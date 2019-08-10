Roanoke
Over $300,000
Lynda & Sherry LLC to Franklin County Ventures LLC, 102 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $380,000 07/25/2019.
Ramsey, A. Wharton to Dirby Properties LLC, 3501 Franklin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $361,500 07/26/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Croom, David D. and Alison G. Croom to William P. Beasley and John P. Tipton, 2333 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,000 07/23/2019.
Hedrick, Rachael E. to Charles L. Downs Jr. and Kristi Downs, 2311 Fairway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $262,500 07/23/2019.
Higgins, Darryl M. and Karen R. Higgins to Bradford A. Klodowski and Brianne M. McGhee, 4810 Golfview Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $214,950 07/22/2019.
Jagger, Kristen L. to Screenivas B. Potturi and Santhi Sree Potturi, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. 1D Roanoke VA 24016, $219,950 07/26/2019.
Lowe, Susan B. to Charles T. Kirchner, 3209 Pasley Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 07/24/2019.
Waddell, Susan A. to Cary S. Cronemeyer, 2018 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 07/23/2019.
Wehmeyer, Edwin C. and Russell W. Reynolds to Jennifer R. Coburn, 210 Mountain Brook Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $288,900 07/24/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
ALG Trustee LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 2206 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $186,000 07/24/2019.
E-Zee Car Wash LLC to SAGARP LLC, 2433 Orange Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $145,000 07/25/2019.
Greenage, Michael P. and Laura E. Koons to Greg Jay Hupp and Tasha L. Eaton, 1416 Crestmoor Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $196,500 07/23/2019.
Herndon, Daisy L. to Taylor Mann, 4713 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $131,000 07/24/2019.
Holland, Thomas and Peter Pennington to Harrison Exile and Jucelyne Exile, 729 Wayland St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 07/26/2019.
Isom, Sharon O. to Leland Wells, 546 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $130,000 07/26/2019.
Majors, Tatum M. to Jacob Griffith and Rebecca Griffith, 4641 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $159,700 07/25/2019.
McLeod Family Foundation Inc. to White Pine Ventures LLC, 1912 Eastern Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,000 07/26/2019.
MGB Properties of Roanoke LLC to Carol Sue Wertz, 4513 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $133,000 07/26/2019.
Plasters, June L. to Joshua Stewart, 1825 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $102,950 07/23/2019.
Rabon, Elsie E. and Sarah McEachern to Kristopher L. Collins and Amanda L. Collins, 1724 Clay St. Roanoke VA 24013, $101,000 07/23/2019.
Spencer, Todd D. to David R. King and Danielle N. King, 2633 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $169,950 07/26/2019.
Spring, John W. and Mary Ann Spring to Alfred N. Kline, 4207 Griffin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $129,000 07/25/2019.
Stone, Betty L. to Graham Guth, 3204 Maplelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $136,000 07/26/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Choice Holdings LLC to Commodore Development LLC, 2008 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $90,000 07/24/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to Homer Y. Yandle Investments LLC, 3228 Maplelawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $58,100 07/26/2019.
Gass, Gunther W. to MAKO Real Estate LLC, 605 Sixth St. Roanoke VA 24013, $64,940 07/24/2019.
Hamed, Sabrine to Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, 32 15th St. Roanoke VA 24016, $99,500 07/25/2019.
MCE Residential LLP to White Pine Ventures LLC, 1634 Eastern Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 07/26/2019.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David Jearls, 1027 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $82,000 07/25/2019.
Segelke, Kristin W. to Marisol Aspillaga, 520 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $63,000 07/22/2019.
Stephen K. Christenson PC to Virginia Housing Development Authority, 4620 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $93,500 07/24/2019.
Walker, Stephen A. and Deanna L. Walker to Do Right Contracting Inc., 1723 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $72,500 07/23/2019.
Warner, Kayla M. to MAKO Real Estate LLC, 930 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $57,000 07/23/2019.
