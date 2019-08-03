Roanoke
Over $300,000
Conner, William E. to SMLA Properties LLC, 3321 and 3327 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $413,000 07/17/2019.
Cooke, Benjamin J. to Brenna A. Keane and Paul J. Davis, 1626 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $328,500 07/15/2019.
Elliott Bay Healthcare Realty II LLC to 1031 Xchange Trust II, 404 McClanahan St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $2,640,000 07/16/2019.
TFF Properties LLC to South Jefferson LLC, 2205 Crystal Spring Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $620,000 07/15/2019.
Wood, David Layne to Gordon W. Dodson and Beverley J. Dodson, 3221 Northshire Court Roanoke VA 24014, $456,608 07/19/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barkett, Erryn M. to Pittza LLC, 210 Fourth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $200,000 07/15/2019.
Calareso, William J. and Yvonne D. Calareso to Dana C. Ackley and Margaret M. Ackley, 4409 Belford St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 07/19/2019.
Clifton, Debra A. to Mary V. Eure, 1718 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 07/17/2019.
Davis, Michelle E. to Anne W. Dickey and Laura M. Hartman, 1209 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $225,000 07/19/2019.
Endurance Franklin LLC to Henry’s Real Estate LLC, 315 Woods Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $261,000 07/18/2019.
Graham, Carole S. to Jason Martin and Katie Martin, 2322 Circle Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 07/16/2019.
Mair, Stuart K. to Mia Yugo, 830 Orchard Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $290,000 07/18/2019.
O’Brien, Megan to Dennis Y. Burch and Linday J. Hall, 1812 Wakefield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $255,000 07/18/2019.
Surrusco, Barbara R. to Andrew A. Slemp Jr. and Sondra S. Slemp, 4438 Pheasant Ridge Road Unit 203 Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 07/18/2019.
Young, Robert L. to LAR Investments LLC, 709 Madison Ave., 1529 Gilmer Ave., 2793 Clifton St. N.W. and 1414 Wise Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24017, 24013, $220,000 07/19/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Angela Lingle-Gaines, 2048 Clinton Ave. Roanoke VA 24013, $124,950 07/15/2019.
Church, Roger L. and Barbara L. Church to Bobby W. Mills, 1402 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $117,250 07/15/2019.
Clements, Stephen E. and Leah Z. Clements to Timothy C. Bostic and Katelyn A. Bostic, 2739 Meadowview Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $119,950 07/15/2019.
Craighead, Darrell R. to Todd A. Johnson, 2409 Guilford Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $130,000 07/15/2019.
Fillinger, Linnie A. to Mandy Jackson, 2522 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $143,000 07/18/2019.
Finn, Lucy M. to Thomas A. Gill, 2448 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $152,000 07/18/2019.
Flint, Jerome to Phillip A. Mesadieu and Jean Mesadieu, 3814 Red Fox Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 07/17/2019.
Karius, Brooke E. to Andrew Grider and Douglas J. Grider, 400 Salem Ave. S.W. Unit 2K Roanoke VA 24016, $140,000 07/15/2019.
Lance M. Hale Esq. PC to Challenge LLC, 117 Franklin Road Roanoke VA 24011, $189,000 07/19/2019.
Latham, William D. Jr. and Christy L. Latham to Sherry L. Blankenship, 4101 Welcome Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $150,950 07/15/2019.
Midence, Jose A. to Phillip N. Camarillo and Darlene R. Camarillo, 4744 Casper Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $127,000 07/15/2019.
Myers, Linda S. and John T. Graham to Sarah L. McCarty, 2421 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $140,000 07/16/2019.
Providence Properties LLC to Mathew J. Reichl, 2451 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $136,000 07/15/2019.
Raleigh Court United Methodist Church to Maiden Properties LLC, 3009 Dover Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $153,500 07/17/2019.
Ribble, James D. Estate and Stephen D. Ribble to Jose Leonardo Diaz Diaz, 3412 Whittle St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $111,000 07/15/2019.
Short, Brian D. and Amanda Lester to Julianna E. Caldwell, 4956 Pomeroy Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $112,000 07/16/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Downtown Holdings LLC to Equity Trust Co., 949 Kellog Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $57,400 07/17/2019.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Daniel Melki, 1644 Eighth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,200 07/19/2019.
