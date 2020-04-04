Roanoke
Over $300,000
Centerfield LLC to Commonwealth Development, 3314 Collingwood St., 919 Mason Mill Road N.E., 3742 Signal Hill Ave., 1933 Laura Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, 24017, 24012, $552,000 03/18/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Commonwealth Development, 1001 Peck St., 2528 Springhill Drive, 2518 Ravenwood Ave., 2623 Cornell Drive, 4624 Daleville St., 4301 Camille St., 633 Caldwell St. N.W., 1819 Wallace Ave. N.E., 2031 Clinton Ave. S.E., 2230 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24017, 24012, 24014, 24013, $1,256,000 03/18/2020.
JRW LLC to Philip L. Swinson and Janice H. Swinson, 3701 Bosworth Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $440,000 03/20/2020.
Nakhle, Moses and Jane Nakhle to Cynthia S. Willis, 3353 Kingsbury Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $537,000 03/17/2020.
Parkway Holdings LLC and Southern Estates LLC to Van Meter I LLC, 2803, 2818 and 2822 Burton Ave., 3203, 3111 and 3144 Round Hill Ave., 3102 Angell Ave., 3801 Greenland Ave., 2712 Cumberland St. N.W., 2328 Oakland Blvd., 3336 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $2,650,000 03/17/2020.
Payne, Grant J. to Parkway Holdings LLC, 2803, 2818 and 2822 Burton Ave., 3203, 3111 and 3144 Round Hill Ave., 3102 Angell Ave., 3801 Greenland Ave., 2712 Cumberland St. N.W., 2328 Oakland Blvd., 3336 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,585,000 03/17/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Bailey, Caitlin N. to Nicholas A. Clifton and Eleanor J. Clifton, 2719 Northview Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 03/18/2020.
IGE Properties LLC to Not Out Of The Woods Yet LLC, 3643 Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 03/17/2020.
L. Investors LLC to Nicholas B. Miller and Johanna C. Winley, 1923 Canterbury Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $229,950 03/17/2020.
Roberts, Caroline L. to John S. Repass and Judith H. Repass, 2311 Broadway Ave. S.W. Unit J. Roanoke VA 24014, $260,000 03/20/2020.
Shaw, Deborah A. and Clara Adams to Woody LLC, 3523 Robyn Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $216,200 03/19/2020.
Smith, Steven S. and Phyllis M. Smith to Patricia M. Williams, 1703 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $274,750 03/17/2020.
Vokonas, Ann R. to Quilin Cai and Michael Bishop, 3426 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $265,000 03/18/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton LLC to Dorros F. Evans, 314 Koogler Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $139,950 03/19/2020.
Barton, Michael A. to Jacob D. Barton, 4856 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $158,000 03/18/2020.
BJKK7 LLC Stephen and Kristin Gonzalez to Stephen Gonzalez and Kristin Gonzalez, 2604 Derwent Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $189,000 03/18/2020.
BKC Properties Inc. to Victoria Estlick, 2241 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $114,950 03/19/2020.
Boles, George E. to Brian T. Fleshman, 3410 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $106,754 03/19/2020.
Brown, Thomas H. and Elizabeth R. Pline to Travis P. Brown and Taylor Spradlin, 1120 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $139,000 03/16/2020.
Chang, Charles and Meen Chang Chang to David A. Boswell and Lauren L. Boswell, 3514 and 3516 Garden City Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 03/17/2020.
Craft, David C. and Angel Craft to Lindsay N. Robertson, 4531 Pennsylvania Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $169,550 03/16/2020.
Crowell, Eric J. to Natalie Melville, 1001 Mohawk Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $121,500 03/19/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Sherrie A. Davis, 333 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $172,850 03/20/2020.
Enstminger, Edith S. and others to Richard J.T. LaBarbera an Teresita A. LaBarbera, 4444 Pheasant Ridge Road #202 Roanoke VA 24014, $183,000 03/20/2020.
