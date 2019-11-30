Roanoke
Over $300,000
B3V LLC to Phillip F. Call, 2422 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 11/15/2019.
Cullather, Daniel P. and Victoria W. Cullather to Southern Estates LLC, 901 Rockland Ave. N.E., 1408 Varnell Ave. N.E., 1525 and 1526 Gordon Ave. S.W., 933 Caldwell St. N.W., 5003 Victoria St. N.W., 611 Stewart Ave. S.E., 1518 Kenwood Ave. S.E., 1916 Wise Ave. S.E., 528 Marshall Ave. S.W., 406 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke, VA 24012, 24015, 24017, 24013, 24016, $1,057,500 11/12/2019.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Elysium Group LLC, 2320 Overlook Road N.E., 401 Rutherford Ave. N.W., 5018 Northwood Drive N.W., 4040 Hershberger Road N.W., 4009 Michigan Ave. N.W., 119 Frances Drive N.W., 1626 Andrews Road N.W., 4009 Michigan Ave. N.W., 1520 Golfside Ave. N.W., 5018 Northwood Drive N.W., 2712 Fairfield Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, 24017, 24012, $939,000 11/13/2019.
Scales, Leon A. and Nancy M. Scales to ACT 3Squared LLP, 708 22nd St. N.W., 919 and 921 Gilmer Ave. N.W., 1213 Hanover Ave. N.W., 1318 Salem Ave. S.W., 1326 Gilmer Ave., 1805 Moorman Road N.W., 2119 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, 24016 $379,995 11/13/2019.
WDWI LLC to 1624 Chapman Ave. LLC, 1624 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $380,000 11/13/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
1255 Hamilton LLC to T. Daniel Frith III, 1255 Hamilton Terrace S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $295,450 11/15/2019.
Everett Leigh Morgan LLC to 1306 Patterson Ave. LLC, 1306 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $230,000 11/13/2019.
Got Soap LLC to 312 13th St. LLC, 312 13th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $260,000 11/13/2019.
Jacobs, Frederick D. and Nicholas S. Jacobs to JSK 330 Elm Ave. LLC, 330 Elm Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $235,000 11/13/2019 .
Roanoke Area Properties LLC to Catbird Group LLC, 335 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $270,000 11/12/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Afton Investments LLC to Meagan R. Umberger and Jordan S. Lilley, 2807 Garden City BLlvd. S.E. Unit 202 Roanoke VA 24014, $102,000 11/12/2019.
Allman, Carol M. to Dana S. Quesenberry, 4751 Biltmore Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $127,000 11/15/2019.
Anderson, Nancy B. to Jason M. Call and Ashley L. Call, 1554 Monterey Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,950 11/13/2019.
Austin, Lisa C. and Beverly B. Collins Estate to JEG Realty Inc. and MKM Properties Inc., 2832 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,000 11/12/2019.
Barnett, Steven D. to David Allen Austin, 2221 Carvin St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 11/14/2019.
Bbayse Homes Inc. to Timothy C. Pierce and Megan A. Fisk, 242 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $154,900 11/12/2019.
Berbert, Ashlee N. to Thomas B. Gallaher, 1426 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $156,000 11/12/2019.
Call, Jason and Ashley L. Call to Erin M. Leslie, 5232 Woodbury St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 11/12/2019.
Conner, John Larry to Brian C. Bone, 1211 Valley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $124,000 11/15/2019.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Charles W. Kelly, 324 Salem Ave. S.W. #102 Roanoke VA 24011, $137,496 11/12/2019.
Fellers, Thomas J. and Ashley K. Fellers to Vincent T. Oliveri and Kara Oliveri, 2611 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $186,750 11/15/2019.
Gibson, Kristian N. to Timothy R. Wheeler, 2311 Moir St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $189,950 11/15/2019.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Deborah S. Tucker, 1229 Moorman Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $115,000 11/13/2019.
Mayo, Michael W. and Charles T. Mayo to Mario Amaya Vasquez and Maria S. Choto De Amaya, 4430 Holmes St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 11/13/2019.
Mountain Brook Builders Inc. to Carolyn A. Stone, 2019 Purcell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,000 11/13/2019.
Norwinski, Derek K. and Brenda F. Norwinski to DRMD Properties LLC, 5221 Airport Road Roanoke VA 24012, $184,000 11/13/2019.
Reese Properties of Virginia LLC to Adam Markwood, 2422 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 11/15/2019.
Spreco, Hajrudin and Alma Spreco to Stephanie M. Woods, 2507 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $157,000 11/15/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Elysium Group LLC, 608 36th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $109,000 11/13/2019.
Stockham, Michele and others to Wendy M. Davis and Charles Davis, 4807 Barclay Square S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $189,000 11/14/2019.
Thompson, Francis and Dolores K. Moore Estate to Benjamin D. Ostrander and Amanda Ostrander, 535 Linden St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $144,950 11/15/2019.
Wall, David R. to Krystal F. Thompson, 106 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $139,900 11/13/2019.
Wharry, Odessa S. to Jordan T. Sparks and Keyquina S. Sparks, 4329 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $182,000 11/12/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Centerfield LLC to Elysium Group LLC, 811 Peck St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $92,000 11/13/2019.
Foster, Garry V. and Katherine T. Foster to Dawn E. Claytor, 1660 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 11/13/2019.
