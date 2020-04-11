Roanoke

Over $300,000

Roanoke Lodging LLC to Blue Ridge Multi-Family LLC, 2810 Hershberger Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $8,000,000 03/23/2020.

McHenry, Patricia R. to Patricia E. McDonald, 2329 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $324,500 03/26/2020.

Baber, Edgar M. Jr. and Hilarie Baber to Jacob S. Jarrett and Brooke B. Jarrett, 2805 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 03/24/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

D and T Residential Properties Inc. to Stephanie Foltz and Nathan Shoup, 5038 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $236,950 03/26/2020.

JEG Realty Inc. to Christopher J. Hamill and Amelia K. Rode, 2244 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $284,000 03/24/2020.

Rush, Forrest Heath and Mary M. Rush to Erika R. Sink and Caley T. Sink, 536 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $220,000 03/26/2020.

Salter, Margaret J. to Gerald W. Irvine, 1338 Johnsbury Court Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 03/24/2020.

Wilkinson, Benjamin R. to Nicholas R. Belluccia and Cyan T. Miller, 629 Day Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $225,450 03/23/2020.

Woodward, Robert W. to Tam Tran, 813 and 819 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $243,000 03/23/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Coughlin, Darece L. to Chandlar R. Piner, 415 Courtney Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $105,000 03/26/2020.

Cumella, Tara S. to Caleb M. Rutenelli and Dana M. Shiflett, 762 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $137,000 03/26/2020.

Jarrett, Jacob S. and Brooke B. Jarrett to Ronald D. Claude, 5045 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $198,000 03/23/2020.

Kharel, Kharga P. and Bishnu M. Kharel to Odalis Moreno-Zamora, 5119 Hollyhock Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,850 03/27/2020.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 2516 and 2518 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $142,400 03/26/2020.

Moran, Sandra to Gone Coco LLC, 4037 Clairmont St. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 03/25/2020.

Price, Edward K. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 810 Queen Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 03/23/2020.

Whitlow, Michael D. and others to Gatlin M. Blankenship and Kristin A. Boyd-Blankenship, 2439 Bermuda Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,000 03/26/2020.

Williams, Miranda K. to Michael Strausbaugh, 1128 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $123,000 03/27/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Akers, Daniel J. to Stephanie Green, 1704 Edgerton Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $99,050 03/26/2020.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC to Cobric LLC, 5237 Morwanda Ave.a N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $97,501 03/24/2020.

Bolling, Joan A. to Ricky A. Rucker and Sean W. Osborne, 2508 and 2514 Sharon Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $73,000 03/23/2020.

Keen, Kenneth L. to McLeod Family Foundation Inc., 823 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $60,000 03/27/2020.

Omiyo, Paul O. to Morgan B. Garza and David B. Garza, 1817 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $90,000 03/26/2020.

Samuel I. White PC to REO Trust 2017-RPL1, 1118 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $72,000 03/26/2020.

Samuel I. White PC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 3350 Pittsfield Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $62,100 03/26/2020.

Simmons, Donald W. and Deborah S. Firebough to Amanda H. Simmons, 4930 Hildebrand Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $88,000 03/23/2020.

Woods Rogers PLC to Barry C. Compton Inc., 716 12th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 03/24/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Bernard, Matthew and Sarah Bernard to Eric T. Walters and Shannon R. Walters, 4149 Twin Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $394,000 03/24/2020.

Bilthuis, Jacob E. and Sara R. Bilthuis to Raed Khreisat, 6119 Wisteria Place Court Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 03/27/2020.

Bolling, Derek W. and Catherine C. Bolling to Joshua D. Grieme and Michelle R. Grieme, 5371 Montague Way Roanoke VA 24018, $405,000 03/24/2020.

Dudley, Mark F. and Justin K. Dudley to Dimosteni C. Tripodianos and Stanley C. Tripodianos, 6338 Stonecroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 03/27/2020.

Ferguson, Constance A. to Michael Quinn and Indre Malaiskaite, 4697, 4707 and 4717 Ferguson Valley Road Roanoke VA 24014, $499,950 03/23/2020.

Hidden Valley Villas LLC to Donn W. Branch, 4730 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $400,600 03/26/2020.

Maven Investments LLC to Ernesto A. Rivera Alonso Guerra, 4368 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $328,691 03/27/2020.