Hale, Dewey L. and Mary E. Hale to Deloris D. Burch, 3429 Ruston St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 03/16/2020.
Hirsch, Matthew B. and Mary-Chris Hirsch to Michael D. Adams, 2734 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 03/20/2020.
Lee, Richard L. and Ngoc-Anh T. to William T. Robertson and Tonya S. Robertson, 4439 Ben St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $136,000 03/18/2020.
Logan, Melvin A. and Jeffrey B. Logan to T. Crouch Homes Inc., 1609 Westside Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $108,000 03/17/2020.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert A. Tromm Jr. and Elizabeth C. Tromm, 4711 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $118,625 03/16/2020.
Star City Investments to Commonwealth Development, 3713 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $151,000 03/18/2020.
Sutphin, John D. and Samantha H. Sutphin to Emily Fleischhauer, 2245 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $162,500 03/16/2020.
Taylor, Nancy D. and Shelby W. Dehart to Nicholas E. Dobbs, 4830 Desi Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $131,900 03/20/2020.
Zam, Za B. and others to Van Tha Bik Thawng, 136 Fugate Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $126,000 03/17/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Dei-Anang, Koran and Sharon Nirtaheri to Progress Street Builders, 2337 Martin Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 03/16/2020.
Dustmat LLC to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 807 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $75,000 03/16/2020.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Steve G. Santa Ana, 307 Troy Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $68,000 03/20/2020.
Graybill, Brad H. to John R. Graybill Jr. and Karen G. Graybill, 2613 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,000 03/17/2020.
Manna Investing LLC to Valhalla Development LLC, 428 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24013, $57,000 03/20/2020.
Manna Investing LLC to Valhalla Development LLC, 422 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $54,000 03/20/2020.
Virginia Housing Development Authority to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2811 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,236 03/16/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $400,000
Downtown Holdings LLC to Commonwealth Development LLC, 1216 Washington Ave. Vinton VA, 3406 View Ave., Roanoke VA 24179, 24015, $325,000 03/18/2020.
Kirk, James M. and Ashley S. Kirk to Chris L. Willett and Carla T. Willett, 1767 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $369,950 03/16/2020.
Littleton, Michael A. to Everett C. Godsey III, 4934 Towne Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $361,000 03/19/2020.
Narwid, David W. to Brian W. Conner and Leigh Ann Conner, 2836 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $345,000 03/20/2020.
Nelson, Steven S. and Kim M. Nelson to Darren R. Glass, 6583 Fairway View Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $515,000 03/18/2020.
Raron 419 Realty LLC to CJI Property Holdings 419 LLC, 3206 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $2,170,000 03/19/2020.
Patel, Ghanshyam and Anila Patel to Ian S. Aylor and Sara M. Aylor, 4380 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $310,500 03/19/2020.
Poff, Marshall K. and Carrie S. Poff to Terry L. Webb and Tonya J. Webb, 1687 Red Lane Extension Salem VA 24153, $320,000 03/20/2020.
Shin, Pyongkyun and Kil Ju Shin to Hugh C. Gee Jr., 4482 Farmwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 03/19/2020.
Vohra, Manjit K. to Paula K. Davis and Jack Davis, 6215 Stone Manor Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 03/17/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Leslie A. Clifton, 6710 Trevilian Road Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 03/19/2020.
Broyles, Benjamin C. to Collin R. Hill, 2420 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $249,950 03/18/2020.
Clements, John L. and Diana L. Clements to Jan S. Turner, 5280 Hunting Hills Square Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 03/19/2020.
Dever, Alan C. and Katherine E. Lagueux-Dever to Odila Davis and Allan Abney, 3428 Canter Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 03/20/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Teresa M. Frieri, 5403 Scout Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $228,000 03/19/2020.
Gresham, Kimberly A. to Samuel J. Harron and Melissa G. Harron, 445 Edgemont Circle Vinton VA 24179, $267,000 03/19/2020.
