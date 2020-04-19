Roanoke
Over $300,000
American Motel LLC to John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC, 4602 Williamson Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $460,000 04/01/2020.
BFT Holdings LLC to Georgeous Real Estate LLC, 1316 and 1415 Chapman Ave., 1301 and 1321 Rorer Ave., 1423 and 1628 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $585,000 04/01/2020.
GDMWC LLC to James R. Humble and Michelle C.W. Humble, 2231 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $310,000 03/31/2020.
Integrita Properties LLC to Hungate Fields Properties LLC, 5219 Peters Creek Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $500,000 03/31/2020.
Lloyd, Richard D. and Lloyd Parking Inc. to Freedom First Federal Credit Union, 605, 615 and 619 Third St., 120 Bullitt Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $3,150,000 03/30/2020.
Zollinger, Pamela L. to Grayson J. Tolmie and Kathryn L. Tolmie, 3412 Woodland Hills Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $420,000 04/01/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Clifton, Buck to Michael Yutko, 2819 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $230,000 04/03/2020.
Dustin Henegar to Samuel A. Lowman III, 2414 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 04/01/2020.
Hoyt, Lacy M. to JBS Homes LLC, 3628 Dogwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $240,000 03/30/2020.
Stanfill, Joseph J. and Tami D. Hiojosa-Stanfill to Paul A. Kelly and Dorothy M. Kelly, 1115 Clearfield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $229,950 04/03/2020.
Weaver, Matthew J. and Anna G. Weaver to Eric H. Chen, 1220 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $242,000 04/01/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Barry C. Compton Inc. to Juan Carlos Gonzalez Arce, 401 Bonhill Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 04/03/2020.
Bbasyse Homes Inc. to Brenda Barksdale, 4404 Hazleridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 03/30/2020.
Briscoe, Heather E. to Brian M. Thompson, 4001 Welcome Valley Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $124,950 04/01/2020.
Butterfield, Jeremy W. to LPB Real Estate LLC, 2324 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $152,500 04/02/2020.
Conner, Jeffrey G. and Virginia C. Conner to Michelle Privette, 1923 Redwood Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $131,000 04/02/2020.
Davis, Judith A. to Rafael A. Velez and Ashley H. Velez, 1726 Padbury Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $106,250 03/31/2020.
Farrar, Larry E. and Jerry S. Farrar to Providence Properties LLC, 2373 Southlawn Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $162,000 03/31/2020.
Jamison, Ray H. to Evan A. Lang, 1035 Rosemary Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $131,000 04/03/2020.
JE2 Investments LLC to Fat Boys Wrecker Service Inc., 1310 Purcell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 04/03/2020.
Kennett, Elizabeth B. and Liegh K. Greenbaum to Valerie S. Eagle, 373 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $190,000 04/03/2020.
Kovalkevich, Richard P. and Hayley A. Austin to Dennis R McCarthy and Jamie McCarthy, 1422 Chapman Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $185,000 03/31/2020.
Maxwell, William C. to Sunset Ridge Holdings LLC, 418 Fourth St. N.W., 527 10th St. S.W., 2786 Clifton St. N.W., 2302 Dunkirk Ave. N.E., 931 McDowell Ave. N.W., Roanoke VA 24016, 24017, $116,848 04/02/2020.
MCE Residential LLP to Act3Squared LLP, 2402 Winthrop Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $163,406 04/02/2020.
Rice, Richard E. and Silvana E. Rice to Wislet Pierre, 32 Frances Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $132,950 04/03/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to U.S. Bank NA, 3908 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $196,316 04/01/2020.
Smith, Tyler J. to Isaac S. Vaughn and Leigh Vaughn, 4720 Arnold Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,000 04/03/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Brian C. Arnold, 1040 Rosemary Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $171,950 04/03/2020.
States, Charles H. III to Zoe C. Martin, 3616 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $136,590 04/03/2020.
Story, Sean C. and Evelyn A. Story to Armando O. Garcia Vasquez, 2903 Mansfield St. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 03/30/2020.
Turn Key Builders Inc. to Dylan Oxendine, 1505 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $145,000 04/02/2020.
Wilson, Homer L. to Gerard J. Hartmann Jr. and Nelida De La Cruz Hartmann, 4413 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,500 04/01/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Broady, Tracy A. and William Gravely Jr. to Dung Thi Trung, 1543 Golfside Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $69,100 03/31/2020.
Dalton, Deidre to Dustin S. Baldwin and Courtney L. Baldwin, 503 Murrell Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $91,000 03/30/2020.
Derbyshire Design LLC to Trill Holdings LLC, 2146 Moorman Road and 0 22nd St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 04/03/2020.
Kargl, Charles W. Jr. to Gelinda W. Arthur, 1214 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $87,100 03/31/2020.
Maxwell, William C. to Sunset Ridge Holdings LLC, 1847 10th St., 3408 Signal Hill Ave., 603 Westwood Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $86,044 04/02/2020.
RYT LLC to Donald W. McFalls Jr., 1611 Lawrence Ave. S..E Roanoke VA 24013, $59,270 03/31/2020.
S&T Trustees to PSF REO LLC, 327 Nobel Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $92,853 03/30/2020.
Tayloe, Lanny and Sadie M. Wild Estate to Daniel M. Dooley and Monica R. Dooley, 7134 Cedar Crest Road Roanoke VA 24019, $61,500 04/01/2020.
Witt, Linda J. and James R. Witt to James A. Witt, 1146 Morehead Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 03/31/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Child, George L. and Rachel J. Child to Luisa L. Kelly, 1615 Valhalla Court Salem VA 24153, $310,000 03/31/2020.
Davis, Randolph G. II to Guilherme Jose Couto Garcia and Cibele Maniero Ishmael Garcia, 7043 Lynn Cove Court Roanoke VA 24018, $535,000 04/03/2020.
Dearing, John D. to Aaron K. Gunter and Abbigale C. Gunter, 2639 Lilly Drive Salem VA 24153, $337,500 04/01/2020.
Khan, Amir A. and Shumalia Khan to Jon T. Hutchens and Sarah B. Hutchens, 5505 Ridgelea Road Roanoke VA 24018, $470,000 04/01/2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.