Roanoke
Over $300,000
24 Walnut LLC to LB2 LLC, 24 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $320,000 08/02/2019.
Cocowitch, Matthew J. and Sarah D. Cocowitch to Margaret B. Kreger and Brandon D. Kreger, 2601 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $365,000 07/29/2019.
Condley, Daniel L. and Amanda C. Condley to Jonathan G. Lawrence and Donna A. Salyers, 315 Coventry Lane Roanoke VA 24014, $365,000 07/31/2019.
Cundiff, Derek Bayne and Christy Monsour to Matthew J. Cocowitch and Sarah D. Cocowitch, 2927 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $550,000 07/31/2019.
Fort Knox 1001 Williamson LLC to Franklin County Ventures LLC, 1001 Williamson Road, 0 Third St., 110 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $1,580,000 08/01/2019.
Gleason, Jonathan L. and Loren B. Gleason to John F. Sloboda and Lisa R. Sloboda, 2962 Rosalind Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $702,000 08/01/2019.
JE2 Investments LLC to Jeneth Investments LLC, 1521 Cleveland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 07/31/2019.
Lewis & Schmitz LLC to Timothy I. Mattox and Sherry S. Mattox, 1317 Third St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $316,000 08/02/2019.
Parkside Express Wash LLC to Roanoke Zips LLC, 2121 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $3,004,000 07/30/2019.
Walker, Jennifer E. to John R. Bono and Pamela J. Bono, 2151 Broadway Ave. S.W. Units 22 and 24 Roanoke VA 24014, $335,000 08/01/2019.
Widger, John and Patricia M. Ellis to Cathy L. Lawrence, 4084 Southmont Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $415,000 07/31/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Asebiomo, Folasade to Joseph A. Sweeney and Nina K. Sweeney, 1305 Lakewood Drive Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 08/01/2019.
Dillon, Susan M. and others to Kayla T. Willis and Jonathan M. Willis, 3844 Darlington Road Roanoke VA 24018, $241,500 08/01/2019.
Fraim, Jonathan R. and Liza J. Fraim to Sidney J. Rabon III and Elizabeth P. Rabon, 1414 West Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $249,950 07/31/2019.
Lower, Randall D. and Roy B. Lower to Best Properties LLC, 1234 Maple Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $242,500 07/30/2019.
McDowell, Janet D. to Danny L. Camper and Keys B. Camper, 4713 Glen Ivy Circle S.W. Unit 2 Roanoke VA 24018, $222,000 08/01/2019.
PL Properties LLC to Andrew Gill and Rebecca Gill, 2214 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $212,500 07/30/2019.
RNK Properties LLC to Melissa H. Cuello, 4724 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $298,000 07/31/2019.
Squire Two Properties LLC to Small Steps Learning Academy Inc., 1224 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $289,000 08/01/2019.
Stanley, Susan F. to Laura E. McKaskel and David B. Arnold III, 2311 Broadway Ave. Unit 1 Roanoke VA 24016, $249,000 08/02/2019.
Virginia Substitute Trustee LLC to Readycap Lending LLC, 1418 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $272,000 08/01/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Armfield, Edward A. to B3V LLC, 1731 Devon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $100,000 07/31/2019.
Blake, Leonard A. III and Nicola Craven to Jeremy M. Johnson and Jaquelyn A. Johnson, 2406 Montgomery Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $162,000 07/31/2019.
Copenhaver, Glenn T. II to Donna E. Jackson and Tyler J. Hyde, 414 Fieldale Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,000 07/29/2019.
Davis, John C. and Leah Davis to Benjamin V. Gibson III, 2403 Churchill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,950 07/30/2019.
Dooley, Theodore M. to Lee-Ellen Cox, 1610 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $153,000 08/02/2019.
Dyer, Chelsea H. to Francis T. Haberl Jr. and Melissa A. Haberl, 916 Peck St. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,950 07/31/2019.
Eggleston, Deborah C. and Harry E. Eggleston to Delmar L. Parker and Gwendolyn D. Parker, 2475 Meadowbrook Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 07/29/2019.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Joshua L. Chamberlain and Rachel E. Flickinger, 3136 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $137,495 08/01/2019.
Hall, Mari A. to Raul Pena Diaz, 2010 Clinton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $104,200 07/30/2019.
