A Radford University student has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed case of the virus in the New River Valley, as the numbers continue to climb in Virginia.
The student is a woman in her 20s who returned to Radford after traveling during spring break and has been self-isolating at an off-campus location that is not connected to the school, according to a university news release.
The school has not been in contact with the student, whose identity and information is not being disclosed, according to the university. Radford has closed its on-campus housing until at least April 17. The school currently has 2,739 students who live in dorms and 731 who live in university-owned apartments, according to a school spokeswoman. Thousands more live in non-university housing.
“This is a critical time in which we must place the health of ourselves and others first and foremost," Radford President Brian Hemphill wrote in a message to the university. He encouraged members of the campus community to comply with social distancing requirements and to self-isolate and seek treatment if they experience symptoms.
The Radford case was not counted in Tuesday’s official tally by the Virginia Department of Health that stood at seven deaths, 290 infections and 45 people in hospitals.
“Our numbers, for a couple reasons, are going to keep going up. Our deaths unfortunately are going to keep going up,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during the daily briefing. “We have nowhere come close to hitting that peak of the curve. But if we continue to do what we are recommending, we will flatten that curve as much as we can.”
Northam has closed public schools for the semester and has ordered all recreational and entertainment businesses and those that perform personal services to shut down by midnight Tuesday for 30 days.
Virginia’s public universities, including Radford, have all moved classes online and are discouraging students, staff and visitors from coming onto campus.
These are a few of the steps Virginia is taking to keep people apart and slow the spread of the disease, a concept known as flattening the curve, so that the number and severity of cases do not snowball and overwhelm health care systems as has happened in other countries and states.
“It would be nice to say this would be behind us in two weeks,” Northam said in response to a question about President Donald Trump’s goal to return to business as usual in 19 days. "That’s really not what the data tells us. The data tells us this will be with us for two to three months and perhaps longer. So while our intentions are to get back to normal, we have to be realistic.”
Instead, Northam and Health Secretary Daniel Carey spent much of the briefing talking about concerns in obtaining enough masks, gowns, gloves and face shields to protect first responders and health care workers as cases climb.
Northam said they are seeking medical-grade equipment from technology, tobacco and coal companies and are using all of their economic development contacts to purchase whatever supplies they can.
Carey said Virginia received one shipment from the national stockpile. It expects a second one in a week or so.
And it has placed an order for 1 million surgical masks and 500,000 N95 respirators.
“The agreement was a 10-day delivery time. In this environment, we’ll understand and appreciate it when it shows up,” he said.
Carey said Virginia is aggressively looking for suppliers and will continue to do so even as it competes with other states.
“The question though is with a country the size of ours and with the industrial capabilities if that could be directed in an intentional way from the federal government,” he said, adding that all the states and territories would benefit from that type of leadership.
“But it doesn’t mean we are waiting and it doesn’t mean we aren’t taking advantage of every opportunity,” he said.
Carilion Clinic is also looking to secure personal protective equipment, or PPE, from local sources and on Tuesday reached out to businesses and the community to say it would welcome latex-free gloves, procedural and surgical masks, nasal swabs for medical use, respirators and filters, face shields, splash shields, gowns, hand sanitizer, hand soap, disposable shoe covers and disinfecting wipes.
It is not, at this time, taking handmade masks.
Carilion providers will be looking through upcoming appointments and reaching out to patients whose visits can be managed through telemedicine or phone calls.
By lessening in-person office visits, Carilion is trying to reduce the spread of the virus and to save on masks, gloves and gowns in anticipation of an influx of infectious COVID-19 patients.
Carilion also activated a hotline, 866-604-2873, to answer calls from people who have questions about the virus.
Calls will be handled weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline is not for people who are ill and want to be tested for the virus. They will still need to contact their physician to get an order for the test.
Earlier, Carilion created a one-stop center off Postal Drive in Cave Spring to test patients who have been screened and given a doctor’s order.
LewisGale is providing testing to patients admitted to the hospital with respiratory symptoms, health care workers and, on a very limited basis, emergency room patients who meet the health department’s testing guidelines.
MedExpress is also offering testing to patients who meet the CDC guidelines at some of its urgent care centers, and lists its Salem and Christiansburg office on its website. Because testing supplies are limited, patients should call first.
Carilion last week postponed all nonessential surgeries and procedures. Not all health systems have done so.
Dr. Clifford Deal, president of the Virginia Medical Society, on Monday sent a letter to members that said canceling elective procedures is an ethical responsibility.
“The entire national health care community is asking people to stay home, miss work, and do what they can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote. “Physicians owe it to our communities to make similar decisions. Under the current threat, performance of inappropriate procedures is unethical.”
LewisGale Medical Center spokeswoman Nancy May on Wednesday said they are following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' recommendation to limit surgeries and procedures.
“Consistent with those considerations, we have asked our medical staff to consider postponing any surgery or procedure that will not, based on the judgment of the physician, adversely affect the short or long-term health of the patient,” she said in a written statement. “Please keep in mind that the term ‘elective’ simply means a procedure is scheduled rather than a response to an emergency.”