Webb, Donald W. and Sandra F. Webb to Olufemi Dinakin and Olabisi Dinakin, 1566 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $88,775 07/25/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Ball, William R. to Tonya F. Young, 8312 Strathmore Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $337,500 07/25/2019.
Hannabass, Tina and Keith Hannabass to Christopher L. Hodges and Jamie L. Whitt, 5419 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $334,500 07/26/2019.
Jacobson, Mary D. to George Saunders, 7585 Bending Oak Drive Catawba, VA 24070, $375,000 07/22/2019.
Magnolia Club LLC to Old Mill Plantation Homeowners Association Inc., 7474 Grape Holley Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 07/26/2019.
Messick, Amy E. to Mark Virden and Tonya D. Virden, 6113 Hidden Valley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $430,000 07/24/2019.
Saldarini, Charles A. and others to Stephen J. Stachelski and Cynthia M. Stachelski, 4964 Towne Drive #26 Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 07/24/2019.
Schrader, David L. and Luanne B. Schrader to Adam M. Williams and Talena C. Williams, 4312 Fox Chase Court Roanoke VA 24018, $405,000 07/26/2019.
Virden, Tonya D. to Stephen C. Swain and Lindsay E. Swain, 5584 Mount Laurel Road Roanoke VA 24018, $329,250 07/23/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Angle, William K. to Bryan D. Sullivan and Annemarie Lopiccolo Sullivan, 2430 Carlsbad Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $233,000 07/25/2019.
Board, Howard C. Jr. to Robert M. Beche, 3728 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $227,000 07/22/2019.
Clement, Steven and Stephanie Clement to Ian Kyle and Laura A. Canner, 1003 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $214,950 07/26/2019.
Dalton, Ricky L. and Angela S. Dalton to Jason D. Brown and Amanda L. Brown, 6733 Albert Road Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 07/26/2019.
Deitrich, Robert R. and Debra D. Deitrich to Miguel Garcia Jr. and Yuly A. Gaucheta Quintero, 1405 Duke Drive Vinton VA 24179, $284,950 07/24/20019.
Desai, Meeta to Cheryl A. Morrison, 4210 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $223,900 07/26/2019.
Eckholdt, Janice W. and others to Kimberly D. Payne, 6663 Ivy Mountain Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 07/22/2019.
Hammon, Elizabeth A. to Son Hong Nguyen and Thuy Ti Pham, 804 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $280,000 07/22/2019.
Helms, Robert and Meghan Helms to Kevin M. Bowles and Kellli L. Kitchens, 5019 Jonathan Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 07/24/2019.
Hollowell, James J. to Auvray K. Shumate, 1558 Innsbrooke Drive Salem VA 24153, $260,000 07/26/2019.
Morrison, Cheryl A. to Christian A. Persinger, 3533 Old Towne Road Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 07/26/2019.
Musick, Edward R. and Angela Musick to Steven Clement and Stephanie Clement, 472 Edgemont Circle Vinton VA 24179, $286,000 07/26/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Clinton T. Magill and Alicia H. Magill, 2953 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $297,975 07/24/2019.
Scavelli, Jennifer L. to Darryl M. Higgins and Karen R. Higgins, 6005 Briar Hill Court Roanoke VA 24012, $292,000 07/22/2019.
Stewart, Robert L. and Sandra H. Stewart to Jennifer J. Carroll and Curtis J. Carroll, 6708 Garman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $215,000 07/24/2019.
Stone, Dawn to Mary Ellen Belcher, 5228 Fordwick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 07/26/2019.
Thomas, Rhonda to Rachael E. Hedrick, 5418 Quail Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 07/24/2019.
Tingler, Matthew A. and Lesiley Tingler to John Casey and Sharon Casey, 1711 Bush Farm Drive Vinton VA 24179, $229,995 07/23/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Akers, John M. and Dennis W. Stephenson Estate to Arco P. Paul and Sudeshna Ghosh, 7308 Maple Court Roanoke, VA 24018, $121,000 07/26/2019.
Bank of New York Mellon to Tit for Tat Corp., 4070 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $108,000 07/26/2019.