Hodges, Christopher L. and Jamie L. Whitt to Edward Vaught and Joni Akers, 2418 Durham St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,000 08/01/2019.
Keeling, Kimberly L. to Joseph F. Bratt IV, 4316 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $178,500 07/30/2019.
Larsen, Nathan J. to Miki Highsmith and Ruby Highsmith, 1613 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $155,300 07/30/2019.
Layman, Brian J. to James Harmeling and Rachael J. Harmeling, 3115 Gum Spring St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $144,950 07/31/2019.
McMahon, Robert J. and Samantha L. McMahon to Brenda S. Santos Lobo, 3902 Greenlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 07/31/2019.
Mills, Vanessa to Kayla Deur and Meghan E. McKinney, 2633 Cedarhurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 07/29/2019.
Mitchell, James K. and Reta F. Mitchell to Kelley & Associates Commerical LLC, 2853 Garden City Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,500 07/30/2019.
Myers, Johnny B. and Carolyn C. Myers to John M. Beres, 2615 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 08/02/3019.
Newberry, Valerie to Beverly M. Brown, 3240 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,950 07/29/2019.
O’Hara, Jennifer E. and Jean K. O’Hara to Robert R. Chenault and Jessica A. Chenault, 5031 Gatewood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $165,000 07/30/2019.
Parks, Tracey E. to Matthew T. Frick, 3334 Hillcrest Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $117,000 07/31/2019.
Rosalind Properties LLC to Justin Clipperton and Samira A. Irhrem, 2041 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $161,500 07/31/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Barefoot Homes LLC to Rachel L. Rickard, 1535 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $99,750 08/02/2019.
Brown, Shelby B. to SJA Investments LLC, 813 Dent St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $55,500 08/01/2019.
Campbell’s Crossing LLC to Michelle Rowe, 1616 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $85,000 08/01/2019.
Dearing, Richard A. and Nancy G. Dearing to Adam Markwood and Rachel Markwood, 0 Oregon Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $89,950 07/29/2019.
Dyer, Ronald Wayne to Jeffrey H. Henry, 1017 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $79,000 08/01/2019.
Freedom First Federal Credit Union to Armando Garcia Vasquez, 124 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $78,750 07/31/2019.
Leonard, Alexander C. to Katie L. Shively, 2248 Vale Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $96,500 08/01/2019.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Altis, Sandra G. to Bell Real Estate LLC, 940 Third St. Vinton VA 24179, $390,000 08/01/2019.
Carriage Glen LLC to Randall D. Lower and Roy B. Lower, 5008 Carriage Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 07/30/2019.
Cooper, Eric S. and Monica C. Cooper to Lydia Anh Tran and Julian F. Harf, 6118 Renoir Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $347,000 07/29/2019.
Crouch, James A. and Christi B. Dhane to Stephen G. Bodde and Anna Bodde, 4300 Kings Chase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $390,000 08/02/2019.
Graham Thomas Homebuilder LLC to Donald R. Smith and Cammie A. Smith, 2511 Woods Meadow Court Salem VA 24153, $365,000 08/01/2019.
Graham Thomas Homebuilder LLC to Karl K. Mason Jr. and Brenda P. Mason, 2436 Foxfield Court Salem VA 24153, $339,500 07/31/2019.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Lois E. Welch, 4748 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $430,436 07/30/2019.
Shelor, Jesse Z. and Cindy D. Shelor to Kevin M. Kelley and Sandra J. Kelley, 1903 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $315,000 07/29/2019.
Thompson, George W. to Jonathan Fraim and Liza J. Fraim, 5939 Lakemont Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $329,000 08/01/2019.
Yale Drive Farm LLC to Christi L. Heirholzer and Richard G. Salmon, 5488 Yale Drive Salem VA 24153, $350,000 08/02/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Boothe, Alvin to Raymond R. Hubert and Mary E. Hubert, 7005 Autumn Wood Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 07/30/2019.
Faber, Courtney A. to LJJH Properties LLC, 5184 Orchard Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $208,000 07/30/2019.
Fulk, Tok Im to David L. Spangler Jr. and Bonnie D. Spangler, 5459 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $270,000 08/02/2019.
Gray, James W. to Mohammad Jaber, 6408 Orchard View Lane Roanoke VA 24179, $239,950 07/31/2019.
