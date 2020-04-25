Roanoke

Over $400,000

515 8th St. LLC to SKN Properties LLC, 515 Eighth St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $2,300,000 04/10/2020.

Aria West Creek LLC and others to West Creek Woodrock LLC, 226 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $10,500,000 04/08/2020.

Thomas, Robert L. and Jean D. Thomas to Joseph D. Bandy and Robin N. Bandy, 3140 Circle Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $625,000 04/09/2020.

$300,000 to $400,000

Bengtson, Robert K. and Brenda K. Bengtson to Michael E. Garland and Catherine Garland, 1342 East Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $365,000 04/09/2020.

Betters, Gerald and Jill Betters to Matthew J. Thornton and Barbara Ramage-Thornton, 3545 Wright Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $313,000 04/06/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to 1900 Capital Trust III, 2239 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $349,000 04/09/2020.

Markwood, Adam C. and Rachel C.K. Markwood to Oliver C. Galicki and Erin L. Sigh, 1516 Sherwood Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $334,950 04/06/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Ryan, Jason H. to Kristen E. Angerome, 1823 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $227,500 04/06/2020.

Sergi, Anthony E. to Robert Mireles, 1933 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $290,000 04/06/2020.

Thoemke, Joshua T. and Schuyler E. Thoemke to Matthew L. Keck and Breanna J. Kawa, 2622 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $245,500 04/10/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Bush, Kendra L. to Diane S. Wood, 2350 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $145,500 04/07/2020.

Cressman, Charles P. III and Heidi Cressman to Judith Tucker, 731 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,120 04/08/2020.

Dodson, Jonathan W. to Robert A. Michel and Natalia J. Michel, 3431 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,950 04/06/2020.

Ernst, Benjamin D. and Joanne M. Ernst to Cruz Vasquez and Donya S. Vasquez, 5223 Victoria St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $164,950 04/10/2020.

Gonzalez , Josue D. to Devin K. Mitchell and Clover Sheehan, 5112 Woodbury St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $195,500 04/09/2020.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Christian J. Reid and Alesia D. Gaston, 905 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $145,000 04/06/2020.

Jones, Ocie C. and Carol J. Canode to Peter Van Pham and Linda Mai Tuyet Le, 925 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $107,000 04/07/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Fralin Investment Group LLC, 4624 Player Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $120,100 04/08/2020.

Toro, Angelo to Nelson Alarcon Garcia, 216 Maplelawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 04/07/2020.

Walker James Investments LLC to Garrett B. Coyners and Natasha Gregg, 3402 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,000 04/08/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

DeBusk, Charles L. III and Carol S. DeBusk to Star City Investments LLC, 2010 Colgate St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $60,000 04/06/2020.

Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 3843 Long Meadow Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,000 04/08/2020.

Equity Trust Co. to Ryan A. Pickelsimer, 2303 Mason Mill Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $87,000 04/10/2020.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Maria M. Nolasco and Estela Nolasco, 4707 Daleville St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,250 04/10/2020.

Garcia, Henry O. and Olga Y. Beleno to Miranda D. Cromwell, 2002 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $96,000 04/06/2020.

Guerrro, Jose A. to Paula Tarp, 630 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $60,000 04/07/2020.

Nguyen, Tuan and Thu Nguyen to Juma Mberwa Mdami, 1010 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $98,900 04/06/2020.

Page, Brynn A. to Elizabeth A. Schmitt, 3739 Melcher St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $96,000 04/08/2020.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to BHA Properties LLC, 1112 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $70,078 04/06/2020.

Wilson, Gary A. to BNR Investments LLC, 1719 Melrose Ave. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 04/07/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Cronk, Mark G. and Glenn S. Cronk Estate to Sandy H. Allison and Harvey G. Allison, 4907 Hunting Hills Court Roanoke VA 24018, $355,500 04/09/2020.

Garrison, Cynthia C. to John R. Dyer and Gloria A. Dyer, 4946 Fawn Dell Road Roanoke VA 24018, $467,900 04/07/2020.

Geer, Joan G. to Kenneth D. Bolin and Cassandra L. Sadler, 5027 Upland Game Road Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 04/09/2020.

J.E. Home Solutions Inc. to Anthony M. Russell, 6002 Cavalier Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $604,000 04/08/2020.

Mursch-Medina, Maurissa M. and Shaunae E. Mursch-Medina to David A. Pruett and Paula C. Pruett, 6251 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 04/03/2020.

Neely, Randall W. to Kevin K. Carter and Laura J. Carter, 2086 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $360,000 03/31/2020.

Pears, Nathanial J. and Brittany M. Pears to Christopher W. Lawyer and Hessie K. Lawyer, 8220 Winterwood Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $460,000 03/30/2020.