Hayes, Timothy E. and Sherry L. Hayes to Five Stone Properties LLC, 525 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 07/17/2019.
Johnson, Helen S. to Morris Real Estate Management LLC, 44 Forest Hill Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $55,000 07/17/2019.
Muse, Robert K. and Kathryn Anderson to Jose Rene Romero, 3137 Fleming Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $92,500 07/19/2019.
O’Keefe, Robert F. to Lucien L. Metayer Jr., 2840 Colonial Ave. S.W. Unit D-6 Roanoke VA 24015, $59,000 07/16/2019.
Old Dominion Trustees Inc. to BKC Properties Inc., 2422 Vancouver Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $59,000 07/17/2019.
St. Clair, Carolyn J. and Billie Lester to Patience M. Grubb and Brandon N. Robinson, 2250 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $69,000 07/16/2019.
Surety Trustees LLC to Freedom First FCU, 1026 Rockland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $50,000 07/18/2019.
Thompson, Michael E. to Shawn Dien and Ha Dang, 1011 Sixth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $70,000 07/16/2019.
Trustee Services of Virginia LLC to Branch Banking & Trust Co. 3901 Plantation Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $88,000 07/19/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Dunkenberger, David and Allison Dunkenberger to Cody A. Harris and Hannah L. Harris, 5182 Arrowhead Trail Salem VA 24153, $359,000 07/15/2019.
Sarver, Phillip M. and Marie D. Sarver to Michael V. Brennan and Serena Ciparis, 3979 Flint Road Salem VA 24153, $318,000 07/19/2019.
Smith, Paul T. and Nellie C. Smith to Zade A. Mohamad and Hend M. Aloosi, 5805 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 07/16/2019.
Terwilleger, Alan B. and Carroll P. Terwilleger to Paul T. Smith and Nellie C. Smith, 5627 Rockbridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $321,000 07/16/2019.
Willis, James S. III to Willem J. Van Jaarsveld, 8460 Poplar Springs Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $949,000 07/19/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Ryan D. Applegate and Victoria L. Applegate, 6352 Pettit Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 07/15/2019.
Fielder, Michael H. to Dorothy P. Langford, 5424 Orchard Villas Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $224,000 07/17/2019.
Garman, Glen T. and Carla D. Garman to Lucas N. Teubert and Cheyanne A. Teubert, 5318 Canoe Circle Salem VA 24153, $269,950 07/18/2019.
Goin, Ashley C. to Elizabeth T. Bivens, 5414 Quail Ridge Court Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 07/18/2019.
Hess, Scott J. and Paula J. Hess to Kevin Conroy and Jennifer Conroy, 1808 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $290,000 07/19/2019.
Lee, Tae Ho to Christopher A. Monioudis and Christina A. Monioudis, 5244 Fordwick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $237,500 07/15/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Indra B. Magar and Laxmi Thapa, 7828 Carriage Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $284,950 07/16/2019.
Maven Investments LLC to Max W. Davis, 4239 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $233,584 07/19/2019.
Morgan, William J. Jr. to Kellie J. Rakes, 5554 Sweetfern Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $220,000 07/18/2019.
Perkins, Thomas S. and Maria Perkins to Gina Jenrette, 2629 Paddington St. Vinton VA 24179, $206,000 07/15/2019.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Valerie G. Witt, 8355 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $271,112 07/19/2019.
Rakes, Richard C. and Kellie J. Rakes to Juston R. Bass and Whitney Bass, 4622 Nevis Drive Salem VA 24153, $254,000 07/18/2019.
Shorter, Rickey Lee to Donald D. Pinkard and Janice E. Pinkard, 5824 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $229,000 07/19/2019.
Terry, Tony W. and Laura S. Terry to Brooks Musselman and Teresina C. Musselman, 933 Martin McNeil Road Salem VA 24153, $252,000 07/19/2019.
Vugdalic, Edin and Aida Vugdalic to Linda M. Ellett and Tracy Lee, 6135 Carolina Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $274,950 07/15/2019.