Grinnell, Lisa P. and Leithian Oscar III Estate to Michael E. Williams and Phyllis A. Williams, 5303 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $275,000 07/30/2019.
Hanson, Charles E. and Joyce E. Hanson to Rudolph A. Bush and Nancy H. Bush, 5430 Orchard Villa Circle Unit 4 Roanoke VA 24019, $295,000 07/31/2019.
Ives, Robert W. and Dawn R. Ives to Roberto M. Duarte and Dilma M.L. Duarte, 5519 Rome Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $259,950 08/01/2019.
Jones, Sara C. to Matthew A. Gillikin and Emily A. Gilliken, 5129 Sorrel Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $214,950 07/30/2019.
Lake, Kevin J. and others to Donald B. Halliwill and Tammy Halliwill, 4136 Beech Cove Trail Vinton VA 24179, $275,500 07/29/2019.
Ledger, Martin R. to John G. Casianos and Elizabeth Casianos, 3274 Rasmont Road Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 07/29/2019.
Lynch, Wesley S. to Phyllis H. Lynch, 4106 Beech Cove Trail Vinton VA 24179, $231,000 07/30/2019.
Mikkelsen, Robert Lee and Billie Rose Mikkelsen to Tyler B. Kemp and Holly M. Busby, 5934 Castle Rock Road Roanoke VA 24018, $273,800 08/01/2019.
Reynolds, Jeffrey W. to Kevin W. Robertson and Carolyn J. Gearhart, 5455 Lonsdale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 08/01/2019.
Rorer, Leonard A. and Geraldine K. Rorer to Rebecca L. Townley, 4248 Daughtery Road Salem VA 24153, $235,000 08/01/2019.
Simpson, Maurice D. and Joya B. Simpson to Phillip B. Kelley and Kittie Jo Kelley, 5807 Wayburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $229,000 07/29/2019.
Smith, Donald R. Jr. and Cammie A. Smith to Cody N. Vaught and Amber D. Williams, 1916 Connors Court Salem VA 24153, $235,000 07/31/2019.
Whittaker, Dustin M. and Amanda Smoot Whittaker to Ricky Dalton and Angela Dalton, 542 Castleridge Road Vinton VA 24179, $285,000 07/30/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Kevin D. Hall and Mari A. Hall, 2715 Diplomat Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $169,950 07/31/2019.
Barton, Robert R. Jr. to Maureen Aaron, 8124 Waterfall Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $190,000 07/31/2019.
Bessett, Stephen R. and Kelly R. Bessett to WFE LLC, 6031 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $122,000 07/31/2019.
Booth, Zachary W. to Robert C. Erwin and Susan A. Erwin, 8435 Belle Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $180,450 07/31/2019.
Gott, Susan and Virginia P. Gott to Jeffrey R. Wendell, 4222 Woodvale Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 07/31/2019.
Hutchinson, Nellie F. to Emilee J. Switzer, 5062 Keffer Road Catawba VA 24070, $149,900 08/01/2019.
Huynh, Hue Van and others, to David Nieves and Lydia Nieves, 5957 Sierra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $164,000 08/01/2019.
Kirmse, Edward James and Christina A. Huffman to Alexander C. Leonard and Stephanie Leonard, 924 Colbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $199,950 08/01/2019.
Lee, Richard A. to Ivy Annah Oliver-Bush, 2794 Eastland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $112,450 08/01/2019.
Loyd, Thelma G. to Chien Hui Yang, 5514 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $148,000 08/02/2019.
McKee, Dominick F. and Cecelia A. McKee to Martha L. Moore, 2714 Diplomat Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $160,950 08/01/2019.
Messer, Harry L. and Betty A. Messer to Benjamin Johnson and Haley Johnson, 3084 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $166,000 08/01/2019.
Miller, Kimberly and Donald W. States to Shelly M. Baldwin, 4922 Brookridge Road Roanoke VA 24014, $184,950 08/01/2019.
Nichols, Howard P. and Mary Beth Deaner Estate to Gabriel L. Averill and Jennifer C. Averill, 3106 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $125,000 07/29/2019.
Perfater, Susan E. to Paul D. Simon and Judith A. Simon, 6981 Black Walnut Court Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 07/29/2019.
Peyton, Brenda S. to Justin R. Brooks and Sarita L. Lundskow, 3290 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $141,000 08/01/2019.
