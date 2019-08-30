Radford’s new economic development director has come home.
Kim Repass, 43, began her new role with the city Monday after spending the past two decades working in the nation’s capital. She was employed with Northern Virginia firm GSB Communications, serving as a senior vice president and director of meetings and education where she oversaw public relations campaigns, marketing and materials development, according to a city of Radford news release.
A graduate of Radford High School, Repass said she took a job in Washington, D.C., as soon as she graduated from Radford University in 1998.
“I loved working in D.C. and I love Northern Virginia, but there’s no place like home,” she said in a phone interview late Thursday morning.
Repass said she’s in the process of catching up from where former director Blair Hoke left off. Hoke took a job with the Salem Red Sox in late March. She held her position in Radford for less than a year before leaving for Salem. Her salary was $65,000 when she left, according to city spokeswomen Jenni Wilder.
City Manager David Ridpath praised Hoke for her “many long-term accomplishments” in a previous Roanoke Times article. Chief among those accomplishments was introducing a real estate tax reimbursement program to companies building in the city. It focuses on larger projects, where developers often spend millions on new construction or renovating existing buildings. The hope is to lure big-time employers to Radford, according to a previous Roanoke Times article.
Ridpath believes Repass’ job experience in marketing and public relations as well as her enthusiasm made her the best candidate for the job. She said one of the main focuses her and city officials discussed is reviving Main Street in downtown Radford, which has been a goal for the locality for quite some time. Ridpath wrote in an email Thursday that he would also like to see Repass broaden the city’s marketing efforts outside of Radford; further develop business assistance programs; and help expand the city’s local, regional and state presence.
Ridpath wrote that the city conducted a national search to fill the position, and while Repass’ ties to the area didn’t give her an advantage in securing the job, it didn’t hurt her, either.
“Knowledge and experience with a community is always helpful in any position when matched with a strong skill set, but not a prerequisite or determining factor in our selection process,” he wrote.
Wilder wrote that the job was advertised in May, with nearly 50 people applying for the position. Seven were interviewed. Repass’ starting salary is $58,000.
Mayor David Horton said he is excited to have Repass on board and feels she has much to offer the city.
“She brings talent as well as a dedication to Radford. I think we found the person who really hits the sweet spot. She has had great experience in the D.C. area, probably not only one of the most successful areas in not only the commonwealth but in our east coast region, so she’s seen and experienced a lot of what good economic development and what good business can be, and she loves Radford,” he said Thursday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.