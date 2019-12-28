Roanoke
Over $300,000
Crawford, Charles F. III to ATAT LLC, 1914 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $1,250,000 12/12/2019.
Dorsey, Susan B. to Geoffrey H. Gardener and Katherine E. Gardener, 3144 Allendale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $427,500 12/13/2019.
Painter, Bland A. and Jennifer E. Painter to Lisa A. Renard-Spicer and Aaron M. Spicer, 2726 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $307,000 12/13/2019.
Smith, J. Wysor Jr. to Surry P. Roberts, 770-772 Welton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $374,000 12/13/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Church, Christopher T. to Shawn Lee and Sandra H. Lee, 1115 Wasena Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $209,500 12/11/2019.
Cohen, Samantha to Andrew R. Scholz and Claire A. Scholz, 1983 Ashley Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 12/12/2019.
Greenberg, Richard L. to RSH Properties LLC, 305 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $275,000 12/13/2019.
Rupe, Harold C. and Jeffery O. Campbell to Erika K. Trinkle and Samuel C. Trinkle, 424 Highland Ave. Roanoke, VA 24016, $260,000 12/13/2019.
Wright, William S. and Lori T. Wright to Elizabeth M. Anderson 2732 Deerfield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 12/13/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Angle, Callie M. and Margaret E. Grice to Cecile G. Newcomb, 1326 Woodbine St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $190,000 12/13/2019.
Atlantic Trustee Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 4711 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $113,973 12/10/2019.
Beverage, Brian K. and Janice S. Beverage to Lucas Broome, 308 Eugene Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 12/13/2019.
Brewbaker, Marilyn C. and Randall J. Cronise to Brittany A. DeKnight and Nicholas W. Kline, 539 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $145,000 12/10/2019.
Brookman, Kaitlin M. to Shania B. Chhouk, 4833 Autumn Lane Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 12/13/2019.
Burkett, Julia B. to Robert E. Booth, 1720 Arlington Road Roanoke VA 24015, $107,500 12/11/2019.
Campbell’s Crossing LLC to Omega Properties LLC, 757 Hemlock Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $150,000 12/10/2019.
Centerfield LLC to Chi Alpha Realty LLC, 2151 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $163,000 12/13/2019.
Clark, Minnie C. to Nicole Maigre, 360 Koogler Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,500 12/12/2019.
DG Enterprises of VA Ltd. to Lisa Wade, 3887 Green Spring Road Roanoke VA 24017, $153,000 12/09/2019.
Dolin, Nathan D. to Robert Shepherd, 1622 Lonna Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $142,000 12/11/2019.
Gillespie, David L. and Lori A. Gillespie to Garrett Johnson and Chelsey Burnette, 760 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $176,000 12/13/2019.
Jones, Richard L. Jr. and Paula R. Jones to Jerry M. Haston, 2431 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 12/10/2019.
Lucas, Charles to Amanda J. Kinzie, 2459 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke, VA 24015, $124,000 12/13/2019.
Mitchell, Robert T. to Mark E. Behrens, 1102 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 12/13/2019.
Pevarski, Kristen V. to Sierra M. Alley, 2440 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 12/12/2019.
SCAK LLC to Chad C. Sartini, 1733 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 12/10/2019.
Shepherd, John S. to Meagan R. Cupka and Brian S. Wade, 2742 Beverly Blvd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $176,000 12/13/2019.
Smith, Frances B. to Nicole W. Furrow and Maggie R. Furrow, 1905 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $134,000 12/10/2019.
Sparks, Mary Ellen and Sherlyn Sue Smith to Hengar Homes LLC, 2401 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $180,000 12/12/2019.
Team Rhino LLC to Christopher P. Golda and Rebecca R. Golda, 508 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $159,950 12/12/2019.
Thompson, Frances L. to Jaime E. Osorio, 178 Oaklawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,000 12/10/2019.
Tolbert, Jean H. to Benneditto A. Magrone and Julia A. Rossetti-Magrone, 1617 24th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,777 12/12/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Fletcher, David C. and Teresa L. Fletcher to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 2403 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $99,320 12/10/2019.
Haynes, Joyce P. to 2930 Fleetwood Ave. LLC , 2930 Fleetwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $94,500 12/13/2019.
Henderson, Jean O. to Torba Properties LLC, 2026 York Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $93,250 12/09/2019.
Hiler, Kathy L. and others to Mari A. Mengarelli, 5111 Airport Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $56,000 12/09/2019.
Powers, Alan L. and Barbara A. Powers to William G. Richardson III, 2240 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 12/13/2019.
Reid, Trevor B. to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 930 Layfayette Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,673 12/10/2019.
Saunders, Terri L. to Taylor P. Stevens, 1450 6-1/2 St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $99,950 12/09/2019.
Smith, Sherri Y. to Old Rocky Mount Road LLC, 4513 Old Rocky Mount Road Roanoke VA 24014, $80,000 12/13/2019.
Thompson, Linda S. and Larry Pollard to Jonni D. Wilcher, 4330 Camille Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,500 12/10/2019.
Vest, Edwin D. and Janice E. Vest to WFE LLC, 3757 Green Spring Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $70,000 12/12/2019.
Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 2403 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,320 12/10/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Brenner, Laura L. to William A. Nagel and Donna M. McKay, 5141 Crossbow Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 12/12/2019.
Cardenas, Alexander F. and Angela G. Cardenas to Nicholas A. Mirra and Kaitlyn E. Mirra, 6623 Leffler Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 12/13/2019.
DuPuy, Joshua P. to Joseph K. Austin and Tiffani R. Austin, 5069 Williamsburg Court Roanoke VA 24018, $459,888 12/12/2019.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Cassandra H. Elton, 4706 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $406,465 12/12/2019.
JHF Properties Inc. to BSE Investments LLC, 7338 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $660,000 12/10/2019.
McKamy, Richard N. and Sue Ann McKamy to Timothy S. Nye and Cheryl L. Nye, 5226 Archer Drive C-107 Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 12/11/2019.
Nye, Timothy S. and Cheryl L. Nye to Thomas R. Pace and Emily W. Pace, 5208 Fox Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $620,000 12/11/2019.
Pacho Family LLC to Z to A Enterprises LLC, 3260 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $1,700,000 12/10/2019.
South Peak Residences LLC to Integra Realty Inc., 5410 The Peaks Drive Unit 107 and 5418 The Peaks Drive Unit 108 Roanoke VA 24014, $400,000 12/09/2019.
Strickland, Scott S. and Laura A. Strickland to Scott B. George and Amy D. George, 2131 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $369,950 12/10/2019.
Wagner, Larry G. Jr. and Cheryl L. Wagner to Scott M. Crandall and Arielle W. Crandall, 5543 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $365,000 12/13/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Craft, Nicole L. to Johan J. Van Eeden and Jennie W. Campbell, 6706 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 12/10/2019.
Erceg, Igor to Daniel J. Siegel and Marissa R. Siegel, 6918 Adrmore Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $279,950 12/12/2019.
Fleming, Novella A. to Linda T. Kirilenko, 2412 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $209,500 12/12/2019.
Hamilton, Pearl F. to Letisha E. Blevins, 5119 Glenvar Heights Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $265,000 12/09/2019.
Love, Michael D. and Stephanie H. Love to Justin O. Shelton and Johanna R. Shelton, 461 Nellie Circle Salem VA 24153, $212,630 12/11/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Mohammad R. Emami and Tahereh Emami, 4247 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $233,984 12/12/2019.
Modica, Richard A. and Marcia A. Modica to Jonathan D. Ericsson and Jessica S. Ericsson, 3622 Derby Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $279,900 12/11/2019.
Preas, Jimmy C. Jr. and Clayton L. Preas to Sarah Koren and Cameron Swengle, 8412 Martins Creek Road Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 12/10/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Fred A. Lackey and Marci K. Lackey, 8346 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $274,010 12/13/2019.
Stankov, Anton V. and Melissa L. Stankov to Brendan Johnson and Jennifer Johnson, 5428 Winesap Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $264,000 12/13/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adkins, Gloria J. to T. Crouch Homes Inc., 4022 Belle Meade Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $130,000 12/12/2019.
Castle Rock Holdings LLC to Holly Semrow and Joshua Semrow, 5505 Twilight Road Roanoke VA 24019, $183,000 12/13/2019.
Chappell, Joseph L. and Sarah B. Chappell to Kevin D. Slusher, 176 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $121,250 12/12/2019.
Cox, Jordan H. to Zhae M. Callaway and Joshua T. Callway, 6539 Wendover Road Roanoke VA 24019, $169,950 12/09/2019.
Franklin, Russell E. to Travis M. Bell and Cloyse W. Bell, 6754 Grubb Road Roanoke VA 24018, $105,000 12/12/2019.
Jones, Yvette and Joy Jones to Mary E. Rives, 9638 Airpoint Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $169,500 12/12/2019.
McKenzie, Joseph E. to Umar F. Sofi and Safina Khurshid, 3412 Stonehenge Square Roanoke VA 24018, $169,900 12/13/2019.
Morgan, Robert E. and Rita F. Bennett to Michael T. Quinn and Idre Malaiskaite, 2824 Highland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $119,000 12/13/2019.
Powell, Jimmy P. to Randall E. Walters, 4722 Little Bear Road Salem VA 24153, $168,000 12/12/2019.
Sabanija, Munira and Samir Sabanija to Tyler Brown, 3409 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $151,000 12/13/2019.
Secrest, Charlotte W. to Randall R. Beckwith and Julie A. Beckwith, 545 Holiday Road Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 12/11/2019.
Simmons, George M. and Christi M. Simmons to Lewis Hambrick, 8841 Williby Road Salem VA 24153, $146,000 12/10/2019.
Smith, Charles W. Jr. and Kristin J. Smith to Tanya D. Perkins and Scott C. Perkins, 5532 North Lake Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $199,000 12/12/2019.
Spradlin, Shane W. to Daniel R. Greene, 4482 Goodman Road Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 12/10/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Smith, Alvin D. to Cammy N. Smith and Tony R. Smith, 8827 Williby Road Salem VA 24153, $95,000 12/12/2019.
Thornhill, Suzanne P. and John T. Parker to Robert Howitt and Cheryl Howitt, 0 Country Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $65,000 12/09/2019.
