Valerie Brown became the executive director of the Williamson Road Area Business Association in January 2019.
The association recently relocated its office to Airport Road. Today, Brown said, the association has around 115 members.
A year into her tenure, Brown sat down with The Roanoke Times to discuss what she’s learned and plans for the future. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What drew you to this position?
First I’ll begin with what drew me to Roanoke. Two of my three children are here, and my third child will soon be moving here. He just finished 20 years in the military, so he’s moving his family here. I figured if all my children are here, then Mom should be here. My background is fundraising. I’ve done a lot of professional fundraising, mainly for nonprofit organizations. When the executive director for the Williamson Road Area Business Association became available, it just fit all those things. It fit the fundraising aspect of it, it fit the working with communities, working with businesses. And it had a wide-open slate that the world is its oyster, and I wanted that challenge.
What have you learned in your first year?
I’ve learned that the job is fun. I’ve learned there are a lot of good businesses out there that are telling their story, but need a better way to tell their story or someone to make more noise on their behalf. Everyone’s excited about Williamson Road. I have learned, both on the city and the county end of it, all the folklore of Williamson Road. You’ve got the car cruising. People have all great memories of when they were growing up and how they want that to continue. I think some of that’s just being lost over time and I’d like to be a part of bringing some of that back or bringing it back in a way that gets the next generation excited about what Williamson Road could be, whether it’s car cruises or whether it’s look at all these great restaurants we have — it’s like traveling the world and everything’s right there in front of you — as well as bringing in new businesses.
How do you spur investment and redevelopment along the corridor?
When you get people who are already there excited about being there — you don’t want them just to exist and eke out a living, you want them to be excited about being there, excited about what they can bring to that next customer. You also work with the city and work with the county to beautify what’s there or help to improve what’s there so that when a new developer or new business owner is looking for a place to put his or her shop, it’s attractive to them — they see Williamson Road as it’s got life, it’s got excitement and it’s growing.
Williamson Road is well-known for being multicultural. How do you capitalize on that? Is that something you want to maintain as part of its identity?
Absolutely yes to all of that. In the fall of last year, and we’re going to continue this year, we had restaurant week. We capitalized on the diversity of all the restaurants and we made it like you’re traveling the world. So we had passports and the restaurants that were involved had stamps. You also had a chance to put your name into a jar to win a grand prize. The prize was we had partnered with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport to complete that trip around the world and they gave a $500 travel voucher. We brought the community together there. I had people telling me they would invite their colleagues to go to lunch and they’d say “Don’t forget your passport” or “We’re going here, you need to get a passport when you go here.” And everyone, to a person, both from restaurants and the individuals, said they had so much fun and they talked among themselves about this and they hoped that we would do it again. So the plan is we’re going to continue that world tour come this fall. And people came from beyond just Williamson Road. They came from downtown Roanoke, they came from Vinton, they came from all over to go to lunch because it was fun. It was a bit out of the norm and it was a good time for them.
Do you have any big initiatives looking ahead to the rest of the year?
We are in the process of building a strategic plan that’s going to be our direction moving forward. How we can grow both within WRABA, on the administrative end, but also how we can grow with the greater community. That will help guide us as to how we can move forward to help the individual businesses and to attract new businesses as well.
WRABA will be 40 years old in 2021. Being shameless in all that I do, I want to write a book about that this year. I want the book to encompass photos and stories of people who have lived on, still live on or have great memories of the greater Williamson Road area. So I’m going to be finding ways to reach out to individuals, to have people contact me and share their stories with me, share their photos, share their memories. And I want to put all of that together and make that part of our celebration next year.
If you have stories to share with Brown, she can be reached at valerie@wraba.org or 362-3293.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.