Wright, Debra L. and Therron L. Wright to Jeremy E. Mullins, 5828 Arcturus Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $262,500 07/15/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Jessica B. Merricks, 104 Gretchen Court Vinton VA 24179, $115,000 07/16/2019.
Fulcher, Doris R. and others to Juan Jimenez and Elodia B. Jimenez, 4556 Thurman Drive Salem VA 24153, $160,000 07/15/2019.
Gayo, Jose J. and Maria S. Gayo to Kristly Ciriaco, 5702 Pine Acres Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 07/19/2019.
Holdren, Stewart F. and Cynthia H. Bowles to Roger C. White and Susan K. White, 209 Lynn Haven Circle Vinton VA 24179, $153,000 07/16/2019.
Huffman, N. Thomas and Nelson T. Huffman II to Jason A. Underwood, 2721 Fernlawn Road Salem VA 24153, $116,000 07/15/2019.
Jackson, Marion R. to Nicholas Long and Cydney Long, 5150 Sugar Loaf Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $188,000 07/17/2019.
Joye, Helen I. to Timothy R. Fisher, 509 Aragona Drive Vinton VA 24179, $176,000 07/17/2019.
KMO Holdings LLC to Daniel Camargo and Emily R. Camargo, 1570 Carlos Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $177,000 07/19/2019.
Kula Golf LLC to John L. Preu and Heather L. Preu, 3829 Ballyhack Trail Roanoke VA 24014, $110,000 07/15/2019.
Lane, Brian J. to Dustin B. Womack and Deborah B. Womack, 3364 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $177,000 07/15/2019.
McGuffin, Robert O. Jr. and Richard S. McGuffin to Virginia Class Action Softball Club Inc., 4774 Pioneer Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $119,500 07/17/2019.
McKinney, Janice F. and Earl E. Francisco Estate to Rebecca B. Sturgill, 8519 Brubaker Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $109,950 07/19/2019.
Meinders, Mark A. and Pamela J. Meinders to LJJH Properties LLC, 2143 Sourwood St. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 07/15/2019.
Metayer, Lucien L. Jr. to Edin Vugdalic and Aida Vugdalic, 3597 Cedar Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $179,950 07/15/2019.
Pinkard, Donald D. and Janice E. Pinkard to Commonwealth Trustees LLC, 5824 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $143,355 07/19/2019.
Pruett, Melissa A. to Robert J. Warrington and Lesley P. Warrington, 5928 Maywood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $199,000 07/18/2019.
Rosalind Properties LLC to Lynettia M. Johnson, 3701 Martinell Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $176,500 07/15/2019.
Signature Properties LLC to Marshall B. Schmid, 7006 Oak Court Roanoke VA 24018, $128,600 07/16/2019.
Star City Investments LLC to Matthew R. Stokes and Jessica L. Stokes, 908 Norbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $189,950 07/16/2019.
Stockton, Harry W. and others to John D. Clifft and Heather L. Clifft, 3717 Regency Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 07/16/2019.
Thomason, Martha K. to Patrick R. Davis and Mary C. Lincoln, 1103 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $155,700 07/19/2019.
Webb, Sarah to Derrick L. Hollins and Anna S. Hollins, 2910 Tree Swallow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $164,950 07/16/2019.
Wein, Kaleb R. to Jeremy M. Bowlby, 5613 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $158,200 07/15/2019.
Wells Fargo Bank to Craig A. Sledd, 5649 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $110,900 07/15/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Brown, Nancy L. to Matthew W. Grubb, 0 Timberview Road Roanoke VA 24019, $60,000 07/16/2019.
Heptinstal, Sharon K. and Stella H. McCrickard Estate to WBH Inc., 732 Kenyon Road Vinton VA 24179, $70,000 07/16/2019.
Kirby, Melanie A. to Brian D. Short, 3090 Powell Drive Salem VA 24153, $80,950 07/17/2019.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Clinton A. Barnett, 1864 Red Lane Extension Salem VA 24153, $51,000 07/17/2019.
Phlegar, Terri L. and Mary E. Lotts Estate to WBH Inc. 1008 Clearview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $89,900 07/19/2019.