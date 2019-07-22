Two hundred people will be rendered jobless with the closing of FreightCar America in Roanoke this fall, Mayor Sherman Lea said Monday.
The rail car maker announced it could save $5 million a year by shifting the work to an Alabama plant where the company has invested for growth. By Nov. 11, 14 years of production at the former Norfolk Southern East End Shops on Campbell Avenue will cease for good, the company said.
FreightCar has laid off workers and called them back in the past. This is different.
“The plant closing should be considered permanent, and employees should not count on being recalled to employment with the Company,” a letter to Lea said.
The job cuts are scheduled to start Sept. 20.
Citing a drop in orders, CEO James Meyer told investors May 2 “our results aren't anywhere near where we want them to be.”
FreightCar lost $14.2 million on revenue of $70.7 million during the first three months of the year. Company stock is trading near its 52-week low of $5.21 per share, according to Google Finance.
Company officials notified workers Monday, said Lea, who spoke by phone with FreightCar officials Monday as well.
“I asked, was there anything we could do in Roanoke?” Lea said. “They said, no, Roanoke was fine. They just said overall for their business, it was better to close here and go to Alabama.”
The plant in Cherokee, Alabama, is five and a half times as large as the Roanoke plant, a company regulatory filing said. The company delivered 4,214 rail cars last year, a drop of nearly 5% from 2017, a filing said.
The Roanoke plant received more work when FreightCar closed a Pennsylvania factory in 2007. The East End shops had been vacant since 2000 when FreightCar leased the location in 2005. The closure of the Roanoke factory will leave FreightCar with one production site.