Nicholson, Andrew D. to Jason W. Ridinger and Angela T. Ridinger, 5279 Golden Eagle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $387,500 03/27/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Adkins, Theodore W. and Teresa L. Adkins to LJJH Properties LLC, 4927 Orchard Park Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 03/25/2020.

Aker, Jason M. and Kristi M. Aker to Kevin Divers and Heather Divers, 5193 Green Meadow Road Roanoke VA 24018, $259,000 03/24/2020.

Althouse, Benjamin D. and Lauren Althouse to Stephen M. Spicer and Kimberly E. Spicer, 5169 Jonathan Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $271,500 03/23/2020.

Deneka Properties Inc. to C&BC Enterprises LLC, 2758 Electric Road Suite B Unit 202A Roanoke VA 24018, $240,500 03/27/2020.

JSS Holdings LLC to Jonathan Vigo and Jennifer Colon, 4349 Cresthill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $219,900 03/27/2020.

King, Melanie L. to David Sell and Karen Sell, 4808 Brookwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 03/25/2020.

O’Dell, Stephen A. and Anne R. O’Dell to Andrew N. Metz and Laurie E. Metz, 2151 Wesvan Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $225,000 03/25/2020.

Prettyman, Robert K. and Judith S. Prettyman to John T. Spataro, 3596 Grandin Road Roanoke VA 24018, $227,500 03/25/2020.

Richards, Michael L. and Stephanie M. Richards to Alex F. Pearl, 6597 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $254,500 03/25/2020.

Shelor, John A. to David Oreol and Kira Oreol, 6926 Pine Needle Drive Boones Mill VA 24065, $285,000 03/26/2020.

Smith, Daniel S. and Maria R. Smith to Alexander S. Gonzalez and Cindy Gonazlez, 6085 Oriole Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 03/27/2020.

Smith, Daniel S. and Maria R. Smith to Micheal S. Barbeau and Sarah S. Barbeau, 3507 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 03/27/2020.

Stewart, Thomas P and Karen L. Stewart to Bob Hood and Ruby Smith, 2694 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $240,000 03/25/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Broyles, Zelia to Stephanie A. Feazell and Frank J. Whorley III, 671 Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $172,950 03/27/2020.

Campbell’s Crossing LLC to Angela T. Huang and Kuo Ching Huang, 3715 Colony Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 03/24/2020.

Dent, George O. to Alexander Lourenco, 735 Summerdean Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $159,500 03/23/2020.

Disher, Alison N. to David H. Goldwasser and Joni C. Goldwasser, 5009 Britaney Road Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 03/27/2020.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Association to Kata Pavic-Cajic, 5918 Village Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $161,100 03/27/2020.

Ferrell, Jeanette S. to Erin B. Rose, 7219 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $129,950 03/26/2020.

Hathway, Ryan G. to Jonathan Pagan, 10949 Rocky Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $125,000 03/26/2020.

Kessler, Lois C. to Rafel Madejas and Cari Madejas, 2619 Queens Way Vinton VA 24179, $189,950 03/25/2020.

McCauley, Timothy A. to David LaRock and Julia LaRock, 5238 Pin Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $199,950 03/23/2020.

Naughton, Edythe M. to Matthew Schumak and Katherine Schumak, 2160 La Bellevue Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $192,000 03/26/2020.

Pham, Peter Van and Linda Mai Tuyet Le to Lauren N. Moore, 5428 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $194,950 03/25/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Kasey E. Smith, 973 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $163,500 03/25/2020.

Wagner, Frederick C. to Bryan M. Newman, 5741 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $152,500 03/26/2020.

Williams, Phyllis A. to Gregory S. Fanin and Karen R. Fanin, 6506 Laban Road Roanoke VA 24019, $178,000 03/23/2020.

Wittaker, Amy and Ashley A. Lawson to Thrasher UMC, 122 Church St. Vinton VA 24179, $152,000 03/27/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Best Rental Properties LLC to Hope M. Thompson, 6093 Harwick Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,000 03/27/2020.

Poff, Marshall K. to Christie Hudson, 6310 Wayburn Drive Salem VA 24153, $70,000 03/24/2020.

Wellness Investments LLC to Wesley K. Norris, 3526 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $74,000 03/27/2020.

Tags

Load comments