Reed, Richard and Aldene R. Reed Estate to Rebecca Deel and Kenneth J. Deel, 9731 Tinsley Lane Bent Mountain VA 24059, $325,700 03/30/2020.

Tapp, Susan M. to Sandstone Ridge Farms LLC, 6609 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $575,000 03/31/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Altizer, Michael W. and Barbara H. Altizer to Whitney Queseberry, 3108 Valley Stream Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $259,950 04/06/2020.

BTPP LLC to Sirena Simmons, 3504 Alltree Trail Salem VA 24153, $220,000 04/10/2020.

Collette, Travis and Crystal A. Collette to Nathanial J. Pears and Brittany M. Pears, 6117 Saddleridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $268,000 03/31/2020.

Conner, Galen W. to Michael W. Altizer and Barbara H. Altizer, 1020 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $257,500 04/07/2020.

D’Andrea, Arnetta R. to Roland R. Lamoureux and Diane L. Lamoureux, 42 Tinker Valley Drive Daleville VA 24083, $246,000 03/30/2020.

Enzinna, Megan to Wesley G. Wilmer and Elizabeth C. Wilmer, 5226 Orchard Hill Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 04/02/2020.

Goode, Terry P. and Tamara L. Goode to Matthew E. Neel and Ann M. Neel, 2410 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 03/30/2020.

Howard, Bobby C. to Pamela Soyka, 1908 Parker Lane Vinton VA 24179, $289,500 04/03/2020.

Hylton, Barry to Larry A. Dalton and Farrah K. Dudley, 6658 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $235,000 03/31/2020.

Johnson, John D. and Linda M. Johnson to Kyle Shaw, 4203 Daughtery Road Salem VA 24153, $240,000 04/01/2020.

Jones, Mary Lou to Dennis Wolf and Chung Wolf, 4530 Colonial Place Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 04/10/2020.

Kigma, Stanley G. and Marilyn M. Kingma to ABJL Properties LLC, 7721 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $275,000 04/06/2020.

Maven Investments LLC to Michael G. Gibson Jr. and Ashley Y. Gibson, 535 Cambridge Court Road Vinton VA 24179, $244,950 04/01/2020.

McNeil, Kenneth W. and Nancy McNeil to Asphal Aesthetics LLC, 7210 Franklin Road and 0 Wilson Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $250,000 03/30/2020.

Ogle, Stephanie L. and Danny W. Shilling to Chase L. Vuchetich, 5214 Setter Road Roanoke VA 24012, $243,500 04/10/2020.

Olinger, Kirk and Fay Olinger to Jared T. Mullen and Kendra B. Mullen, 5948 Country View Road Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 04/07/2020.

RealEstate Buy it Now LLC to Richard C. Rakes and Lorrie L. Rakes, 5237 Cave Spring Road Roanoke VA 24018, $244,000 03/30/2020.

Roye, Donna R. and James A. Richards Sr. to Donna R. Roye and Frederick D. Roye, 1503 Mountain Heights Drive Salem VA 24153, $284,500 03/30/2020.

Schaltegger, Zachary P. to Matthew L. Skeele and Sarah E. Skeele, 4463 Branderwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $298,000 04/10/2020.

Shirkey, Jo Ruth to Mary Semler and David Mantz, 3448 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $210,000 04/03/2020.

Sizemore, Allen P. and Rebeckah N. Sizemore to Sean S. Story and Evelyn A. Story, 4150 Falling Creek Drive Vinton VA 24179, $249,500 03/31/2020.

Smith, Benjamin C. and Cortni B. Smith to LJH Properties LLC, 4718 Huntridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $226,500 04/06/2020.

Swarm, Matthew W. and Brianna E. Swarm to Shannon R. Holland, 6128 Carolina Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $249,950 03/30/2020.

Thomas, Susan L. to Chris Barlow and Christie Barlow, 5837 Saddleridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $288,968 04/10/2020.

Tu, My Hanh and Kim Tu to Teresa D. Maxey, 8220 Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $221,000 03/30/2020.

Wolfe, Justin J. and Lindsey M. Wolfe to Danny Ladia, 308 N. Preston Road Vinton VA 24179, $299,999 04/10/2020.

Zahorchak, Walter to Shelia P. Kimball, 5744 Bridlewood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $297,000 04/03/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Alderfer, Ruth E. to Travis W. Hubbard and Ann-Junette Hubbard, 3400 Kim Court Roanoke VA 24018, $144,900 04/03/2020.

Anderson, Timothy V. to Herb Smith Inc., 5260 Crossbow Circle Unit 15B Roanoke VA 24018, $74,701 03/31/2020.

