Roanoke
Over $300,000
Godin, Jonathan A. and Morgan R. Godin to George D. George III and Maggie L. Dent, 2516 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $330,000 08/05/2019.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home Inc. to Hamlar Properties, 1002 Moorman Road, 1015 Fairfax Ave. and 0 11th St. N.W. Roanoke VA, 24017, $640,000 08/06/2019.
Hutchins, Anne C. to John K. Hudson and Hilda Hudson, 2125 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Unit 301 Roanoke VA 24014, $387,500 08/05/2019.
Johnson, William W. and Becky L. Johnson to Robert P. Martin and Cheryl W. Martin, 3333 Somercroft Court Roanoke VA 24014, $500,000 08/05/2019.
Lynch, Sean A. and Jennifer L. Lynch to Edward S. Harriman, 2510 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $349,500 08/09/2019.
Mullens, Nathan R. and Elizabeth A. Austin to James F. McKell Jr. and Allison O. McKell, 2819 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $327,000 08/09/2019.
PMCR LLC to Roanoke Investment Properties LLC, 1316 S. Jefferson St. and acreage on Willliamson Road Roanoke VA 24011, $1,300,000 08/07/2019.
Progress Street Builders Inc. to Howard O. Protinsky and Marsha G. Protinsky, 4410 Maple Leaf Court Roanoke VA 24018, $453,950 08/06/2019.
Valdez, Gregorio and Audra M. Van Wart to Michael A. Bergen and Erika Bergen, 3008 Maywood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $430,000 08/06/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bush, Arthur L. III and Catherine J. Bush to Kelly L. Stano, 2430 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 08/09/2019.
Casas, Brooks R. and Pearl Chiu to 6821 Ocean LLC, 0 Cornwallis Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $260,000 08/08/2019.
Gilmore, Richard E. to Martha M. Gold, 1856 Blenheim Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $237,000 08/07/2019.
Grey, Nicholas and Hannah E. Grey to Merle W. Burton, 4050 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $256,500 08/07/2019.
Oehlschlaeger, Deborah to Atchuytaramkumar Pachigolla and Santosh Thundalam Ramu, 4510 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $208,750 08/06/2019.
Oehlschlaeger, Deborah to Atchuytaramkumar Pachigolla and Santosh Thundalam Ramu, 4514 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $207,750 08/06/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Joel E. Balsley and Catherine J. Weaver, 1919 Carter Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 08/06/2019.
Stone, Matthew C. and Allison H. Stone to David L. Cameron, 5701 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 08/05/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barker, Solon W. Jr. and Patricia J. Barker to Jennifer M. Doyle, 2376 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,000 08/09/2019.
Cobham, Brenda A. to Larry R. Hill, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Road Unit 405 Roanoke VA 24014, $189,000 08/09/2019.
Dalessandro, Virginia to David I. Tenzer and Martha M. Tenzer, 1318 Maple Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $158,000 08/09/2019.
Dorathy, Darryl J. and Linda T. Dorathy to Donald L. Holdren and Sherry B. Holdren, 4706 Desi Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $117,750 08/07/2019.
Elite Estate Solutions LLC to Teresa M. Vanderveer, 3705 New Spring Branch Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 08/05/2019.
Espelage, Janette E. to Whitney D. Graham and Christopher D. Beckner Jr., 2201 Dogwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $123,000 08/06/2019.
Harriman, Edward S. to Chapel Forest LLC, 15 23rd St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $169,000 08/08/2019.
Hengar, Dustin and Edward Martin to Leah N. Psimer, 1706 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 08/09/2019.
Keaton, Jeffrey M. and Michele L. Keaton to Said M. Mdame, 914 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $117,000 08/06/2019.
Lantz, Donald R. to Laura A. Taylor and Darlene K. Hacker, 4768 Jacklin Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $154,950 08/09/2019.
Lawrence, Richard S. to 208 4th St. LLC, 208 Fourth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $168,500 08/09/2019.
Maciel, Sarah D. to Reid A. Shores, 1037 Welton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,950 08/09/2019.
Mowbray, Donald M. Jr. and others to Shaun L. Edmonds and Leslie Edmonds, 3221 Troy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $157,500 08/05/2019.
Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Scott Jordan, 2748 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $173,000 08/07/2019.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dustin Henegar, 2414 Livingston Road Roanoke VA 24015, $147,500 08/09/2019.
Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Richard E. Walters, 3224 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $134,995 08/09/2019.
Smith, Melanie E. to Lucinda F. Jewell, 441 Windard Drive #441 Roanoke VA 24018, $182,000 08/05/2019.
Watts, Devon M. and Megan S. Watts to Joel B. Juarez Ixcaquic and Rebekah Juarez, 843 Pinewood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $131,950 08/05/2019.
Wilburn, Ashlee N. to Magan E. Marshall, 2904 Hollowell Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $133,500 08/08/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 4930 Fralin Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $77,400 08/05/2019.
Durham, Rhonda L. to U.S. Bank National Association, 1640 Mayo Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $66,240 08/05/2019.
Haskins, Irving L. and Diana B. Haskins to Bbayse Homes Inc., 242 Frances Drive Roanoke VA 24017, $69,000 08/09/2019.
Marisco, Teresa H. to Calvin Willie, 2210 Buford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $50,000 08/06/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Gateway Mortgage Group, 712 30th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $61,560 08/07/2019.
