How to donate

Carilion Clinic is asking community organizations, corporations and individuals to donate personal protective equipment and other surplus medical supplies to help protect staff and patients.

It is seeking donations of:

Latex-free gloves

Procedural masks, surgical masks, surgical masks with shields

Nasal swabs for medical use

N95 respirators and filters

Other respirators (P100s, PAPRs and PAPR supplies/parts)

Face shields

Splash shields

Gowns

Hand sanitizer, greater than 60% alcohol

Hand soap

Disposable shoe covers

Disinfecting wipes

Carilion is not currently accepting homemade masks.

Drop-off locations and hours this week:

Franklin County High School, 700 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 186 Boxwood Lane, Pearisburg

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Tanglewood Mall parking lot in front of former JC Penney, 4420-A Electric Road, Roanoke

9-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, 140 School St., Tazewell

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

Dates and times are still being set for a location in Radford.

Questions about donations can be sent to ppe_donations@carilionclinic.org.