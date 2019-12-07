Roanoke

Over $300,000

City of Roanoke Virginia to Virginia Utility Protection Service Inc., 1830 Blue Hills Circle N.E. Unit B Roanoke VA 24012, $5,532,547 11/22/2019.

Downtown Holdings LLC to JGM Real Estate LLC, 2324 Staunton Ave., 1601 Rugby Blvd. N.W., 2431 Durham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $304,000 11/22/2019.

HOB LLC to H&L Real Estate Partners LLC, 523 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $575,000 11/21/2019.

Ostrander, Benjamin and Amanda Ostrander to John Z. Balasko, 1520 Terrace Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $309,000 11/21/2019.

Pace, Michael S. and Lisa T. Pace to James T. Bass and Annie L. Bass, 3720 Peakwood Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $612,500 11/22/2019.

Pendleton, Ronald W. and Kitty B. Pendleton to John C. Anstey and Kitty B. Matala, 2610 Longview LongivewAve. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $345,000 11/19/2019.

Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Matthew L. Faw, 2217 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $311,000 11/21/2019.

Virginia Appalachian Properties LLC to Wesley E. Warner and Carla A. Warner, 406 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $339,500 11/22/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

Aarons Jax-Orlando LLC to Roanoke Free Methodist Church, 3308-3312 Williamson Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $275,000 11/20/2019.

Brewer, Larry to Michael S. Vaughan and Laura A. Vaughan, 3679 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $203,000 11/22/2019.

Johnson, Joshua C. and Kristin B. Johnson to David T. Guynn and Natalie G. Guynn, 3925 Three Chop Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $247,500 11/22/2019.

Lenz, Angeline to Laura C. Ruark, 634 Marshall Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $239,950 11/18/2019.

Porter, Jason M. to Bradley C. Patton, 3519 Valentine Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 11/22/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Adams, Patricia A. to James E. Hughes and Joan B. Hughes, 2525 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $144,000 11/20/2019.

Brundrett, Christopher P. and Suzanne H. Brundrett to Matthew C. O’Bryan and Matthew T. O’Bryan, 2797 Clifton St. and 2504 Averett St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $128,000 11/20/2019.

Clark, Laura L. to Amanda M. King, 414 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $127,500 11/22/2019.

Coles, Christopher to Omega Properties LLC, 1523 16th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $102,000 11/18/2019.

Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Rosalind Properties LLC c, 2608 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke, VA 24015, $106,136 11/22/2019.

Drewry, Julie A. A and others to Kenneth F. Drewry and Emily F. Drewry, 4220 Chesterton St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $156,200 11/20/2019.

Henderson, James E. and David M. Henderson to Alma Mandra and Ramo Mandra 2613 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $154,500 11/19/2019.

Huynh, David to Voo Dakk LLC, 437 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $128,000 11/18/2019.

Malouf Legacy Trust to WFE LLC, 5118 Greenfield St. Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 11/18/2019.

Martin, Chris to Logan J. Childress, 937 Morehead Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $123,950 11/20/2019.

Norman, Kenneth L. to Billy T. Word Jr., 2451 Bermuda Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $195,650 11/21/2019.

Running, Jeanie L. to Brenda G. Conner, 5055 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $136,500 11/22/2019.

Shepperd, James S. to Miguel Almonte Jr. and Aricelys Torres, 3705 Sunrise Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,000 11/21/2019.

Simmons, Susie to Nancy D. Hawkins and Robert D. Hawkins, 437 Bonhill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,400 11/18/2019.

Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Lakeview Loan Services of Virginia LLC, 5113 Morwanda St N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $117,800 11/22/2019.

Vaughan, Michael S. and Laura A. Vaughan to Joseph T. McMillan and Kayla Hamlin, 4641 Sanders Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $148,300 11/22/2019.

Wheat, Nathan to Alson E. Ward and Karen S. Ward, 4232 Southern Hills Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $174,950 11/20/2019.

Wilson, Cedric and Caroline Wilson to Krysten D. Garrett and Shawn C. Garrett, 1118 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $192,000 11/20/2019.

Woods, Robert W. and Rhonda K. Woods to Dion J. Ellis and Amy R. Ellis, 3122 Kershaw Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $149,950 11/18/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Clark, Deborah R. and Betty D. Ryman Estate to Nhi P. Lee, 2829 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 11/20/2019.

Ginger Investments LLC to Jorge Oliveros Bautista and Remedio Baez Sosa, 190 Laconia Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $89,950 11/18/2019.

Simpkins, Roger and Juanita Simpkins to Joseph N. Cummings, 178 Laconia Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,000 11/18/2019.

Zeigler, Cassandra L. to Aila Boyd, 950 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $84,000 11/18/2019.

Zimmerman, Carl L. Sr. and Patricia K. Zimmerman to Marcellos Buckner and Amanda Buckner, 2305 Delaware Ave. and 1006 Fairfax Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, 24016 $93,900 11/18/2019.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Collignon, Jeffrey B. and Valerie A. Collignon to Lori Wise, 6178 Steeplechase Road Roanoke VA 24018, $329,000 11/19/2019.

D and T Residential Properties Inc. to Abigail D. Lawson and Ruben Becerril Garduno, 3710 Verona Trail Roanoke, VA 24018, $314,000 11/18/2019.