Beche, Robert M. and Sharon A. Beche to Tanner Hansen and Samantha Varrone, 5337 Thornrose Road Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 07/22/2019.
Carroll, Curits J. and Jennifer J. Carroll to Dale S. Kuiken, 832 Orlando Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $169,950 07/23/2019.
Chewning, Timothy W. to Jourdan T. Oyler, 250 Dawnridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 07/26/2019.
Coburn, Jennifer R. to Brian Modica, 5316 Eden Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $135,500 07/24/2019.
Davilla, Francisco F. and Tracey Lea Davilla to Thelma Z. Harrison, 520 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 07/23/2019.
Deel, Freddie and Sara M. Deel to Sarah E. Macey, 3320 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $140,000 07/24/2019.
Dunn, Lisa S. to Alice O. Eakin, 106 Cambridge Square Vinton VA 24179, $100,000 07/22/2019.
East Irrevocable Trust to Hobert L. Shepherd and Betty H. Shepherd, 2619 Feather Garden Circle Vinton VA 24179, $187,500 07/26/2019.
Equity Trustees LLC to JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, 4859 Stanley Farm Road Salem VA 24153, $123,930 07/22/2019.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Ceylon ST LLC, 511 and 513 Ruddell Road Vinton VA 24179, $120,000 07/25/2019.
Hendrick, Brent S. and Gwen A. Hendrick to Jennifer L. Gussman, 3212 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $133,000 07/22/2019.
Herb Smith Inc. to Jacob Holmes and Emily Holdren, 2781 Ivy Lane Vinton VA 24179, $169,950 07/24/2019.
Hood, K. Brian and M. Rebecca Hood to Jacqueline M. Hood, 702 Clearwater Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,300 07/23/2019.
Lanier, Jannie J. to Deepthi R. Pasala and Radhakrishnan Jayaraman, 6938 Buck Crossing Road Roanoke VA 24018, $127,000 07/22/2019.
Lowe, W.R. and Shree P. Lowe to Joseph Clemons and Tayler Bane, 5344 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $146,584 07/26/2019.
Mattox, Timothy I. and Sherry S. Mattox to Shawn P. Allie and Constance H. Allie, 3106 Mowles Road Salem VA 24153, $160,000 07/24/2019.
McMillan, Hugh J. Jr. and Drema D. McMillan to Christopher A. Chase and Emily T. Chase, 4531 Fontaine Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 07/25/2019.
Naff, Whitney Y. to Jason N. Hamlett and Katrina M. Hamlett, 5951 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 07/25/2019.
Parrish, Joshua O. and Catherine L. Parrish to Jonathan M. Crenshaw and Jennifer T. Duong, 5423 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $158,000 07/26/2019.
Poey, John P. to Richard L. Whitley and Myra R. Whitley, 3745 Ellen Drive Salem VA 24153, $155,000 07/23/2019.
RAS Trustee Services LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 2815 Carvins Cove Road Salem VA 24153, $117,890 07/25/2019.
Roanoke Valley Homes Inc. to John B. Wright and Bonney B. Wright, 5244 North Garden Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 07/25/2019.
Saunders, Robert L. Jr. to Brian Harmon and Brooke Harmon, 5645 Crescent Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 07/24/2019.
Stephen K. Christensen PC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 6855 Autumn Wood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $160,330 07/22/2019.
Waggoner, Richard H. and Tracy K. Waggoner to Thomas E. Morgan Jr. and Peggy J. Morgan,, 6106 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $132,000 07/26/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Lawrence Steven W. to Cathy L. Lawrence and others, 8205 Olde Tavern Road Roanoke VA 24019, $74,750 07/22/2019.
MCE Residential LLP to Faye C. Foster, 7139 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $86,150 07/23/2019.
RAS Trustee Services LLC to Ditech Financial LLC, 2855 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $95,195 07/26/2019.
RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2953 Adam Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 07/24/2019.
Warmstone Properties LLC to Montana J. Brogan, 4829 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $78,350 07/23/2019.