Harris, Kenney R. and Cynthia H. Harris to Jeremy W. Butterfield and Kimberly M. Butterfield, 3523 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 03/19/2020.
Household Investment LLC to Martha A. Blackburn, 5303 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 03/19/2020.
Lane, Richie A. to Augey D. Wood and Olivia R. Wood, 4988 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $239,900 03/16/2020.
Noell, Ronald M. and Shirley C. Noell to Keith F. Young and Janice A. Young, 4538 Colonial Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $253,000 03/16/2020.
Payne, Richard A. and Bonnie B. Payne to Aaron D. Dowdy and Faith F. Dowdy, 1048 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $262,000 03/17/2020.
Puckett, Timothy W. and Shelby S. Puckett to Ray J. Faddis III and Beth T. Faddis, 5539 Cider Mill Court Roanoke VA 24012, $274,950 03/16/2020.
Ruffato, Gloria A. to James R. Oiler, 5447 Winesap Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $257,500 03/16/2020.
Thomas, Robert L. to Debra Wanek and Ronald Wanek, 3739 Piccadilly Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 03/17/2020.
Wellford, George A. to Theodore W. Sipes and Erica A. Sipes, 4966 Hunting Hills Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $224,950 03/16/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bauman, Mark R. to William L. Statome Sr., 3604 Cedar Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 03/19/2020.
Bell, Amanda D. and John T. Bell to Shannon L. Koon and William M. Smith, 2719 Byon Drive. Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 03/20/2020.
Clifton, Leslie A. to Daniel E. McCullough, 806 S. Pollard St. Vinton VA 24179, $142,000 03/18/2020.
Derrico, Richard L. and Samuel W. Barrett Sr. to Barry C. Compton Inc., 5864 Buckland Mill Road Roanoke VA 24019, $116,501 03/18/2020.
Duncan, Robert W. and Peggie J. Watkins to Rellis M. Palmer Jr. , 5741 Edgewood St. Salem VA 24153, $149,950 03/18/2020.
Ewing, Michael to Matthew Huiner, 605 Peake St. Vinton VA 24179, $139,000 03/19/2020.
Gardner, Ann to LJHFF Enterprises LLC, 1193 Ruddell Road Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 03/17/2020.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Autumn B. Gilley, 120 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $173,500 03/17/2020.
Minks, Vicki Lynn to Lesa W. Hartge, 755 Hugh Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $172,500 03/16/2020.
Naive, Ela A. to Santosh Thundalam Ramu and Radhadrishnan Jayaraman, 3400 Morning Dove Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 03/20/2020.
Pendleton, Yvonne B. and Sarah Thierry to Tyler J. Parrish and Lauren A. McCoy, 670 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $141,000 03/20/2020.
Poff, Eudora to Maria Suyada Del Cid Ramos and Jose Mario Hernandez Cedillo, 121 Plymouth Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $111,700 03/20/2020.
Richards, Evelyn K. to Ray S. Rexroad, 1537 South Pacific Drive Vinton VA 24179, $160,000 03/17/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Herb Smith Inc., 3728 Red Bird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $141,000 03/19/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Brady Seldomridge, 3805 Hawley Drive Salem VA 24153, $100,000 03/19/2020.
Wintermeyer, Gary G. Jr. to Katie R. McDaniel and Allison K. McDaniel, 4514 Vest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $195,000 03/18/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Craghead, Bobby Lee to Betty J. Mitchell, 3091 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $50,000 03/16/2020.
Givens, William H. and Virginia A. Givens to Salem Building Supply LLC, 1701 Kinloch Lane Salem VA 24153, $75,000 03/20/2020.
Hellkap, Martin E. to Poindexter Roanoke Valley Properties LLC, 7000 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA 24019, $50,416 03/20/2020.
McQuade, Kathryn B. to JMC Properties Inc. and Razmatz LLC, 4740 Oakcliff Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $87,000 03/19/2020.
