell and Shirley C. Noell, 4538 Colonial Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $224,000 12/05/2019.
Doby Poole, Claudia V. to Melissa Brill and Justin Brill, 5090 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 12/06/2019.
Humphries, Kristen P. to Rodolfo Najera and Krystyna Krajewski, 6405 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 12/06/2019.
Kessler, Harry W. III and Lynne S. Kessler to Paul J. Jackson and Rita L. Jackson, 6569 Forest View Road Roanoke VA 24018, $257,500 12/06/2019.
Roberts, Jennifer and Nina L. Roberts to Edgar E. Martin, 8636 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $211,000 12/04/2019.
Ron Kessinger LLC to Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, 0 Hollins Road Roanoke VA 24019, $280,000 12/03/2019.
Yeatman, J. Howard to Harold E. Weikle Jr., 1946 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $259,000 12/04/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Carr, Cornelia B. to Frances H. Szechenyi, 4406 Rosecrest Road Roanoke VA 24018, $189,950 12/02/2019.
Castle Rock Swim Club Inc. to Castle Rock Community Group Inc., 5950 Brahma Road Roanoke VA 24018, $154,547 12/06/2019.
Clark, Calvin A. Jr. to Thelma E. Clark, 7840 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA, 24065, $125,000 12/05/2019.
Damewood, Fred M. to Anthony W. Smith, 5309 Florist Road Roanoke VA 24012, $117,000 12/03/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Joanna Aguierre and Bernardo Garcia Silva, 5448 Eveningwood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $185,500 12/05/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 6514 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $173,800 12/02/2019.
Flinchum, Benjamin M. to Evan Massengill, 1903 Connors Court Salem VA 24153, $199,000 12/05/2019.
Garcia Silva, Bernardo to Joanna Aguierre and Bernardo Garcia Silva, 5448 Eveningwood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $187,373 12/05/2019.
Hamilton, Ursula J. to Marcus K. Hamilton, 5824 Arcturus Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $197,711 12/04/2019.
Landreth, Jason to Brian DeWeese, 4557 Brookridge Road Roanoke VA 24014, $161,950 12/04/2019.
Liady, Deborah A. to James Pardue and Chelsea Pardue, 3060 McVitty Forest Drive #212 Roanoke VA 24018, $194,500 12/03/2019.
Ortiz, Carlos G. to David W. Moore III, 3720 Antietam Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 12/05/2019.
Thomas, Matthew E. and Valerie G. Thomas to Denise R. Mullins and Brian J. Mullins, 446 Stoneacres Drive Vinton VA 24179, $198,000 12/02/2019.
Whiting, Justin L. to Amber D. Robinson, 8535 Northland Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $142,000 12/05/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Croy, Connie R. and Barbara A. Croy to Adam L. Smith, 706 Givens Tyler Road Salem VA 24153, $82,500 12/03/2019.