Williams, Pamela B. and Elizabeth S. Anderson to Realestate Buy It Now LLC, 904 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 08/05/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Blank, Robert W. and Anna R. Ferro to Dwight D. McKabney and Jessica L. McKabney, 7623 Amber Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $540,000 08/09/2019.
Cardenas, Jennifer L. and others to Nathan Webster, 5332 McVitty Road Roanoke VA 24016, $304,000 08/06/2019.
Conner, Todd and Tonya R. Conner to Robert K. Prettyman and Judith S. Prettyman, 5725 Senic Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $452,000 08/05/2019.
Doughty, Douglas N. and Elizabeth S. Doughty to Daniel E. Howell and Brittany R. Howell, 4328 Fox Croft Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $338,500 08/05/2019.
Graham Thomas Homebuilder LLC to Scott M. Swinburne, 3111 Isabel Lane Salem VA 24153, $329,950 08/05/2019.
Knopf, Terry and Lindsay N. Knopf to Jason A. Collins and Kristen D. Collins, 5042 Carter Grove Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $439,950 08/09/2019.
Martin, Timothy E. and Nancy L. Martin to Robert S. Johnson Sr., 1904 Pelham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $313,000 08/05/2019.
McKinley, Christopher A. and Brooke M. McKinley to Gregory R. Savignac and Kyla M. Savignac, 5047 Labradore Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $340,000 08/09/2019.
Pendry, Tyler R. and Kelly L. Stano to Arthur Bush III and Catherine J. Bush, 5813 Winnbrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $479,950 08/09/2019.
Stilwell, Richard H. and Betty F. Stilwell to Xian Hua Chen, 5206 Meadow Creek Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $372,500 08/09/2019.
Webb, Jeffrey A. and Alice S. Webb to Ralph G. Migliarese III and Laura B. Migliarese, 5376 Montague Way Roanoke VA 24018, $469,000 08/08/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Alemi, Alireza and Faryaneh Poursardar to Carl R. Blumenthal and Allison Blumenthal, 4459 Summerset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $257,200 08/05/2019.
Ammen, Patricia J. to Brooke Frost and Julio M. Rodriguez, 4609 Hammond Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $220,000 08/09/2019.
Anderson, D. Gary to David L. Gaylord and Ashlee N. Wilburn, 3805 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $228,950 08/09/2019.
Epperly, Trina A. to Melissa Q. Dillon, 673 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $209,000 08/08/2019.
Faber, Reina J. to LJJH Properties LLC, 5139 Orchard Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $212,000 08/05/2019.
Halmat, Jwan to Michael A. Smith, 5030 Nicholas Hill Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $245,000 08/07/2019.
Hankins, Matthew D. and Alllison L. Hankins to Anne Burtno, 327 Boxley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $206,000 08/09/2019.
Kuker, Susan W. to Joseph V. Patterson Jr. and Kathleen Mary Patterson, 6004 Farmhouse Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $232,408 08/08/2019.
Tamaro, Mark W. and Beth Z. Tamaro to Brandy M. Lancenese, 5233 Setter Road Roanoke VA 24012, $251,000 08/05/2019.
Thompson, Olivia R. to Nichole Kinzie and Shane Hutchens, 5162 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $226,000 08/06/2019.
Yeoman, Travis K. and Krystal L. Yeoman to Quicken Loans Inc., 1637 Mill Pond Drive Salem VA 24153, $267,237 08/05/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Elite Estate Solutions LLC to F. Moorman Robertson and Judith H. Robertson, 5605 Ingleside Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $133,000 08/09/2019.
Hall, Francis C. and Jackie A. Hall to Douglas R. Morgan and Kathleen Poulin, 4041 Gladden Road Salem VA 24153, $134,950 08/08/2019.
Hockenberry, David K. to Michael C. Crigger and Emma Lois-Ann Myers, 4597 Fort Lewis Church Road Salem VA 24153, $136,000 08/09/2019.
Kicklighter, James N. Jr. and Kimberly H. Kicklighter to Shea Coffey and Maggie H. Coffey, 11091 Bent Mountain Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $188,000 08/09/2019.
Kirkwood, Kylen S. to Hallie M. Price and Mathew P. Price, 503 Vale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $138,000 08/07/2019.
Maciel, Victor D. to Katherine A. Jennings, 926 Emerald Drive Vinton VA 24179, $157,000 08/08/2019.
Martin, Edward to Tammy R. Jones and Doris M. Sowers, 5410 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $150,000 08/06/2019.
Plaza, Alex P. to Benjamin L. Cook and Lory A. Cook, 2707 Parkview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $163,000 08/09/2019.
Smith, Warren Corbert II to BTPP LLC, 3504 Alltree Trail Salem VA 24153, $100,000 08/07/2019.
Zhang, Yu and Yi Wang to Eric Wilkinson, 4431 Keefer Road Roanoke VA 24018, $172,500 08/09/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Atkinson, Russell P. and Dorothy G. Atkinson Estate to Lonny K. Foster and Anita S. Foster, 1430 Wildwood Road Salem VA 24153, $50,000 08/05/2019.
BLJ & Associates LLC to Larry S. Bush Jr., 312 Ninth St. Vinton VA 24179, $87,000 08/09/2019.
Chambers, Audra L. to Kelsey Bunn, 7121 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $99,500 08/06/2019.
Lemons, Paul D. to Scott Smith and Susan M. Smith, 3514 Timberline Trail #1114 Roanoke VA 24018, $72,000 08/09/2019.