Short, Janet C. to Ousama P. Sattah and Wafaa R. Albshara, 502 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 08/01/2019.
Spence, Charles S. and Euna V. Spence to Blayzz W. Coleman and Christina Weber, 5808 Maywood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $159,900 07/29/2019.
Stoegbauer, Betty Jo and others to Robert G. Decker Jr., 4136 Arlington Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 07/31/2019.
Surety Trustees LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 2734 Tanglewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $138,900 08/02/2019.
Virak, Katherine M. and others to Susan E. Cook and Jennifer H. Shockley, 562 Crestland Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $142,000 08/01/2019.
Willis, James E. II and Susan C. Willis to Joshua A. Kelly, 3239 Brandywine Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $152,900 08/01/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Robinson, Thomas B. and Molly E. Robinson to Mark Noecker, unimproved lot off Toddsbury Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 08/02/2019.
Schneider, Susan R. and Brenda A. Robinson Estate to North Preston Properties LLC, 431 and 433 W.Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $94,000 07/31/2019.
Salem
Over $300,000
Agee, G. Steven to Scott A. Stephenson, 802 Cherrywood Road Salem VA 24153, $365,000 07/29/2019.
Craig Avenue Properties LLC to Matthew W. Grubb, 202 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $550,000 07/16/2019.
Faris, Daniel W. to Samuel E. Cobler, 1226 Lynchburg Turnpike Salem VA 24153, $305,600 07/16/2019.
Lane, Francis V. Jr. to Jeffrey W. Foutz, 809 Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $500,000 07/18/2019.
LMP Investments LLC to Brown Properties LLC, 515 Electric Road Salem VA 24153, $535,000 07/18/2019.
PAV Properties LLC to Cedar Haven Enterprises LLC, 427 Apperson Drive Salem VA 24153, $315,000 07/23/2019.
Rusinko, N. Robert to Pamela L. Easter, 2817 Gleneagles Road Salem VA 24153, $445,000 07/17/2019.
SRM Realty LLC to Conmat Properties LC, 2200 Salem Industrial Drive Salem VA 24153, $996,000 07/25/2019.
VC BELTING LLC to Brown Properties LLC, 475 Electric Road Salem VA 24153, $650,000 07/24/2019.
VRE Salem LLC to 3440 Ft Meade Road Acquisition, 121 Electric Road Salem VA 24153, $2,179,000 07/03/2019.
Whisler, Mark A. to Mari D. Mangsha, 1400 Evergreen Court Salem VA 24153, $459,950 07/09/2019.
Wilkinson, Patrick C. to Matthew C. Tolan, 400 High St. Salem VA 24153, $720,000 07/03/2019.
Williams, Gerald P. to Patrick C. Wilkinson, 1941 Maylin Drive Salem VA 24153, $303,000 07/03/2019.
$200,000 to $300,000
Alabran, Walter F. Jr. to Lamar P. Noel, 719 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $277,800 07/08/2019.
Bach, Anne S. to Randolph L. Meador, 302 Woodside Drive Salem VA 24153, $270,300 07/26/2019.
Barthelmai, Olaf to Mark Karkenny, 738 Maryland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $240,000 07/08/2019.
Bishop, Donald R. to Patricia T. Reed, 223 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 07/02/2019.
Camac, Mary K. to Kenney C. Cox, 1021 Homestead Drive Salem VA 24153, $209,000 07/29/2019.
Geiger, Philip A. to Tina M. Keffer, 433 Westland St. Salem VA 24153, $220,000 07/10/2019.
Innsbrooke LLC to Joseph E. Berry, 163 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $271,450 07/08/2019.
Lineberry, Annette D. to Matthew F. Bartel, 1301 Meadowview Drive Salem VA 24153, $247,500 07/12/2019.
Schaeffer, Jeffery A. to Hunter R. Thomas, 472 Hemlock Road Salem VA 24153, $252,888 07/31/2019.
Tucker, Matthew R. to Benjamin T. Bamberg, 1105 Highland Road Salem VA 24153, $218,000 07/30/2019.
$100,000 to $200,000
Altice, Gregory A. to Melissa B. Broady, 732 Palmer Ave. Salem VA 24153, $199,950 07/11/2019.
BPH Homes LLC to Darren W. Bolling, 2424 Millwheel Drive Salem VA 24153, $133,000 07/22/2019.
