Roanoke
Over $300,000
Roanoke Lodging LLC to Blue Ridge Multi-Family LLC, 2810 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $8,000,000 03/23/2020.
McHenry, Patricia R. to Patricia E. McDonald, 2329 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $324,500 03/26/2020.
Baber, Edgar M. Jr. and Hilarie Baber to Jacob S. Jarrett and Brooke B. Jarrett, 2805 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 03/24/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
D and T Residential Properties Inc. to Stephanie Foltz and Nathan Shoup, 5038 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $236,950 03/26/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. to Christopher J. Hamill and Amelia K. Rode, 2244 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $284,000 03/24/2020.
Rush, Forrest Heath and Mary M. Rush to Erika R. Sink and Caley T. Sink, 536 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $220,000 03/26/2020.
Salter, Margaret J. to Gerald W. Irvine, 1338 Johnsbury Court Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 03/24/2020.
Wilkinson, Benjamin R. to Nicholas R. Belluccia and Cyan T. Miller, 629 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $225,450 03/23/2020.
Woodward, Robert W. to Tam Tran, 813 and 819 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $243,000 03/23/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Coughlin, Darece L. to Chandlar R. Piner, 415 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 03/26/2020.
Cumella, Tara S. to Caleb M. Rutenelli and Dana M. Shiflett, 762 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $137,000 03/26/2020.
Jarrett, Jacob S. and Brooke B. Jarrett to Ronald D. Claude, 5045 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $198,000 03/23/2020.
Kharel, Kharga P. and Bishnu M. Kharel to Odalis Moreno-Zamora, 5119 Hollyhock Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,850 03/27/2020.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2516 and 2518 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,400 03/26/2020.
Moran, Sandra to Gone Coco LLC, 4037 Clairmont St. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 03/25/2020.
Price, Edward K. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 810 Queen Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 03/23/2020.
Whitlow, Michael D. and others to Gatlin M. Blankenship and Kristin A. Boyd-Blankenship, 2439 Bermuda Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,000 03/26/2020.
Williams, Miranda K. to Michael Strausbaugh, 1128 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $123,000 03/27/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Akers, Daniel J. to Stephanie Green, 1704 Edgerton Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $99,050 03/26/2020.
Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC to Cobric LLC, 5237 Morwanda Ave.a N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $97,501 03/24/2020.
Bolling, Joan A. to Ricky A. Rucker and Sean W. Osborne, 2508 and 2514 Sharon Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $73,000 03/23/2020.
Keen, Kenneth L. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 823 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 03/27/2020.
Omiyo, Paul O. to Morgan B. Garza and David B. Garza, 1817 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 03/26/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to REO Trust 2017-RPL1, 1118 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $72,000 03/26/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 3350 Pittsfield Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $62,100 03/26/2020.
Simmons, Donald W. and Deborah S. Firebough to Amanda H. Simmons, 4930 Hildebrand Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $88,000 03/23/2020.
Woods Rogers PLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 716 12th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 03/24/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Bernard, Matthew and Sarah Bernard to Eric T. Walters and Shannon R. Walters, 4149 Twin Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $394,000 03/24/2020.
Bilthuis, Jacob E. and Sara R. Bilthuis to Raed Khreisat, 6119 Wisteria Place Court Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 03/27/2020.
Bolling, Derek W. and Catherine C. Bolling to Joshua D. Grieme and Michelle R. Grieme, 5371 Montague Way Roanoke VA 24018, $405,000 03/24/2020.
Dudley, Mark F. and Justin K. Dudley to Dimosteni C. Tripodianos and Stanley C. Tripodianos, 6338 Stonecroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 03/27/2020.
Ferguson, Constance A. to Michael Quinn and Indre Malaiskaite, 4697, 4707 and 4717 Ferguson Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $499,950 03/23/2020.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Donn W. Branch, 4730 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $400,600 03/26/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Ernesto A. Rivera Alonso Guerra, 4368 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $328,691 03/27/2020.