Arthur, Kelly J. to Derek D. Duncan and Amy S. Duncan, 1143 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $120,970 03/30/2020.

Azar, Zena J. and John D. Azar to Mark Sowder and Karen Sowder, 7929 Whistler Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 04/07/2020.

Baire, Caylen J. and Elizabeth A. Baire to Joanna M. Lacroix, 5046 Fairfax Place Roanoke VA 24018, $139,000 03/30/2020.

Bond, Brian A. and others to Peterson Doudoute, 6339 Bunker Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $178,950 03/31/2020.

Borton, Vickie H. to Jennifer A. Lazenby, 6878 Black Walnut Court Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 03/30/2020.

Burkus, Denise A. to Victoria L. Baughan, 3327 Forest Court Unit D Roanoke VA 24018, $119,000 03/30/2020.

Burnette, Rodney Wayne and Margaret S. Burnette to William J. Goodman and Susan Thomas-Goodman, 4561 Bradshaw Road Roanoke VA 24153, $152,500 03/30/2020.

Carlisle, Vickie and Doris E. Stanley Estate to Ronald E. Feather and Angela C. Feather, 935 Halifax Circle Vinton VA 24179, $183,000 03/30/2020.

Cummings, Wendy W. to Max W. St. Clair and Chelsea A. Broholm, 5268 Penny Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $180,000 04/10/2020.

Deneka Properties Inc. to Meador Properties Inc., 2758 Electric Road Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 04/02/2020.

Dinsmore, Joseph W. to BPH Homes LLC, 8370 Willow Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $110,000 03/30/2020.

Feather, Ronald E. and Angela L. Feather to Monse Y. Diaz, 226 Missimer Lane Vinton VA 24179, $145,000 03/30/2020.

Flora, Jared B. to William G. Gurney and Elizabeth L. Gurney, 3303 Eva Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $147,500 03/31/2020.

Garland, John A. and Laurence P. Richardson Estate to Mark A. Garland and Amy T. Garland, 3556 Kenwick Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 03/31/2020.

Jayne, Jo Ann H. to Dejan Bejatovic, 155 Manor St. Roanoke VA 24019, $196,500 04/02/2020.

Kornhiser, John P. to Barry B. Jamison Jr., 6745 Woodcreeper Road Roanoke VA 24019, $143,500 04/06/2020.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1014 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $138,100 03/30/2020.

Leonard, Timothy N. to Jodi S. Groth, 7008 Snowberry Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $169,995 04/09/2020.

Lynch, Jacqueline P. to Hannah B. Caplinger, 3421 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $167,000 04/01/2020.

M3358B LLC to Krystal M. Woods and Erin M. Woods, 3358 Brandywine Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 04/10/2020.

Mark A. Williams and Alice C. Williams to GGM of Virginia Inc. 5610 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 04/02/2020.

Martin, Kevin E. and Carolyn F. Martin to Tyler J. Wilson and Kendall R. Wilson, 3118 Longhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $179,000 03/31/2020.

McAllister, Elwood N. and Tina L. McAllister to David Scott, 3598 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $159,950 04/02/2020.

McKay, Leigh P. and Charles W. McKay to Ruth E. Alderfer, 3025 McVitty Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $199,950 04/03/2020.

Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Ferdinand N. Frommelt, 3531 Hemingway Road Roanoke VA 24014, $104,000 03/30/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Brian K. Cameron II and Shirley J. Dickerson, 4859 Stanley Farm Road Salem VA 24153, $129,000 04/01/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to William C. Lawrence, 8241 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $141,250 04/06/2020.

Sink, Leigh Anne to Daniel L. Bryan, 7239 Birch Court Roanoke VA 24018, $106,000 03/30/2020.

Smiley, Nancy G. to Santosh T. Ramu and Radhakrishnan Jayaraman, 4510 Cheshire Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $138,000 04/06/2020.

Verma, Aakash to Tara Vandergriff, 3375 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 04/08/2020.

White, Christopher T. to Andrew A. Powers, 2913 Beldon Drive Salem VA 24153, $131,000 03/31/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Fairway Group LLC, 208 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $95,000 04/09/2020.

Trust Bank to Matthew J. Poland and Hayley C. Poland, 508 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $60,900 03/31/2020.

Salem

Over $300,000

Allara, Jack M. II to Lila A. Dickerson, 223 Baier Drive Salem VA 24153, $535,000 03/02/2020.

Ashmon Properties LLC to Birls LLC, 425 W. Fourth St. Salem VA 24153, $1,500,000 03/02/2020.

Innsbrooke LLC to Mark E. Bessell, 171 North Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $335,000 03/30/2020.