Henricks, Robert M. to D and T Residential Properties Inc., 5038 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $61,000 11/15/2019.
Meador, Tamara A. to Robert W. Harrison Jr. and Desiree E. Harrison, 1245 Liberty Road N.E. Roanoke, VA 24012, $61,500 11/12/2019.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. to Federal National Mortgage Association, 4450 Old Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $74,300 11/14/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Alouf, Gregory and Erin Alouf to Vivek Natarajan and Annie Natarajan, 7425 Willow Leaf Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $830,000 11/13/2019.
Davis, Todd E. and Whitney P. Davis to Marcelo B. Larsen and Gabriela Rosana D’Antonio, 7356 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $825,000 11/15/2019.
Day, Patrice I. to Christopher R. Sandoval and Samantha A. Sandoval, 6205 Creekview Court Roanoke VA 24018, $319,950 11/13/2019.
Helm, Jill W. to Troy Philpott and Helen Philpott, 2224 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $310,500 11/15/2019.
Holtz, Lindsay A. and others to Shah Development LLC, 5348 Pleasant Run Drive Salem VA 24153, $330,000 11/14/2019.
Killough, Gregory N. and Catherine W. Killough to Billy C. Mason and Elizabeth R. Mason, 5715 Longridge Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $399,900 11/15/2019.
Kinney, Robert V. Jr. and Gayle M. Kinney to David Quntanilla and Angela R. Quntanilla, 4503 Farmwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $369,950 11/15/2019.
Meland, Doris J. to Andrew J. Herndon, 4859 Hunting Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 11/15/2019.
Sieveking, Brian S. and Lois A. Sieveking Estate to Joseph F. Vannoy and Gretchen Vannoy, 5133 Red Stag Road Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 11/12/2019.
Yun, Chol Kyu and Kyong Cha Yun to Aric T. Albrecht and Jessica D. Albrecht, 6110 Renoir Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 11/13/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Allen, Leiauanna R. and Ruth M. Allen to Linda M. Hart and John T. Hart, 4030 Rutrough Road Roanoke VA 24014, $206,000 11/15/2019.
Cady, Andrew to James A. Webb and Patricia A. Webb, 5007 Nicholas Hill Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 11/15/2019.
Cooks Siding & Window Co. Inc. to Patrick O. Smyth and April Smyth, 516 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $239,950 11/15/2019.
Dallas, Stavroula P. to Atef Matar and Eitedal Asaad Radah, 5007 Huntridge Road Roanoke, VA 24012, $250,000 11/14/2019.
Karnes, Jamie L. and Crystal M. Karnes to Janine E. Zaebst, 3358 Melody Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 11/15/2019.
Masters, Joseph J. and Carol B. Masters to Todd M. Brookens and Silvia Brookens, 5723 Arcturus Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 11/15/2019.
McGlothlin, James M. and Heather S. McGlothlin to Mary-Katherine Stewart-Lawson Schmidt, 1929 Summerfield Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $234,950 11/15/2019.
Phillpott, Troy P. and Helen H. Philpott to William E. Jernigan Jr. and Lynn R. Jernigan, 6019 Bent Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $244,950 11/14/2019.
Southfield LLC to Richard Lee Carter and Teresa S. Carter, 3742 Autumn Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $249,950 11/15/2019.
Woodring, Cathy W. to Thai Thi Ha and Bo Thieu Tang, 6435 Garrett Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $290,000 11/14/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Allen, George W. and Cinderella L. Allen to Craig A. Sheets and Alice M. Sheets, 4930 Yellow Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 11/15/2019.
Burrows-Holt, Jeanette L. to Michael D. Flick, 517 Chestnut Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $186,000 11/13/2019.
Estates at Old Mill LLC to DAV LLC, 7207 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $110,000 11/15/2019.
Flick, Michael D. to Adnan Hodzic and Marissa L. Webber, 2224 E. Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $199,950 11/12/2019.
Francisco, Gary L. and Joan W. Francisco to Melissa A. Dooley, 6420 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $187,950 11/14/2019.
Hall, Terry W. to Hannah R. Church, 413 N. Blair St. Vinton VA 24179, $112,000 11/15/2019.
Herb Smith Inc. to James W. Plasters and June L. Plasters, 3665 Iredell Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $181,000 11/12/2019.
Huffine, Joan V. and Gary L. Lynch to Michael Dunn and Bryce E. Dunn, 4637 Cook Creek Road Roanoke VA 24012, $124,600 11/12/2019.
Mack Investments Inc. to Fredrick Reinmann III, 5435 Starkey Road Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 11/14/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Sarah L. Lubash, 3117 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $184,750 11/13/2019.
Tardio-Glynn, Marinela to Eric Beasley, 5315 Valleypointe Parkway Roanoke VA 24019, $122,000 11/15/2019.
Wilburn, Kenneth C. and Carolyn M. Southern to Betty T. Stone, 8217 Emerald Court Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $140,000 11/13/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Equity Trustees LLC to Freedom Valley Financial LLC, 1468 Wolf Creek Drive Vinton VA 24179, $53,472 11/12/2019.
Moore, Aleta C. and James W. Cole Estate to Matthew I. Penney, 1718 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $84,500 11/14/2019.
Quicken Loans to Garry A. Viar, 609 Dale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $59,299 11/15/2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.