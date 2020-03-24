A Radford University student is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the New River Health District, the health department announced Tuesday.

The patient is a woman in her 20s who lives in Radford.

Since she returned to the area following spring break travel, the student has been self-isolating at an off-campus, non-university operated location, according to a university news release. The student has not visited campus since being exposed and diagnosed, according to the release.

The university has not been in contact with the student, whose identity and information is not being disclosed, according to the university.

In a message to the campus community, Radford University President Brian Hemphill wrote:

“This is a critical time in which we must place the health of ourselves and others first and foremost. I strongly encourage all members of the campus community to comply with social distancing requirements, while also practicing good hygiene through regular handwashing and sanitizing surfaces. Also, anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and seek medical treatment as appropriate.

"This is not a time to panic, but a time in which we must follow practical advice and exercise sound judgement. We will make it through this together as one Radford family, a united community, and a caring Commonwealth!”

“We’ve been preparing for this news for more than two weeks,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, in a news release. “Now, more than ever, it’s important for everyone to practice personal public health precautions, primarily for hand and surface hygiene and social distancing. These are the most effective ways to minimize the spread of illness and keep yourself and those around you well.”

Earlier today:

Carilion Clinic said Tuesday that it has now treated four patients in the region who tested positive for the coronavirus, and that three of them are isolating at home.

Carilion is not releasing the localities of people testing positive for COVID-19, and the health department has yet to put out a news release.

The Virginia Department of Health’s noon numbers for Tuesday, which reflect what it knew at 5 p.m. Monday, show that 290 people have tested positive and 45 are in the hospital. The state is reporting seven deaths.

Carilion has not released the number of tests for patients who are awaiting results.

However, Carilion did Tuesday activate a hotline, 866-604-2873, to answer calls from people who have questions about the virus.

Calls will be handled weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is not for people who are ill and want tested for the virus. They will still need to contact their physician to get an order for the test.

Carilion also said it is trying to move most patient visits from office to telephone or telemedicine. Providers will be looking through upcoming appointments and reaching out to patients whose visits can be managed electronically.

In lessening in-person contacts, Carilion is trying to reduce the spread of the virus and to save on masks, gloves and gowns in anticipation of an influx of infectious COVID-19 patients. The demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, is exceeding the ability to get supplies.

To that end, Carilion is also accepting donations of PPE and medical supplies from individuals, businesses and community groups.

It is not, at this time, taking handmade masks.

It can use latex-free gloves, procedural masks, surgical masks,surgical masks with shield, nasal swabs for medical use, N95 respirators and N95 filters, other respirators (P100s, PAPRs, and PAPR supplies/parts) , face shields, splash shields, gowns,  hand sanitizer with greater than 60% alcohol, hand soap, disposable shoe covers and disinfecting wipes.

Supplies can be dropped off at Tanglewood Mall parking lot in front of former JC Penney in Roanoke, and elsewhere at:

Franklin County High School, Giles County Goodwill Store and Donation Center, Washington and Lee University Pavilion in Lexington, Radford University David E. Armstrong Complex Parking Lot  E, and Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