Heffron, Hailey to David S. Gillispie and Patricia Gillispie, 6520 Mill Run Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 11/22/2019.

Kazemi, Mehdi and Soroor Nemat to Ethan J. Koelsch and Kennie I. Koelsch, 6133 Hidden Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 11/20/2019.

Maven Investments LLC to Adam J. Kadolph and Dana D. Kadolph, 7088 Linn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $445,000 11/18/2019.

Nichols, Scott A. and Mitzi P. Nichols to William E. Turner Jr. and Janet L. Turner, 6418 Garman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $379,000 11/21/2019.

Parisi, Ross R. to James L. Call Jr. and Myra J. Call, 6401 Eastshire Court Roanoke VA 24018, $308,500 11/19/2019.

Warner, Wesley E. and Carla Ann Warner to Vipin K. Nair, 6415 Eastshire Court Roanoke VA 24018, $327,000 11/22/2019.

Willson, Kenneth B. and Jennifer N. Wilson to Howard Chen and Audrey P. Chen, 6278 Smokey Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24017, $374,950 11/21/2019.

Windy Gap Properties LLC to BDW Management Inc., 4303 and 4347 Aerospace Road Roanoke VA 24014, $410,000 11/20/2019.

$200,000 to $300,000

DeNeal, David E. and others to Judy Carter-Brown and Miguel A. Ramirez, 3101 Winterberry Square Roanoke VA 24018, $208,575 11/21/2019.

Long, Timothy C. and Jodi S. Long to Carrie Heddings, 4926 Sugar Loaf Mountain Road Roanoke, VA 24018, $279,950 11/22/2019.

Palmer, Thomas H. And to Roger W. Simpson and Charles R. Simpson Jr., 2906 Edgefield Circle Vinton VA 24179, $269,500 11/20/2019.

Scaggs, Ronald W. Jr. to Everett W. Allen and Samantha C. Cohen, 3526 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $203,000 11/22/2019.

Sweeney, Christopher L. to Barry M. Hylton and Lindsay M. Hughes, 4707 Easthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 11/22/2019.

Williams, R.D. and Joyce Williams to Rannie A. Clifton and Cheryl S. Clifton, 5313 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $298,617 11/18/2019.

$100,000 to $200,000

Alvarez, Anthony D. to Kevin Lee Goad, 714 Morrison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $157,800 11/22/2019.

Bell, Sandra T. to John D. Austin, 338 Stoneacres Drive Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 11/21/2019.

Bower, Shelby S. and Leisa Booze-Kirk to Andrew T. Braxtona and Laura M. Braxton, 1031 Maywood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $143,000 11/18/2019.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 7601 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $125,550 11/21/2019.

Maven Investments LLC to Dolores K. Felts, 4223 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $188,454 11/21/2019.

Montoro, Vickie L. to Star City Rentals Crossbow 9E LLC, 5260 Crossbow Circle 9E Roanoke VA 24018, $106,000 11/19/2019.

Parson, Jonathan and Melissa D. Parson to Sonya M. Turpin, 3239 Huffman Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 11/20/2019.

Perdue, Robert K. Jr. and Theresa A. Perdue to Donald A. Williams, 3433 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $177,000 11/18/2019.

Pierce, Kenneth R. and Mary S. Pierce to James K. Copeland and Jennifer E. Brooks, 6202 Botts Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $110,000 11/22/2019.

Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to Star City Investments LLC, 2814 Embassy Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $119,000 11/19/2019.

Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Abbas Mecham, 3280 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke, VA 24015, $165,000 11/22/2019.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to John D. Benois, 8198 Hunters Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 11/18/2019.

Smales, William P. to Christopher T. Church, 3611 Pinevale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 11/18/2019.

Smith Bush, Kathryn V. to Kevin G. Newcomb, 3516 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $152,500 11/21/2019.

Star City Investments LLC to William G. Saunders, 3065 Woodway Road Roanoke VA 24014, $166,400 11/22/2019.

Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to U.S. Bank National Association, 208 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $102,000 11/22/2019.

Vanderplaats Associates LLC to Keith C. Gatzke and Tray A. Gatzke, 4120 Garst Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $194,500 11/21/2019.

Ward, Alson E. and Karen S. Ward to Catherine H. Browning, 3076 Pebble Drive Roanoke V 24014, $148,700 11/20/2019.

Weddle, Barry J. Jr. to Jorge G. Martinez and Emily C. Martinez, 3711 McDaniel Drive Salem VA 24153, $135,950 11/20/2019.

Williams, Donald A. to Brady R. Heberle, 4608 Ferguson Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $175,950 11/19/2019.

Woolwine, Marie B. and Dorothy M. Woolwine to Henry L. Mills and Yingying Wu, 5833 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 11/19/2019.

$50,000 to $100,000

Austin, Samuel P. to Evan J. Noell and Sara D. Noell, 0 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $50,000 11/19/2019.

PHH Mortgage Corp to Brian Mulkey, 4000 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24070, $75,625 11/22/2019.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Snare Family Properties LLC, 3584 Benett Springs Road Salem VA 24153, $89,000 11/22/2019.