Nicholson, Andrew D. to Jason W. Ridinger and Angela T. Ridinger, 5279 Golden Eagle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $387,500 03/27/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Adkins, Theodore W. and Teresa L. Adkins to LJJH Properties LLC, 4927 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 03/25/2020.
Aker, Jason M. and Kristi M. Aker to Kevin Divers and Heather Divers, 5193 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 03/24/2020.
Althouse, Benjamin D. and Lauren Althouse to Stephen M. Spicer and Kimberly E. Spicer, 5169 Jonathan Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $271,500 03/23/2020.
Deneka Properties Inc. to C&BC Enterprises LLC, 2758 Electric Road Suite B Unit 202A Roanoke VA 24018, $240,500 03/27/2020.
JSS Holdings LLC to Jonathan Vigo and Jennifer Colon, 4349 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $219,900 03/27/2020.
King, Melanie L. to David Sell and Karen Sell, 4808 Brookwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 03/25/2020.
O’Dell, Stephen A. and Anne R. O’Dell to Andrew N. Metz and Laurie E. Metz, 2151 Wesvan Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $225,000 03/25/2020.
Prettyman, Robert K. and Judith S. Prettyman to John T. Spataro, 3596 Grandin Road Roanoke VA 24018, $227,500 03/25/2020.
Richards, Michael L. and Stephanie M. Richards to Alex F. Pearl, 6597 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $254,500 03/25/2020.
Shelor, John A. to David Oreol and Kira Oreol, 6926 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $285,000 03/26/2020.
Smith, Daniel S. and Maria R. Smith to Alexander S. Gonzalez and Cindy Gonazlez, 6085 Oriole Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 03/27/2020.
Smith, Daniel S. and Maria R. Smith to Micheal S. Barbeau and Sarah S. Barbeau, 3507 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 03/27/2020.
Stewart, Thomas P and Karen L. Stewart to Bob Hood and Ruby Smith, 2694 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 03/25/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Broyles, Zelia to Stephanie A. Feazell and Frank J. Whorley III, 671 Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $172,950 03/27/2020.
Campbell’s Crossing LLC to Angela T. Huang and Kuo Ching Huang, 3715 Colony Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 03/24/2020.
Dent, George O. to Alexander Lourenco, 735 Summerdean Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $159,500 03/23/2020.
Disher, Alison N. to David H. Goldwasser and Joni C. Goldwasser, 5009 Britaney Road Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 03/27/2020.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Association to Kata Pavic-Cajic, 5918 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $161,100 03/27/2020.
Ferrell, Jeanette S. to Erin B. Rose, 7219 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $129,950 03/26/2020.
Hathway, Ryan G. to Jonathan Pagan, 10949 Rocky Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $125,000 03/26/2020.
Kessler, Lois C. to Rafel Madejas and Cari Madejas, 2619 Queens Way Vinton VA 24179, $189,950 03/25/2020.
McCauley, Timothy A. to David LaRock and Julia LaRock, 5238 Pin Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $199,950 03/23/2020.
Naughton, Edythe M. to Matthew Schumak and Katherine Schumak, 2160 La Bellevue Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $192,000 03/26/2020.
Pham, Peter Van and Linda Mai Tuyet Le to Lauren N. Moore, 5428 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $194,950 03/25/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Kasey E. Smith, 973 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $163,500 03/25/2020.
Wagner, Frederick C. to Bryan M. Newman, 5741 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $152,500 03/26/2020.
Williams, Phyllis A. to Gregory S. Fanin and Karen R. Fanin, 6506 Laban Road Roanoke VA 24019, $178,000 03/23/2020.
Wittaker, Amy and Ashley A. Lawson to Thrasher UMC, 122 Church St. Vinton VA 24179, $152,000 03/27/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Best Rental Properties LLC to Hope M. Thompson, 6093 Harwick Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 03/27/2020.
Poff, Marshall K. to Christie Hudson, 6310 Wayburn Drive Salem VA 24153, $70,000 03/24/2020.
Wellness Investments LLC to Wesley K. Norris, 3526 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $74,000 03/27/2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.