Ryan, Susan T. to Stephen A. Dolan, 2853 Gleneagles Road Salem VA 24153, $389,950 03/27/2020.

Simms Family Limited Partnership to Simms Property LLC, 211 Diamond Road Salem VA 24153, $1,850,000 03/06/2020.

Zip Salem LLC to Getty Leasing Inc., 1706 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $3,488,929 03/18/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Barrett, Brent N. to James M. Kirk, 2921 Phillips Brook Lane Salem VA 24153, $294,900 03/16/2020.

Curran, Patrick B. to William D. Edgell, 923 Debra Lane Salem VA 24153, $265,000 03/06/2020.

Dunford, Stephen A. to Joshua Early, 1632 Woodshill Lane Salem VA 24153, $235,000 03/26/2020.

Gresham, James L. to Charles L. Childers, 519 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $259,950 03/13/2020.

Gunter, Aaron K. to Bradley S. Gallagher, 302 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $232,500 03/30/2020.

Mullins, Joseph D. to RNAZ Holdings LLC, 1602 Cliff View Road Salem VA 24153, $298,000 03/06/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Janis E. Long, 213 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $314,778 03/26/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1211 Carolina Ave. Salem VA 24143, $131,300 03/09/2020.

Austin, Patsy D. to John R. Trinchere, 505A W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $129,000 03/30/2020.

Basham, Terry L. to Brittany Smith, 701 Florida Ave. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 03/10/2020.

BPH Homes LLC to Marcie Dent, 1502 Mason St. Salem VA 24153, $154,950 03/30/2020.

Camper, Kevin E. to Salem Building Supply LLC, 1115 Stoutamire Drive Salem VA 24153, $190,600 03/26/2020.

Chandler, Jerry W. to Hanna M. Bartnick, 48 Upland Drive Salem VA 24153, $100,000 03/19/2020.

Cole Living Trust to Lance A. McCullough, 715 Prytle Drive Salem VA 24153, $177,000 03/02/2020.

Cobric LLC to Edward R. Arsura, 820 Maryland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 03/02/2020.

Divers, Kevin T. to Brendon Crowder, 1905 Burma Road Salem VA 24153, $162,500 03/23/2020.

DJJG LLC to Charles D. Scott, 2245 12 O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $185,000 03/06/2020.

Edgell, William D. to Kenneth Varian, 113 Wilson St. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 03/06/2020.

Elite Estate Solutions LLC to Rivertree Enterprises LLC, 233 Union St. Salem VA 24153, $138,100 03/06/2020.

Ellis, Doris N. to Cedrick L. Tesdall, 2162 Mulberry St. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 03/25/2020.

Equity Trustees LLC to Rosalind Properties LLC, 1431 Gratton St. Salem VA 24153, $122,000 03/23/2020.

Gladden, Nancy A. to Cory J. Bos, 2203 Valleydale Road Salem VA 24153, $125,000 03/11/2020.

Hale, Lois M. to Scott H. Flanagan, 609 Front St. Salem VA 24153, $187,000 03/02/2020.

Hall, Michael E. to Margaret H. Long, 315 Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $180,000 03/03/2020.

Hannah, Byron P. II to Weikle Enterprises LLC, 2138 Bruce Ave. Salem VA 24153, $125,000 03/10/2020.

JGE Properties LLC to Christopher Danz, 536 Hawthorn Road Salem VA 24153, $130,000 03/04/2020.

JGE Properties LLC to Timothy I. Mattox, 302 Chestnut St. Salem VA 24153, $143,000 03/13/2020.

Kessler, Nancy to James J. Phillips, 819 Glenmore Drive Salem VA 24153, $120,000 03/05/2020.

Layman, Daniel F. Jr. to David L. Hale, 909 Front Ave. Salem VA 24153, $105,900 03/30/2020.

Mullins, Joseph D. to Kyle M. Eastman, 2610 Franklin St. Salem VA 24153, $124,000 03/25/2020.

Rice, Cody E. to Aaron R. Bradbury, 2004 Captain Drive Salem VA 24153, $165,000 03/16/2020.

RJK Properties LLC to JRM Real Estate Ventures LLC, 2231 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $102,600 03/12/2020.

Robertson, Gertrude W. to Christina C. Koomen, 2430 Post Oak Road Salem VA 24153, $145,000 03/30/2020.

Rosalind Properties LLC to Anne H. Gale, 23 Valleydale Ave. Salem VA 24153, $125,880 03/10/2020.

Williams, Patricia M. to Faye S. Curren, 409 S. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $174,500 03/17/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

McAnallen, Phoebe D. to Greg Wingate, 216 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $69,000 03/27/2020.

FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 213 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $60,000 03/25/2020.

Tags