Butler, Patricia D. to Mary M. Jones, 233 Ward St. Salem VA 24153, $148,750 07/15/2019.
Cornwell, George N. to Kelly R. Berry, 108 Maple St. Salem VA 24153, $126,500 07/03/2019.
Crofford, Richard O. to Brandon L. Rowland, 811 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $146,000 07/16/2019.
Harman, William E. Jr. to Harley N. Patterson, 2020 Springfield Ave. Salem VA 24153, $114,000 07/16/2019.
Hylton, Patricia B. to Phillip D. Taylor, 2427 Barnside Court Salem VA 24153, $125,000 07/24/2019.
Johnston, Joyce S. to Susan Craft, 215 Carrollton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $160,000 07/11/2019.
Kane, Sonja S. to Riley D. Throhnock, 913 E. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $133,000 07/25/2019.
Maiden Properties LLC to MATS Properties LLC, 824 Florida St. Salem VA 24153, $125,000 07/16/2019.
Matney, Dawn K. to GC Enterprises Inc., 2206 Mill Lane Salem VA 24153, $118,000 07/16/2019.
Meador, Randolph L. to Byron S. Hannon, 477 Chamberlain Lane Salem VA 24153, $194,000 07/25/2019.
Migliarese, Timothy M. to Ryan Harlow, 829 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $154,459 07/30/2019.
Parsons, Dennis D. to Rudy E. Hecker, 500 Moran Ave. Salem VA 24153, $147,900 07/22/2019.
Philpott, James R. to Ronald C. Jones Jr., 626 S. Market St. Salem VA 24153, $147,900 07/22/2019.
PL Properties LLC to Hill Rentals LLC, 212 Academy St. Unit 2 Salem VA 24153, $121,000 07/18/2019.
Pollard, Heather N. to Ralph R. Gaines, 907 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $105,000 07/30/2019.
Pollard, Richard N. to Dustin Seacrist, 1903 Willis St. Salem VA 24153, $101,000 07/18/2019.
Reid, Ama M. to Edson G. Delcid, 331 Parkwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 07/01/2019.
Robertson, Kevin W. to William G. Vogel, 706 Glenmore Drive Salem VA 24153, $157,500 07/31/2019.
Robinson, John D. IV to Timothy M. Daniels, 1914 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $125,000 07/22/2019.
Samuel I. White PC to Barry Compton Inc., 2229 12 O’Clock Road Salem VA 24153, $142,000 07/22/2019.
Shelton, Michael W. to Iskandar Group LLC, 2337 Bainbridge Drive Salem VA 24153, $164,650 07/02/2019.
Stump, Donna M. to Donna C. Kleen, 618 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 07/12/2019.
Traylor, Rosemary M. to Jill Marquart-Truitt, 2418 Post Oak Drive Salem VA 24153, $118,000 07/01/2019.
Tuckwiller, Sarah B. to Brett M. Stewart, 2436 Rollingwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $156,000 07/12/2019.
Turner, Mark B. to Cody Walker, 1901 S.Clearing Road Salem VA 24153, $127,000 07/22/2019.
Turner, Jamie E. to Robin L. Woods, 1828 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $124,000 07/19/2019.
Underwood, James to Cash Property Guys LLC, 1106 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $112,500 07/17/2019.
Wiley Development LLC to West Salem Policies LLC, 110 St. John Road Salem VA 24153, $129,500 07/18/2019.
Wimmer, James T. Jr. to Zackary Dean, 26 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $115,500 07/12/2019.
$50,000 to $100,000
Duncan, Bryan G. to Donald Greene, 610 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $91,000 07/11/2019.
Goodwin, Lawrence M. to Ashley L. Bland, 201 E. Hill St. Salem VA 24153, $97,500 07/01/2019.
Minton, Jean C. to Bank of Botetourt, 600 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $52,107 07/09/2019.
Old Dominion Trustees Inc. to Bank of New York Mellon, 2220 Valleydale Road Salem VA 24153, $74,750 07/26/2019.
Poff, Vestal E. to Stephen P. Zimmers, 907 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $84,950 07/03/2019.
Silva, Wilma P. to FSWC LLC, 143 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $95,000 07/25/2019.
Starr, Traci L. to Kathy B. Ingram, 224 Burchett St. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 07/31/2019.